Mitsubishi Portfolio Company GreyOrange Lands $140 Million For Robotics Tech

Mitsubishi has been increasing its investment pace in startups as the firm intends to stay on top of new technologies impacting its business lines.

Quick Take

Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) portfolio firm GreyOrange has received a Series C investment of $140 million.

GreyOrange is developing AI-powered robotic transport systems for the warehousing industry.

MHVYF has increased its investment pace so far in 2018 and I expect it to continue to increase as the firm tries to stay on top of the rapid pace of change in technologies impacting its business lines.

Investee Company

Singapore-based GreyOrange was founded in 2011 to develop and manufacture hardware and software products to automate the warehousing industry.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Samay Kohli, who was previously a researcher at C&C Technologies.

Below is an overview video of the GreyOrange Butler:

(Source: GreyOrange)

The firm has offices in five major regions and over 60 installations.

GreyOrange’s primary robotic offerings include:

Good-to-Person Systems

Butler

Butler PickPal

Sortation Systems

Linear Sorter

Pick-Put-to-Light

Company partners include:

PepperFry

POS Indonesia

GoJavas

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global industrial control and factory automation market was valued at $155.3 billion in 2017 is projected to grow to $239.1 billion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 7.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the extensive use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, continuous innovation in industrial robotics boosting its adoption in manufacturing, need for mass production and connected supply chain to cater to the growing population, and government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation in various industries.

Major competitive vendors that provide industrial control and automation services include:

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

ABB (ABB)

Emerson (EMR)

Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF)

Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY)

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Mitsubishi, other investors in GreyOrange include Series C round lead investor Mithril Capital (Peter Thiel fund), Blume Ventures, Flipkart, and Project Verte.

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, GreyOrange is believed to have raised at least $170 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

Mitsubishi has invested in GreyOrange for its AI-powered robotics systems designed to create efficiencies in fulfillment centers which are a major point in the smooth functioning of supply chains.

As GreyOrange stated in the deal announcement,

The new funds will enable GreyOrange to fulfill its vision of developing and deploying intuitive, flexible and scalable solutions for end-to-end automation across the supply chain, from factories to fulfillment centers, and beyond. GreyOrange plans to build on the strong growth it has experienced over the past five years by expanding operations across Asia, Europe and the U.S. To that end, the company recently established its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia, and launched a major R&D center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mitsubishi has been a relatively low activity level corporate investor in technology startups, investing in 11 disclosed company financings since the beginning of 2014.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Mitsubishi has focused its investments most often in the industries of Robotics and Electronics.

Most of its recent investments have been in the mid to later stages of private company development.

By geographic location, Mitsubishi has invested most often in startups located in California but has diversified its investee companies in other countries such as Singapore, Canada, and Israel.

Mitsubishi has averaged approximately three disclosed technology startup investments per year for the last three years, but its 2018 pace is higher than in previous years.

Given the growth in robotic technologies and their applications across a wide variety of industries, I expect to see a further increase in investment pace by Mitsubishi in the quarters and years ahead as the firm seeks to stay abreast of the latest technologies impacting its business lines.

Thank you for reading. I write about IPOs, M&A deals and public company investments in tech startups. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.