4 Reasons Why The Bull Market Has Further To Run

The U.S. stock market remains strong and resilient. While the expected returns on the S&P 500 Index over the next decade are modest at best and likely to come with bouts of sharp downside volatility, the short-term outlook remains constructive. Today's stock bull market appears set to continue running higher in the coming months for several reasons.

Not without risk. None of this is to say that the U.S. stock market is not without meaningful and rising risks at the present time. For one, while U.S. stocks continue to press new all-time highs, both developed international and emerging market stocks have effectively already thrown in the towel at this point.

Of course, U.S. stocks continued to soar in the late 1990s despite the outbreak of the Asian debt and Russian ruble crises at the time (things eventually ended up the very opposite of well by 2000, but our focus on this article today is on the short-term), so it is not unprecedented for the S&P 500 Index to continue rising even as the rest of the stock market world has checked out.

The potential for an immediate-term pullback in U.S. stocks in the -5% to -10% range should also not be ruled out over the coming weeks into October, as a recently elevated VIX since the beginning of August has a notably similar look and feel to what was brewing in the volatility market back in early to mid-January. And after a particularly strong July and August, consolidating these gains with a little steam coming off the market would be a healthy thing if anything at this point.

Reasons why the graying bull has further to run in the short term. Despite these risks, the S&P 500 Index appears poised to rise through the end of the year for several key reasons.

Of course, one reason is NOT the yield curve, which continues to flatten despite a blistering hot wage number in the latest employment report.

Another reason is NOT corporate earnings. Expectations for +20% year-over-year earnings growth in 2018 were priced into the market looong ago now, and these future earnings expectations are now being revised back lower fairly measurably at this point. For example, the estimates for 2018 Q4 earnings are now -4% lower today versus where they were just a few months ago. While downward revisions are certainly expected over time, they still cut against the narrative of corporate profit wonder in 2018 and beyond, thanks to the recent tax cuts. Inflection points in corporate earnings tend to be a lagging stock market indicator anyway. Historically, by the time it could be confirmed that corporate earnings had definitively turned, the market was already well on its way to the downside.

Instead, the following are four key reasons among others that the bull market appears to have further to run.

No Discernable Technical Damage

The first reason is that the U.S. stock market is showing absolutely no signs of stress from a technical standpoint at the present time. We have not moved sustainably below the 200-day moving average on the S&P 500 Index for some time now, much less any break of the 400-day moving average. We need to see at least one sharp break below the 400-day moving average, and then we need to observe how the stock market responds in the subsequent rally before we can even begin to consider whether today's bull market is drawing to a close. And there is no indication of any such test in this regard at the present time.

Volatility Waning

Another reason is that stock market volatility continues to wane as we progress through 2018. The sudden and sharp correction that took place at the end of January and beginning of February served as a startling reminder for many investors about the downside risk associated with investing in stocks. But if this pullback was a preamble to further downside later in 2018 including the onset of a new bear market, we would have expected to see the CBOE Volatility Index not only remain somewhat elevated but also trend higher as the year progressed. Instead, it has continued to progress lower with a series of lower highs along the way. This does not mean that we might not see a fleeting spike in volatility, particularly if the previously mentioned short-term pullback in September and October materializes. But the reality remains that volatility has been trending lower, not higher, over the past many months now.

No Signs Of Imminent Credit Stress

A third reason is that capital markets are largely absent of key signs of imminent credit stress. One important indicator in this regard is high yield corporate bond spreads relative to comparably dated U.S. Treasuries. Notice in the chart below how high yield bond spreads started to blow out in advance of the onset of both the 2000-02 and 2007-09 recessions and bear markets. Today, high yield bond spreads remain subdued and, if anything, are edging lower in their persistent flatline. Even the stock market pullbacks in 2011 and 2015-16 were preceded by a widening of high yield spreads, which is completely absent today.

Banks Remain Willing To Lend

A fourth reason is that banking institutions, which help provide the loans and the liquidity to enable the economy to continue growing and the markets to function as normal, are not showing any reluctance to lend to their large and middle market corporate customers. Instead, they have been loosening credit standards as of late, not tightening them. Notice in the chart below that banks were trending toward tightening lending standards well in advance of the 2000-02 and 2007-09 recessions and bear markets. Any such turn toward tightening lending standards is completely absent today. Once again, even the 2015-16 stock market correction was preceded by a noticeable turn in lending standards that remains nonexistent to date.

The old gray bull continues on. None of this is to say that conditions could not start to materialize in the near-term that would begin to signal the end of today's bull market in stocks that is the longest in history according to some measures (I still have it as second longest). But it must be recognized that a number of key indicators continue to show no discernable signs of any such development to date. And this fact must be respected until we see at least the initial suggestion from indicators such as these that something is starting to brew. In the meantime, these benign readings are clearing the way for the U.S. stock market to continue higher through the end of the year, not excluding the potential for an immediate-term pullback over the course of a few weeks playing itself out along the way.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel will be met.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of broad asset allocation strategy.