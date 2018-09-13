McCullough: Falling Inflation Surprised Wall Street - Not Us

In the video above, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains how this topping process (and rollover) in inflation should have had you positioned.

The Producer Price Index fell to 2.8% year-over-year, down from the 2018 peak of 3.3% hit in June.

Did this week's rollover in headline inflation surprise you? It shouldn't have, if you've been following our Macro team.

High-frequency economic data revealed #InflationsRollover to us months ago. You had to have the intellectual rigor to measure, map and contextualize that data every single day.

"If I didn't expect inflation to go down sequentially in the Producer Price Index, then I would have been long energy, commodities, inflation hedges and chasing the short side of bonds," McCullough explains.

"But we did not. We want you to understand why you've been making money on this. We have explicit views with explicit timing and catalysts, and today is a great example of what we expected to come to fruition versus Wall Street's expectations."

Watch the full clip above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.