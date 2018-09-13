Why We Don't Own The Best Performing BDC

We would not dissuade anyone from owning MAIN, but show why the valuation might be a headwind to returns.

We breakdown the returns and tell you why the numbers are pulling a fast one on you.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) has been an investor's delight. It has delivered quarter after quarter of steady NAV growth along with periodic dividend increases. If that was not enough, MAIN throws off a decent chunk of additional supplemental dividends.

Source: MAIN presentation

Giving credit where it is due

There is no question that MAIN has accomplished a lot. The total returns have been spectacular. It has now established an extremely diversified portfolio and a reputation that should assist it in the future.

With its increasing size it has also levered economies of scale and that should help power future returns.

Why we don't own this one

Well we are GLAD you asked. We currently own only a few business development corporations and today we are going to compare MAIN to a couple we do own, Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) & Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT) to explain our rationale.

From the bear market bottom in 2009, all three have been great investments to own and have handily beaten the total return of S&P 500.

MAIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

MAIN clearly shines here and its 780.8% return towers over PNNT and GAIN. All 3 are in the same space and have competed for dollars from the same small businesses. Do these results prove that MAIN is the choice for investors?

Perhaps. But if you took that leap without looking further you would be doing yourself a big disservice.

Price, the biggest component of total return

While dividends make investors happy, ultimately it is the price that weighs in on a total return. This is specially true if you are reinvesting your dividends. MAIN's final price today has created that 100-200% of additional return. So what is the point?

Currently MAIN trades at 1.654X book value.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

If you strip away this premium, the total returns don't exactly look stellar. If MAIN traded at book value, the total returns would have been approximately 435%. Conversely, elevating PNNT and GAIN to MAIN's valuation throws them a bit ahead.

Source: Author's calculations

But does MAIN not deserve the premium?

There is a bit of a circular logic in that argument. If MAIN did not have the premium today and you observed multiple BDC's outperforming MAIN in total return, would you have placed a premium on it today? We don't have an answer to that but you have to understand that the simple law of returns is that higher your starting price, lower your returns. You might still do well with MAIN, and we certainly are not advocating anyone selling this. However, when you do quote total return metrics please do understand what role this large premium to book value has played in it.

Two other factors to consider

While we are on the subject, we should point out that MAIN has often raised capital at large premiums to NAV and that has added to total returns. How could it not? Each capital raise raises book value/share and assuming it trades at the same premium, the share price (and hence total return) would move up. Remember the other two BDCs have had no such advantage.

Finally, we want to point out that as an investor the past is a good place to learn from but not a great place to extrapolate returns. To show you what we mean, we show you a total return calculation under the following assumptions.

1) Dividends grow at 3% a year from a $2.50 base (little higher than fixed dividend rate but excludes bulk of supplemental).

2) EPS grows at 4% a year from a $2.75 base.

3) Book value grows by the difference between EPS and dividends.

4) MAIN stock takes a glide path to its book value.

5) There is no recession over the time horizon.

We get a total return of 52.74% or about 4.33% compounded. In our return scenario we are not reinvesting our dividends but returns would be similar as earlier years would encounter capital losses on the dividends reinvested. Regardless of the intricacies, we wanted to point out that just returning to book value with no premium creates a very different scenario than the last decade, even if we assume uninterrupted growth and the absence of a recession.

Finally, if we assume MAIN did revert to its 1.6X premium in year 10, total returns would obviously be better, but still lag those of the past decade rather substantially.

Conclusion

MAIN has legions of fans and we wish them well. The current premium to book value though does represent a dangerous valuation problem and that keeps us out. Do remember that MAIN did trade at under 0.8X book value the last recession and while we don't believe this will happen again, any mean reversion to even a lower a premium to book value represents a major headwind to total returns. Both GAIN and PNNT have delivered a good yield through this market cycle and while they have not benefited from a premium, they have still managed to deliver decent returns.

There are other factors that impact this including how conservative management is in valuation and how much risk is being taken. One could argue that perhaps MAIN is undervaluing the portfolio and hence real premium to NAV is not that extreme. That is incredibly hard to assess as the assets and loans are all level 3 and even with all the facts in front of an investor, valuation is an art rather than a science. Even if the idea that MAIN is undervaluing its portfolio is true, we don't think it is material based on debt to EBITDA and yield metrics from its portfolio.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNNT, GLAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.