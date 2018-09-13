A Billionaire Just Invested In This U.S. Marijuana Stock

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

We have covered several emerging U.S. cannabis companies in the past, including Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) and MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF). Despite the fact that the U.S. cannabis market has been overshadowed by the dazzling uprise of the Canadian rivals, there are signs that mainstream investors are slowly getting involved in the cannabis business in a country where federal law still prohibits any business that deals with the "plant" directly. Green Thumb Industries (OTCPK:GTBIF) is such an emerging cannabis company in the U.S. that you should know if you are serious about investing in cannabis in the medium to long-term.

When A Billionaire Invests

Green Thumb grabbed many people's attention when the company released better-than-expected second-quarter results last week. More importantly, billionaire hedge-fund manager, Leon Cooperman, asked questions on the conference call and disclosed to the newspapers that he has a small personal investment in the company afterward. The earnings call and ensuing disclosure prompted investors to pile into the stock, pushing its share price to all-time highs after a major slump months after the RTO.

Company Overview

Green Thumb is one of the larger cannabis producer and retailer in the U.S. operating with a business model similar to many of the public U.S. cannabis companies. The U.S. marijuana sector is defined by state-level regulations and a limited number of production and retail licenses, giving companies that hold multiple licenses a large share of the market.

As of June 30, 2018, Green Thumb operates in five states including Nevada, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Maryland. The company intends to enter three additional markets of Florida, Ohio and New York. The company has cash on hand of $113 million to fund the expansion in these three states and continued buildout of its storefronts, including the acquisition of a license in New York and opening 5 dispensaries in Ohio.

The U.S. cannabis market is fragmented and vast, which means there is room for many small players and we have yet to see a dominant player consolidating several markets on a large scale. The emergence of MedMen and Green Thumb are signs that the industry is maturing. Being listed publicly in Canada will improve these companies' access to capital and ability to fund their aggressive growth pipeline. We think the current U.S. cannabis market is ripe for a major revolution in the coming years as more states legalize marijuana on a medical or recreational level. The moment cannabis is legalized on the federal level, we could see immense opportunity for these early players to exert their dominance by capturing a large share of the market. However, the goal for these U.S. cannabis companies should not be to operate every single retail store in the country, which is a low-margin and high-cost risky retail model. Instead, the true power would come from distribution, branding, and marketing. We prefer companies that have a strategy for branding instead of just pursuing growth for the sake of opening more stores which is not a good use of capital. The traditional retail business model is being challenged by online shopping and there is no reason why cannabis can't be purchased online should the federal law changes.

Recent Financials

To be frank, the disclosures of Green Thumb is pretty poor. The quarterly filings contained little information and management discussions were brief and superficial. We also did not see much information on the segments and Wholesale vs. Retail. The company is still a long way of adopting best practices when it comes to financial reporting. Granted the RTO was only completed in June and the company chose the CSE due to its expediency and lax reporting and listing requirement, we found it hard to find information.

One of the reasons that investors got really excited about Green Thumb after its Q2 results was the impressive top-line growth. Revenue grew from $3.5 million to $13.6 million, due to a mix of new store openings and organic growth. The company is not breaking out its same-store sales growth so it's hard to gauge the organic growth but we would expect the ramp in new stores to be substantial given anecdotally what we have heard from MedMen and other industry reports. The company is still in its early stage of the expansion and we would expect the strong revenue growth to continue into the following quarters given the new stores that are under development. The company is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy that will see its expenses continue to stay bloated as the company pursues additional acquisitions.

Recent Trading

The recent trading of Green Thumb is flashing signs of overheating, and we think the impressive Q2 revenue growth and the involvement of billionaire Leon Cooperman was the culprit. With shares hitting an all-time high since the RTO in June this year, we would be patient and wait for a pullback before initiating a position. The reason is that we believe the current cannabis market is ripe for a correction at some point in the near future. We have detailed our view of the current market and where it is headed in "Are We Heading Into Another Meltdown For Pot Stocks?". Green Thumb is definitely being affected by the current cannabis mania and we think should a correction happen, a better entry point for this stock could be found soon. Another point to make here is that the stock already saw its fair share of the volatile swing after the company announced an equity offering at C$11 per share. As we have highlighted in our report on MedMen, these companies rely heavily on external equity financing to fund its growth pipeline. Green Thumb is not able to secure banking financing and it has turn to the expensive equity capital markets to fund its license acquisition and store opening costs, which is an inherently expensive and risky strategy.

Putting Everything Together

The U.S. cannabis market is similar to the Canadian market in 2015 where companies are operating in a large but fragmented market with no dominant players commanding a large share of the market. Green Thumb is emerging as a fast-growing company but it remains tiny compared to the Canadian peers such as Canopy (OTC:CGC), Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and Tilray (TLRY). The business remains in its early stage of expansion and its near-term plan to operate in 8 states will require significant financing. The revenue comes from Wholesale to other retailers and its own retail storefronts, which depends on licenses issued by each state. We think the biggest risk to the Green Thumb story is its lack of leverage in the business model. Each new entry into the state would require a new set of licenses, production facilities, retail stores, staff, real estate, which all require a significant amount of cash. States also have a maximum limit on how many licenses each company can hold, adding to the lack of scale and higher costs for U.S. cannabis companies. Owning real estate is also a capital-intensive strategy and could result in high fixed costs that will cripple profits should sales slow down or disappoint relative to expectations. However, Green Thumb is taking a crack at becoming one of the early consolidators in the U.S. cannabis market and we think it is capable of competing with its rivals such as Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF), Liberty Health, MedMen, iAnthus (OTCQB:ITHUF), MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB:MPXEF), and Acreage Holdings (private but IPO expected this fall). We think investors should spend some time studying each company and potentially choose a portfolio strategy when it comes to investing in the U.S. cannabis market. It is hard to pick a winner at this stage, and we think each of these companies has their own strategy and unique aspect. We have covered Liberty, MedMen, and now Green Thumb. We expect to issue reports on a few more U.S. cannabis companies in the near future as we think the next big opportunity in the cannabis space lies in the U.S., not Canada.

