Adobe Has Been Impressive In Recent Years, But The Pattern Suggests Waiting A Week After Earnings Before Going Long

But a pattern in the reactions to earnings suggest you should wait to go long.

There are very few companies or stocks that can match the performance that software giant Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) has experienced in recent years. The company has seen tremendous growth in both earnings and sales and the stock is up almost 140% in the last two years. The company is set to release earnings after the close on Thursday and investors have to wonder, can the company keep it up?

I think it can and here’s why.

The company has tremendous momentum on its side. Over the last three years, earnings per share have grown at an average of 48% annually. The most recent quarterly report showed earnings growing by 63% and the company is expected to see earnings growth of 56% for 2018 as a whole.

Sales have also been growing rapidly, but not as fast as earnings. The average growth rate in the past three years has been 23% and the most recent quarter was in line with that rate at 24%. Analysts are predicting sales growth of 22.4% for 2018.

Adobe is also very efficient with a return on equity of 27.2%, a profit margin of 37.5%, and an operating margin of 32%. The company has seen cash flow from operating activities double in the last two years.

The valuation on Adobe is a little high with a current P/E ratio of 48 and a forward P/E of 35. While those ratios are high compared to the overall market, there are higher ones within the tech sector and on companies whose fundamentals aren’t nearly as impressive as Adobe. You also have to consider the company’s status within its industry as a strength and something that warrants such a high valuation.

Adobe’s strong product portfolio has given it a huge advantage over its competitors and has given the company a status that is almost monopolistic. Products like Acrobat and Photoshop have become standard in the graphics industry and now those products are included with the company’s Creative Cloud package. The company has also seen tremendous growth in its Document Cloud, Experience Design (XD), and Spark products.

The company has continued to transform itself. As more technology has shifted to online and cloud needs from desktop-based design, the company has kept pace with the changing environment and maintained its status as the top producer of graphics solutions software. The company may lose small amounts of market share as cheaper products are released from competitors, but Adobe’s status is secure for the foreseeable future.

The Sentiment Toward Adobe Has Grown More Pessimistic

Investor and analyst sentiment toward Adobe is neutral to optimistic overall, but it has been shifting toward a more pessimistic tone in recent months.

There are 31 analysts following the stock and 25 rate the company as a “buy” while the other six rate it as a “hold.” These numbers have remained steady over the last four months. While the percentage of buy ratings (80.6%) is higher than average, it seems to be warranted based on the fundamental performance of the company and the price performance of the stock.

The short interest ratio is at 1.74 and that ratio has increased in the last two months. The ratio was all the way down to 1.18 on June 15 before climbing to its current reading on August 15. The ratio has risen because of the average daily trading volume falling more so than the number of shares sold short increasing. In fact, the number of shares sold short has dropped from 4.74 million to 3.63 million in the last two months. The average daily trading volume has fallen from just over 4 million shares per day to just over 2 million shares per day from mid-June to mid-August.

The options market is where we see the most pessimism. The current put/call ratio is at 0.824. That is leaning toward the overly pessimistic end of the spectrum. I used the options series that expire on Friday, along with the traditional monthly options of September and October to calculate this ratio.

As I said before, the overall sentiment is a little skewed toward the optimistic side, but it has been moving toward a more pessimistic tone in the last few months.

Adobe’s Chart Has Been Incredible

As I mentioned before, Adobe’s stock has gained almost 170% over the last two years, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The stock has been incredibly consistent in its ascent.

The weekly chart below shows how the stock has experienced very few dips since the beginning of 2017. I use the 52-week moving average as a key trendline and have seen a number of stocks use that moving average as support as they climb. In the case of Adobe, the stock hasn’t been near its 52-week in the last year and a half and has only closed below its 13-week moving average on a few occasions during that period.

Of course, seeing such price strength comes with its issues. The 10-week RSI is near overbought territory and it has been that way since early in 2017. The weekly stochastic readings paint a similar picture - near overbought territory and that has been the case for most of the last 18 months.

The indicator that I drew on the chart is a Raff Regression channel. The middle line is the regression line and the outer bands are equal distances from it. The distance is based on the one furthest from the regression line - in this case, the lows from last fall and in February.

I drew the regression channel to show the angle of Adobe’s climb more than anything. I drew a standard deviation channel on another chart, but the stock hasn’t been anywhere near the outer rail of that channel and I used one standard deviation to draw it. I had to drop the requirements to 0.5 standard deviations for the rails to actually be touched by the trading action over the last three years. What that shows is how consistent the stock has been.

Analysts Expectations And Past Reactions

The consensus estimate for the earnings report on Thursday is for Adobe to earn $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion. The EPS estimate has remained constant over the last 60 days, so they apparently feel confident in their estimate.

The company has beaten analysts’ estimates in each of the last four quarters and the amount it has beaten by has been very consistent - 9.34%, 8.86%, 7.8%, and 7.64%.

Even though the company has consistently turned in earnings above the consensus estimate, that hasn’t always translated into an upside move by the stock. In fact, three of the last four times the company reported earnings (the ones mentioned above), the stock moved lower the next day. Now, none of the declines have been all that great, but the stock moved down nevertheless.

What I noticed with Adobe’s chart is that regardless of the fact that the company beat earnings estimates, five to seven days after the reports, the stock was lower each time. After the dips, the stock rallied over the next month.

Given this information, I would suggest a delayed options play on Adobe. Watch the earnings report to see if it is in line with the past reports - beating estimates by 7 to 10%. Watch to see if it dips in the next five to seven trading days and then go long with some options. Given the pattern, the November monthly expiration series will likely make the most sense.

The option premiums are pumped up currently due to the impending earnings report. By waiting until after the report and if the pattern plays out once again, you should be able to get call options at a significantly lower price.

Overall, I am bullish on Adobe given its fundamentals and its technical picture. The company’s strong earnings growth and sales growth look like they will continue into the future. The sentiment toward the stock has been growing more pessimistic in recent months and as a contrarian, I find that encouraging.

If you own the stock already, I suggest holding on to it. If you are looking to buy the stock, I suggest waiting about a week after the earnings report and then buying in. But the options trade idea listed above is my favorite way to play it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.