Asia Frontier Capital - Sri Lanka Travel Report

Sri Lanka has also attained greater macro stabilty compared to my visit a year ago as it has strengthened its foreign reserves positon after the IMF agreement, while it has also brought about further reforms by introducing a new tax bill and recently introduced a new fuel pricing formula. However, GDP growth last year was well below its potental due to one off weather related issues which impacted agricultural output and rural consumer incomes. With agricultural output expected to improve this year, economic growth rates should stabilise in 2018. The recent local elections which were held in February 2018 saw the party of the former president, Mahinda Rajapaksa, win the most number of votes and seats in a setback to the currrent ruling coaliton partners. With presidential elections expected to take place at the end of 2019, the contest, it seems, could be hard fought and close given the inroads the former president’s party has made in the local elections. Economics and politics aside, the conference gave me a chance to meet with a range of companies as well as meet with some companies outside of the conference. One of the interesting companies that I met with and which is now the largest Sri Lankan holding of the AFC Asia Frontier Fund is a telecom company with the largest market share in the mobile telecom segment, Dialog Axiata. The company holds a 45% market share in terms of subscribers and it is seeing high growth in its data and broadband business due to increasing smart phone penetration and greater network coverage. The data and broadband business for the company grew by 34% and 39% YoY respectively in the most recent quarter and on a combined basis both these segments now account for approximately 33% of revenues. The company while having a competitively advantageous position in the Sri Lankan telecom industry due to its network coverage and market share, continues to trade at a significant discount to regional peers. The stock currently trades at a trailing twelve months P/E of 7.9x and EV/EBITDA of 3.9x, a discount to regional peers such as Grameenphone of Bangladesh and Safaricom of Kenya who are also in a similarly competitive advantageous position as Dialog Axiata in terms of market share and network coverage but trade at a trailing twelve months P/E of 16.9x and 19.6x respectively and EV/EBITDAs of 7.3x and 11.0x respectively. In the longer run, Dialog Axiata is also expected to benefit from ongoing consolidation in the Sri Lankan telecom industry which should be beneficial for larger players such as itself while earnings for the company should grow by 10-12% in 2018 and 2019. The stock currently trades on the Colombo Stock Exchange with the ticker DIAL and it is the subsidiary of the Malaysian telecom group Axiata which is listed on the Bursa Malaysia with the ticker AXIATA. Recently, however, there have been some regulatory changes which have impacted sentiment with respect to its stock price. In last year’s budget, the government proposed a telecom tower tax on tower operators and this tax is expected to be implemented, but in a more toned-downed fashion which will impact the company’s net profits by about 3%, which is not severe. The telecom regulator also plans to do away with price floors for mobile voice calls which has led to a fear that there could be much higher price competition amongst telecom operators in the voice business. However, only two players, Dialog Axiata and Mobitel (part of the state owned Sri Lanka Telecom) are profitable and each holds the first and second position in terms of subscriber market share, so any sustained price war in voice services is debatable while growth is being driven by data and fixed broadband which are Dialog Axiata’s strong points given its network coverage. Sri Lanka has the location and the assets to take its economy forward and with ongoing developments, both in the tourism sector as well as to promote further trade and investment, the country appears to be moving in the right direction despite the political noise. Colombo most likely will look like a different place five to ten years from now. The current uncertainty across frontier and emerging markets has also made valuations more attractive with the Colombo Stock Exchange All Share Index trading at a trailing twelve-month P/E of 10x which provides bottom up opportunities to find value in sectors like banks, telecom, and diversified conglomerates where the leaders in these sectors have displayed consistent earnings growth over the long run along with stable management teams. At present, there are only a few ETF's to gain exposure to Sri Lanka such as the Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF (BBRC) and the iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM) but the exposure to Sri Lanka of these ETFs is less than 5% given the size of the Sri Lankan market relative to some of the other frontier markets such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.