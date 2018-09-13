On Stryker's Value

Has an excellent corporate culture, remarkable for a business of its size, that will serve it well in retaining key personnel and make it an attractive business to own.

With many valuations of growth stocks getting a little out of hand as the market toys with all-time highs, and greater general volatility and uncertainty in stocks positioned in fields of vigorous innovation, a stock like Stryker Corporation (SYK) is looking more and more attractive. Not only does it have a robust business to support a dividend, an excellent and retentive corporate culture and an understated but very effective CEO, it is also positioned in orthopedics and neurotechnology, markets where Stryker's technological developments and accretive acquisitions can be a platform for notable growth in major areas of innovation within medicine. Although it isn't trading remarkably cheaply, I believe its growth profile and sensitivity to positive long-term margin and sales expectations revisions make it a good recipient of cash that may have otherwise been on the sidelines.

Growth Prospects

The first growth area is in Stryker's orthopedics business with the acquisition of MAKO. This has Stryker set to become a provider of robotic surgery solutions for the hip and knee joint backed by proven clinical outcomes with precision beyond human capacity. The way MAKO technology works is that it uses imaging technology, an area in which Stryker already has significant competencies, to provide a personalized surgical plan for the patient using a 3D knee modeled by the MAKO software. The surgeon operating the machine on the patient then uses the robotic arm, guiding it within the predefined area determined by the MAKO software.

The efficacy of this solution in joint replacement surgery comes from the minimally intrusive way and consistency at which the MAKO arm can operate, and the 3D modeling capacities is what makes it possible to apply to the spectrum of possible patients. The market for hip replacement surgery solutions is especially valuable, since the procedure to repair a hip is less deferrable and the need for it is widespread. Also demographic trends are behind growth in hip-replacement surgeries, forecast to witness a CAGR of 7.7% from now until 2024.

In addition to robotic surgery, Stryker is also becoming increasingly involved with leveraging 3D printing technology in their neurotechnology and spine businesses. Specifically they're leveraging 3D additive manufacturing using titanium to create porous titanium implants, composing their Tritanium product line, which are built to fuse joints and vertebrae together without the need for bone cement, which can erode and may need to be replaced. They are bolstering their 3D additive manufacturing capabilities with a multi-million dollar investment into a 3D printing facility, and they are continuing to strengthen their presence in neurotechnology and spine with the acquisition of K2M, which in addition to porous implants for bone fusion, produce other corrective products for spine disorders (as per the KTWO 10-K).

Robust

The business is robust with solid sales growth rate averaging at 11% in the last 3 years, and a fair and consistent dividend yield of 1.1%. These are both supported by recurring revenue from many MedSurg products and Stryker ProCare service plans as well as a loyal base of the medical professional customers that Stryker supplies. They retain their customers through an extensive network of sales representatives whose main role is to liaise with medical professionals in order to understand what innovation is necessary to improve end-user experiences with their products. This continuous innovation is evident in the new iteration of the wheelchair, which can't be folded and hence can't be stolen, locomotes hands-free and hence hygienically, and adds many other iterative and valuable features that make it a good investment for hospitals.

Stryker is also always working to make their offerings more comprehensive so as to centralize purchases for their clients. One way they do this is through acquisitions, like with SafeAir AG, which provides equipment to remove surgical smoke from operating theaters. This sells well together with Stryker's surgical drills and saws. It should be noted that Stryker's acquisitions (as well as R&D for that matter) are conducted on a relatively decentralized basis compared with other large companies.

Each of the three divisions is acutely aware of the players in their respective arenas, and Kevin Lobo, the CEO, has been quoted saying he is able to refer to the division heads at any time to get information on competitor acquisitions (and the rationale for why Stryker decided to pass on those) as well as information on any other interesting targets in the divisions' scope. Typically division autonomy is viewed as positive from an organizational design perspective, especially for a company that employs acquisition strategies and would benefit from the flexibility to compete with other bidders.

Stryker is also world renowned as one of the best places to work, with excellent perks for employees looking for work-life balance as well as opportunities for the very ambitious. The workforce's commitment and dedication to improving patient outcomes seems sincere, and Stryker executives have been employed and promoted within the company over many years, implying good employee retention. Lobo, Stryker's CEO, has been working there for decades, with videos of him giving talks at MBAs on behalf of Stryker as early as 1995. This adds to the firm's robustness by reducing the probability that essential human assets will be lost to competitors.

My Valuation

My valuation is built on data from Stryker's previous 10-K so that I could derive the most accurate cash-tax rate data as possible, which has a huge bearing on the model. The cash tax rate is found by accounting for the changes in tax assets and liabilities in addition to the book tax expense. I have conducted a simple DCF model using the expectations based approach to try to find out what the market-implied DCF parameters are. I have assumed a 5.5% equity premium and am using the yield on 10-year US government bonds as the risk-free rate (2.96%). The company's yield on their bonds is a weighted average and their tax rate is their stated marginal tax rate from their last 10-K. It should be noted that the cash-tax and book tax rate are expected to be lower following the TCJA changes.

I'm also going to assume that they maintain the same operating margin into the future. This is quite conservative given how dramatic the value-proposition is for some of Stryker's chief growth offerings.

The Beta I use is sourced from IBD which uses short terms trailing data. The weakness in my model is that it's very sensitive to choices of Beta, but the beta I'm using is conservative, and the longer-term (and perhaps more rigorous) beta measures tend to be much lower. The working and fixed capital rates of investment are sourced from the book Expecations Investing by Michael J Mauboussin for the medical specialty industries in healthcare. These figures are conservative compared to Stryker's historical rates. I inputted the topline growth rate expectations into the next year to see how far they would have to persist to justify the current price.

For the horizon value I assumed a growing perpetuity at the rate of inflation. Another weakness in the model is that the perpetuity value accounts for most of the company's value.

These are a summary of the parameters:

Cost of Debt 0.024768 Yield to Maturity on LT Bond 0.03225 Debt Weight 0.39759 Cost of Equity 0.0846 Equity Weight 0.60241 Risk Free Rate 0.0296 Market Premium 0.055 Beta 1 Cash Tax Rate 0.439738 Tax Rate 0.232 Last Years Sales 12444 Sales Growth Rate 0.11 Operating Margin 0.184 Incremental Fixed Capital Rate 0.34 Working Capital Investment Rate 0.39 WACC 0.058527

Conclusion

Net of non-operating assets and all relevant debt including share-based compensation and unfunded balances of pension plans, according to my model the company's top line would have to grow at a rate of 11% for the next 8 years to justify Stryker's current price. Although something like this is not impossible for a healthcare industry provider, especially given Stryker's growth profile and robust businesses, it isn't highly likely that an 11% growth rate will persist for so many years. It would have to consistently grow sales by a factor of 2.3 over the next 6 years, in which time an economic downturn could occur, leading people to defer healthcare expenses or avoid them entirely in the case of greater unemployment and no insurance coverage.

However it should be noted that using a longer term beta in the model would drastically change my conclusions. Using a Beta of 0.61, as given on Reuters, which tracks the S&P on a trailing monthly basis for the last 5 years, would mean that SYK only needs to grow revenue at a rate of 11% for 2 years followed by growth at the inflation rate in perpetuity to justify the current price. That would indicate that Stryker is quite undervalued and certainly an excellent buy.

In either case, it is an excellent business, and if you're comfortable with the valuation it is a better place than most to allocate your cash in the current environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.