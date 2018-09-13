Macy's: Fairly Priced For Its Current Recovery Trajectory

The dividend payout ratio should be able to remain below 100% without any asset sales as long as Macy's comparable store sales don't decline more than -7% from current levels.

Macy's dividend appears safer now, with its ability to generate $450 million in positive cash flow after dividend payments and excluding asset sale proceeds.

Macy's is currently trading at an enterprise value of near 6x EBITDA, indicating that its stock is in the fair price range.

Macy's has demonstrated decent performance recently, bumping up its guidance twice in 2018 and achieving 2% comparable store sales.

Macy's (M) has taken a couple steps forward in its recovery, posting modest comparable store sales growth during the first half of 2018 and bumping up its full-year guidance for both earnings and comparable store sales. This has resulted in additional safety for its dividend payout, although I would say that its shares are fairly priced based on its expected near-term performance.

Evolution Of Guidance

Macy's has done well enough in 2018 to bump its guidance up twice so far. When it initially provided guidance for 2018, it anticipated that adjusted earnings per diluted share would end up between $3.55 and $2.75, that owned and licensed comparable store sales would end up between flat to +1% and that net sales would end up anywhere from down -2% to down -0.5%. Net sales are close to 2% less than comps in 2018 due to store closures in 2017 as well as the 53rd week in 2017.

In Q1 2018, Macy's bumped up its adjusted EPS guidance by $0.20 and its comps by 1% and in Q2 2018 it increased its adjusted EPS guidance by another $0.20, while comps increased by 0.8% at the guidance midpoint.

Initial Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Adjusted EPS $3.55 to $3.75 $3.75 to $3.95 $3.95 to $4.15 Comps (Owned + Licensed) 0.0% to +1.0% +1.0% to +2.0% +2.1% to +2.5% Net Sales -2.0% to -0.5% -1.0% to +0.5% 0.0% to +0.7%

2018 Outlook

Macy's current outlook for 2018 calls for just under $25 billion in net sales along with a slight improvement in gross margin compared to 2017 (I've assumed 39.2% gross margins).

SG&A is expected to be up slightly compared to 2017 due to Macy's investments in its business and slightly higher net sales. SG&A in 2017 was approximately $8.9 billion after eliminating the reduction in SG&A from net credit card revenues, as net credit card revenues are now reported separately.

$ Million Net Sales $24,935 Net Credit Card Revenues $725 Cost of Sales $15,160 SG&A $8,970 Gains From Real Estate $310 Benefit Plan Income $42 Interest Expense $245 Income Tax $377 Net Income $1,260

This results in an estimate of $1.26 billion in net income for Macy's or around an EPS of around $4.06.

Macy's EBITDA for 2018 is estimated at around $2.872 billion, after adding back around $990 million in depreciation and amortization. This does include $352 million from real estate gains and benefit plan income, so excluding those items as well would result in an adjusted EBITDA number of $2.52 billion.

Valuation

To estimate what Macy's should be valued at, I will use that $2.52 billion adjusted EBITDA number.

At a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple, Macy's would have an enterprise value of $15.12 billion. It had $4.468 billion in net debt at the end of Q2 2018, leaving $10.652 billion in room for market capitalisation. This results in an estimated value of $34 to $35 per share based on Macy's current 2018 expectations.

If Macy's can grow its sales by approximately 2% in 2019, it could add another $200 million EBITDA, which would translate into close to $4 per share in additional value at a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple, without factoring in the potential for additional debt reduction.

Based on the above information, anywhere from around $34 to $39 appears to be a reasonable valuation for Macy's.

Dividend Sustainability

There were some questions about Macy's dividend sustainability before, but the improved results appear to have resulted in some additional breathing room there.

Based on current 2018 projections, Macy's is able to cover its $1.51 per share annual dividend and still have around $450 million left over to pay down debt, without taking into account any asset sale proceeds. This is based on a $1.05 billion capital expenditure budget.

Going forward, Macy's can probably handle a comparable store sales decline of around -7% from 2018 levels before its dividend payout ratio hits 100% without any asset sales.

Conclusion

Macy's has been doing fairly well in 2018, beating its initial expectations for the year and achieving 2% comparable store sales. This performance has been largely priced into its stock though as a $34 to $39 value is appropriate for its current EBITDA level and a +2% comparable store sales growth rate.

The improved performance has resulted in some additional safety for its dividend payout as Macy's should be able to generate $450 million in positive cash flow after dividends, without taking into account asset sales or working capital changes. Macy's is expected to put that additional money toward continued debt repayment.

