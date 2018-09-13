Francesca's Channels William Tell

This could go surprisingly well or it could go horribly wrong.

There's now a new record for tenure at the top spot. Francesca's (FRAN) current CEO, Steven Lawrence, joined the boutique-like retailer in October 2016. He is the fifth CEO since the company went public in 2011. Mr. Lawrence has been on the job over 23 months breaking the former record of Neill Davis who filled the position from January 2013 to December 2014.

Records

Speaking of breaking records, the struggling retailer has broken a few more with Mr. Lawrence at the helm.

Since the third quarter of 2016, Francesca's has not reported positive comparable store sales [CSS]. Its best performance was Mr. Lawrence's first quarter on board, the last quarter of 2016, when CSS were flat compared to the prior year.

Source: Author-created from company data

When Francesca's reported 2018 second quarter results on September 11th, it marked the fourth consecutive quarter with double-digit negative CSS. The retailer guided for single-digit negative CSS for the last half of 2018.

Through 2016, Francesca's opened enough new boutiques to offset its flailing CSS performance. But, it was evident there would be an inflection point. There was simply no way the company would be able to continue to open enough boutiques to make up for the poor performance in boutiques operating more than a year. That inflection point came in 2017.

Francesca's total revenue declined year-over-year by 3% from $487.2 million to $471.7 million. For the first half of 2018, despite having 50 more stores opened than at the same point in 2017, Francesca's total sales slipped 6% from $227.4 million to $213.4 million.

Source: Author-created from company data

For all of 2018, Francesca's is now guiding total sales in a range of $453 million to $463 million. This estimate is more than total sales in 2015 with 616 boutiques but less than total sales in 2016 with 671 boutiques. Thus, it should come as no surprise that sales per average square foot are also at an all-time low. The number is now 33% or $200 lower than the metric for 2012.

Source: Author-created from company data

With sales declining, one might expect expenses to, at least, decline in line. But, not at Francesca's. Expense growth has outpaced both sales growth and location growth for years. While the expense growth rate has lessened, it still outpaces both.

Source: Author-created from company data

Fewer sales and more expenses eventually wipes out profit margin. That hit also came this year. Francesca's is hoping it will perform well enough in the last half of 2018 to redeem this metric.

Source: Author-created from company data

One measure the retailer will employ to improve profit margin is to close under-performing boutiques. To date in 2018, it has opened a net +21 stores. However, for the full year, it expects to open only a net +10. This means it will close 11 more stores in the last half of this year than it intends to open.

Countering The Bulls

Because of its aggressive expansion, for years it looked like Francesca's was growing. But, as shown by the CSS picture, it's not been healthy growth. Even total sales growth has never kept pace with location growth. Nevertheless, Francesca's has "grown" without burdening itself with debt. That factor alone spurs some to believe the retailer will ultimately figure it out and survive.

All those expenditures mentioned above did pay for new systems, salaries for experienced leadership and better locations. Of course these types of assets and resources could lead shareholders to believe there will be improvement eventually. But, in this argument lies an underlying premise that the retailer needs to exist at all. Before hammering that notion, many felt eliminating whether there were performance issues would be prudent.

A necessity for any retailer in this digital age is an engaging website. Over the past years, monitoring the company's online presence has proven frustrating and disappointing time and again. Whether it's bad data or a lack of execution on management's philosophies or questionable inventory, there are always issues.

Documenting Yet Another Problematic Session

A curiosity about the long overdue rewards program led to another waste of time on francescas.com. The sequence follows - with my thoughts and explanations shown in italics.

Cool! Francesca's is running a promotion.

It's not clearly evident but this is an exclusively-online promotion. So, if a consumer landed on the home page and rushed to her nearest store, the sale wouldn't be honored. Being so elusive about it may not work in the favor for those who shop from their mobile devices and have limited visibility.

As well, it appears to only apply to a "select group" of full-priced items despite the word "everything" on the home page - another qualification that isn't readily evident. In fact, a consumer may be prone to decide that it's blatantly misleading.



Various links direct the consumer to a "select group" of less than 750 items.

If a consumer decides to purchase, the software is to apply the appropriate discount, saving the consumer from having to track coupon codes. That's helpful.

It even works.

Let's check out the jeans because Francesca's recently introduced a private-label brand - Harper Heritage. There are five options in the group of 750 items. Note the individual items even state a discount will be applied.



So, it doesn't work every time - but is it the promotion or the website?

Maybe another pair of jeans will work.

But, wait - now nineteen of the twenty pairs of Harper Heritage jeans offered has the "discount applied at checkout" phrase listed. Confusion. Does the promotion apply to a "select group" or does it apply to "everything"? Confusion = frustration.

Not surprisingly, there's another fail.

If the promotion isn't limited to the 750 items, maybe there are other options that would make good gifts at 40% off!

Giving the benefit of the doubt and shopping more like a typical shopper, let's pick four distinct full-priced items and just see what happens. The promotion is still not working on the jeans.

Using the chat button only led to scripted, computerized responses that were even more confusing - gibberish about promo codes. Basically, it directed the user to call Guest Services. But, by this point, what are the odds that's going to happen?

According to the site's "Deals of the Week", there are no active codes anyway.

Curiosity wins out and I just have to see if that one pair of Harper Heritage jeans without the "discount applied at checkout" phrase will work.

It worked! But, I despise the one pair of jeans qualifying for the promotion. Oh, right, this was just a test anyway.

Frustration. Disappointment. Zero confidence in the website. Interest in the retailer has now bottomed out. Still wondering why traffic at Francesca's is down? Still wondering why customers don't return?

Interestingly, the retailer claims online business is growing at a double-digit rate. But, at least, it also seems to understand it's in danger.

"Our plan going forward is to push even harder on the dot-com front. And to help us with this, we've recently engaged with a consulting group to help us build and execute an acceleration plan for our e-commerce business."

It would be prudent to ensure that consultant employs programmers and QA testers.



An Investor's Takeaway

Too many of the same problems core still exist that have existed since 2012. More executives could be hired. More consultants can be engaged. More systems could be implemented. Systems that are already implemented could be fixed. Stores can be remodeled. It's all going to cost even more money.

Francesca's wants the investor to believe it's ready to turn the corner.

"We've put in place a lot of new capabilities over the last 18 months. At this point, we're in the very early innings of many of these initiatives taking root and are just now starting to see some of the benefits."

At this point, the bulls and the bears will argue about numbers. But, this is the type of business where a feet-on-the-ground analysis is a necessity. Many forming opinions on Francesca's just look at the numbers. They've never been in a store, never browsed the website.

So, here's the crux of the matter and it's always been the crux of the matter - Francesca's is hardly the only place a consumer can buy a pair of jeans, a pair of shoes, earrings, a dress, a purse or a jacket that she likes. She probably doesn't even expect to like only one style of any one of those items. The majority of the time she's likely to purchase more than one pair of jeans, pair of shoes or dress. If she misses out on something she likes, she'll move on to the next with little regret. This retailer does not have any market cornered. And, most importantly, a frustrated or disappointed consumer would have, in many, many cases, paid less for better quality elsewhere. When that happens, the odds plummet that Francesca's will ever get another chance with her.

Francesca's finally seems to be figuring that out.

"What is clear from the second quarter results is that it's taking us longer than anticipated to turn the corner and to get our core guests to reengage and shop with us with the same frequency that she has in the past."

Francesca's Takeaway

I've said it before and I'll say it again - for there to be a treasure hunt, there must be treasure to hunt.

Even the retailer admits this is a problem and has done so far more times than it has changed CEOs in seven years.

"We've been on a journey to upgrade and improve our assortments." "The team has worked hard to ensure that our quality has been raised and that the assortments have an amazing perceived value." "This is translated into our assortments being on-trend versus being on the edge of the trend curve. At the same time, we're also raising the level of quality, which is translating into an improved value proposition."

Whether I say it or the company says it doesn't matter anymore because talking about it hasn't changed things. The consumer has spoken. And, for Francesca's, there are fewer and fewer and fewer of them. They lost them on the "journey".

That may well change temporarily in the near future. To grab attention, the retailer is planning its first giveaway for its franREWARDS members. Finally launched in August, Francesca's totals membership at over 2 million already. Though not explained succinctly, it appears the company plans to lure members to a brick-and-mortar to claim the free gift.

The brick-and-mortars have to be primped and ready. The inventory has to be alluring. The staff has to be welcoming. The gift has to be worthy.

Imagine the customer with an apple on her head as Francesca's pulls this new arrow from its quiver.



This could go surprisingly well or it could go horribly wrong.

