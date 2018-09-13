3 Reasons To Hope Dunkin' Brands Doesn't Get Bought Out

Rumors of a company being acquired by another often drive up the share price of the potential target. Investors sometimes get sidetracked by speculation of a deal, instead of focusing on the fundamentals of the company. Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) has been on just such a run recently. From the end of August until now, Dunkin' stock is up roughly 10%. Not coincidentally, this matches the timing of Coca-Cola’s (NYSE:KO) announcement that it would buy Costa Coffee for $5 billion. While short-term traders might salivate at Dunkin' being bought out, long-term investors have multiple reasons to hope a deal does not occur.

Short-term profits vs. long-term gains

Peter Lynch once said, long-term investors should be frustrated when a growing company is bought out. His theory was, a buyout gives investors a short-term gain, but that’s it. A growing company that stays independent can continue to grow, increase earnings and dividends, and could give shareholders a far greater return over time.

To get an idea why investors are excited about Dunkin’s value, consider that Coca-Cola’s buyout of Costa values the company at $1.25 million per store or 16 times EBITDA. Dunkin’ would command a much higher value. This year, Dunkin’ is projected to reach about $450 million in EBITDA, which is roughly 40% higher than Costa. On an EBITDA basis, Dunkin’s buyout value would be about $7.2 billion, or a 13% premium over today’s price.

On a store count basis, at $1.25 million per store, Dunkin’ Brands buyout number would get much bigger. Dunkin’ operates 12,676 Dunkin’ Donuts stores and over 8,000 Baskin-Robbins stores. At the same Costa valuation per store, this would mean based on the Dunkin’ Donuts locations, the buyout would go north of $15 billion.

Of course, if a buyout of $15 billion occurred, Dunkin’s shareholders would reap a short-term profit of over 130%. If you are looking for a short-term trade, this seems like a great option. However, long-term investors should be looking for much more.

Cash is king

The first reason Dunkin’ investors should hope a buyout doesn’t happen has to do with the company’s free cash flow. Dunkin’s business model largely relies on franchised stores and the cash that they pay the parent company. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) utilizes a company-owned operating model. The difference in each company’s operating margin and cash flow shows the significant difference.

Starbucks worldwide brand and premium pricing would seem to suggest a strong margin, and in large part that is what investors get with an operating margin of over 16% last quarter. However, as strong as Starbuck’s margin is, Dunkin’s model of relying on franchisees gives the company a competitive advantage. In the last quarter, Dunkin’s operating margin came in at more than 34%.

What should come as no surprise, is Dunkin’s much higher margin also causes the company to generate relatively better free cash flow as well. In the last quarter, Dunkin’ generated $0.25 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue over the last six months. By comparison, Starbuck’s produced $0.18 of free cash flow per $1 of revenue during the last nine months. Better free cash flow gives Dunkin’ the opportunity to invest in the future, pay dividends, and to repurchase stock. Over the long-term, these actions will drive shareholder value.

82% is a great reason to focus on this division

The second reason investors should be hoping a buyout doesn’t occur has to do with Dunkin’s short-term plans to grow profits. The company essentially operates four different divisions, Dunkin’ Donuts domestic and international, and Baskin-Robbins domestic and international. Of these four segments, Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. represents 45% of total revenue, but generates 82% of total segment profits.

The company plans to spend much of its capital expenditures to expand the Dunkin’ U.S. division. Of course, suggesting this will be short-term work is an understatement as the opportunity is likely decades long. Most of Dunkin’ U.S. locations are east of the Mississippi River. The clear majority of the over 9,200 stores are in this area, so it seems reasonable that Dunkin’ could at least double U.S. operations by simply expanding west.

Starbucks managed 1% same-store sales growth in the Americas, while Dunkin’ managed 1.4% growth. It sounds like this is a very similar results, but again Dunkin’s format changes the bottom line significantly. Dunkin’s segment profit margin was 76% in the U.S., while Starbucks operating margin in the Americas was over 21%. Given that Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. boasts the highest profit margin among the company’s divisions, focusing on growing this business will drive shareholder growth over the long-term.

The even longer-term

If Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. is the “short-term” growth engine for the company, the even longer-term growth engine is the company’s international operations. To get an idea of the massive opportunity available, look at the difference between Dunkin’ and Starbucks’ international businesses.

Company Dunkin’ Brands Starbucks Revenue last quarter $5.26m $1.5b Locations 3,415 10,000+

(Source: 10-Q for DNKN and SBUX)

Of course, Dunkin’ will likely never see the same level of sales overseas as Starbucks, because it collects money from franchisees instead of company-owned stores. However, we can clearly see the opportunity ahead. Dunkin’ Donuts international revenue was up 14%, on the back of a 4% increase in same-store sales.

The other international division of Dunkin’ Brands is Baskin-Robbins. This is the only segment that relies primarily on company-owned stores. This seemingly disconnected strategy also spells opportunity for Dunkin’ in the future. Baskin-Robbins international reported sales that were flat year-over-year, and comps that declined by 2.5%.

It’s likely that some of the challenges Baskin-Robbins international is facing, has to do with its operating structure. The company is moving toward a franchised structure and away from company-owned restaurants. Over time, as more franchise stores come online, Baskin-Robbins’ international margin will rise. Given that Baskin-Robbins U.S. margin is more than double international, this is another way for Dunkin’ Brands to drive shareholder value.

The bottom line

Looking at the long-term opportunities available to Dunkin’ Brands, investors should hope that a buyout doesn’t occur. Though short-term traders may be tempted to take a quick profit, this is just a small piece of what shareholders may get over time. Dunkin’ is generating significant free cash flow and putting money into growing its most profitable business.

Between domestic and international growth, Dunkin’ shareholders have a chance to make many times their investment. Here’s hoping the speculation of Dunkin’ Brands being bought out goes away, so investors can appreciate the longer-term opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNKN, SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.