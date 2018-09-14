The Price Of Crude Oil Keeps Coming Back

Crude oil is the most liquid commodity that trades on the futures market. While environmental concerns have increased the demand for alternative forms of energy, crude oil remains the primary commodity that powers the world.

More than half the reserves of crude oil in the world reside in the Middle East, the most politically turbulent region of the world. Therefore, crude oil is a highly volatile energy commodity, and its price reflects both economic and political events and trends. The all-time high in NYMEX crude oil futures was at $147.27 per barrel in 2008. The price of the energy commodity fell to a low of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016. Since then, the price of oil has been making higher lows and higher highs, but it has yet to climb back to the $100 level.

The composition of oil production has changed dramatically over the past decades. The higher price together with technological advances has resulted in climbing production from the United States. These days, three countries produce over 10 million barrels of oil per day. Saudi Arabia and Russia have been members of the exclusive club for many years.

The United States recently joined the club, and the steadily rising price of crude oil, fewer regulations, and the desire for energy independence has made U.S. output rise to the eleven million barrel per day level over recent months. Even though the U.S. has joined Russia and the Saudis, who work closely with other OPEC members to influence prices, crude oil continues to be in a bull market making higher lows.

Higher lows since June 2017

The price of crude oil hit bottom in early 2016, and since then, the trend has been higher.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of the energy commodity has been making upside progress since February 2016. The last downside test came in June 2017 when the price of nearby NYMEX futures fell to $42.05 per barrel. Over the past fourteen months, the price of crude oil has made higher lows and higher highs with the most recent peak coming in early July at $75.27 per barrel. The price of the energy commodity was trading at around the $68.75 per barrel level on the active month October NYMEX futures contract on September 13.

The weekly chart shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on the NYMEX futures contract has increased with the price since June 2017 which tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in futures markets. Most recently, the metric has declined as the price of oil corrected to the downside, which is not a sign of an emerging bearish trend in the energy commodity.

Other technical metrics that measure price strength and momentum were in neutral territory on the weekly chart on September 11. Weekly historical volatility at under 18% is a sign that the rally that continues to make higher lows has been slow and steady.

A new high in early July and now consolidation

The forward curve in the NYMEX crude oil futures market has been in backwardation, meaning that deferred futures prices are lower than nearby prices. The backwardation is a sign of robust demand and worries over supplies to meet global requirements for the energy commodity. While the price of NYMEX crude rose to over the $75 per barrel level on the nearby contract in early July, the high on the October futures contract came earlier on May 22 and was lower at $71.63 per barrel.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of October NYMEX futures shows that like the weekly, the energy commodity has been making higher lows. At the same time, the price has been consolidating in a range from lows of $62.60 and $71.63 since April 11. The most recent high came on September 4, when the price got up to $71.40 per barrel on the back of a storm heading towards the Gulf of Mexico. However, the storm missed and the price dropped to a low of $66.86 on September 7 only to recover to $71.26 level on September 12 and decline back under $69 on September 13.

The price of crude oil is consolidating, and on the daily, weekly, and longer-term charts, the pattern of higher lows and higher highs remains intact in NYMEX crude oil futures. However, one of the most bullish signals is coming from the ICE Brent futures market these days.

Brent-WTI is a very bullish sign

While NYMEX crude oil is the most liquidly traded petroleum futures contract in the world, two-thirds of the world's producers and consumers use the Brent benchmark to price their output or requirements of the energy commodity. Brent is the pricing mechanism for European, African, and Middle Eastern crude oil production. With more than half the world's reserves in the Middle East and political turmoil the norm, rather than the exception in the region, the Brent premium over WTI NYMEX crude oil tends to measure the political risk in the Middle East. Therefore, when the premium for Brent crude oil over WTI rises, it tends to be a bullish sign for the price of the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the premium for Brent crude oil over WTI has increased steadily over the past eight consecutive weeks. The premium found its most recent low at $3.93 in late June. The low in the Brent premium in 2018 was at the $2.87 per barrel level in early March. Over the past two months, the premium has increased to a high of $10.36 per barrel on September 11.

When the price of NYMEX crude oil was north of the $100 per barrel level following the Arab Spring in 2010, Brent crude oil was trading at over a $20 premium to WTI from 2011 through 2013. A rising premium for Brent crude oil tends to be a bullish sign for the price of crude oil. The current trajectory of the spread between the two benchmark crudes is pointing to a continuation of higher lows and higher highs in both WTI and Brent crude oil.

Technical resistance for NYMEX crude oil stands at the early July high at $75.27 per barrel, while in Brent, the level is at the May peak at $80.50 per barrel. The spread has widened, at least in part, because of the upcoming sanctions that will hit Iran like a ton of bricks.

Sanctions on Iran coming soon

Over recent months, U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from the 2015 Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and told the world that the U.S. would be putting harsh sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran. Those sanctions will take effect in November, and the temperature in the already tense Middle East will rise.

The proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran continues to rage in Yemen while the blockade of Qatar by the Saudis is another front in the conflict. U.S. sanctions on the Iranians are likely to increase tension. The Trump Administration has been leaning on oil buyers to boycott Iranian petroleum. Iran exports approximately 2.7 million barrels of the energy commodity each day. At the same time, Iranian President Rouhani told markets that if Iran cannot sell their oil to the world, they will make sure that other producers in the region cannot sell their output.

The Iranian crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz each day on its way to destinations around the world. The Strait separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman, and besides the Iranian crude, a total of 19 million barrels or 20% of the world's supplies travel through the narrow seaway passage each day. Any Iranian military operations in the Strait or that impact production, refining, or any logistical routes in the Middle East could cause sudden and violent rallies in the price of nearby crude oil as concerns over supplies rise.

The coming sanctions on Iran and production problems in Libya and Venezuela are contributing to the price strength of the energy commodity. Any backlash from the sanctions on Iran could send the price of both Brent and WTI crude oil significantly higher if the market becomes concerned about the availability of supplies.

Critical support should hold, risk/reward continues to favor buying dips

Aside from the potential for tension in the Middle East, economic conditions continue to support the price of crude oil as demand for energy is a function of economic growth. However, the prospects for a sudden price spike on the back of U.S. sanctions on Iran and a retaliatory move by the theocracy are rising and could peak after November. Risk/reward continues to favor buying dips in the crude oil market.

Based on the expanding premium for Brent oil, the futures market that in the benchmark for Middle Eastern crude oil could experience the most explosive gains if hostilities impact or even threaten production, refining, or logistical routes in the region. Critical support for NYMEX crude on the weekly chart stands at $62.58 per barrel, on Brent the level is at $69.60 per barrel. The next level of technical resistance above this year's high is at $107.73 in NYMEX crude futures and $115.69 in the Brent futures contract dating back to June 2014.

The United States Brent Oil (BNO) is the Brent ETF product that has net assets of $99.79 million and trades an average of 266,551 shares each day.

Source: Barchart

BNO has traded in a range from $8.80 to $46.68 since 2010 and was at the $21.92 per share level on September 13. For those who do not trade in the highly-leveraged and volatile world of futures, BNO invests in Brent futures and does an excellent job replicating the price action in the ICE Brent futures market on a short-term basis.

The price of crude oil keeps coming back after brief corrections, and the pattern of higher lows remains intact after a summer where many other raw material prices have moved appreciably lower. Brent is the benchmark for Middle Eastern crude oil, and with sanctions on Iran coming in November, the chances of a retaliatory measure from Iran that could impact the flow of the energy commodity around the world is rising. BNO is likely to appreciate if tensions continue to grow and turn into actions that prevent the production, refining, or free flow of the energy commodity to destinations around the globe.

