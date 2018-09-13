Dividend ETFs: Stock Selection Strategies Can Hurt Performance

Exchange traded funds ("ETFs") that focus on companies that pay dividends, follow a wide variety of stock selection strategies. These range from simply selecting the highest yielding dividend paying stocks in the market to sophisticated proprietary strategies with multiple selection criteria. We analyze the investment results of the most popular U.S. listed ETFs to determine which strategies work.

An ETF dividend portfolio that will provide a sustainable and growing dividend stream need to meet, in our opinion, certain criteria: First, the holdings must be selected to sustain and grow their dividends; second, the portfolio must be well-diversified across sectors and companies, and third, the management fee must be reasonable.

For this analysis, we selected ETFs that are listed in the U.S. and invest mainly in U.S. companies that pay dividends. We used $800 million as a cut-off for minimum size and required a track record of at least 10 years. The long track records helped us to gain an insight into the performance of the ETFs during the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Let the numbers do the talking

The table indicates the 10 ETFs that made the short list. It indicates a mix of ETFs focused on small caps, mid caps, large caps, and even ex-financials. The Vanguard Total U.S. Market ETF is used as an overall benchmark.

Points of note:

The total return (capital gains plus dividends) of four of the ETFs, DON, SDY, VOE, and DES managed to beat the overall market over the past 10 years. Also, note that 3 of these ETFs invested mainly in small or medium-sized companies with SDY the only exception, investing in medium to large companies.

Over the past 5 and 3 years, none of the ETFs managed to beat the overall U.S. market. This is not overly surprising as “growth” and “momentum” strategies had terrific runs over the last 5 years.

Some of the dividend ETFs had substantial drawdowns (the maximum decline from peak to bottom) over the 10-year period with only 3 ETFs (FVD, SDY, VIG) providing better downside protection than the overall market. This is surprising given the generally lower volatility associated with dividend-paying stocks.

The dividend yields of all the dividend focussed ETFs are higher than the overall market, although in some cases by not much. VIG and VOE have yields of 1.74% and 1.88%, only slightly higher than the market index. On the other hand, FDL and DTN offer yields double that of the overall market.

Expense ratios vary considerably; from 0.07% and 0.08% for VOE and VIG respectively to 0.7% for FVD.

Despite its high fee, FVD has the best Sharpe ratio over the 10-year period – (which expresses returns compared to the risk taken), the lowest volatility and has also done well to manage its downside risk over the past 10 years.

The average dividend growth for the dividend ETFs was 42% over the past 5 years; this was slightly below the overall market. Perhaps this is not overly surprising as several of these ETFs do not focus on growth but rather yield.

Our top picks

We selected 3 ETFs that have proved that their strategies to select dividend-paying stocks also work in practice.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)invests in U.S. companies that have increased dividends per share for at least the past 20 years and have market capitalizations of at least $2 billion. The fund tracks the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index which selects stocks from the S&P 1500 that meet the criteria.

Stocks that pass the selection screens are weighed by their dividend yield and capped at 4%. The selection strategy changed somewhat in the 2012 – previously 25 years of dividend payment history was required and only the 50 highest yielding stocks were selected.

The 20 years of continuous dividend growth is a very tough hurdle to clear which means that once a company misses the target it will be excluded for at least 2 decades. It also implies that companies that more recently started paying dividends, such as Apple, will not be included for a long time. On the other hand, it does ensure that only high-quality companies with a consistent growth record, will be included in the portfolio.

The ETF currently holds 111 stocks with the top 10 representing 16.7% of the portfolio’s assets. The largest sector allocations are to consumer defensives (17%), industrials (16%), financials (15%), consumer cyclical (12%), utilities (9%), real estate (8%) and healthcare (7%).

This is a well-diversified portfolio of largely mid to large-cap stocks with relatively small exposures to individual companies. The main stock holdings include AT&T (2.3%), Realty Income Corp. (1.9%), IBM Corp. (1.6%), Abbvie (1.6%) and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (1.5%).

The ETF launched in November 2005 and has built a solid performance track record. Over the past 10 years, the ETF delivered a total return of 206% compared to the 184% of the Vanguard Total Market ETF. Over the past 3 years, the performance was only slightly behind the broad market. The ETF also had a positive Sharpe ratio (meaning that it provided an adequate return for the risk in the portfolio) and a lower volatility than the overall market (see table).

The maximum drawdown that the ETF experienced over the past 10 years was 37.0%; this was somewhat better than the overall market which can be ascribed to the high quality of the overall portfolio.

The ETF charges a reasonable expense ratio of 0.35%, although there are lower cost dividend ETFs available. This is a large fund with $16.2 billion of assets.

The fund pays a fluctuating quarterly dividend; over the past 12 months, the total dividend amounted to $2.33 for a yield of 2.3%. Over the past 5 years, the dividend payments of the ETF units increased by 27% but we do note that dividends dropped by 24% during the financial crisis – although now fully recovered.

First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD)invests in U.S. companies, selected from the 1700 companies that are covered by Value Line research services. The process starts with the identification of companies that score well on Value Line’s proprietary screens for safety – this includes screens for price stability, sales and profit consistency and balance sheet leverage. Stocks that rate well on these criteria, have dividend yields greater than the S&P 500 and market capitalizations over $1 billion are retained for the portfolio. Stocks are equal weighted and the portfolio is rebalanced every month.

The selection criteria do not address the consistency of historical dividend payments or dividend growth although consistent profits and a strong balance sheet may result in regular dividend payments. The equal weights combined with the large portfolio effectively removes company-specific risks.

The ETF currently holds 195 stocks with the top 10 representing only 5.4% of the portfolio’s assets. The largest sector allocations are to utilities (22%), financials (19%), consumer defensives (14%), industrials (14%), technology (7%) and consumer cyclical (7%).

This is a widely diversified portfolio of largely mid to large-cap stocks with only small exposures to individual companies. The current main stock holdings include ABM Industries (0.53%), Hormel Foods (0.53%), Thomson Reuters Corp. (0.53%), Northwest Natural Gas Co. (0.53%) and Mercury General Corp. (0.53%).

The ETF launched in August 2003 and has built a solid performance track record. Over the past 10 years, the ETF delivered a total return of 183% compared to the 184% of the Vanguard Total U.S. Market ETF. Over the past 3 years, the ETF returned 48% which was lower than the broad U.S. market return of 56%. The large weight in utilities and rising interest rates constrained the recent performance of the fund.

The ETF also had a positive 10-year Sharpe ratio and a lower volatility than the broad market (see table).

The maximum drawdown that the ETF experienced over the past 10 years was 35.9%; this was much below the drawdown experienced by the broader market and the second best among the dividend ETFs.

The ETF charges a relatively high expense ratio of 0.70%, there are lower cost dividend ETFs available – but we think that the performance track record justifies the higher fee. This is a mid-sized fund with $4.4 billion of assets.

The fund pays a fluctuating quarterly dividend; over the past 12 months, the total dividend amounted to $0.67 for a yield of 2.1%. Over the past 5 years, the dividend payments per unit increased by 29%. Dividend payments dropped by 20% between June 2008 and September 2010 but have now fully recovered.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)invests in U.S. companies that have a record of increasing dividends for at least the past 10 years and pass certain (undisclosed) screens for profitability. The fund selects stocks from the Nasdaq U.S. Broad Dividend Achievers Index, excluding real estate investment trusts and limited partnerships. Stocks that pass the selection screens are weighed by their market capitalization, but individual weights are capped at 4%.

The 10-year period for dividend increases is less stringent than the 20 years required by the by the SDY ETF but will still result in a portfolio of high quality and stable performing companies. Unfortunately, the screening criteria for profitability are not disclosed and complicates assessment.

The ETF currently holds 182 stocks with the top 10 representing 31% of the portfolio’s assets. The largest sector allocations are to industrials (29%), consumer cyclical (18%), consumer defensives (10%), healthcare (10%), technology (9%) and financials (8%).

This is a widely diversified portfolio of mostly large-cap stocks. The main stock holdings include Microsoft Corp. (4.4%), Johnson & Johnson (3.9%), Walmart (3.8%), PepsiCo (3.5%), 3M Co. (2.7%), McDonalds Corp. (2.7%), Medtronic (2.6%), Union Pacific Corp. (2.5%) and Abbott Laboratories (2.5%).

The ETF launched in April 2006 and has built a reasonable performance track record. Over the past 10 years, the ETF delivered a total return of 164% compared to the 184% of the broader market index. Over the past 5 and 3 years, the performance was only slightly behind the broad market and better than most of its dividend-seeking ETF peers. The ETF also had a positive Sharpe ratio and lower volatility than the broad U.S. market (see table).

The maximum drawdown that the ETF experienced over the past 10 years was 34.9%; this was better than any of its peers and much better than the 42.4% decline experienced by the broad U.S. market.

The ETF has one of the lowest ETF expense ratios of 0.08%; this helps its performance relative to the more expensive peers. This is the largest of the dividend ETFs with $30.1 billion of assets.

The fund pays a fluctuating quarterly dividend; over the past 12 months, the total dividend amounted to $1.94 for a yield of 1.74%. This yield is appropriate, in our view, for a rising interest rate environment – as long as the portfolio can deliver a growing stream of dividends. Over the past 10 years, the dividend payments of the ETF units increased by 94% and by 33% over the past 5 years. Dividend payments dropped by a relatively modest 14% during the financial crisis.

We are not overly impressed by the long-term performance of the 10 dividend-seeking ETFs listed in the table. Their downside protection in a major bear market was disappointing while the dividend payment histories were inconsistent. We will write more on this topic in a follow-up article.

However, the top 3 selections should do a reasonable job for dividend-seeking income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.