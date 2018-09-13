Equity CEFs: Peak Insanity?

With the Federal Reserve more hawkish on rates and liquidity being drained, we may just be at peak insanity when it comes to CEF valuations.

Insanity in CEFs means to me that the NAVs of these funds are all but ignored by investors as they buy whatever is working at whatever price.

As a result, I wanted to give a mid week CEF performance update using yesterday's market and NAV closes to show you some spike up moves.

Many fund families go ex-dividend today and tomorrow as September is a super month for both monthly and quarterly pay funds.

I'm not sure I have seen SO many equity CEFs at premium valuations than I do right now. In fact, I've seen more market price spikes over the last couple weeks than I have seen in years. And this is at a time when the Federal Reserve is threatening to raise rates more aggressively and supposedly draining liquidity more aggressively with its Quantitative Tapering ratcheting up to $50 billion per month by the end of the year.

Throw in seasonality and this is, frankly, exactly the opposite of what you would be expecting. Fully one-third of all the equity CEFs I follow are at premium valuations. Now some may be only at slightly elevated valuations and some funds like (PGP), (GUT), (DNP) and the Cornerstone funds (CLM) and (CRF) have been at perpetual over-valuations for quite some time but are actually down from their peak premiums, but all in all, I have never seen this many funds with their market prices eclipsing their NAVs before. It is truly the best of times to be in equity CEFs.

Here are all of the equity based CEFs I follow sorted by their premium valuations as of September 12th, 2018. I'm only showing those at premium valuations in red in the Premium/Discount column.

As impressive as this is, look at some individual name spikes recently. How about the Liberty All-Star Growth fund (ASG), $7.63 market price, 6.37 NAV, 19.8% premium, 6.3% current market yield? Just in the last week, ASG's market price has gone parabolic even as the technology sector was under extreme pressure.

Here is ASG's one-year market price/NAV graph:

And one-year premium/discount chart:

See that spike on the far right of both charts? That is just in the last week or so. As a technology focused CEF, ASG has had excellent NAV performance this year, up 18.5% YTD. But should ASG's market price be up a staggering 44.0% as a result?

And how about my favorite CEF to knock this year for market price performance overreaching its NAV performance? The Delaware Investors Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $13.15 market price, $11.85 NAV, 11.0% premium, 8.8% current market yield, has seen its NAV rise less than 5% this year though its market price is up a whopping 28.7%.

And why is that? All because the fund adopted a 10% NAV distribution policy earlier this year which more than doubled the fund's distribution. That was when DDF was at a -10% discount. Here is DDF's one-year market price/NAV graph:

And here is DDF's one-year premium/discount chart:

Now DDF has had excellent NAV performance historically but I can't help but think that the fund's spike up to $14.39 on Monday will end up being its high water mark. DDF has since come down to a current $12.95 market price on its ex-dividend date today.

Though investors may believe that DDF's new 10% NAV distribution policy is the best news one can get in a CEF, other equity CEFs that have 10% NAV distribution policies have actually seen their NAVs erode over the years even in a bull market and even being leveraged. I, unfortunately, believe DDF's new distribution policy will end up being a perfect example of sacrificing a long-term solution for a short-term bump.

And finally, one of my Model Portfolio funds, the Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return fund (JTA), $13.87 market price, $13.40 NAV, 3.5% premium, 7.8% current market yield, has seen its valuation increase over the last few months before spiking to a 3.5% premium just recently.

JTA is a leveraged global stock and bond (bank loans and preferreds) fund that has had good (not great) historic NAV performance over the years but with an NAV down -1.9% so far this year, I'm not sure why JTA should be moving up to a premium valuation either. JTA also went ex-dividend today and is currently at a $13.65 market price.

Here is JTA's one-year premium/discount chart:

The same thing is happening to another leveraged global stock and bond (high yield and convertibles) fund, the Calamos Global Dynamic Income fund (CHW), $9.40 market price, $8.75 NAV, 7.4% premium, 8.9% current market yield.

Though CHW has been trading at a premium most of the year, it also has recently spiked up at market price as well even though its NAV is barely positive for the year. Here's CHW's premium/discount chart:

Why Is This Happening Now?

If there has been any bit of nervousness about seasonality, the Federal Reserve, the global economy, domestic politics, etc. you certainly wouldn't know it by looking at equity CEFs.

In many ways, these funds have stared down the threat of higher rates and lower liquidity by gaining even more investor interest. By all means, this is not across the board. Commodity and emerging market funds are still better to sell and have seen valuations go down. But by and large, most equity CEFs have seen their valuations improve this year and dramatically so for some funds just recently.

I don't know if this is marking a top or if there's expectations of a done deal between the US and China regarding tariffs and trade, or if CEF investors are just becoming more and more complacent. I will say that CEF market prices are driven by institutional investors in the long run though market prices can be driven more by individual investors in the short run as they climb on board at the top. I do believe there are more institutional investors in CEFs than ever before, some of which are new funds that are probably driving the market prices of some smaller CEFs they know they can spike up and draw in unsophisticated investors. But in any event, this is highly unusual for this time of the year.

I'll be back with some opportunities that I see in equity CEFs, of which there are quite a few actually, particularly if there is a resolution on the tariff front between the US and China.

So maybe I shouldn't call it peak insanity just yet, but if things don't work out the way the markets expect, I do think we'll look back at this moment as the best of times for equity CEFs.

