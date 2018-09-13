Nordic American Offshore: Analyzing Mysterious Conference Call

In my previous article on Nordic American Offshore (NAO) called "Nordic American Offshore: Cash Position Deteriorates As Company Evaluates A Reverse Stock Split", I evaluated the perspectives of the company's shares amidst a never-ending decline in cash balance and a looming stock split, indicating that the company wanted to provide an update on September 10. This update has been provided (transcript here) and it's time to look at new catalysts.

I must admit that I found this conference call a bit weird, certainly not similar to regular conference calls of companies in various industries that we are all accustomed to. The CEO failed to give an exact cash position (looked like he could not recall it, although the exact number is very important when your cash position is in a race to the bottom - more on this later), confused Gambia with Ghana and provided lengthy commentary which had no practical value. If you are a shareholder of Nordic American Offshore, I encourage you to read the transcript of this conference call in full to make up your own mind.

Now, let's get straight to key takeaways:

The company is about to engage in some M&A activities. Here are some quotes from the conference call: "We are absolutely confident that over the coming weeks we expect that NAO will be a very interesting company for our shareholders […] So, we are expecting quite an interesting change in this company fairly soon […] we will do some merger activities". Now the question is who will want to acquire Nordic American Offshore which has a significant amount of debt ($136 million) and practically no cash. I will be very, very surprised if this is another company from the industry. Truth be said, I do not believe in this at all. The only viable scenario is that the above-mentioned M&A activities are somehow related to another company of the CEO, Nordic American Tankers (NAT). Cash position has not materially improved. In fact, it seems to have deteriorated further. Here's what the CEO said: "[…] we have about $10 million, or $13 million - $12 million or so, including receivables and of course this is not enough". At the end of the second quarter, the company had $11.7 million of cash and $4 million of accounts receivable, so cash plus receivables stood at about $16 million. Now, it's at $13 million at best - and that's during a favorable season for the company. Winter is coming (which means tougher market conditions for North Sea players), so the company indeed needs some life support from M&A. No reverse stock split will be done. This is logical - if you are going to engage in M&A, you definitely don't need to do a reverse stock split.

Practical takeaway: Don't short it. There's too much uncertainty regarding what Nordic American Offshore plans to do to save itself. However, I won't be on the long side either. The cash position is in a race to the bottom, winter is coming, and even if Nordic American Offshore joins Nordic American Tankers, the latter does not look well either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.