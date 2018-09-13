Market Volatility Bulletin: Are Fed Hikes Predictable And Therefore Priced Into Equities And Equity Vol?

A trader states his conviction and how he'd trade it. and why he's not going to do it. Thoughts worth pondering.

The Fed could walk back a Sep hike if they wanted to. the point is they don't.

Tech stocks (XLK) are leading today's charge higher for US equities (SPY, DIA, IWM); The tech-heavy NASDAQ (QQQ) is unsurprisingly outperforming the other averages.

Whether you're looking at SPX, NASDAQ, or Russel vol, domestic implied volatility is taking it on the chin as some of last week's jitters subside.

Thoughts on Volatility

Preach it Steve! The point that Mr. Peterson makes relates to one of my favorite sayings:

Markets don't change when fundamentals change; markets change when beliefs change.

For now, the broader belief pattern seems to be that the Fed is on a benign and predictable tightening schedule. The ECB (FXE) on the other hand is still courting a highly experimental and accommodative monetary policy, and as such any small change in the message may signal greater changes to come.

CME FedWatch Tool

The CME Fedwatch tool makes it clear that markets in Fed Funds futures are seeing essentially a 100% chance that the new target range will be 200-225 bps after the next Fed meeting. The probability that the FOMC will not announce a hike is effectively zero.

The Fed has new-found resolve here that I think differs from years past. If it wanted to, the central bank could claim that the fallout from Hurricane Florence should stall a hike. Also, midterm elections are coming. You get the idea: the Fed's intentions are far more resolute now, and markets may be surprised to find that the monetary body continues to tighten even when they arguably have good reason not to. In any event, this does not appear to be posing any problems for risk assets at the moment.

There is only so long that vol markets can ignore comatose realized volatility! One could argue that long-vol traders are still fighting the good fight, but at some point they were going to have to buckle if the SPX remained so smooth (see below).

Term Structure

I really enjoyed this comment from Hiro, as he mentions the following:

What he wants to do.

Why he wants to do it.

That he's not going to do it because of realism about getting run over

Yesterday I mentioned that it was a good idea for vol shorts to evaluate why they were short, and this response was fantastic and a good model for (implicitly) dissecting sources of return.

HV20 at 6.57… how can implied vol survive (VXX, TVIX)? Spot VIX is taking the heat because there is really only so long that such a position can hold out if realized equity vol is going to print at extremely low levels.

The front end is bruised, but not beaten. However, the trajectory for the M1 is not promising, and the roll yield that I criticized as being too mild just a couple days ago is getting pretty juicy.

MarketChameleon: UVXY

Not only is volatility declining, but vol on vol products is also dropping. Above is a visual of implied vol on UVXY. Now to be clear, the ETP delivered by 25% in late February, so that distorts the overall narrative. Even so, historical vol on the product is nearing a six-month low.

Conclusion

In the previous MVB, I asked about whether global monetary and fiscal responses to the GFC acted as contributing factors toward the widening of income and wealth inequality. I received several good responses (by and large answering "yes"), and I wanted to share Alan's thoughts on the subject.

I'll chime in that, at least in Phoenix, AZ, rents went up quite dramatically after a large block of rental properties had found their way into hands of corporate owners. There are other factors that may well have influenced this, but this phenomenon could certainly lead to higher wealth disparity.

