Premier Oil: With The Catcher Oil Field Up And Running, Net Debt Should Decrease Fast

If you believe in a strong Brent oil price, Premier Oil might be a good investment considering its growth profile, as the high oil price will keep the debt "manageable."

The net debt will decrease albeit this will be temporary as Premier Oil is working on bringing two new large projects online.

Introduction

Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) (OTCPK:PMOIY) isn’t widely known outside of the UK, but as this company is getting ready to produce in excess of 100,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, I think it definitely makes sense to keep an eye on its developments. The second semester should be even stronger than the first semester as the Catcher Oilfield is reaching its anticipated production rate, and Premier Oil is on the verge of committing to a new large oil project, offshore the Falkland Islands.

Source: finanzen.net

Premier Oil’s primary listing is on the London Stock Exchange where it’s trading with PMO as its ticker symbol. The stock is extremely liquid as the average daily volume is approximately 10 million shares. The current market capitalization (based on 126 pence per share) is 1.03B GBP after converting a $29M bond into stock.

An excellent performance in H1 bodes well for the second half of the year

In the first half of the year, Premier Oil produced an average of 76,200 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which approximately 55% were produced in the UK as the large Catcher Oilfield (50% owned) has been brought into production. This is just the start as the new oilfield only reached its planned 60,000 barrel per day production rate in May, and that’s pretty late in the quarter. On top of that, Premier Oil has been reporting days where it recovered and processed up to 70,000 barrels per day, and Premier Oil is guiding for an attributable production rate in excess of 50,000 barrels per day in 2019. That would be a 25% increase compared to the H1 2018 production rates in the UK North Sea, so it’s easy to understand why I think Premier could do better and the financial results of the first half of the year aren’t very representative for a normalized performance of the Catcher oilfield.

Source: press release

Thanks to the higher oil price, the H1 revenue increased by approximately a quarter to $625M, and this allowed Premier Gold to report a 30% increase in its operating profit to $186M, despite recording a $10.4M expense related to the loss on the disposal of assets. The finance expenses increased and this pushed Premier Gold’s pre-tax income into the red territory, but a tax benefit resulted in net income of $90M or 12 cents per share. Not bad, but without the tax benefit, the bottom line would have been pretty red.

Source: financial results

We don’t have to worry too much about the $200M-plus in finance expenses as a large part ($86M) were non-interest expenses related to losses on the derivatives book of Premier Oil and decommission provisions. Premier Oil reported an operating cash flow of $262M from continuing activities, but this includes a $63M tax payment and excludes the effective interest payments. On top of that, it also invested approximately $70M in its working capital position.

After applying the necessary adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $269M. This means that – based on the $164M capex bill, of which Premier Oil was free cash flow positive to the tune of $105M. A great result, and the money was used to fund the decommission expenditures and to reduce its gross (and net debt). With a total net debt position of in excess of $2.6B (which doesn’t take provisions into account), Premier Oil’s balance sheet remains stretched. Premier expects to see the net debt/EBITDA ratio to decrease to 3 by the end of this year and 2.5 by the end of Q1 2019. If everything goes according to plan, Premier’s net debt will have decreased to $2B by the end of next year.

Source: company presentation

No rest for the wicked: Premier Oil plans to immediately develop a Falkland Islands oil project

If you thought Premier Oil would take it easy in the next little while, you are wrong. As the Catcher oil field appears to be performing as expected, Premier Oil already is looking for the next steps to increase its production rate to 100,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

A first step will be the start-up of the Tolmount gas project (50% owned) in the UK North Sea. According to Premier, it’s one of the largest undeveloped gas discoveries, and its size is pretty similar to the Catcher oil field. The main field at Tolmount will produce 500 Bcf gas (which is the equivalent of approximately 96 million barrels of oil) with a peak production of almost 60,000 barrels per day. And that’s just the main field.

Source: company presentation

As the Tolmount gas field is close to the British mainland, Premier Oil will construct a pipeline to immediately connect the gas field with the onshore gas terminal. Once the project will be in production (at the end of 2020), it will start to target the Tolmount East and Tolmount Far East structures, which could contain a few additional hundred billion cubic feet of gas.

Source: company presentation

And that’s just a first step toward growth. Premier Oil also is advancing the Sea Lion project (60% owned) north of the Falkland Islands and has requested BW Offshore (which provides the FPSO for the Catcher oilfield) to cooperate with Premier on designing and probably developing a FPSO for this oil field. As you can see on the next image, the Sea Lion project could produce in excess of 100,000 barrels per day for at least four consecutive years and this will provide a meaningful boost to the consolidated production results.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

Now that the Catcher oilfield appears to be meeting expectations, Premier Oil could now quickly start to reduce its net debt. This will very likely happen in 2019, but the net debt will very likely stabilize and perhaps slightly increase again as Premier Oil is investing in two very interesting new gas and oil projects.

Keeping the net debt at $2-2.5B would be sustainable as the new projects would provide a substantial boost to the company’s EBITDA result, which will keep the debt ratios in check. I currently have no position in Premier Oil as the current high leverage ratio and net debt scares me a bit. But Should Premier Oil enter into additional hedging agreements to lock in a Brent oil price of in excess of $75/barrel throughout 2019, I would be very interested.

Additionally, an enterprise value of $4B isn’t unreasonable for a company with a very clear path toward producing 100,000-140,000 boe/day.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.