Should You Bite On This 9% Yield From A Utility?

While the CEO departure likely did not help, there are deeper issues here.

Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) has long been on our "Avoid" list. Since we first explored this in August 2017, it has delivered a net negative return. The stock took a hit recently as the CEO departed (for reasons apparently unrelated to the business). Altagas also announced sale of multiple assets and made progress towards its deleveraging target. With the stock now yielding 9%, we decided to take a lot at where the company stood to see if we would consider a purchase.

The combined business

Altagas post acquisition is a very large company with close to $17 billion in enterprise value.

Source: Altagas investor presentation

The business which originally was predominantly Canadian now has shifted to the US.

The 3 businesses contribute about equally to the EBITDA but that should change post the recently announced asset sales.

Current valuation

Altagas was an easy to value company in good old days prior to this acquisition. Funds from operations (FFO) and even adjusted FFO (AFFO) were good comparables across the midstream/utilities sector. However post WGL, things are harder to value. Or are they? According Altagas, CIBC shows them having one of the lowest multiples in the sector.

Seems outlandishly low for a company with a 9% yield (stock has gone lower since this slide), but one always has to read the fine print.

Notice what is missing in there? Utilities Capex. Is that significant? A little bit. Altagas has over $3 billion of Utilities capex over the next 3 years with "new business" making less than 30% of the total.

Altagas of course expects to pass on these costs to its customers in the form of rate hikes.

Excluding the new business, base rate on existing customers will jump a sweet 40% in 4 years. That would be fine if Altagas would be done, but it has a long way to go to replace its aging gas lines. Virginia would have less than a decade left, but the other districts would have a long way to go even in 2021.

Source: 2017 WGL presentation now taken offline

Those lines will be replaced. The only question is whether Altagas will earn its 9% cost of capital and we think the states will decline that high rate of return as its constituents will have had enough of large rate hikes.

Funding issue

Leaving aside the value of buying WGL and having to spend the next 4 decades replacing pipes, Altagas will have some serious funding issues. Altagas happily explains that the acquisition is fully funded with $1.9 billion of asset sales.

But that just gets the financing done for the purchase. Altagas along with WGL will produce close $800 million of FFO. This will increase to about $920 million in 2019. In 2018, Altagas and WGL will have paid out close to $575 million in dividends. So in both years, Altagas will have to finance over $1 billion of capex outside of retained funds. In fact over the time horizon till 2021, we see about $1 billion financing required every year.

Now there are some optimistic assumptions built in there including that Altagas can pass those increases in all 3 districts, asset sales will still allow Altagas to achieve 15% FFO increases and the dividends paid will only grow at 6%. Actual payouts will be substantially higher as Altagas issuing units at a furious pace and it would like to do some form a dividend hike as well.

Some of this capex will be funded by DRIP but on the whole $3.0-$3.5 billion and plus interest will have to be funded. We think this will come through asset sales.

Conclusion

If Altagas has sold $2 billion worth of assets already and will likely have to sell $3.5 billion more of assets just to get through the next 3 years, one has to ask,

"Why would they purchase a $9.5 billion company?"

Were WGL"s assets so superior and Altagas' so inferior? Could they just not have bought selective assets which had growth potential rather than buying this capex nightmare? We don't know the answers to these questions, but investors should be asking management about this. The funding will be an issue and if credit markets seize up, Altagas will be in a world of pain. Prior to that happening Altagas is likely to take a good hard look at the dividend and ask if that really needs to be there.

We have a fair value of $18.25 CAD on the stock and would be interested in buying should it get below that. For more analysis such as this, along with real-time alerts on income stocks on both sides of the border along with option income ideas, please consider subscribing to our marketplace service Wheel of Fortune.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

