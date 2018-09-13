The Key Risks For Amyris

Since Amyris(AMRS) is my biggest position, I regularly monitor the risks to the company. One risk that came out of nowhere is Hurricane Florence. Aprinnova, which is probably the biggest JV of Amyris has a plant in Leland, NC. The latest NHC projections show Florence hitting the coast of North Carolina as a major hurricane, and, even worse, remaining there for about 24 hours.

For reference, here is the location of Leland, NC, where the Aprinnova plant is located:

Though the plant itself is not in a flood zone, Florence is a Category 4 Hurricane, and the plant is forecast to be right in the bulls-eye of the hurricane. Catastrophic flooding is likely to occur in zones that traditionally aren't thought of flood zones. The town of Leland has issued voluntary evacuation orders, as well set a curfew.

I expect production disruptions to occur at the Aprinnova plant. The plant produces squalane out of farnesene for the Neossance ingredient business, as well as the Biossance consumer products (I have confirmed this with Amyris Investor Relations. They also said that the supply chain department is aware of the hurricane situation, and is monitoring it closely).

These businesses are some of Amyris's largest existing businesses, and production may be disrupted for weeks, which may cause Q3 revenues to take a hit. I view this risk as very likely.

The plant itself may be damaged, but that is not an existential risk for Amyris - the plant and the IP associated with it contributed to the JV for an equivalent of $10M, which puts a cap on how much it would cost to rebuild it from scratch, which is the unlikely worst-case scenario.

If you are concerned by this risk, you may want to hedge your Amyris position by purchasing some short-term puts, as I have done myself.

Another risk for Amyris is the ongoing US-China trade war. Amyris expects a significant portion of its H2 revenues to come from collaboration payments from deals it expects to close with Chinese partners. The current trade climate, however, may delay these deals, or even prevent them from closing. I view this risk as significant if it happens, but relatively unlikely.

The final risk for Amyris that is outside of the company's control is the Brazilian election, which is set to take place this October. So far Bolsonaro has been leading in the polls - he is a far-right populist candidate, who has spoken favorably of a military dictatorship in the country. His victory would likely not be great for foreign companies doing business in Brazil. Even though Amyris has sold its Brazilian Brotas plant to DSM, it still relies on the output from that plant; moreover Amyris is planning for its future major plants to be constructed in Brazil as well. Recently, however, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach at a rally. He has been hospitalized in a critical condition. Brazilian election is in uncharted territory, and it's impossible to say now what will happen. I view the risks to Amyris from the election as a wildcard, and am monitoring the situation closely.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha cited scale-up difficulties as a major risk to Amyris. I do not believe that to be the case. Having toured Amyris's labs twice, I think that Amyris has solved the scale-up issues, which plague the industry. That is further evidenced by Amyris having shipped commercial quantities of over five different molecules produced via fermentation - a feat unmatched by any other company in the industry.

Some executions risks remain. The company has been known to close deals later than expected (for example not closing a China deal resulted in a Q2 revenue miss), as well as fall behind on shipment schedules. The potential reasons for these delays are numerous and largely opaque to outsiders. I believe these unforeseeable execution risks to be the biggest risks for Amyris in terms of meeting its 2018-2020 revenue and EBITDA targets.

However, while these risks may cause the company to miss some forecasts, they do not in any way affect the company's technological leadership, which is the main reason I am long the stock. The risks may cause the $200M in EBITDA to be achieved in 2021, rather than 2020, but even if I factor that in to my forecasts, I still view the company as significantly undervalued.

