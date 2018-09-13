Ford: Buy This Bear?

All of the momentum is pointed in the wrong direction, but the stock’s incredible dividend looks safe for the time being.

The stock is now trading near its 2012 lows after breaking the psychological mark of $10 per share in late July.

Shares of Ford Motor (F) have fallen off a cliff since the company reported second quarter earnings, which came in well below estimates and suggested significant weaknesses in both foreign and domestic markets. The stock is now trading near its 2012 lows after breaking the psychological mark of $10 per share in late July.

Many of the company’s problems can be tied to managerial blunders, as Ford has lagged in its ability to adapt to emerging consumer needs and a changing cultural environment. Recent trade war tensions have only added to these difficulties. But now that valuations have reached extreme lows, it is time to start buying this bear for its deceptively safe 6.42% dividend yield. I am long F and will continue to implement covered call options strategies to generate additional income while the stock is trading under pressure.

(Source: Ford Earnings Presentation)

In its second quarter figures, Ford missed earnings forecasts at 27 per share ($1.07 billion for the period). Analysts were expecting results of 31 cents per share, but the real story was found in the company’s relative performances and in its forward guidance revisions. Ford posted profits of $2.05 billion in the second quarter of 2017 (suggesting an annualized earnings decline of nearly 50%), and the company reduced 2018 earnings expectations to a $1.30-1.50 EPS range (where the company was calling for $1.45-1.70 previously).

Most importantly, the report made it clear that weaknesses are persistent in both foreign and domestic markets. But the company made a point to highlight plans for operational restructuring in China in an attempt to rectify the $483 million in losses which were posted during the quarter. This could be a tall order, however, as there are many factors which are largely out of the control of management.

Specifically, Ford’s commodities costs rose by roughly $300 million for the reporting period, and roughly half of that figure can be traced back to steel and aluminum tariffs enacted by the Trump administration. For the company, these problematic losses in China were exacerbated by production disruptions for the F-150 pickup, which is significant because this happens to be the most popular product in Ford’s history.

Fortunately, Ford’s F-series has maintained its position as the best-selling pickup truck in the United States through August of this year. But the real question here is whether these trends are a symptom of a much deeper disease for the consumer auto retail market, as Ford could be particularly vulnerable if that turns out to be the case.

Source: Market Realist/Ford

In August 2018, Ford sales of 218,504 vehicle units in United States markets. This marks a 4.1% gain for the region relative to the same month in 2017. The trends here are encouraging because Ford reported an annualized decline of -3.1% in July (at 194,026 units). This fell below Toyota’s (TM) total United States sales (208,770 units) for the same period. Ford’s numbers here have been weak since hitting highs in May, so the upside changes here could bring some relief to loyal shareholders of F stock.

Ford’s United States fleet sales performance was more encouraging, with sales of 52,710 units (a gain of 15% on an annualized basis). This follows the 25.7% annualized gain posted in July (51,184 units).

Longer-term, however, these trends should be watched as an indication of the efficacy of CEO James Hackett’s turnaround strategy given that Ford’s fleet sales are now showing a rising percentage of the company’s total United States sales figure. In August 2018, fleet sales represented 24.1% of the total figure whereas it made up only 21.8% in August 2017. Generally speaking, automakers have difficulties in determining the best fleet/retail sales mix as market share and profit margins can be negatively impacted by faulty lines of strategy.

(Ford CEO James Hackett: Image Source)

In most cases, fleet sales are associated with narrower profit margins relative to sales in retail markets. This helps explain the thought processes behind decisions at Toyota, Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), and General Motors (GM) to devote more attention and resources to the retail consumer markets.

On the other hand, stable fleet sales can help improve market share and revenue performances for automakers, so these numbers are not a complete negative for Ford in terms of strategy. With this in mind, it would not be a complete surprise to see Ford improve on its revenue expectations for the third quarter. Clear problems persist, however, and Ford will need to find ways to limit restructuring expenses in order to keep the stock’s highly-coveted dividend safe from a reduction for its investors.

In my view, the criticisms of management have been largely valid, as we are still lacking clear evidence that a sustainable turnaround plan is in place. CEO Hackett has a series of monumental tasks ahead of him, and any suggestion that a dividend cut is on the way might strike the proverbial death-blow for investors. Ford has said that in order to focus more directly on its most profitable businesses, restructuring costs could rise to $11 billion in the next five years. So, this is a potentially concerning issue that bulls will need to continue monitoring closely.

(Source: Author)

That said, it does not look to me like the dividend is currently in any real danger. Ford is showing a forward P/E ratio of 7.04, and the company’s free cash flow is hovering near its 10-year median figure. The stock’s annualized dividend payout of 60 cents per share equates to a yield of 6.42%, and this is generating a dividend payout ratio of only 43.5%. If, for example, we encounter a scenario where management makes an effort to confirm its commitment to the dividend, we could easily see a market pop which boosts share prices from their currently depressed levels.

Of course, the stock is officially in bear market territory as share prices have fallen more than 20% from their recent highs. F has lost an incredible 24.25% on a YTD basis in what would otherwise be characterized as a stable bull market. With all of the momentum clearly focused in one direction, I am not expecting rallies in the immediate future. But the stock’s massive dividend can be added to income generated by covered call option strategies that pay me to wait for a better reversal in share prices.

Management still holds all the cards, and we will need to see an efficient adaptation to changing consumer markets in order to achieve long-term profitability in these positions. But, with valuations these low, it is time to buy the bear and start scaling into F.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Options Markets. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on F.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.