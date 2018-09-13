MDJM Files Proposed Terms For $8 Million Best Efforts IPO

MDJH is growing revenue slowly but is profitable and generating free cash flow.

The firm provides a range of real estate services for property developers in the Tianjin region of China.

MDJM intends to raise up to $8 million from the sale of its ordinary shares in a best efforts IPO.

Quick Take

MDJM (MDJH) intends to raise $8 million in a best efforts U.S. IPO, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company provides a range of commercial real estate services to property developers in the Tianjin Autonomous Municipality, China.

MDJH is a profitable business but hasn't provided recent financials to better determine its growth trajectory.

Company & Business

Tianjin, China-based MDJM was founded in 2002 to provide primary real estate services, on-demand real estate consulting services, and independent training services in Tianjin and more recently also in the provinces of Sichuan and Jiangsu.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Siping Xu, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously part of the Finance Department of Tianjin Tenglong Real Estate Co. and a Development Manager for Tianjin Jiezuo Real Estate Co.

In addition to primary real estate market services, MDJM also offers integrated agency services that incorporate all stages in the residential real estate project value chain, that range from planning and design, to marketing and sales, and delivery and after-sale services.

The company acquires all of its real estate agency service revenues from gross commission income received serving as a broker or sales agent at the closing of real estate transactions.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped as revenues have increased slightly, as the figures below indicate:

2017: 4.8%

2016: 8.0%

Also, as revenues have increased, payroll and payroll taxes have decreased markedly.

Financial Performance

MJDH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slow growth in topline revenue

Strong growth in operating profit

Increased operating margin

Positive and growing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: MDJM F-1/A)

Total Revenue

2017: $5.5 million, 3.8% increase vs. prior

2016: $5.3 million

Operating Profit

2017: $1.6 million

2016: $873,307

Operating Margin

2017: 29.1%

2016: 16.5%

Cash Flow from Operations

2017: $1.3 million

2016: $498,301

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $3.1 million in cash and $598,484 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the year ended December 31, 2017, was $1.3 million.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by IBISWorld, the total real estate brokerage market in China was valued at $33 billion in 2017, which represents a CAGR of 15.6% during the period between 2012 and 2017.

The main factors driving market growth are China's large population, the accelerating urbanization process, increasing household disposable incomes, and strong economic growth.

Major competitors that provide real estate brokerage services in China include:

Colliers (CIGI)

JLL (JLL)

CBRE (CBRE)

CB&I

Homelink Real Estate Agencies

Lianjia

IPO Details & Valuation

MDJH intends to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from a best efforts IPO of its ordinary shares at a proposed price of $5.00 per share.

The firm has set a minimum floor for the offering of $6 million gross proceeds. If the offering does not reach that minimum level, the transaction will not occur.

Management says it will use the net proceeds as follows:

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including marketing, hiring additional employees, enhancing our information technology systems. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses that complement our business, although we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisitions or investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.