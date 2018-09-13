CytoDyn's PRO 140: A Potential Victim Of Poor Clinical Development

So here it goes. I've written several articles, and preached to several wonderful choirs about some companies that I love. And the choirs sang beautifully. This time it's going to be a little different as I lay out a somewhat negative view on a company. To those invested in this stock, I apologize in advance, but sometimes a healthy dose of skepticism is good for the wallet. Seeking Alpha possesses a great community of empowered investors. But, biotech is tricky stuff because you can gain confidence around the 99 facets of a company that are positive and still get destroyed by the one little thing that you missed.

I'm no exception here. The most powerful teaching moments in my investing life have been when I've lost major money on a security. I've had several losses that sharpened my investment thesis around therapeutics, painful losses where equal to the pain of the lost capital was the pain to my ego because I thought I was on the right side of the trade. I've been guided by many folks smarter than me to "invest in what you know" so with both successes and failures on my belt, I continue to invest in biotech only. I like to think I'm getting smarter, but ultimately, a biotech bet almost always involves some risk.

One of the awesome things about being invested in Biotech is that in addition to the financial rewards are some pretty awesome human rewards for patients and their families. I never root for a drug to fail, but obviously some do and that's where the money is lost (and on the short side, made) in this business. Drugs fail for lots of reasons, and sometimes, drugs fail to get to market because they aren't tested properly. To clarify this further, drugs that work, good drugs, sometimes fail their own testing process due to poor clinical trial design, or failure to demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy to the FDA. They can also fail to get to market because the company developing the drug become unable to fund its development. Drugs in development are hugely expensive, often generating costs of hundreds of millions before getting to that binary moment where it might get approved.

Safety and Efficacy

I want to drill down on safety a bit more because this is one word that means different things depending on the clinical context of a patient. If you are testing a drug on a relatively healthy population, the bar is far higher than for a patient with say stage 4, unresectable, cancer. In other words, the sicker the patient, the lower the bar. The bar is also lower if there are no existing therapies approved for a given indication, or if the existing therapies aren't very effective or have safety issues of their own.

Regarding efficacy, if you can't prove efficacy then obviously you'll never be approved. And how is that done? By progressing a drug through multiple and successive clinical trials that ask different questions about the drug. Phase 1 clinical trials are generally done in healthy patients to test safety and pharmacodynamics of the drug. Phase 2 clinical trials are generally dose finding studies and initial studies of efficacy. Then once you have your dose narrowed and proof of efficacy in a small patient population, a Phase 3 clinical trial is generally required to test the drug in a much larger population. Fundamentally, each clinical trial is simply an experiment designed to test a hypothesis. The main question that is tested in a trial is the "primary endpoint". But there are often lots of "secondary endpoints" that are measured and often, lots of other interesting things are learned throughout the clinical development process.

Serendipity has a role in clinical development because sometimes the questions we seek answers to give us some unexpected information. For example, during the early clinical trials of sildenafil for angina when the study drug was given to men, often when the nurses came in to check on them they were laying on their stomachs. Why? Because while sildenafil wasn't amazing at vasodilation in the heart, it was quite effective in the penis and to conceal their unexpected erections they turned over. And Viagra was born.

I feel like HIV is a special area for me because I grew up just as HIV and AIDS were coming into popular culture. In my time on the IRB at a large medical center in the late 90's I would get my monthly "phone book" of experimental protocols and I can remember that about a third of them were exploring what would eventually congeal as the anti-retroviral cocktail that would effectively put HIV into remission. I was witness to some amazing science and individuals seeking to provide a solution to the AIDs epidemic.

So fast forwarding to now, I came across this company CytoDyn and their drug PRO 140 and want to become a fan of this company for all of the reasons anyone should. But I quickly became hung up on a number of red flags that should probably scare most people away from the company. These were mostly related to the company's vague and, at times, confusing presentation of their clinical data. One of the largest factors that concerned me was that the company has focused substantially all of their resources on single arm studies with no comparator arm. Nevertheless, I am a scientist, and thought the most fair approach would be a deep dive on their clinical development to answer the following questions for myself:

Does PRO 140 work?

Will the FDA approve it?

PRO 140 is a monoclonal antibody to CCR5

I'm not going to present a lengthy review on the science behind PRO 140. That's already been well laid out by two other authors (First Genesis Consulting article) and (Vision and Value article). I will only summarize it by saying that PRO 140 essentially blocks CCR5 binding to T cells by HIV. This "stearic hinderance" prevents HIV from entering T cells, but allows for CCR5 function to continue. So in that sense, it's not an antagonist of CCR5 like Maraviroc, which binds to and inhibits CCR5 to prevent viral entry in R5 virus detectable patients.

As its name might suggest, PRO 140 was actually first brought into clinical development by Progenics in 2006. They had successfully run four Phase 1's and two Phase 2A trials. One of their Phase 2 trials was a dose finding study that settled on 324mg as their chosen dose. We'll come back to this trial in a bit. After choosing the dose in early 2009, Progenics went into cost containment mode due to the great recession. I think the rationale at the time was let's not bite off more than the capital markets will allow us to chew and they shelved PRO 140 until they sold it off to CytoDyn in 2012. In their 3Q2012 quarterly report, they reported selling it for $3.5M and various milestones.

Then you might assume that CytoDyn would pick up where Progenics left off, and that is where our story begins. Shortly after closing the deal with Progenics, CytoDyn announced a collaboration with Jeffrey Jacobson to continue the development of PRO 140. Dr. Jacobson had been intimately involved with the early development of the drug and they procured NIH grant funding to conduct additional Phase 2 studies. In April of 2013, they announced an agreement with a contract manufacturer to prepare additional doses of PRO 140 with the expectation of beginning enrollment by the end of 2013. Although the trials were funded by NIH and Drexel University, they were able to raise $14M through a private placement in October, 2013, a prudent move. Their Phase 2B trial design was submitted in October, as well. It was a re-do of the trial that Progenics had planned to do before they scrapped it entitled, “Protocol 2102: Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial of Observed Systemic, Long-acting, Anti-HIV treatment with a Monoclonal CCR5 antibody (PRO 140) as an Adjunct to a New, Optimized, Oral Antiretroviral Regimen in HIV-infected Recreational Drug Users with Viral Rebound and Poor Adherence to the Previous Antiretroviral Regimen.” It does not appear that this trial ever began recruitment.

They signed with a CRO (a third party Clinical Research Organization that conducts the trials on behalf of the company) in January 2014. This is typical and usually recommendable, especially for smaller biotechs.

In February of 2014 a second Phase 2B protocol was submitted to the FDA to study PRO 140 for Treatment Substitution in stable patients with HIV in patients with CCR5-tropic virus. The key difference here was that the drug would be used instead of the antiretroviral cocktail, or a "drug holiday" as termed by the company. The rationale was that there are certain situations where a patient needs to go "off drug" for a period of time, and PRO 140 would suppress viral relapse during that time as a monotherapy.

The design, as presented on clinicaltrials.gov was as follows. The subjects would receive one week of overlap with PRO 140 and their existing retroviral regimen, then receive PRO 140 as a monotherapy for 12 weeks, then lastly an additional week of PRO 140 and their retroviral regimen so long as they didn't experience "Virologic failure" during the trial, which was defined as two consecutive HIV-1 RNA levels of >400 copies/ml separated by at least 3 days.

For this trial, the first patient was dosed in May and quickly announced positive interim data in July. The trial was broken down into two cohorts of 12 and 28 patients. In these first 12 patients, zero experienced Virologic failure after four weeks but after eight weeks, half experienced failure. One of the failures was blamed on the fact that he was "mixed tropic" and should have been excluded. The testing, however, did not exclude the possibility that his affinity may have changed during the course of the trial.

In October, the trial was announced to successfully suppress virus in 100% of patients in a four-week monotherapy. At that point we were not given data on what happened in weeks 5-12. The announcement quoted two studies as historical controls, where in similar settings 37 patients who interrupted their HAART, approximately 50% experienced Virologic failure after four weeks. And in another study, 10 of 12 patients experienced Virologic failure after just 2 weeks of treatment interruption.

The trial concluded in February of 2015, quoting a 98% success with 4 weeks of monotherapy (all but one patient successfully made it the full four weeks). 70% of patients made it to 11 weeks and 14 patients out of the original 43 tested were allowed onto an extension study where they continued to receive PRO 140. We do not have data on any of the study's secondary endpoints

Here arises the first criticism of PRO 140's development. Historical control data certainly has a place in clinical trials, but the gold standard is a placebo comparator arm. Historical control data, while useful, are never "apples to apples". I've been unable to track down either of the studies referenced by the company, and so I know nothing about those studies, the background of the patients, how they were measured, etc. This stuff matters. One immediate concern about their comparison is that the US Department of Heath defines Virologic failure as >200 copies/ml vs. the >400 copies/ml used by CytoDyn. This may skew what they're reporting from the literature in terms of Virologic failure in the historical controls.

There is an ethical component to this, for sure. Do you allow a patient the possibility where for a defined period of time, he could be receiving only placebo? This is what IRB's struggle with, but the key here is providing the patient with "Informed consent" that this is a possibility. The other factor is the risk/reward ratio, in other words, is the risk to the placebo-receiving patient low enough and is the potential benefit of the trial great enough? There are a lot of situations where a placebo control is inappropriate, especially in indications with a high mortality rate. In this case however, although viral load management is supremely important in HIV, many patients go off ART at some point for a brief period of time. In a patient population with one or more drug resistances to HAART, or a "treatment-experienced" population that is seeing some failure in the retroviral regimen, I don't think it would be unethical to run a placebo controlled trial for 4 weeks with PRO 140 although I admit that placebo controlled studies can be harder to recruit.

The FDA allows a designation to certain drugs where historical control data is allowable, this "Breakthrough Therapy Designation" allows for more creativity in interpreting clinical trial data and design. CytoDyn applied for Breakthrough Designation in January of 2017 and did not receive it.

After talking about pursuing the 4-week drug holiday idea as an approval pathway, CytoDyn met with the FDA and instead decided to pursue a Phase 3 trial as a single arm monotherapy for 25 weeks in 300 patients. On October 2015, the first patient was dosed but then in February of 2016 a revised protocol was submitted extending the study to 48 weeks. This study was entitled CD03 (clinicaltrials.gov). In the meantime, the company continued to dose patients on the extension arm of their previous trial, allowing at least 8 patients to continue on PRO 140 for over 2.5 years without Virologic failure. Several patients are now more than 3 years on PRO 140!

After going back and forth with the FDA, CytoDyn also designed a Phase 2B/3 trial (CD02) that was a two part study in patients who were "treatment experienced", meaning that they were failing their retroviral therapy and experiencing an increased viral load. Here finally they had a placebo arm, but only for one week. The patient pool went from 300 to 150 to 30 (and then ultimately back up to 50 in the final iteration). For part one, patients would be randomized to either placebo plus ART, or PRO 140 plus ART. So basically, one dose of PRO 140 and then at the end of one week, change in viral load would be measured. The primary endpoint was a reduction of viral load of 0.5log (5X). During that first week the patient would also be evaluated for HIV-1 genotypic drug resistance and a new optimized ART developed, in other words, a different drug combo. After part one of the study, patients would all switch to an open label extension of PRO 140 and "Optimized Background Therapy" (OBT) for an additional 24 weeks. OBT was defined as the new ART which was individualized for each patient after genotyping.

Enrollment in the combo therapy progressed through 2017 and in October of 2017, CytoDyn met with the FDA to review the trial and they agreed that the trial would be evaluable after 50 patients had been enrolled. In February of 2018, the company announced that the primary endpoint had been met for PRO 140 vs. placebo. A single dose of PRO 140 was successful in reducing viral load by 0.5log in 64% of treated patients vs. 23% receiving placebo (p=0.0032). The ability of the PRO 140 and the new optimized ART to reduce viral load over the 24 week single arm treatment period is unquestionable. The primary efficacy data were presented at ASM in June, 2018.

Having met their primary end point, in CytoDyn's most recent shareholder presentation (Sept 2018), they indicate that they intend to submit a rolling BLA to the FDA with the full submission complete in the first half of 2019. They have safety data from more than 300 patients who have received the 350mg dose of PRO 140. This should satisfy the safety portion of the BLA, and then we have the results from CD02 above.

Safety and Efficacy

I feel PRO 140 checks the safety box. Moreover, it appears to be safer than other approved HIV drugs.

My issue with the data, however, is that we only have one week where data are measured vs. placebo. We do not have a well-designed experiment in terms of scientific design because the 24 week treatment period includes a modification to the ART protocol. Current standard of care in a treatment-experienced patient involves changing the ART regimen so I just don't understand why the entire trial wasn't structured as standard of care vs. standard of care + PRO 140. For me, a trial of this nature would have provided more definitive data, although I would still like to see it in more patients.

In their ASM presentation a graph of HIV-1 RNA levels shows a clear reduction in viral load over the 24 weeks of treatment. At baseline, the mean log10 viral RNA is around 3.3 and falls to approximately 1.3 by week 7-11. But how much of this reduction was due to PRO 140 vs. the modification in individualized ART? And where are the error bars? I am assuming that this is pooled data for patients from both the PRO 140 and placebo-controlled arms, but how did the data differ, if at all, for the two groups?

Maybe the company will present more clear data, but nevertheless the data we have are the data we have, and so the question will be if the FDA feels the data are sufficient to allow CytoDyn to apply for approval.

If you go back in time to when Progenics was running the trials, they did conduct a placebo-controlled trial with 3 dosing cohorts (Placebo controlled trial by Progenics). I've copied the data below from 2009:

Reporting Groups

Description Arm 1 PRO 140 - 162 mg for three single SC doses: Days 1, 8, and 15 Arm 2 PRO 140 - 324 mg for three single SC doses: Days 1, 8 and 15 Arm 3 PRO 140 - 324 mg for two single SC doses: Days 1 and 15 plus one SC dose of placebo at Day 8 Arm 4 Placebo for three single SC doses: Days 1, 8 and 15



Measured Values

Arm 1 Arm 2 Arm 3 Arm 4 Participants Analyzed 11 11 12 10 Maximum Change in Viral Load Following Initiation of Treatment (Viral Load is Defined as HIV-1 Copies/mL and Expressed as log10 Copies/mL).

[Units: Log10copies/HIV-1 RNA/mL]

Mean (Standard Deviation) -0.99 (0.558) -1.65 (0.571) -1.37 (0.891) -0.23 (0.285)

This will also be in the pool of data available to be evaluated in the BLA.

These data appear to demonstrate both a difference versus placebo, but also a dose dependent treatment effect, which is what we want to see. Note here their max dose was the 324 mg vs. the 350 mg that was tested in CD02.

In answering the first question I posed above, does PRO 140 work, I think that the answer is yes. PRO 140 appears to be efficacious, but more importantly PRO 140 appears to have a safety profile that is better than many of the existing drugs for HIV. If PRO 140 is able to help stimulate viral suppression in a treatment-experienced patient, and provide the necessary evidence of this to the FDA, there is a reasonable chance that it will be approved. I would be far more confident in this happening sooner, however, if the company had previously received Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The company applied for it in January of 2017, and did not receive it. So here is the issue for me. Although PRO 140 appears to work, is there enough data for the FDA to approve it? Despite the robust safety data, we essentially have one data point, let me say that again, ONE DATA POINT, from a one week study comparing PRO 140 vs. placebo and that's it. And so, for this question of whether PRO 140 is approvable, I just don't have enough confidence to recommend it. I think they're going to need to run another trial and that a BLA submitted with the current data set will receive a Complete Response Letter (NYSE:CRL).

The mono therapy data from CD03 and earlier trials look really good. But the BLA filing pathway, as guided by the company, is through the combo therapy. So in that context you can only really look at CD02 and the one week results. Everything else, including the 24 week single arm, is just a shiny thing. The FDA consists of scientists and doctors and will ask the same questions that I am asking about PRO 140 and its demonstration of efficacy. One week of testing in 52 patients is probably not enough.

Another risk factor on a BLA submission will be manufacturing, which is an important component of the BLA. They have this function outsourced to a Contract Manufacturing Organization (NYSE:CMO), but any work on a BLA is essentially on hold until they can pay the bill.

I have some general criticisms of the company, as well, in terms of how they present some of this efficacy data. If you look at the Study Subject Disposition, it would appear that the two groups of patients, Group A & B were the placebo and PRO 140 groups. The poster indicates that only 14 of 25 patients completed the study for Group A and 10 of 27 patients for Group B. An asterisk below indicates that these data were as of March 20, 2018 because the study is currently ongoing. But the efficacy data are presented as 64% reduction vs 23.08% reduction in placebo. The obvious question here is how many patients exactly are we looking at? I would like to see a more clear breakdown of the data, and ideally a full analysis of all 52 patients. Just because I'm anal, I also get hung up on little things like significant figures, presentation of standard error, little things that demonstrate good data handling. When I first glanced at the company these things caused me great doubt, but now I actually think that this is a management thing, and not so much a drug thing. But that does raise a concern. If this company can't put together a clear and concise presentation of its clinical data at a medical conference, how on earth is it going to successfully prepare a BLA? If PRO 140 ultimately gets to market, it will be in spite of CytoDyn's clinical trial design and data management.

The company also has CD03 running, which was the 48 week open arm study for fully virally suppressed patients switching over to PRO 140 as a monotherapy. Recently the company indicated that it has added additional doses to the trial, a 525 mg dose and a 700 mg dose. The 525 mg dose appeared to be more effective than the 350 mg dose in terms of maintaining viral suppression. The company indicated that the response rate for the 525 mg dose was approximately 70% and that this could become higher with the 700 mg dose. Notably, 20 patients who were non-responders at the 350 mg dose responded to the 525 mg dose. My issue with this is that you've essentially taken your Phase 3 trial and turned it back into a Phase 2 trial. Clearly, the dose escalations evaluated earlier in the history of PRO 140 did not go far enough. Progenics only tested up to 324 mg, but this was also a science driven decision based on data published early in its development. If CytoDyn is going to run with a higher dose, there will be additional safety measurements needed, especially for anti-drug antibodies.

CytoDyn is also studying PRO 140 in an ever expanding assortment of indications including Graft vs Host Disease (GvHD), inflammatory conditions and various oncologic indications. The furthest along is the GvHD indication which is currently in a Phase 2 study. In June the company modified the trial specifications to focus on reduced intensity myeloablation (for more background on HST's see my article on OMER). The other modification they made to the trial is one that you should be able to guess by now... They eliminated the control arm and switched to a single arm study.

I'll admit that I have not jumped deep into the basic science behind the non-HIV indications. But I have a fundamental question with the idea of taking PRO 140 out to all of these other indications in that on one hand the company says that PRO 140 does not interfere with normal CCR5 signaling, yet on the other hand, blocking CCR5 is what is needed to elicit the effects in these other indications. In this 2018 publication that discloses the rationale for treatment in GvHD, the concept is presented as blocking CCR5 from recognizing certain immune signaling molecules.

Whether PRO 140 pans out for any of their contemplated non-HIV indications will require that they run cogent and plausible trials. If they run these trials like they have run their other trials, it doesn't give me great confidence that they'll see much. They did receive orphan drug designation for GvHD.

In July they signed an LOI to acquire intellectual property and assets of ProstaGene, which will bring them additional assets around CCR5 as well as Richard Pestell who will come on as Chief Medical Officer. This transaction may be of great benefit if they can improve their leadership around clinical development.

Will they make it?

All of their recent behaviors as a company (the acquisition, the rapid fire PR expounding on the expansion of potential indications for PRO 140, the recent dose expansions for PRO 140 to 525 mg and 700 mg) smell a little desperate. And while the acquisition of ProstaGene expands their tool kit around CCR5, their most immediate need is cash. Their most recent 10-K indicated a cash position of only $1.2M as of May 31, 2018. For the year prior they had used $29.9M in cash for operations and had negative working capital of $13.4M. Their liquidity must improve if they are ever going to submit a BLA. Once they do file a BLA, they will owe AbbVie a $500k milestone payment. Their accountants submitted a letter with their most recent 10-K raising doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern (page 39). The company has mostly be addressing its capital needs through private placements. Most recently they sold 16,758,770 shares (each with warrants for half a share at $0.75) at $0.50 yielding about $8.4M.

They will need to continue to raise money, and their only likely avenue for that will be to continue to sell discounted equity. $8.4M will not last long because they need to raise enough to pay their CMO (read page 35 of their 10K) and get their BLA filed. They probably need around $25M to comfortably get through to the successful filing of the BLA (the CMO will eat up $15M alone). With a current valuation of $150M, this will continue to dilute. All things considered, I feel the current valuation of $150M is generous given all of the present challenges. And while I can already feel the hate mail coming over this statement, the company is already running with negative working capital (even with the $8.4M raise), a BLA which will cost approximately $25M to complete will likely be rejected, and the cost of a new trial and then refiling, would likely be the death knell to this company.

Another option would be to license PRO 140 to another company, but their negotiating leverage is poor at present. They could contemplate licensing out the EU or other countries, but then it all goes back to the likelihood that the drug is approvable without additional studies. If I'm a large pharma, I don't know if I have that confidence in looking at what CytoDyn is going to the FDA (or EMA) with. Finally, they could contemplate selling the company, or possibly merging the company with another public company that has a better cash position.

Any scenario that successfully prolongs the life of CytoDyn is likely not favorable for current shareholders except that it keeps the share price from going to zero.

In summary:

CytoDyn's PRO 140 appears to have value in HIV as a safe and effective alternative to HAART, but their execution of clinical development has left unanswered questions and doubt as to definitive proof of its efficacy.

Although PRO 140 appears safe, I do not feel that PRO 140 is approvable without at least one additional confirmatory placebo/standard-of-care-controlled Phase 3 trial.

CytoDyn's immediate capital challenges, unclear filing pathway for their contemplated BLA, and what I view as a likely rejection, represent too great a risk to me to invest in this company.

