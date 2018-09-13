Riding High On Oil's Recovery, This Stock Has Some Gas Left In The Tank

With over $1B cash to deploy and return to shareholders the company has acquisitions, dividends, and share repurchases in the pipeline.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) is primarily an oil refining and transportation company also making some efforts to get into the consumer-facing distribution side of things with the development of their growing retail gas stations segment.

Like every company related to oil, and especially the refinement of oil, the company suffered huge drops in revenue and profits in the wake of oil's 2014-2015 price crash. In this commodity risk is the danger to maintaining and growing the stock price today.

Because of the commodity price risk this company is made less suitable for long-term investment when the market is clearly in recovery as oil is in today, having moved from the $30's per barrel to the $70's over the last few years.

Nonetheless, I believe there is an opportunity in DK as the firm has generated a huge pile of cash in a short period of time (see the chart below) and is looking to support its shareholders through continuing share buybacks.

The most recent announcement of share buybacks was on September 6th for another $100M in repurchases - a $100M expenditure obviously easily supported by their cash reserves of $1.133B, which will in fact be hardly dented. I surmise there will be further share repurchases so long as oil remains favorably priced.

Delek US Holdings Inc. Cash and Equivalents Chart

DK Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Cost Reduction To Support Growth In Net Incomes

Uzi Yemen, CEO, President, and CEO in the most recent conference call reports on the integration of the Alon USA acquisition completed last year,

..our team captured approximately $131 million of synergies on an annualized basis through the second quarter. We're on track to capture approximately $130 million to $140 million of annualized synergies from this transaction. Which is significantly exceeding our original guidance of $85 million to $105 million. We built the Permian basin refining company with access to approximately 75 million barrels annually or 207,000 barrels per day of Midland crude oil which accounts for approximately 70% of our crude play.

Q2 Earnings Conference Transcript

Business Valuation Lagging Peers

The company's price multiple and market cap are lagging peers at the moment as management reported at a recent Barclays Energy Investor Conference and the valuation's lag is summed up in the following slide presented on September 4th:

Source: Barclays Investor Presentation

While I am not a fan of using EV nor of using EBITDA (I prefer market capitalization and free cash flow numbers), the chart gets the point across (DK's figures are the leftmost on the bar chart), and it's a point that stands whether the company is measured by EV/EBITDA or Price/FCF. DK is valued at 6.0x lately whereas the peer group's average is 8.0x.

How Come The Stock Might Move Higher

Management is working to improve the valuation by increasing reported EPS through share buybacks and new cost efficiencies such as the acquisition synergies highlighted by CEO Uzi Yemen in the quote featured in the text above.

In my view, the stock is well positioned to continue rallying into the $60's as share buybacks and an oil market with solid demand continues to support the refining and pipeline transportation businesses composing the most valuable parts of this company.

As the company's shareholder-friendly buybacks and dividend bumps are recognized by the market I believe they will hit their peer group average valuation of 8.0x EV/EBITDA from today's 6.0x, giving them up to a 30% bump in price per share from today's $46.71.

Overall, I am rating DK a buy with a price target of $55.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Click or tap +Follow Faloh Investment for my latest reports and exclusive access to the hardest working stock picker publishing today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.