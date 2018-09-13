Alibaba: Shopping At Firesale Prices

Following negative impact from the trade war, Alibaba is trading at its 52-week low while it continues to fire and grow on all cylinders.

Jack Ma helped revolutionize China as he led Alibaba to one of the world's largest E-Commerce platforms but Alibaba is more than just Jack Ma.

Confusion over the exact timing and conditions of that move surfaced on the weekend and eventually pushed down the stock even more.

Alibaba (BABA) stock has been continually punished, as already realized and expected impact from the U.S. - China trade war is hammering the stock. To make matters worse, Alibaba's legendary founder Jack Ma has decided to eventually step down from top management and instead focus on philanthropic projects in September 2019.

Confusion regarding the exact timing and conditions of that decision has created further uncertainty and pushed the stock to multi-year low P/E multiples.

With the stock now trading very close to its 52-week low and down a massive 26% from its 52-week high, I have decided to again add to my position.

What is going on at Alibaba?

The stock has seen its 52-week-high and 52-week-low this year as a strong rally in the first half of the year was completely sold as Trump started to impose further and further tariffs on Chinese and threatening even more.

While U.S stock investors have pushed the broad market indices to new all-time highs in Q3 Chinese stocks traded on U.S. stock exchanges have suffered. Such a massive down market in which select Chinese stocks are trapped is always reason for me to challenge how to invest in down markets. The best strategy is really to take advantage of market overreactions and buy top-quality high-growth companies such as Alibaba, JD (JD), Baozun (BZUN), Huya (HUYA), iQIYI (IQ) at ever cheaper prices. Certainly, this strategy could end up in buying a falling knife but provided the long-term investment thesis and business case is intact even the longest knife will finally hit ground.

Alibaba, to me, looks to be a great stock which exactly fits that purpose. Its valuation has been pushed down to around 23 times 2021 earnings despite the company continuing to grow at rapid pace across many divisions.

For the most recently reported Q2 top-line growth came in at a whopping 67.8% whereas EPS contracted by $0.05 negatively impacted by a "one-time increase in share-based compensation expense related to Ant Financial's awards to out employees". Disregarding that item net income would have increased 33% Y/Y. As with every large-cap ecommerce or tech company the cloud segment was clearly the highlight almost doubling Y/Y (+93%) driving by more customers and a favorable shift in the revenue mix towards higher value-added products and services. Although bottom-line the "Cloud computing" segment has widened losses from RMB(103M) to RMB(488M) this is solely driven by Alibaba's massive investments into future technologies and its technology infrastructure. Global mega trends such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, security and IoT applications are corner stones in Alibaba's investment focus.

Consumers hit record highs with more than 634M mobile MAUs and more than half a billion annual active consumers. Mobile MAUs on China retail market places grew 17M sequentially. The long-term growth trend for both metrics is still very intact and shows ongoing year double-digit growth and lesser sequential increases.

Sep 30,

2016 Dec 31

2016 Mar 31,

2017 Jun 30,

2017 Sep 30,

2017 Dec 31,

2017 Mar 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mobile MAUs (MMAU) 450 493 507 529 549 580 617 634 Annual active consumers (AAC) 439 443 454 466 488 515 552 576 quarterly increase MAUs 9.56% 2.84% 4.34% 3.78% 5.65% 6.38% 2.76% quarterly increase AAC 0.91% 2.48% 2.64% 4.72% 5.53% 7.18% 4.35% Y/Y change MAUs 22% 18% 22% 20% Y/Y change AAC 11% 16% 22% 24%

With customer growth humming along investors should also concentrate on the fact that the company's staggering revenue growth rates are driven by higher-margin services like the aforementioned cloud segment. While at least equally impressive investments prevent that growth from trickling down to its bottom line at a similar magnitude 33% net income growth against the backdrop of the company's future investments is an achievement on its own.

Hardly a day passes without news surrounding Alibaba. Analysts keep on downgrading the stock and lowering their price targets while the company itself continues to push its extension forward although not everything works according to plan. For instance, in Mexico initial adoption of vendors to sign up for Alibaba's business platform is behind expectations and the much awaited IPO of Alibaba's Ant Financial has been pushed back again following intensive cash burn and fierce competition for market share in China. Various other strategic projects expected to reap synergies and accelerate growth such as the two-year old acquisition of Lazada are developing much better and help the company expand faster into Southeast Asia. In Europe, the key German market still has not been really entered yet but already the company is shipping more than 50,000 packages to Germany and expects that volume to triple once it has expanded its logistics. While currently almost 90% of e-commerce sales are generated in China over the next years and decades Alibaba's international presence will grow

Investor Take-Away

I am a deep value investor and if a business is growing as strong and broad as Alibaba does but the stock gets punished this always signals a potential buying opportunity. While stock is still trading at 48 times current earnings this figure is meaningless if its not put in relation to expected earnings growth. Analysts are estimating Alibaba to grow earnings by 27.3% annually over the next three years implying that it is currently trading at around 23 times 2021 earnings for investors that have at least a 3-year investment horizon.

It is certainly very difficult to assess the impact of the trade war, as everything could turn out to be much worse or, the involved parties could suddenly realize that no-one really benefits from the current situation. I cannot speculate on this, but only invest in businesses I have long-term faith and belief in. Alibaba perfectly fits that bill.

