Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg Presents at Goldman Sachs 27th Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Goldman Sachs 27th Communacopia Conference September 13, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Hans Vestberg - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

I think everyone found their seats. So we can go ahead and start the webcast. Welcome to Day 2 of Communacopia. I am Brett Feldman, the firm’s U.S. Telecom and Cable Analyst. We are very excited to have Hans Vestberg at Communacopia for his first investor conference since assuming the role of CEO on August 1st and I am going to double check with you guys started the webcast going. Don’t see the clock going.

Hans Vestberg

That’s my side.

Brett Feldman

Well, I want to make sure that we are actually live. Think there we are, okay, all right. So, we’ll get started again. So Hans, welcome to Communacopia. As many of you know, prior to being at Verizon he has spent as the President and CEO of Ericsson and now he is here and we are really excited about it and that if you do have a slide, they’ll let you get to that.

Hans Vestberg

Yes, I am going to read it from the start then. No, before let’s kick it off, it’s mentioned in the Safe Harbor statement that whatever is going to be said here we refer to that.

Brett Feldman

Sounds good. All right. So, first question here is, the U.S. communication sector is undergoing pretty significant transformation. Many of your peers are transitioning their businesses in order to be more focused on connectivity or entertainment. Are they trying to get bigger through M&A? And so, the first question to you as Verizon’s new CEO, what is Verizon’s strategy?

Hans Vestberg

First of all, I think that’s what I want knowing Verizon and I know Verizon well and been around Verizon, you know, we are not changing faster that easily. We are disciplined in how we are doing our strategy. So, in my case, I am been in the company right now, I think it’s 12 to 18 months. I’ve been working together with Lowell McAdam and the executive team and the Board on our strategy.

I think that we have a strategy that we think where that is very important to us and we are executing on. So, I think that’s the first statement that goes all those one and your personality comes in people believe it’s going to be sort of big change of things like that, but the owners are important crafting this strategy that we have today and part of many of the decisions we are taking that all taken and even though and what we have done before that. So, I think that’s an important.

If you then look at the strategy, I mean, we have our fundamentals, I mean, we have our network that we continue to enhance. We have our digital experience, our valued customers. Those are very important to us when we allocate the capital and how we go forward and then of course, we have both the content with those and the telematics and things on top of the network that we continue to build.

But that’s last one we are building. At the same time, with the growth opportunities in a couple of areas where we invest of course in the digital experience with our customers, that’s more important 5G and if you have noticed this morning, you can actually order 5G from Verizon, which we are extremely proud of and our member will say a lot here not in this on this stage, but talking about it. So, lots of execution on that side as well.

So, I think that’s how we see our strategy and where we are and executing on the fundamentals at the same time being very disciplined in what we are doing seeing, growth opportunity in a couple of areas where we are allocating more capital, more resources at the moment.

Brett Feldman

So really the strategy you’ve been prosecuting in the last years under Lowell’s leadership that just continues under you?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, it continues then it’s sort of enhanced the – or added to it. But it’s based on the fundamentals and of course, I came in some 18 months ago and I had one mission in life or on mission there at least, that was the 5G. So, of course, that is a new addition to what we are doing because that opens up several new revenue avenues that we are pursuing at the moment and I think that is an addition. But it’s still in the sort of the direction of what is the strategy of Verizon.

Brett Feldman

As my next question is, why 5G is so important to Verizon? And I guess the question would be, how is going to enable you to deliver new or better services, not just to consumers or individuals which has always been your core market, but also to industrial customers?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, no, I think, first of all, we started to transform the whole network one-and-a-half year ago or maybe it was less than one year ago. We basically created a network that was horizontal from the datacenter all top of that. That of course enabled us to have choices in front of a customer depending on what type of access they need.

That is sort of a fundamental piece of what we are doing right now, because a lot of the things that we are investing in, fiber, unified transport, same routers all the way and all of that is enabling the new revenue opportunities on 5G and basically you can slope them into three launch areas. One is, the mobility of 5G, where we have a great customer base and a very important part of our overall business and here we want to see that we continue to delight our consumers on 5G mobility.

Second is fixed broadband wireless that’s the 5G Home that we are launching this morning that we are taking order on right now which is a new market for us except that we have the Fios business in the Northeast, all others new business incremental.

And the third business case is very much built among the mobile edge where basically you think about that many of the new currencies, the capacities of 5G, they will be enhancing the mobile edge compute where you can have low latency, enormous throughput et cetera, which is very much well serves with enterprise solutions. So, those are the three.

They come in little bit different in time, because, some of the sort of the software enhancements on the real-time enterprise let’s call it that, that’s coming in little bit later in 2019 from a software point of view. So, I see three venues. We are working with all three of them. The most important is the same network.

It’s the same software. It’s the same everything all the way. So basic changes utilizes the same investment three times. There is a reason why all the fixed wireless access sort of networks in the history always has failed because the separate network built on the datacenter to the access and only serving one purpose. We are doing a multipurpose network.

That was a whole idea with the Verizon intelligent edge network that we launched one year ago. That was a prelude to that and if you think about our investment thesis, that’s where we invest all – everything right now and that’s also the main part of the investment of 5G all the way up to the access.

Brett Feldman

There is a lot of questions from investors around the timelines for 5G.

Hans Vestberg

Yes.

Brett Feldman

It sounds like everyone is going to be first. So let’s get beyond who is first.

Hans Vestberg

No, no, no. I think it’s very clear with words.

Brett Feldman

Okay.

Hans Vestberg

I mean, you can – we take orders, that no one in the world take commercial orders and can access starting 1st of October there is no one. And we just make that clear.

Brett Feldman

Okay.

Hans Vestberg

Okay.

Brett Feldman

So we get beyond the first to 5G, how do we think about a timeline for having a network that can serve all the – all of your customers.

Hans Vestberg

Yes.

Brett Feldman

You’ve always been nationwide and then as you try to build it, we get a lot of questions around what are the obstacles? What are the zoning obstacles? What are the ecosystem obstacles you need to overcome to get there?

Hans Vestberg

That’s a multi-faceted question with many, many different inputs. But, this 5G Home that we are launching today is basically based on a proprietary software that we started two years ago. The main reason why we did it, we know that if you seen technology and learning earlier than others, you are going to have a much better product at the end.

The other thing the reason, the whole engineering team did is, this was of course that we pushed the whole ecosystem. When I worked at my previous job, I was envisioning 5G maybe 2020. Here we are right now. We are launching our proprietary right now for this year. We are going to have 5G mobility and other things very soon as well.

So, we pushed it almost two years by doing this. So, I think, those are very important. If you then come to when will sort of the NR, the 5G NR which is the acronym for it comes, we are already acquiring equipments. I think that the bottleneck, that’s what’s all in 4G as well, it’s usually the handsets or whatever device is going to use the network and as soon as they are out, we are going to launch as well that.

So, I think that’s how it works for the consumer point of view. On the enterprise part, that’s going to take a little bit longer because many of the software features you need for the mobile edge compute is coming in the next release of 5G software which is probably middle of next year.

Brett Feldman

And then in terms of being able to cover your whole footprint to the 2020 timeline?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, I think that as soon as we get the software in the network, the network is 5G enabled. But the question is, do you have devices to use it and I think that’s more the question we should ask ourselves quickly. They will comment and the common understanding in the market is that chipsets will be somewhere in the middle of next year. We wouldn’t – we have with that timeframe. So we are pushing it to be much earlier. So let’s see when it’s going to be.

Brett Feldman

All right. So, let’s talk about the product you are now taking orders for, which is the 5G Home product.

Hans Vestberg

Yes.

Brett Feldman

There continues to be – I think some skepticism among investors whether this product over millimeter wave spectrum is going to be competitive with the broadband leaders, mainly cable companies. So, I am curious, what did you learned during your trial that gave you confidence not just that it works, but that you are willing to put the Verizon brand on it. And the extension of it, why do you think people are going to pick the product when they may already have a broadband option?

Hans Vestberg

Now, what we are learning where we had a 11 that we trialed six months on the millimeter wave spectrum and what we saw the throughputs, we saw the distance of it. So, that’s made our engineering team very confident that they can deliver a very good home experience.

I think that was very important and remember now, we are the technology team they have been running text on millimeter waves two years ahead of the rest of the world, of course together with our partners which are very important in it. So, we have been seeing the end. I came from the 4G area for example, it took us one year to learn how you do or if engineering radio planning on 4G, the same is for 5G millimeter waves.

Here we are two years seeing and I think that is the confidence that the team has built on the trial. Now, when we go commercial, we are going to have the next sort of experience and that’s going to be the in home experience all the way from the website to the apps to the building, how we make it simple for our customers.

And I think our proposition should be, hey, you can have a cordless broadband at your home. It much simpler, quicker with all the North Star process, self install, very simple, you have it at home and wherever you go.

Brett Feldman

Got it. You’ve talked about ultimately being able to make this service available to up to 30 million homes.

Hans Vestberg

Yes.

Brett Feldman

Because obviously, only a fraction of the country, do you think that that could be expanded over time?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, that it can, but right now, that was the sort of the North Star number we put out very earlier on in this process and we stick to it. I mean, we have a very good execution team at Verizon and when they – they were number they stick to it and they work with it. So, we keep that, but of course over time and if you stretch our time, there is no reason why you cannot do it wider.

However, millimeter wave, they are very vital role in it and millimeter wave we have to know is a shorter distance, so it will not be for coverage. So, then you can use other spectrums and then you need to understand that when you have lower spectrum and less bandwidth, you are going to get a little different throughput or lower throughput, if you are on very low ones, it’s very similar to 4G to bonus.

Brett Feldman

And last question about the 5G Home product, as part of the launch, you are giving away two, three months just kind of standard, but you are also including some free content for a limited time. Do you feel like having content included in that offer is going to be essential to the success of the product? Or is this just something to get the ball rolling?

Hans Vestberg

I think, we want to create optionality and we want to use them the competitive assets that Verizon have, that's the network and our distribution. If we can get partners to hang on to that and making even better offering for our customers, that's great and then, that's what we are doing and I think that we have a great network or a fantastic network and we have a distribution that no one else have.

If we can partner with the best brands to make a better offer with customers, I think that’s a good strategy for us. That can even create value for us overtime. So, I think, that’s a little bit different from all others and as again, everyone takes a different strategies. We have taken ours. We think that this one will serve us well with our discipline on the network, our distribution chain and having partners to offer to our customers.

Brett Feldman

Another common investor question, when we’re talking about your 5G strategy, they say, this sounds expensive. Why does Verizon believe that they can essentially upgrade their entire network, launch a new product and do all of it within their current CapEx runrate?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, I think that we have been working with our CapEx model the last 18 months and changed it dramatically. And I think that what we see right now is that we find efficiencies in the old CapEx. Remember also that a lot of the deployments we are doing right now is of course on 5G small cells that’s what we are bringing up, network towers which was predominant like all the sort of more than on 4G, it’s much less on that. Secondly, a lot of the investment that you need to do for 5G, we are doing right now.

I mean, that's a fiber and we talked about it in our second quarter call that we are building fiber in 50-50 if that’s inside the CapEx already it is here. We are working with all municipalities to see that we get the right way and seeing that we can get this how our software doing on a smell cell. We are procuring equipment already on 5G.

We have some that is already commercial where some that we are awaiting for devices. So, a lot of that’s already in there and as you saw in our second quarter earnings, we guided to the lower range of CapEx and I would say, if we talk to our engineering team, there is not that we are constraining them, if they – whatever they want to do, they are doing.

We are doing more volume and equipment than we thought from the beginning of the year, but we are at the low-end of the CapEx. So, that’s where we are. So, I am confident about the team. We will come back on a guidance with 2019 later in the year as we always do.

But I have seen a great response on the whole team all the way from business to engineering to rethink the model into horizontal network in order to be more efficient, but serve even better our customers.

Brett Feldman

But you certainly have the cash flow and the liquidity to spend more if you wanted to. So, what might cause you to say, you know what, there is merit to spending more sooner and then an extension of that question would be, there is merit to maybe acquiring assets.

Hans Vestberg

Yes.

Brett Feldman

And are there assets out there that you think could be accretive, because you have looked for some period of time at what could be available.

Hans Vestberg

So, first of all, I think that, you are absolutely right. I mean, it’s not like – we couldn’t spend more right now. I mean, in the CapEx for example, I mean, I don’t know what expense – we are very disciplined on our ROIC. Having spikes in CapEx is usually very inefficient, because you ramp up all the organization down and up. I mean, it's very inefficient. We want to be disciplined.

We want to see that we are doing the right way. So, that’s one part of the capital allocation. When it comes to acquisition, so I mean, if that was a broad question, in general, I see that acquisition, they should add to strategy right now. Whatever we have done in the last 18 months at least has all been close to the network.

That’s basically what we have been doing in order to enhance our strength as a company. So, I am confident with that and I think it's the right way and again, we haven't changed the strategy. I’ve been close to Lowell, the whole executive team and the Board and we continue that way of execution.

Brett Feldman

It was on the stage last year that Lowell said, the company had moved on from looking at certain types of acquisitions particularly in the cable space, is it fair to say that nothing has changed in the year?

Hans Vestberg

Nothing has changed in the year.

Brett Feldman

Okay. Sticking with the idea of assets, spectrum is obviously a very important asset to your business and I feel like investors frequently debate the quality of your portfolio. You have a ton of spectrum although the vast majority of it now is in the millimeter wave.

The traditional mobile band, the sub-3 gigahertz bands, you do then have less per customer than your peers, but you will also have options to acquire more spectrum over the coming quarters and years. There is a range of things like a millimeter wave option, TBRS process, we might see something with the C-band.

How do you think about the need or interest in acquiring spectrum through those or other opportunities? And do you feel comfortable that your balance sheet could handle what you might need?

Hans Vestberg

First of all, we are happy with the assets we have on our spectrum. I would go back a little bit just to understand the thinking we have on – because what – when you talk about spectrum, we talk actually about the growth of data and the network and that's the question you should ask. How do you handle growth of data in the network?

Starting with unlimited, we started with unlimited as you all remember, second quarter 2017 or first quarter, exactly when I came in I remember, two things had happened. First of all, you get the lift on the growth in the network pretty quickly, because you got a lot on new customers using that a more. After while, then you come back to the same growth factor as all us have on the linear base.

So, basically, we got the one bump and then it continues. That's number one. The second one was that of course, the data use on the network became much better, because usually, you build a network for the peak hours, when we got unlimited, lot of our customers, they actually start using the network on other times than we usually saw them using it on the peak hours and also in other locations.

You got the better uses on the network, because a network is sometimes unutilized because it’s a pipeline, you can save spectrum loads. Yes, at least to my knowledge. So, that's what you have and so, when you think about all that, we think about three things all the time on data growth.

One, you can buy spectrum. Two, you can densify the network meaning putting in more radios, shorter between the cells, and three, you can put in new software in the network that are enhancing things like carrier aggregation where you aggregate the spectrum, et cetera.

Those three, you always sit and look, which is the best from a return investment to do and prior to I came for example, the AWS3 auction Verizon said, now we are not buying that expensive spectrum. It’s smarter for us to densify. It’s much better return on investment for making that data lot. So, we will continue to do that sort of review and they are coming out, spectrum and say, TBRS something we definitely are into trialing already using.

So we are going to continue to use that, but right now, we feel confident with the assets we have and the launches we can do. But we will definitely being looking into all these auctions and whatever it might be to see, can this enhance how we can deliver our data throughputs, but there is no short-term issue or something like that.

Brett Feldman

Got it. All right. So let’s talk a little bit about the 4G.

Hans Vestberg

It was a long answer, but it was an important question.

Brett Feldman

Good answer.

Hans Vestberg

Sorry.

Brett Feldman

All right. So let’s talk a little bit about the business fundamentals right now. You recently reported pretty solid second quarter results. We saw your wireless service revenue grow 2.5%, which was the first year of, first quarter of growth in more than three years and you also added almost 200,000 phones subs. So, all in pretty good.

I got lot of investors had assumed that the recent launch of wireless service by cable companies would have impaired your growth and that was sort of I think the mindset that a lot of people including us had a year ago at this conference. So, what's working and more importantly, do you think that this renewed momentum in your wireless business is sustainable, particularly into 2019?

Hans Vestberg

Couple of different questions in the question I guess, first of all, we are happy with the partnership with the cable companies using doing MVNO with us. So, I think that’s a good business model for us. We have a great network and hopefully, we are serving them well. But I think that’s fine. I think that, since unlimited, I think that the whole wireless team under Ronan Dunne's leadership has actually started moving the needle quite a lot with a lot on new things that has been done.

There is a lot five quarters, everything from Apple music to mix-and-match, which you can actually choose your line. I think that I have a confidence in them that they are on the ball every day, looking forward on what they can do. It’s a very competitive market. There is no debate about that. But I am encouraged with what I have seen from the team and how they are working with this market and with our great customers and there is more to be done and they are working on it.

And so it's not that we're sitting and waiting and 5G mobility will be the solution. We see that as a great opportunity. They need to work on the current environment right now and I am encouraged with what I have seen in the last four five quarters on them. So, they have more in the pipe and they will continue to pump that pipe.

Brett Feldman

So, you feel like you’ve gotten durable momentum in the business right now?

Hans Vestberg

I think that they have a lot of activities ongoing in order to see that to manage the expectation from the market than from ourselves. However, it’s always a market out there in the competition. So, I wouldn’t say that this is going to be easy or not the respectful for my competitors. But, I see that the team is working very well on this.

Brett Feldman

Okay. So, some of your largest competitors in wireless and broadband are also among some of the largest media companies in the U.S. And all of your major wireless competitors are including free video and sometimes other content like music with their unlimited plans, and so, the question really is, what is Verizon’s content strategy? And more specifically, do you need to own major media properties in order to offer a competitive bundle in wireless?

Hans Vestberg

We own the major media company. We have Oath, which of course have a – which is a part of our strategy and I think that’s our job. We have two-fold, one, we think that given our network and our distribution, we can partner with many, that’s a model for us.

In some cases, then we have our own content of course, when it comes to Oath, we basically have a what we call the super – sort of super channels or from finance, entertainment, news, the home, the mail and all of that which of course is creating a great possibility for us, which I think we are now coming to a moment with Oath we have sort of integrated all, or start launching the services.

We should see benefits between sort of our wireless customers, our fixed broadband customers and what we have in Oath on those. At the same time, earlier this week – well, I think it maybe was last week, I don’t remember, we launched also one Adtech plan platform for the whole Oath, before it was several, because everyone had.

So, I think that’s how we see that type of content which is important for our customers. Other types of content like linear TV for example that we partnered. So you are going to see us working differently basing it on our fundamentals, which is the network in our customers and our distribution.

Brett Feldman

Yes, we talk before about how Lowell has been lot of time thinking about assets that the company might acquire. We talked about cable, it’s core he need to report he spent a lot of time looking at media assets as well and so, as you comment to the business and you think about what Verizon needs to be successful. Is there any change in that thought process here? Are you continuing to evaluate large traditional media assets or is that also something you’ve moved on from?

Hans Vestberg

It’s a content is such a broad sort of – question, linear TV is nothing we are looking at. But of course content like we are working with sports and things like that’s we are doing every day in Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Finance and all of that. We have that already. So, there is nothing at the moment. But I think the question is directed is there any linear TV you are looking at? No.

Brett Feldman

Okay. Another bit of news this week it looks like Tim Armstrong is going to be leaving the company by the end of the year. He obviously is essentially the founder of Oath having put together the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo. And so, I was hoping maybe you could just comment on that and talk about leadership within Oath and that transition.

Hans Vestberg

I think that, as we announced, I think it was yesterday it was something announcement this week, but it was yesterday. Tim has done a great job putting together and we had a lot of different assets coming together both from Yahoo, AOL and others that to put together. Tim and his executive team has put together sort of one Adtech platform right now that we have launched.

And they have this six super channels or these channels that went on adding both content to and new things to. So I think, it’s a good timing. He is going to be there for the transition supporting guru that’s contained for the position.

I also see that we take this to the next step and getting the value that we think we should get from it and Tim has put that in place for us. I that’s what is happening and we are very grateful for his work.

Brett Feldman

You guys have established some long-term targets for Oath or previously had. It was a goal to get to $10 billion of revenue by 2020. It’s about $7 billion-ish runrate right now. Do you still feel like that’s a reasonable objective?

And then, just beyond that, as much investors sometimes debate the role of those in the company, we can see that it’s not making a meaningful contribution to earnings. And so, maybe even thinking near-term, how should we think about the impact of Oath on Verizon's consolidated financials as we move into 2019?

Hans Vestberg

We have no change on the any previous idea from the future at the moment. We are executing on that plan. So that’s very important. I think that what we haven’t seen yet is of course the value of us being together. I think Tim has set that up and his executive team we are starting doing that. One thing that I think is very undervalued which I have talked a lot about in previous job is that, the great pool of competence when it comes to AI, AML, datacenters in the Yahoo team.

Many of them invented the things like AI et cetera. That’s of course, when you virtualize a telecom network as we are doing today, that's extremely important competence and that's of course something that you don’t see on the forefront of all the business creating revenue, but it’s creating a lot of efficiency for us think about building the mobile edge compute, for example with the competence we have, think about AI in everything we are doing for our customers, but also in our own network.

Those competences are extremely valuable for us. So, I think that sometimes the financial market doesn’t see it. I come from the sort of technology organization in my first 18 months. I saw the value working with a technology organization of Yahoo and we are getting closer and closer and seeing that we can use – and I see the same.

Brett Feldman

So basically, you are saying this from an IT tech platform standpoint, the capabilities within Oath, if you didn't own, you would probably have to go out and acquire the capabilities anyway?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, I would acquire in from an external third-party or trying to hire them which we know in his words, it’s very difficult, because I mean, these are scarce resources. I think that everybody is screaming for these types of resources. So, I think this is a value that I have seen and we haven’t talked much about. But I just want to send that message also to the Oath team that they are extremely valuable for overall Verizon.

Brett Feldman

One of the stories I’ve got this week, I was talking about Tim and Oath in general indicated that there actually hadn’t been a lot of collaboration between Oath and Verizon wireless, because the whole concept here is that, you have all this insight into customers’ usage behaviors and consumption and if you can make that available through the content platform, you can do something special from an advertising standpoint, but without that co-operation, it’s hard. Can you maybe comment on that? Is that a fair assessment of how the company has been working?

Hans Vestberg

First of all, you shouldn’t believe what you read in media.

Brett Feldman

Fake news.

Hans Vestberg

That’s an important statement if you didn’t know before. I think that, again, we are in a track with where the whole Oath has put all their assets together to have their supers to have their Adtech that is coming together. I think that from now on, we need to evaluate how we can make it together, because before that, it was a little bit harder, because they were also putting together their stuff.

I think it’s a very healthy debate between our – let’s say, we are all Verizon remember that , we used to have Oath and Verizon we talk about these assets, but the company it’s one management team, it’s the same people around the table. So it’s a very good and healthy debate about how do we do this in the Verizon way.

We have – I would say, coming from the outside, Verizon has a fantastic brand which stand for transparency and treating our customer well. We also need to see that we have that type of transparency when we go into monetizing data as well and I think that’s the healthy discussion we have around our table and now it’s happening.

Brett Feldman

Okay, so, I think the takeaway here, the way I heard is that, you do see Oath as integral to Verizon and you are committed to Oath’s success?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, yes.

Brett Feldman

Okay.

Hans Vestberg

I was blinking, so that’s why, yes, it was yes.

Brett Feldman

A firm yes.

Hans Vestberg

Firm yes.

Brett Feldman

I want to move on to something else. That was also introduced here at this conference a year ago by Lowell, which is the objective of achieving $10 billion of cumulative cost savings within four years, I guess, you are into that now. You are already among the most profitable telecom operators in the world.

There is a relative newcomer to Verizon, how do you look at this? Where do you think you see areas of inefficiency or cost savings potential that perhaps wouldn’t have been as apparent to people who have sort of grown up inside the business?

Hans Vestberg

No, I think that, first of all, I mean, they are all efficiencies gains, I mean, one of the big contributors to that announcement that Lowell made last year here at the conference was that, we had then decided to flip the old network – network division, the four network division becoming one basically. We saw a huge opportunity of taking out costs, both CapEx and OpEx and the reason was that you have one transport network, you have one fiber network.

All of that’s compared to have four et cetera, which was technology reasons and legal reasons why we cannot do it. We were having joint venture with – for example, you couldn’t share assets as you wanted. So, I think that, yes, when you start looking and thinking, think about technology development, of course, we see that we can be more efficient that we don’t need to be doing it in a good way seeing that we don’t break anything.

But clearly, I mean, we are going to work on all levers to continue to deliver value to our shareholders and one part of that is efficiency. So, yes, I see improvements in that side. I see improvements how we deal digitally with our customers compared to how we do it today. I see the whole network efficiency where I used two quarters into it. You have seen that we started by lowering the CapEx guidance to the lower end.

So, I think that, yes, there are. It always, when you run a company, it’s a balance between, think about growth, seeing that you are sufficiently efficient at wireless serving the balance sheet and your shareholders. If you use constantly working on all three of them, that’s the success.

Brett Feldman

Yes. Another question we get about this is, okay, if you are able to capture $10 billion of cumulative savings, does that mean $10 billion was write-down in earnings or you never will be going to be reinvesting? So if you could provide some context on how you think about that and that will be appreciated.

Hans Vestberg

I refer to our CFO Matt here. He used to say that that is still a consideration we will have. However we will dispose it. We are now focusing to see that we actually find efficiency of $10 billion and in the initiatives we have and then, we are going to get the flexibility on how much we can spin back to the bottom-line.

How much we invest in other areas or strengthen ourselves in other ways. So, I think that, it creates a flexibility in our strength for us and we are not coming back exactly how we are going to manage and use that efficiencies that we gain. There is also marketplace that is moving. So we think about that.

Brett Feldman

We’ll ask a question which is, this is a dynamic industry. So how can you be so confident that you can take spending out of business when there are so many areas where you could be reinvesting, I think, is the question?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, but I think it's a balance of it all and that you can actually handle that and I think that it also to be prepared and always be ahead on the game. I think that’s very important for us. I can only speak for the Verizon.

Always being sort of the leader on the market and leading the market. We just need to continue with that. If it's coming first in 5G and thinking through our new models being efficient we just need to lead that as well. I mean, it’s not that we are looking for what others doing. This is what Verizon is doing. This is our strategy.

Brett Feldman

Okay. So, let’s talk a little bit longer-term again. Your guidance for this year calls for low-single-digits percentage growth in adjusted earnings. And so, the most common question we get is, do you believe that Verizon can sustain annual EPS growth after 2018? And if so…

Hans Vestberg

But as you know, guidance will trend to 2019 right now. Oh my god.

Brett Feldman

After 2018 you are just talking about …

Hans Vestberg

Remember the Safe Harbor statement.

Brett Feldman

In all infinity after now.

Hans Vestberg

In all infinity.

Brett Feldman

Near-term is more important.

Hans Vestberg

Like the first quarter 2019.

Brett Feldman

Quarterly guidance is not necessary, but, - but just, you’ve talked about cost savings. So we understand that you’ve got a lot of leverage. You can pull on the cost side. But ultimately if you are going to grow the core earnings, you need to be growing the business. So, as you said here, you need to look at the company early in your tenure, what do you see as the key earnings levers and drivers that Verizon has over the next few years?

Hans Vestberg

It’s early in my tenure. It’s also my 33rd day or something like that. So thank you for that. I think that, first of all, I am going to think that, the levers you have, of course 5G I’ve talked about, we are actually both having new areas we'll go into, the. The real-time enterprise, the fixed mobile broadband, those two are sort of new areas. They will not be material in the short-term.

But you need to do it right now. You need to spin now because then you know it better than others and you experience going to be better and your performance is going to be much better than others. The mobility will also come during 2019, probably going to be in volumes latter part of it. That is an opportunity.

I mean, when you think about, can you gain share in 5G mobility with consumers, can you expand the TAM in 5G, because it’s a little bit. I think that’s the things that we are thinking about the opportunities. I think that we still have work with – also I just said on the top-line and the whole digitalization we are working with.

And of course, being partnering to see that we get more value out of the connectivity and the platforms we have and then we have the efficiency. This is I think a pretty big pallet of things that we are working on the same time. We are laser focused on that execution and really trying to excel in all of them.

Brett Feldman

I mean, it does seem safe to say that putting aside what any given year could be that, as you come into the business, you do look at this is a business that should be an earnings growth story.

Hans Vestberg

That’s what our mission. That’s our mission and we have our guidance for this year. We will come with a guidance for the 2019 when Matt is ready in the beginning of next year. So, I think that, our ambitions and the leadership of course want to have a successful company that the shareholders and our customers and our employees like and I am a very competitive guy and I am impatient.

I mean, I am going to drive everything I have in this. I get hard to sit there for 45 minutes, because I know how much I have to do. So, yes.

Brett Feldman

Okay. Verizon certainly has about $113 billion of net debt.

Hans Vestberg

Yes.

Brett Feldman

Although interestingly.

Hans Vestberg

That’s a lot of money.

Brett Feldman

It’s a lot of money. But your net leverage, the 2.4 times net debt-to-EBITDA, it’s one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector. So, a lot of debt, but actually a fairly solid leverage ratio. How do you think about what the company’s capital allocation priorities are going forward and at what level of leverage, because you are focused on delevering, might you broaden that where there would be a revisit of what your dividend policy is, buybacks or maybe something else that you think could drive value for the company?

Hans Vestberg

We are very focused on the commitments we have on our balance sheet and I think we saw in the second quarter, we deleveraged US$4 billion. Debt went down. I think that right now, I mean, we have three pillars that we are very much focused on. We have a dividend, we have the CapEx, and we have the debt reduction.

That’s where we spend all the time right now to see that we are meeting the both handling on three in a good way and I think we are doing it. If it will mean that later on we come to a debt level that we have aspired for, we are going to maybe have a new conversation. But right now, we are very much focused on executing on these three pillars.

We think the dividend is important to our customers and to our shareholders and as well as very important that we can maintain or keep the CapEx that we need. And then, we see that debt ratios will come down to what we believe is a healthy balance sheet which we are getting closer every quarter right now.

Brett Feldman

So I believe the commitment was, you will get down to pre-Vodafone level, that would be sort of the next threshold. So your thought process is, let’s get there.

Hans Vestberg

Yes.

Brett Feldman

And when we get there, then we can figure out the best use of the dry powder we have at that point in time.

Hans Vestberg

And you are going to see that consistently from me and I think from the whole Verizon. We want to execute first and then we can talk about the next steps broad and then talking about things that should have to get. So we want to execute on that and then we are happy to have a conversation about it.

Brett Feldman

And just from our conversation so far today, it doesn’t sound like an inflection in CapEx or a massive acquisition or a tremendous spectrum need, any of that would materially deviate your ability to remain on the C levering path within the rough timeline you talked about. It seems like, that’s all within your…

Hans Vestberg

Maybe lots of assumptions in one question here. But, I think that that’s a conversation that’s gone between us. I think you are hitting on the points that are then the world is changing, the market is changing. But we have a strategy. We have been very disciplined on that and I, the whole team, the Board is very much behind this.

Brett Feldman

All right. So, my last question here is, you are just starting.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you.

Brett Feldman

So I am going to go way into the future and ask you a future question.

Hans Vestberg

It didn't feel like I am just starting.

Brett Feldman

Which is, at some point, you are going to have the opportunity to look back on your tenure as CEO of Verizon.

Hans Vestberg

Oh.

Brett Feldman

And I am curious what you accomplished.

Hans Vestberg

No, I am just looking forward, just to know.

Brett Feldman

But I’ll turn it around, if you like, which is, either you can say, what would I hope to look back on this year or maybe you can make a near-term means, what are your biggest priorities? Like what do you really hope that you get right here at Verizon to keep the company on that long-term earnings trajectory?

Hans Vestberg

I think that when I think about the future, of course, there is a couple of things that are critical to the company. But always when you are answering a question like that, you want to look back at your shareholders well.

The company has continued to prosper and grow and all of that. I think, put that aside. I think 5G, I think it’s a great opportunity for the – for Verizon, our engineers, our own team, both from a commercial, technology point of view and we have been so early out and of course, that is for us and for me a main focus, because I think that will serve all those things that I said first.

Our customers, our employees, and our shareholders. So, I think that’s an important thing when I look at the future. But, now I am only certainly into this or maybe and change my mind next time.

Brett Feldman

All right. On that, thanks so much for being here.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you, Brett.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator