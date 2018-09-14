New Authors Weekly - 9/14/2018

Please check out the articles below and share your thoughts on their analysis.

New Authors Weekly

Company Research / Short / Catalysts / Value

Goeasy: Impending Regulatory Changes Could Jeopardize Entire Business Model

Since 2015, Goeasy (NYSE:GSY) has grown its unsecured subprime loan book from under $200mm to $687mm today, charging incredibly high interest rates. Financial statements imply revenue yields of >60%.

GSY’s largest market has engaged in a consultation process to regulate installment lending services by forcing responsible lending standards, prohibiting contact to solicit refinancing, and limiting costs outside of interest.

Ontario has a history of heavily regulating high cost lenders – recently passing legislation which has effectively shuttered the payday loan industry. Impending legislation could have significant impact on GSY.

My analysis indicates that GSY may be under-provisioning for loan losses given that they appear to be amending & extending nearly 100% of initial loans outstanding in recent years. By my estimates, if less than 2% of the loans amended & extended in 2017 ultimately end up as charge offs, GSY may be in breach of its revolving credit facility financial covenants.

Profile:

Searching for equity special situations where I have a contrarian view. I believe in differentiated deep fundamental research to thoroughly understand a potential investment.

Company Research/Oil & Gas/Value approach

The 3 Keys To The Chesapeake Bull Case

Oil prices have risen drastically since 2016, and given current inventory levels, appear to have room to run.

Chesapeake (CSK) produces substantial oil volumes, and these volumes are set to rise thanks to Utica Capital spending being diverted to oil-weighted plays.

Chesapeake's financials continue to improve as a result of reduced costs and increased oil prices, and the company remains undervalued compared to its peers.

Profile:

Graduated from KU in 2017 with a degree in engineering, I am currently working in O&G. I like to write, research and learn new things and plan on writing about O&G topics. I'm new to investing and love learning through SA.

Macro/Economics

Long-Term Evidence For Nearby Recession

US economy most likely in very late stage of expansion cycle.

Descriptive analysis of US expansion cycles from 1870 to 2009.

Boom cycle peaks were almost always lagging equities peaks.

Profile:

Our passion lies in economics and trading. We have been trained at reputable universities and worked as proprietary traders as well as portfolio managers throughout the past couple of decades. We started exploring the field of behavioral economics due to self-interest in the late '90s. Our curiosity helped us to understand financial markets and asset price valuations with our insights from behavioral science.

