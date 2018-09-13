CBL: The Old Ball And Chain

In a previous article, I pointed out that CBL Properties' (CBL) Tier 1 properties were heavily leveraged. Most of their unencumbered portfolio is their Tier 2 or lower malls. Itemizing each Tier 1 property and the outstanding mortgage, I revealed that only 4 of the properties are unencumbered and judged that only 1 of them, The Outlet Shoppes El Paso, likely had room for a significant cash-out refinancing.

In recent news, CBL has completed a refinancing of El Paso, encumbering the property with a $75 million mortgage at 5.103% interest. It appears from the comments on Seeking Alpha that many view this refinancing as a positive, possibly even as evidence that bears who point out the risks of the balance sheet are wrong.

There are some positives, but they should be viewed in the context of the big picture. On page 26 of the second quarter 10-Q, it says:

The Company has a $490,000 unsecured term loan, which bears interest at a variable rate of LIBOR plus1.50% based on the credit ratings for the Operating Partnership's senior unsecured long-term indebtedness. In July 2018, the principal balance will be reduced to $300,000. The loan matures in July 2020 and has two one-year extension options, the second of which is at the lenders' discretion, for a July 2022 extended maturity date. At June 30, 2018, the outstanding borrowings of $490,000 had an interest rate of 3.48%

The $190 million was retired subsequent to the end of the quarter using the company's unsecured lines of credit, which consists of two facilities from Wells Fargo with $500 million in capacity and one facility from First Tennessee with $100 million in capacity. Those lines are also based on LIBOR and at quarter end averaged 3.18%.

Since putting the $190 million on the lines of credit, CBL has been paying them off with their refinancings and proceeds from their dispositions. According to the press release:

New financing secured by El Paso demonstrates the quality of our assets as well as our excellent access to long-term capital at attractive rates," said Farzana Khaleel, Chief Financial Officer. "With nearly $95 million in excess proceeds from financings completed this year and approximately $60 million from dispositions, we have substantially funded the $190 million term loan pay down completed in July 2018."

I am not so confident it demonstrates access to long-term capital given that after the two refinancings of Coolsprings Galleria and El Paso, CBL only had four remaining unencumbered Tier 1 properties. All other Tier 1 properties have mortgages exceeding $64 million.

At quarter end, CBL had $112.6 million outstanding on their lines of credit. So far this quarter, CBL has paid off $155 million and added $190 million for a net increase of approximately $35 million. The current balance on the lines of credit should be around $148 million.

Their next significant maturity is the $350 million term loan maturing October of 2019. What happens between now and then will have a significant impact on whether CBL can roll it over or if they will have to pay off part or all of the loan with secured refinancings/dispositions.

Non-Recourse

The mortgages that CBL is taking out on their properties are "non-recourse" mortgages. Simply put, non-recourse mortgages mean that the only avenue the lender has to recover their capital in the case of a default is to foreclose on the property or in some cases put a property level lien on the cash flows. They do not have any recourse through suing the borrower for any assets above the property level. (There are exceptions for things like fraud)

For REITs, this method of financing has several positives. As demonstrated by many mall REITs in recent years, overleveraged properties can be voluntarily handed over to the lender. This has no negative impact on how S&P, Fitch or Moody's rates the corporate level debt. In fact, handing back an overleveraged property can improve metrics that are important at the corporate level like Debt/EBITDA. The REIT can effectively insulate the corporate level from property level downside through using non-recourse loans.

Another positive for REITs with less than stellar balance sheets is that non-recourse mortgages are underwritten with a heavy emphasis on the property-level cash flows. Little if any focus is put on the corporate level. To the non-recourse lender, it does not matter whether the property is owned by Simon Property Group (SPG) or CBL. The focus is on the property and the likelihood that the property will produce enough cash-flow to pay the loan.

This means that the main factors impacting the interest rate will be the desired LTV, local demographics, vacancy, property NOI and other property-level factors.

Typically, non-recourse loans are not held by a bank. They are usually packaged into Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities which are then sold, providing an option for income investors.

TANSTAAFL

There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Lunch, especially when dealing with lenders. In exchange for the positives, there are some negatives for borrowers that choose non-recourse loans.

First, the loans are generally higher interest than the REIT could otherwise get. As noted above, CBL's effective interest rate on their unsecured debt is in the 3%s, while their newest mortgage is above 5%.

Second, non-recourse loans are inflexible. Since the mortgages are sold to investors looking for long-term steady income, the contracts usually have very aggressive pre-payment penalties. They often have "make whole" or "yield maintenance" provisions. If CBL decides that it would be more convenient for El Paso to be unencumbered 5 years from now, that is a problem.

Finally, a high level of non-recourse mortgages is viewed as negative for unsecured lenders. In a bankruptcy or liquidation, the secured lenders get first dibs on the proceeds of property sales.

That is why it is common to see covenants on unsecured debt which require a certain level of unencumbered assets. Notice footnote (1) of the unsecured debt covenant:

The debt covenant limits the total amount of unsecured indebtedness the Company may have outstanding, which varies over time based on the ratio. Based on the Company's outstanding unsecured indebtedness as of June 30, 2018, the total amount available to the Company to borrow on its lines of credit was $667,799. Therefore, the Company had additional availability of $550,341 based on the outstanding balances of the lines of credit as of June 30, 2018.

In other words, even though they had a credit line of $1.1 billion, CBL was limited by the covenant to $667,799.

The El Paso refinancing is a positive for this covenant because it was already an encumbered property and it paid off a portion of the unsecured debt. However, the covenant limits CBL's ability to encumber (or sell) their currently unencumbered properties.

Complicating matters, CBL is currently in negotiations to extend their credit line. In the conference call, Farzana Khaleel said:

While our preference into the discussion was to remain unsecured, the additional flexibility of terms that we're able to achieve through adding collateral will be important in allowing us to more effectively execute our strategy. Through the negotiation process and as we identify assets, we are being mindful to ensure adequate coverage for our bonds by retaining a high-quality unencumbered pool, which will continue to provide significant support through our unsecured bond covenants.

Adding collateral to the lines will remove some portion of unencumbered assets from the current pool. That will put further pressure on the maximum about on unsecured debt the covenant allows CBL to have.

Conclusion

CBL's core problem is their ability to access liquidity. Redevelopment costs are headed down the pike and their balance sheet is becoming increasingly inflexible. Their lines of credit will be smaller, at least partially secured and possibly at a higher interest rate, while their current unsecured covenants are pressured.

With their best assets encumbered and being constrained in the amount of unsecured debt they can have by their covenants, CBL will likely have to make redevelopment decisions based on their (in)ability to fund them now rather than the long-term profitability.

I do not see bankruptcy or forced liquidation as a likely risk. The major risk is delays in redevelopment resulting in declining performance at their malls, which will continue to put downward pressure on their rents. Compared to Washington Prime Group (WPG), which has a stronger balance sheet and significant flexibility to fund redevelopments, CBL can be expected to have sub-par results. WPG will have the ability to fund any projects their leasing team develops with the flexibility to use secured or unsecured funding, CBL's leasing team might be told the budget can't support the project.

Replacing old unpopular anchors with tenants that are more attractive to modern shoppers is an attractive thesis. If CBL can juggle their way through the redevelopments, there is the possibility of significant upside. However, their highly leveraged balance sheet and high level of encumbered properties removes a lot of flexibility when it comes to funding their redevelopments. Do not underestimate how much the lack of funds could hamper their redevelopment efforts.

