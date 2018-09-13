Upwork Begins Effort For U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

UPWK is growing sharply, generates positive free cash flow and is nearing profitability.

The firm operates an online marketplace to hire part-time and full-time contract workers.

Upwork has filed to raise $100 million from an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Upwork (UPWK) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online platform for hiring freelance workers.

UPWK is growing quickly, has a path to profitability and is generating free cash flow.

I’ll provide an update when we learn further details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Mountain View, California-based Upwork was founded in 1999 as eLance to operate an online platform for freelance workers and people and organizations seeking to hire them.

Management is headed by President and CEO Stephane Kasriel, who was previously SVP of Product and Engineering at the firm.

Upwork’s platform leverages machine learning to help reduce the inefficiencies associated with searching for, contracting and collaborating with, freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects.

Below is a brief overview video of the Upwork Enterprise job posting:

(Source: Upwork)

The company offers a direct-to-talent approach, reducing reliance on intermediaries such as staffing firms, recruiters, and traditional agencies while providing features that help instill trust in remote work.

Some of the platform’s features include communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment.

Investors in Upwork included Benchmark, FirstMark, T. Rowe Price, New Enterprise Associates, Jackson Square Ventures, Stripes Group, Globespan Capital Partners and Sigma Partners, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Customer Acquisition

In 2017, more than 80% of the company’s client registration came through direct and non-paid channels. The company collects insights and trends from its platform to drive public relations coverage.

Upwork deploys email and lifecycle marketing initiatives to retain, cross-sell, and upsell existing clients. The company has a dedicated enterprise sales team, which helps new and existing clients build and execute awareness campaigns through offline workshops, online webinars, and marketing events that drive additional revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been increasing as the figures below indicate:

Through Q2 2018: 29.6%

2017: 26.2%

2016: 22.7%

Management said for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, its ‘client spend retention’ was 106%. This is likely a form of the subscription ‘net dollar retention rate’ which when it is above 100% is a sign that the firm is increasing its revenues from customers in the measured cohort.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Ask Wonder, the total number of freelancers available in 2017 was about 154 million people worldwide.

The main factors driving market growth are the need to escape corporate environment demands and the rise of digitization, such as smartphone apps that have made it easy for workers to find jobs, whether full-time or part-time.

North America accounted for 77 million freelancers in 2017, more than half of the workforce in the same year.

Major competitors that provide or are developing a freelance platform include:

Freelancer (FLN.AX)

Freelance.com

The Adecco Group

Randstad (RAND.AS)

LinkedIn

GitHub

PayPal (PYPL)

Financial Performance

UPWK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Strong growth in gross profit

Uneven but upwardly trending gross margin

Fluctuating cash flow from operations, but positive in 1H 2018

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Upwork S-1)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $121.9 million, 27.6% increase vs. prior

2017: $202.6 million, 23.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $164.4 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $81.8 million

2017: $137.1 million

2016: $101.9 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 67.1%

2017: 67.7%

2016: 62.0%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: $10.4 million cash flow from operations

2017: ($4.0 million) cash used in operations

2016: $3.1 million cash flow

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $31.3 million in cash and $154.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $9.1 million.

IPO Details

UPWK intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The approximately $19.0 million of indebtedness that we intend to repay outstanding under our Loan Agreement is comprised of $9.0 million under a term loan and $10.0 million under a revolving line of credit. The $9.0 million under the term loan is scheduled to mature in September 2022, and interest on such borrowings accrues at a fixed per annum rate equal to the prime rate plus 5.25%. The $10.0 million under the term revolving line of credit is scheduled to mature in March 2020, and interest on such borrowings accrues at a fixed per annum rate equal to the prime rate.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, and JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

