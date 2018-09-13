Your Daily Scoop: Foamix Zooms, Pfizer And Merck Report Positive

Stocks in News: FOMX, PFE

Foamix Pharma +54% as acne drug meets goals in late-stage trial

Share price of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) had a 54.4% spike on September 11 after-hours on the news of positive topline results of third Phase 3 clinical trial of its FMX101 drug. The candidate is indicated in the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. The trial is reported to have successfully met both primary and secondary endpoints.

The topical minocycline foam FMX101 is reported to have shown significant reduction in the number of inflammatory lesions. The trial was conducted in a patient group of more than 1,500 patients with moderate to severe acne. The company is now expectantly preparing statutory stages to make the drug first approved topical minocycline product available for patients in the United States.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an Israel-headquartered pharmaceutical company with a focus on differentiated topical drugs for dermatological therapy. The company's present market cap is $241.41M. The company's portfolio includes minocycline foam and gel, mometasone foam, calcipotriene foam, triamcinolone acetonide foam, betamethasone valerate foam, and betamethasone dipropionate.

While many may consider acne to be a minor irritant, according to the data available with the American Academy of Dermatology, it is the most common condition in the U.S. that annually affects ~50M people. Some form acne affects ~85% of population between 12 and 24 years of age. The occurrence of acne is also on the rise and it now affects up to 15% women. The severity of the effect of the disease can be further estimated if we take into account the cost of treatment and loss of productivity. According to a 2013 estimate, the total of the two exceeds $1.2B.

Apart from FMX101, the company has two more pipeline candidates of minocycline foam and another candidate based on doxycycline foam. Candidates based on minocycline foam are FMX102 and FMX103. The former is indicated in impetigo. Impetigo is also a dermatological disease which is contagious in nature and mostly affects children between 2 and 5 years of age. This superficial infection is caused by the staphylococcus (staph) and streptococcus (strep) bacteria in a warm and humid environment.

FMX103 is indicated in moderate-to-severe Rosacea and has progressed till first part of Phase 3 trials. It is also expected to make the topline Phase 3 data available in Q4 of this year. Rosacea is a disorder that has no known cure effects of which become visible around the age of 30. FDX104 is a candidate based on doxycycline foam that has completed its Phase 2 trials on chemotherapy-induced rash.

The trial results were published in December 2015. There were no systemic side effects due to the application the drug in patients receiving antibody EGFRIs. FDX104 was well tolerated and safe. Further, in 2016, the company released detailed efficacy and adverse events data of the Phase 2 trial. As of 2017 update, further Phase-II development for Exanthema of the trial is ongoing in Israel.

The share price of the company is now hovering around the median of its 52-wk range of $4.40-7.45. There were two major slumps in the share price of the company in recent times. In March 2017, two late-stage trial results of FMX showed treatment effect but both of them did not achieve a statistically significant greater proportion of patients achieving success. The share price tanked 47% on this news.

In April 2018, the company filed for a $292M share offering and there was a resultant significant dip in the share price following the announcement anticipating the dilution in the share price. Post-offering, the company's cash position is expected to significantly improve to continue its several late-stage pipeline development. The company's latest burn data was ~$19M.

The share price has made quite an advancement from that nadir. But the successful trial results of FMX101 leading to NDA and eventual approval may take the stock to much greater heights than it has previously achieved. There is also another imminent major catalyst in the form of Phase 3 topline data of FMX103.

Pfizer's Bavencio + Inlyta shows treatment benefit in late-stage kidney cancer study

Pfizer (PFE) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) announced positive Phase 3 clinical trial of the combination of BAVENCIO (avelumab) and INLYTA (axitinib) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma ('RCC). The independent data monitoring confirmed that the combination therapy resulted in statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival.

The confirmation came via an interim data analysis. The trial was testing the endpoints in comparison to SUTENT (sunitinib malate). There were no particular safety concerns and the rest of the trial with overall survival (OS) as the other primary endpoint will continue.

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) - also known as adenocarcinoma - is a cancer of kidneys which originates in the renal cortex and in which malignant cells are spread in the renal tubules. It has an increasing rate of incidence in the geriatric population and accounts for 80-90% among all types of kidney cancers.

According to the latest data from the American Cancer Society, ~63,340 new cases of kidney cancer (42,680 in men and 22,660 in women) will occur in 2018. During the same period, approximately ~14,970 people (10,010 men and 4,960 women) will die from this disease.

Merck's combo antibiotic successful in late-stage pneumonia study

Primary endpoint of non-inferiority to meropenem (Pfizer's MERREM) was achieved by the Phase 3 clinical trial of Merck's (MRK) ZERBAXA (ceftolozane and tazobactam) in adult patients with ventilated hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

AcelRx announces date of FDA advisory committee meeting for DSUVIA

The Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Ad Com of the FDA planned an Ad Com meeting to review AcelRx's (NASDAQ:ACRX) NDA for DSUVIA. DSUVIA is indicated for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings in adult patients. Expected PDUFA is November 3.

Daiichi Sankyo's Quizartinib receives ODD in Japan for FLT3-mutated AML

Orphan Drug designation (ODD) has been granted by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) to Daiichi Sankyo Company's (OTCPK:DSKYF) quizartinib. Quizartinib is an investigational FLT3 inhibitor that has been granted the designation for the treatment of FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia ('AML).

Trading halt on OPKO Health to continue until lawsuit-related information submitted to SEC

SEC informed continued suspension of trading of OPKO Health (OPK) until the regulatory body receives the requested information related to the securities fraud lawsuit against Chairman & CEO Phillip Frost and others.

Immune Pharmaceuticals' Bertilimumab receives Fast Track designation for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid

Fast Track designation to Immune Pharmaceuticals' (OTCQB:IMNP) bertilimumab for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid has been granted by the FDA. The drug has already earned Orphan Drug Designation in both U.S. and Europe.

KemPharm prodrug SDX shows lower abuse potential in study

KemPharm's (KMPH) SDX, a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, the active ingredient in ADHD candidate KP415, may have lower abuse potential than Novartis' (NVS) FOCALIN XR (dexmethylphenidate HCl). The topline results from a human abuse potential (HAP) study demonstrated the above potentiality.

Incyte and Foundation Medicine inks deal to develop CDx for pemigatinib in patients with cholangiocarcinoma

An agreement for the development, regulatory support, and commercialization of companion diagnostics (CDx) for pemigatinib (INCB54828) in patients with cholangiocarcinoma has been reached between Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Foundation Medicine (FMI).

Gilead's filgotinib successful in late-stage study in treatment-resistant rheumatoid arthritis

Late-stage success in Phase 3 clinical trial of evaluating JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in adult patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who had failed to respond adequately to or were intolerant of biologic therapies is announced by Gilead Sciences (GILD) and its collaboration partner Galapagos NV (GLPG)

MRD negativity data added to label of AbbVie's Venclexta

FDA recently expanded the label for AbbVie's (ABBV) VENCLEXTA (venetoclax tablets), in combination with rituximab. The expanded label includes information about patients with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who achieved minimal residual disease (MRD)-negativity in the Phase 3 MURANO trial.

