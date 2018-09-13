Jerome Lambert As CEO Is Bullish For Richemont

Lambert has a great track record of success, responsible for turning around more than one business within Richemont.

Luxury powerhouse Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY), aka Richemont, has had its share of struggles over the past few years, but also has recognized the need to change. After leaving the CEO post vacant since March of 2017 after an upper management shakeup, the company announced that it will be bumping Jerome Lambert up from COO to the company's CEO. This is bullish in my opinion, because Mr. Lambert has a proven track record of success.

A background on newly-appointed CEO Lambert

Jerome Lambert became CEO of Richemont-owned watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre when he was only 33-years-old, and was largely responsible for growing "JLC" - as it's often affectionately called by watch connoisseurs - into the technical powerhouse it is today. It's often referred to as the "watchmaker's watch," and some have even joked in the past that the "JL" in "JLC" stood for Jerome Lambert. JLC is a very old company (founded in 1833), but Lambert used his vision to transform it largely into what it is today.

Before Lambert, JLC was basically a "one-trick pony" relying on sales from an old iconic watch (and favorite of Don Draper in Mad Men season 2) - the Reverso - which made up most of JLC's overall sales. Lambert became immersed in everything from product development to broadening the product portfolio, and invested in R&D.

According to watch publication Hodinkee, Richemont insiders (the company doesn't break out sales for each individual brand apparently) indicated that sales at JLC soared under Lambert's leadership, and the Master series he helped inspire surpassed sales of the Reverso by the time he left.

After his time at JLC, he was appointed CEO of Montblanc, where he was tasked with turning around Montblanc - more famous for its pens than anything else. After four years of running Montblanc, however, Lambert fixed the dying pen business, successfully expanded the Montblanc watch business, and, as cited in the below excerpt taken from the Hodinkee article:

With leather goods Montblanc is leading a revival of the category within Richemont, according to CFO Burkhart Grund. "Montblanc has made it a success through a leather hub that they built in Florence," Grund told financial analysts on Nov. 10. It now serves as a model for other brands like Cartier and Dunhill "to explore leather goods opportunities that we have," he said.

Lambert has a proven track record of success and a visionary ability to transform struggling brands, so he seems like the perfect person to run the company overall - helping not only transform it, but also adapt it for the future.

Richemont group: Still a controlled company

Despite Lambert's new role as the firm's official CEO, Richemont remains largely under the thumb of Johann Rupert, who owns 9.1% of the company through his sole ownership of the "B" shares, but controls approximately 50% of the voting rights.

Rupert shook up his company's top management in 2017, and also addressed the oversupply issues in the watch market. This has resulted in inventory buybacks, where the company has to buy back watches at a loss to right-size supply issues. Rupert has been trying to correct this problem for a while now, explaining in an interview last year that:

It is silly to produce more units than you are able to sell through. You will undermine your sales partners that way. We have around 1,500 partners for our maisons. If we push too many watches into the market, they will end up anywhere on the Internet in the gray market, in the US, Australia or wherever.

Despite a general improvement overall in fiscal 2018, Richemont's wholesale revenues continued to decline, as the company is still working out its inventory problems. Watch inventory buybacks (which the company considers "exceptional" items) from multi-brand retail partners were around €203 million during fiscal 2018. Without including the buybacks, sales rose 7% in constant currency terms, with all regions (except Europe) exhibiting growth. Asia Pacific sales were exceptionally strong at about 17% in constant currency terms. The buybacks are a necessary evil, and will likely continue to linger around for awhile until the firm figures out its supply issues.

Rupert also is determined to adapt to the changing retail landscape, making it clear that he thinks that the watch industry will see "exceptional change" over the next decade, explaining that:

If you suddenly have more e-commerce... you don’t need your own internal boutiques. So, it’s adapting a business model that's flexible and fast enough to meet the changing demands of consumers.

Despite lingering short-term issues, e-commerce might end up being a positive tailwind for the company, therefore, allowing watchmakers to sell direct to consumers, completely eliminating the possibility of its own dealer network supplying the "gray" market with unsold watches - where re-sellers are then able to offer heavily-discounted, genuine watches at huge discounts of 30% (or even more).

Conclusion

Jerome Lambert has a proven history of success at more than one business within the overall Richemont group, and I think he's the perfect person to lead the company going forward. Despite the short-term pain of watch buybacks, I think that if Richemont is able to cut-off the prestige-damaging discounting that happens in the "gray" market (which largely exists as a result from an oversupply of unsold watches), then I think it can regain some pricing power. If it can accomplish this, and also train its consumers to buy watches direct from its individual brands online, then it could be facing a trifecta of positives going forward, which include:

A visionary CEO Better pricing power And a cutting out of the middle man by going direct-to-consumer.

