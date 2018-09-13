Adobe: A True Star Ahead Of Earnings

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome James Malcolm as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been a silent achiever in recent years, managing to successfully shift their business model from a legacy software company, to a successful Software as a Service (SaaS) company.

All this success has led Adobe to be a real star performer within the Computer Software industry, achieving an impressive stock growth of 72% in the past year (industry average returns sit at 36%).

With an Earnings Announcement for Q3 FY19 taking place today after the close (9/13), Adobe looks poised to close out another successful quarter and provide a positive outlook going forward.

Adobe’s product offering is very diverse and well-established. Their main business areas are: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing.

Within their Digital Media branch, sits their Adobe Creative Cloud offering which includes Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC, and many more. These products are strong market-leaders, with no credible competition aside from lower-end companies. This is reflected with strong growth in Annualized Recurring Revenue growth to $6.06 bn in Q2 FY19.

Under their Digital Experience branch sits Digital Marketing. Adobe boasts an impressive array of products that differ to Google's (GOOG) Google Analytics platform, in the way that it is an end-to-end experience from creation of content to analysis. This was strengthened with the purchase of Magneto in May. Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) grew to $6.06 billion exiting the quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $343 million.

More broadly, Magento was a purchase that gained them entry into a highly competitive eCommerce industry at the more premium end of the scale. Given the premium nature, Magento targets mid-large companies, ie they have existing contracts with Coca-Cola. They do however have a direct Sales channel to small businesses looking for a more premium offering. This B2C channel is something that Adobe's current strategy hasn't allowed for while they focus on B2B sales.

From a user perspective, Adobe now create a truly seamless experience other competitors such as Shopify can't recreate. They effectively have 'the Apple (AAPL) effect' where you need no other provider to achieve your creative and business goals. Given this, I would really expect ARPU to steadily increase in the Digital Experience space.

Upcoming Earnings Report

With an Q3 FY19 Earnings Announcement upcoming on Thursday, and an already fantastic year - what do we expect? More growth.

Consensus Analyst estimates are hinting Adobe’s revenue per share of $1.69 up from $1.10 a year ago. Given Adobe’s consistent history of beating Analyst estimates by as much as 8% - expect this to be higher.

Despite beating analyst estimates, Adobe's share price has previously dipped in past Quarters. Option traders are betting on a + 4.5% move for this earnings round. If the market does negatively react to earnings in the short term, Adobe appears to have a support level $255 which will be a trigger point for a reversion in my bullish view.

Aside from earnings, I'm laying my interest in comments around continued increases in Average Revenue per User (ARPU) and subscription revenue. Previous quarterly results show signs that this will be positive. Link to latest Quarterly report.

How does Adobe compare?

Because of Adobe’s large product offering, it’s complex to place it exactly in one industry. However, we believe that their closest peer is Salesforce (CRM). Their offerings do differ, in the Creative Cloud space and Publishing arena - where Adobe Acrobat is a defacto solution.

Salesforce has had a similar history to Adobe, in the sense that they've had to diversify their offerings to help maintain and find new growth areas. This is evident in Salesforce's transition from a per Sales CRM to offering Marketingcloud and Service cloud in the past few years.

Both companies are increasing spending in Research and Development in Machine Learning and AI - Adobe with Adobe Sensei, Salesforce with Einstein, at similar rates. Adobe manages to achieve a very good Return of Assets ratio of 11%. This, along with more restrained cost-control leads Adobe to have a strong 26% profit margin compared to Salesforce’s 6% profit margin.

The good Return on Assets ratio that Adobe achieves surprises me, as I do perceive Salesforce as a more mature company in terms of transformation - with Adobe yet to reap all benefits of diversification. That being said, the purchase of Magento has not yet been fully represented in Adobe's financials.

Annual returns between Salesforce and Adobe are highly correlated, due to being in similar industries, but Adobe are achieving higher returns over the past year.

Salesforce had an impeccable last quarter achieving 550% Quarterly Earnings Growth (yoy) compared to Adobe’s respectable growth of 77%.

At current prices, it appears as though Adobe may be a sitting at a better price for a growth stock compared to Salesforce. This is becomes clear when Adobe has a P/E ratio (forward) of 29 compared to Salesforce’s P/E ratio (forward) of 60.

Salesforce does have a lower Price to Sales ratio (P/S) of 9.97 compared to Adobe's 16.14. I believe this is indicative that Salesforce is more mature in their respective markets, and that this will steadily improve for Adobe as they increase ARPU through their more complete product offerings and potential price increases.

Key Statistics provided by Yahoo Finance as of 9/12/2018:

Ratio Adobe Salesforce Forward P/E Ratio 34.68 55.99 Profit Margin 26.68% 6.14% Return on Assets 11.38% 1.68% Current Ratio 2.08 0.80 52-Week Change 72.31% 60.38%

Risk Factors

The main risk factors that I recognize is the slow down of Magento expectations. As mentioned, in May Adobe acquired Magento at this time they said that they expected a $x dollars over the next two quarters.

If Adobe struggles to convert existing users over to Magento or their Digital Experience space - I would revise my decision down as this is an area that Salesforce and SAP do so well.

Conversion won't happen overnight, or over a quarter so I'm not expecting too much at tomorrow's Earning Announcement regarding that, but it something that could hint a slowing growth in 6 months time.

Takeaways

Adobe is a company that has put in the hard-yards of transforming themselves into a SaaS company that consistently beat Analyst estimates. Expansion into the eCommerce market is something that was needed to maintain growth and close their product offering.

I believe that they've created a solid platform for consumers and enterprises alike that will drive ARPU up for Adobe.

Adobe, when compared to Salesforce is tracking a long a similar growth curve, but is slightly behind and has growth to come.

For these reasons, I think Adobe represents a fantastic GARP stock and I'm giving it a moderate price estimate of $285, with strong potential to grow $300+

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.