Another Netflix Bounce Back, But This Time Looks Different

Though Netflix has surprised doubters before, I'm doubtful of the gains holding or increasing this time as compared to a tough fight to hold and grow from here on out.

The kind of content market Netflix faced for most of this past decade, with only niche rivals, is seemingly now gone, as it now faces a more crowded and subscriber and content-provider empowered market.

The only news in the meantime has been negative with AT&T's attacks on Netflix and streaming service exploration, making this seem more of a dead cat bounce than real appreciation.

After its decline of almost 25% from its high in mid-July to its low in mid-August, Netflix (NFLX) stock seems to be bouncing back again as it has done all too often in the past. Since its $316 a share level in mid-August it's now up to almost $370 a share, despite a lack of significant positive news, as it seems investors are hoping that once again Netflix merely sees a correction before breaking new barriers once again.

As cliche as it sounds, this time may be different. Times are rapidly changing for Netflix and in fact the only impactful news since its turbulent July post-earnings price movement is the announcement that AT&T (T) is looking into the streaming space and specifically calling out Netflix as the "Walmart" of content, as compared to its HBO which it believes is the "Tiffany's."

Additionally, Walmart (WMT) itself this summer announced it was exploring a content streaming service and just a few weeks ago announced a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) for the technology to implement it.

All of this means I believe that significant caution is advised in Netflix's rally, as it may be more a dead cat bounce than serious pricing-in of realistic value expectations. The company now in 2018 faces an extremely competitive field with rivals that are major and serious, and now imminently in the process of developing and releasing their services.

Netflix may be able to hold some ground amid this major competition, but slowed growth may change its past optimistic valuation levels, as the post-earnings collapse in July amid slowed subscriber growth demonstrated.

NFLX data by YCharts

Rivals See Weakness And Now More Are Joining In

Once upon a time it seemed that Netflix's serious rivals were few. There was only Amazon Prime Video, a relatively unused service at the time, and Hulu, a niche company.

However 2018 is no longer the easy decade Netflix has seen of capturing growth with ease and comfort. Now there's Roku (ROKU) with its subscription-free advertisement-based movie model for Roku users. There's YouTube Red (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), growing its own array of original content. There's the rapidly expanding Facebook Watch (FB), bringing in everything from news to original series.

There's Disney's (DIS) upcoming streaming service, which is draining content from Netflix as it seeks to directly supplant its former partner. Given this competitive field it almost seems natural that Walmart and now AT&T, post-Time Warner acquisition, are now jumping in, as they clearly see that their assets have niche brands and audiences that may be able to succeed successfully in a space and market which is rapidly maturing and differentiating.

Market research has shown that consumers are willing to utilize multiple streaming services, particularly given the still-low price points Netflix and many other services are priced at. However there's a limit to this, and that's where the challenge comes to for Netflix. Once there are multiple services, each with a particular set of content and niche audience, that means that audiences and content providers that previously defaulted to Netflix may now have a different mix of services that does not include Netflix's "one-size-fits-all" model.

It also appears the traditional subscription-based model of content streaming is being challenged too. Whether device and advertisement based as with Roku or part of a larger package membership as with Amazon, with Netflix's financials we've seen for a long time how it remains difficult to balance heavy content spending with uncertain subscriber numbers and how quickly the numbers can turn south.

Indeed the recent collapse of MoviePass (HMNY), although a very different model in many cases, shows how precipitous that balance between subscriptions for revenue and varied content or service costs can be. Though I'm not alluding Netflix's situation in anyway at the moment to MoviePass, that recent saga is a demonstration of how balancing two unconnected revenue and expense models can be profitable but also can quickly flip over. As Netflix faces increased competition it will either have to find a particular niche or face the worrying situation of increased content spending to better distinct itself from competitors but also facing decreasing subscribers and even potentially prices amid heavy competition.

Conclusion

Netflix's 16.67% rally since August 17th is almost as strong as its roughly 25% decline from mid-July to mid-August, but in terms of which direction the stock may be headed in the long term and whether the gains can hold I'm more skeptical for the above-mentioned reasons.

Netflix's growth already is seeing some headwinds and slowdown and all the developments in the content streaming market make it seem like that will only be more likely over this upcoming year. The proliferation of serious competitors, and the resulting compression on Netflix margins due to increased content costs amid lowered subscriber growth and revenue, is worrying for a company that's still only barely a few quarters into actual profitability.

The company has shattered doubters before, but this time may indeed be different.

At Tech Investment Insights I discuss specific companies and investment products that I believe are especially poised to gain in the market, as well as the one to avoid. Focusing on technology, in particular, I provide you updated risk/reward ratings of dozens of companies, price targets on potential worthwhile investments, portfolio strategies, and alluring risks to avoid. I hope you will give it a look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.