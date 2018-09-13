Can We Reverse A Rotting Economy? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: We ought not to replace the jungle of capitalism with the zoo of socialism, but with a garden of growth in which we all thrive.

Rob Marstrand: Amazon has been successful at taking market share from other retailers; it just forgot to make money in the process.

Amazon

“Amazon's shyness about giving more profit disclosure is most likely because the core business - of online sales and delivery - makes very little money…if any. Amazon has been very successful at taking huge market share from other physical and online retailers. It just forgot to make money in the process. In the meantime, [Amazon Web Services] had a very healthy operating profit margin of 26% in the first half of 2018. Put another way, Amazon is a conglomerate that combines a huge but unprofitable business (retail and delivery) with smaller but highly profitable ones (AWS, advertising, Prime).” (Rob Marstrand)

Emerging Markets

“There's significantly more downside left in emerging markets…As liquidity is reduced around the world, in US dollar terms, the US banking system is starting to pull back and causing a US dollar shortage. This dollar shortage is creating massive upward pressure on the US dollar and causing some outright collapses in emerging market currencies. A faltering global economy, simply due to cyclical trends, is amplifying these trends…Short EEM against long SPY remains a favorable setup.” (Eric Basmajian)

Junk Bonds

“With the Fed in a tightening mode, the potential for a correction in junk bonds is lurking out there somewhere. Yield spreads, after all, aren't going to zero. In the meantime, the operative question: how much additional compensation is reasonable for the extra risk that's embedded in high-yield corporates over a comparable Treasury? At the moment the crowd's answer: 3.4 percentage points will suffice. That may be reasonable in a world where unusually low interest rates prevail. But the Fed's plans imply that a regime shift is underway, albeit in the early stages.” (James Picerno)

Corporates

“Our portfolios are currently positioned as cautiously on credit as they have been in the last decade. History tells us the other shoe will drop at some point. The only question is when, not if.” (Russell Investments)

A Deteriorating Economy

“Since 1973, American productivity has increased by 77 percent, while hourly pay has grown by only 12 percent. If the federal minimum wage tracked productivity, it would be more than $20 an hour, not today’s poverty wage of $7.25.” (The New York Times)

If you’re interested in a grim analysis of the mounting structural problems in America’s economy, then read the above-linked New York Times article (hat tip: BeatlesRockerTom). Its very title is a hard slap in the face (to which I, as a journalist, say “kudos”): “Americans Want to Believe Jobs Are the Solution to Poverty. They’re Not.” To me, that’s something of a glove slap in the face, as in a challenge to a journalistic duel, since just one week ago, in a podcast on Amazon, I commented that “the best welfare program is a job, of which Amazon provides many.”

Amazon has been criticized, of course, for low pay and hiring on contract. Indeed, that sort of thing is just one of the many indictments found in the Times article. I quote:

Because large companies now farm out many positions to independent contractors, those who buff the floors at Microsoft or wash the sheets at the Sheraton typically are not employed by Microsoft or Sheraton, thwarting any hope of advancing within the company. Plus, working harder and longer often isn’t even an option for those at the mercy of an unpredictable schedule. Nearly 40 percent of full-time hourly workers know their work schedules just a week or less in advance. And if you give it your all in a job you can land with a high-school diploma (or less), that job might not exist for very long: Half of all new positions are eliminated within the first year.”

The basic theme of the article is that work, in essence, doesn’t pay any more. One more quote:

Today, 41.7 million laborers — nearly a third of the American work force — earn less than $12 an hour, and almost none of their employers offer health insurance.”

The situation is indeed abysmal. So how could I say that a job is the best welfare program? Principally for two reasons. One is that welfare is the worst welfare program. The lack of striving through individual efforts is soul crushing. An East German I met prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall put it simply: “I feel like a bird in a cage.”

We ought not to replace the jungle of capitalism with the zoo of socialism, but with a garden of growth in which we all thrive. And that brings me to the second basis for my asserting that a job is the best welfare program: It has been before, and can be again. In short, I think there is a reason causing the deep structural economic problems we have today that can be ameliorated by changed economic policies.

For whatever growth the U.S. and advanced economies have enjoyed over the past couple of decades, the on-the-ground reality, which the Times portrays, is that so many people are working harder for less, merely managing to survive, with declining abilities to buy a home and save for the future. Meanwhile, the wealthiest are becoming wealthier, thus increasing the socioeconomic divide.

So what’s keeping the abundance from spreading, or put differently, why has the idea that the best welfare program is a job become a debatable proposition today?

I think it stems from bloated government, at all levels. The bigger the government is, the smaller the people. There is a yin-yang relationship between the two. Legions of government workers, extraneous departments and agencies, wasteful programs and underfunded pensions absorb resources and interfere with the efficient functioning of markets.

In general terms, we should expect the following policy changes to restructure government in a way that works for the entire population: Low taxes, regulations that are understandable and defensible and the delegation of problems of public administration to the most immediate level consistent with their resolution.

Historically, those are the hallmarks of thriving economies, so there is reason to assume that a return to such policies would once again pay large dividends. In the U.S., we find that politicians still use the language of small government, but it’s been a long time since the reality has matched the rhetoric.

