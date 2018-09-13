10 Years After Lehman: Protecting Against The Next Financial Crisis With SPY

I present an approach which fits those two rules of thumb, and also discuss an alternate approach that can generate superior returns.

First, since you can't predict the next crisis, you'd need to be protected all the time. Second, your protection can't be so costly that it's a big drag on returns.

Ultimately, such crises, though severe, are unpredictable and rare, which suggests two rules of thumb for protecting against them.

With the tenth anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers approaching, Jamie McGeever argued in Reuters that a crisis of similar scale could happen again.

Protecting Yourself Against The Next Financial Crisis

He's right, though he prudently didn't attempt to predict when that crisis might happen. That unpredictability, in my view, should drive your approach to protecting yourself against the next one, as I elaborate below. I show a simple method of protecting yourself using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and close by discussing an alternate approach.

Deriving Heuristics From Unpredictability

By now, it seems clear that no one can regularly predict financial crises and crashes. If you need evidence for that assertion, open a search engine, pick a famous billionaire investor who has predicted a crash recently, and search for "[Famous investor's name] predicts crash." I did that in Google just now with George Soros, and on the first page of results were these three YouTube recommendations.

Note the years: 2013, 2017, 2016. You'll also find Soros predicting a collapse this year. And who knows: maybe he'll be right this time. But it's clear that he can't predict when a disaster is going to happen, and if he can't, we probably can't either.

Maybe you think you'll get some nearer-term insights from reading the financial news? A surprising admission in John Authers' FT column last weekend (screen captured in my tweet below) suggests otherwise.

Authers admits there to seeing what was effectively a bank run in New York's financial district ten years ago and minimizing it.

So now that we've established we can't predict when the next crisis will come - and the financial press may not even inform us of it when they see it happening - what should we do? The following heuristics, or rules of thumb seem appropriate:

Since we can't predict when the next crisis will happen, we should be protected all the time. Since financial crises are rare, our form of protection shouldn't prevent us from generating competitive returns the rest of the time.

Below is an approach you can use to protect your portfolio that fits those heuristics.

Protecting A $500k Stock Portfolio

Here is a simple way of protecting a stock portfolio against the market risk associated with a financial crisis. For the purposes of this example, I'll assume your portfolio is worth $500,000, that it's closely correlated with SPY, that you have enough diversification within it to protect against stock-specific risk, and that you can tolerate a decline of up to 20% over the next several months.

Step 1

Divide $500,000 by the current price of SPY, which was $289.12 as of Wednesday's close to get 1,729.

Step 2

Scan for the optimal, or least expensive, puts to protect against a >20% decline in 1,729 shares of SPY over the next several months (screen captures below via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Note the cost here, in dollar terms: $3,842, which was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts.

Step 3

Round up the number of SPY shares to the nearest 100 and repeat step 2.

Note that, in this case, it's a little cheaper to hedge rounding up to the nearest round lot: the cost is $3,510, calculated conservatively, at the ask.

How That Approach Fits Our Heuristics

If you hedge your portfolio this way, and repeat the process before the hedge expires in March, you'll be protected against >20% declines during each time period, and your annual hedging cost will be about 1.3%. So, if there isn't a market crash over the next year, you should still be able to generate a competitive return: roughly, the market's return minus 1.3%.

A Potentially Market-Beating The Market Approach

The approach above might beat the market over a time period including a severe decline, but it's not going to beat SPY in an up-market, because of the drag of hedging cost. To beat SPY while hedging in an up-market, you need to beat the market by enough with your underlying securities that your performance, net of your hedging cost, is still higher than the market. You're not going to do that with a diversified portfolio that's highly correlated to SPY. You need a different approach to have a shot at that.

One such different approach is the hedged portfolio method I developed, where you buy and hedge a handful of securities Portfolio Armor estimates have high potential returns, net of their hedging costs, over the next several months. Since June of 2017, I've been presenting these portfolios and tracking their performance in real time. Here's how the ones hedged against >20% declines have done so far (performance represents 6-month periods starting on the starting date).

I post these portfolios each week because investors start putting money to work at different times, but the idea, obviously, isn't to invest in a different portfolio each week; the idea is to invest a third or a half of your money in one portfolio now, then do the same in two or three months, and then when each portfolio expires in 6 months, to repeat the process. As you can see above, on average, the performance of these portfolios, net of hedging cost, outperformed SPY.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 40.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.