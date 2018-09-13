Turning Point Brands Is Flying Under The Radar

Background

Turning Point Brands is an “other tobacco products” company. The company does not sell cigarettes, but instead sells leaf chewing tobacco, moist snuff tobacco, cigarette papers and cigar wraps. The company also has a new gen operation which focuses mostly on vaping and smokeless tobacco. The company has a very strong brand portfolio is each category and operates as the #1 or #2 player in each market segment. For example:

Stoker’s ® is the #2 loose leaf chewing tobacco brand and among the fastest growing MST brands in the industry.

® is the #2 loose leaf chewing tobacco brand and among the fastest growing MST brands in the industry. Zig-Zag ® is the #1 cigarette paper brand in terms of retail dollar sales in the U.S., as measured by Nielsen Convenience, with significant distribution in Canada. Zig-Zag® is also the #1 MYO cigar wrap brand in the U.S.

® is the #1 cigarette paper brand in terms of retail dollar sales in the U.S., as measured by Nielsen Convenience, with significant distribution in Canada. Zig-Zag® is also the #1 MYO cigar wrap brand in the U.S. VaporBeast is a leading distributor of liquid vapor products to the non-traditional retail channel.

The success of none of these brands has come overnight. Stoker’s and Zig Zag have both been around for 78 and 118 years respectively. Recently, the company has done nothing but increase its market share and consolidate its leadership positions. Additionally, since the company does not directly sell cigarettes it has benefited from favorable growth trends. The other tobacco products category has grown 6% annually and seems to have a long growth trajectory ahead of it, while traditional cigarette sales have continued to decline.

Figure 1: Turning Point Brands has captured major market share in the cigarette/cigar papers category, while dominating chewing tobacco as well (Source Annual Report)

Growth through acquisitions & Industry consolidation

As Turning Point Brands operates in a non-cyclical industry and has a strong market position, it has been perfectly placed to consolidate the sector. While I usually prefer companies who grow organically, industry consolidation makes sense in the tobacco sector for a number of fundamental reasons. Firstly, there is expensive FDA legislation to comply with. Tobacco products are increasingly subject to levies and the exact level of future increases is unclear. California, for example, recently raised taxes on cigars and MYO cigar wraps by more than double.

Tobacco firms are required to hold minimum cash reserves in case they face lawsuits from clients. The only way for the industry to deal with these requirements is to rationalize and consolidate. This has already taken place in the cigarette industry and makes sense that it would occur in the other tobacco products category as well. It’s clear that the management of Turning Point Brands is well aware of the need to apply with the FDA in addition to tailoring their product offerings to meet regulations.

“Over the years, we have continued to upgrade our professional staff to prepare for the implementation of FDA’s expanded mandates. And we continue to proactively review our product portfolio to discontinue products that do not warrant the expense while sharpening our focus on key areas and investing in brands with greater margins with long-term potential. We’ve been encouraged by the FDA’s comments on its new nicotine regulatory policy and continue to be hopeful that the goal of improving public health can be obtained in ways that do not overly constrain the industry’s ability to innovate and prosper.”

Source: Turning Point Brands, Quarterly investment call

Secondly, given that new-gen vape products are relatively new to market, there is still no comprehensive national or international distribution system. If the industry remained dominated by small players, there would be no way to profitably expand and reach a larger client base. A company like Turning Point coming in and adding scale makes perfect sense. This is part of the reason why Turning Point picked up International Vapor Group, Vapor Supply and Vapor Shark. Given the speed at which the Vapor industry is growing a large program of consolidation makes perfect sense. Moreover, In the tobacco industry acquisition is also a more effective strategy than organic growth, because consumers have such high degrees of brand loyalty and taste preferences.

Figure 2: Turning Point Brands has a wide portfolio of Newgen products, many recently acquired which will contribute significantly to the company’s future growth (Source Annual Report)

Figure 3: Turning Points’ newgen products have exploded into the marketplace with popularity.

Is Turning Point Brands still a buy

I first looked at Turning Point Brands almost immediately after the company’s IPO. I loved the company’s leading market positions, portfolio and management. I loved the fact that it was a tobacco company which meant that earnings would most be non-cyclical and the brand loyalty would be high. What concerned me the most about Turning Point Brands was the company’s valuation. The company seemed more than fairly valued when looking at the firm’s bottom line. The firm earned just ~$27 million in 2016. With a market cap of $800 million, the price seemed exorbitant.

Figure 4: Turning Point Brands looks expense when you value the company based off its net income

However when analyzing the company’s EBITDA Turning Point Brands has steadily grown their earnings. The company’s net income was so low because of the massive interest expenses which needed to be repaid.

Figure 5: When analysing the company’s EBITDA valuation looks quite attractive

Upon even closer analysis when you take a look at the company’s cash flows from operating activities the firm is not directly paying interest every quarter but simply booking incurred interest from their Payment in Kind notes. The exact same thing has taken place with the firm’s 7% Senior notes. As the business has improved, they have opportunistically paid down debt and piled up cash on the balance sheet to grow the business over the long run.

Figure 6: An in-depth analysis shows that the company is not actually paying interest quarterly, but booking interest charges only

When you consider that running the business like this has given them flexibility to pursue acquisitions and increase the fundamental earning power of the firm, it becomes clear that there will be no problem in translating cash flows to profit. Most of the firm’s debt is long term, so there is no need to worry about short-term interest payments pressuring the firm. The tobacco sector is one of the most steady and predictable, so cash flows shouldn’t be a problem. Moreover, as the business grows in size and scales, Turning Point Brands will likely be able to refinance at an even lower rate.

I should have been more attentive to Turning Point’s focus on generating cash flow, rather than just looking at the bottom line. The stock has pretty much tripled in the last three years, and is by no means expensive, trading at around 16x EBITDA. There is also massive growth in the vaping sector, so the firm’s long term prospects look great. I won’t purchase stock at these levels, but this is a company I would love to buy on a market dip.

Conclusion

Turning Point Brands is a fantastic company. The company is not well known, but it has massively outperformed the market since its IPO. I’m extremely bullish on the firm’s future. I won’t be purchasing stock at these levels, but I would love to buy on a dip.

