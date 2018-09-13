Fluent: A Very Profitable Micro-Cap That Has Yet To Be Discovered By The Investor Community

Why now: FLNT divested a money losing subsidiary in 1Q18 but Bloomberg hasn't updated its financials, limiting investors ability to screen, and insiders are selling given legal issues.

Strong free cash flow: After divesting Red Violet, a money losing subsidiary, EBITDA margins are near 20% and FLNT can now generate ~$30M of 2018 FCF.

Growth catalysts: I believe revenue can continue to grow revenue by 10%+ given FLNT is launching in the UK and a new health care vertical.

A defensible business model: FLNT has a proprietary database of 158M U.S. individuals that it can efficiently target with marketing messages on its partners behalf.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Isla De La Plata Capital Management as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

What Fluent Does

Fluent is a direct response digital marketer. In simpler terms, companies hire Fluent for an outcome such as finding new drivers for Uber or delivering coupons for Proctor and Gamble. Fluent delivers its 500+ consumer brand clients outcomes through its owned and operated websites (examples: www.thebillwizard.com, www.samplesandsavings.com, www.rewardsbuck.com, etc.) as well as customized websites that are designed for specific company sponsored contests (example: Win a trip to the Super Bowl sponsored by X company).

On the consumer side, to access a coupon or enter a contest, the user enters their information through a survey, which is then passed along to Fluent's client as a lead and is also retained by Fluent for future use. The company has profiles on 158M unique individuals.

Given this user profile, where Fluent collects emails, phone numbers, device IDs, and other information, Fluent can advertise to its proprietary database of users using tools like Facebook's Custom Audiences or Google's Remarketing Lists for Search Ads (RSLA). However Fluent is agnostic to where it buys advertising as it tries to maximize its marketing leverage. This marketing leverage is the core of Fluent's business -- Creating surveys and contests is not hard, but doing so profitably while driving traffic to these contests at scale is difficult.

To be specific, digital advertising is a competitive space as Fluent competes against other publishers as well as many smaller private companies for advertisers' budgets. It's competitive advantage is that it already has information on 158M unique individuals -- starts would have to spend to create this data. Though, this data is less complete than other publishers' such as Facebook and Google, it is able to use its data across Facebook, Google, and other publishers' networks to find the cheapest sources of traffic for its advertisers.

Geographic Expansion and Fluent's New Health Care Vertical Can Drive The Next Leg of Revenue Growth

Revenue could reaccelerate given Fluent's launch into the United Kingdom and roll out of a new health care vertical.

Expanding to the UK: During Fluent's 2Q earnings call the company disclosed that it began testing the UK in 1Q18 and at the time of the 2Q call had 1M user registrations. The potential is for Fluent to cross sell its U.S. clients on UK campaigns and while a UK team is required to localize U.S. content (Super Bowl Vs. English Premier League), the UK should enable Fluent to grow its share of wallet with existing clients.

Additionally, it's easy to see Fluent extending these tests to other English speaking markets (Australia?) and over time the company could expand into other languages and geographies.

Health Care: Fluent Health is the company's most recently launched vertical. Health is difficult for advertisers given consumer information is protected. However, for Fluent because users have offered this data outside of a health care provider setting, Fluent can utilize this information to target specific messages to users.

To collect consumer Health care data, Fluent will use the same techniques (contests and surveys) it utilizes across its current business. While it may be more costly to attract these users, certain health characteristics can also be persistent (for example, asthma does not go away), enabling Fluent to continue to market solutions to these users over an extended period of time -- in other words, the life time value of these users is much higher.

After divesting its money losing business in 1Q, Fluent converted 12% of its revenue to FCF in 2Q

In 1Q18, Fluent divested Red Violet, which is a company focused on data analytics and AI. Red Violet generated $9M of revenue in 2017 and an operating loss of $21M. Now that this company is removed from Fluent's financials, it is clear to see the profitability of Fluent's business.

In 2Q, Fluent generated $2.6M of GAAP net income (4.6% margin) and $7.2M of cash flow from operations (I've normalized CFO for for non-cash interest, which will be ultimately paid). Given Fluent is a digital marketing company, CapEx needs are minimal (1H18 the company spent less than $0.1M on Capex) -- data centers are expensed rather than capitalized. Of note, working capital was a $1.5M use of cash in 2Q18.

Below is the above math in spreadsheet form:

2Q18 Revenue 56.94 Cash flow from operations 7.56 Non-cash interest (0.36) Normalized 2Q CFO 7.21 CapEx & capitalized software (0.41) Normalized FCF 6.80 FCF Margin 11.9%

To get to annual free cash flow yield for the company, I've annualized 2Q FCF to reach an estimate of $27M of free cash flow a year -- I believe this is conservative given advertising budgets increase in the back half of the year and new products should increase revenue.

Paying Down Debt With Strong Free Cash Flow

One risk for investors is that Fluent carries a $57M of debt as of 2Q with an interest rate of LIBOR + 7% (source: latest 10Q). Fluent was "gifted" this term loan during the spin off of Red Violet as the new company was capitalized using Fluent's BS.

However, with its free cash flow, Fluent can actively pay down debt and deleverage (there is no prepayment penalty per the company). Should Fluent aggressively pay down its debt, I believe it could refinance at substantially lower rates (which, along with the pay down of debt principal, would further increase FCF).

Why Does An Opportunity Exist Now?

Fluent Has Yet To His Investor Screens

I stumbled upon Fluent after doing a screen for spin offs. Yet I believe this company is mostly hidden to the investor community because 1) its a micro cap that averages 516K shares traded a day (that's less than $1.2M a day in traded volume) and 2) limited financials (only 2 quarters of historical financials are available to investors for Fluent without Red Violet).

Bloomberg has not updated historical financials for the divestiture of Red Violet (compare 2Q17 financials below -- revenue of $51M vs. $53M on Bloomberg). This means that Fluent's revenue growth is understated and it only has one quarter of operating income.

I believe this is hampering investors' ability to find Fluent in screens. With time, Fluent could show continued growth and profitability, enabling investors to better see the value of the company.

A Liquidity Event For Large Shareholders

Two large shareholders Dr. Frost (owns ~25% of Fluent) and Michael Brauser (owns slightly less than 10% after his last form 4) were recently named in a suit by the SEC. These individuals are likely to incur large legal bills and are likely to be sellers to cover these legal costs.

While this is an overhang for shares, it is also an opportunity as I believe this is contributing to Fluent's price dislocation.

Of note, Mr. Brauser will no longer have to report Form 4s for his sales as he is now less than a 10% owner (Grander Holdings is also controlled by Mr. Brauser). Investors will still be notified of any sales by Dr. Frost.

Additionally, Wellington is the only notable fund amongst Fluent's top 20 holders. Again, I believe traditional institutional investors simply have not found Fluent.

Conclusion

A Buy Recommendation: Fluent shares are worth $5

I arrive at my price targeting after analyzing other companies that buy advertising to sell advertising outcomes. Quinstreet (QNST) and EverQuote (EVER) are the two most similar business models. Quinstreet trades at ~14x 2019 EV/EBITDA multiples while EverQuote trades at 2.0x 2019 EV/revenue. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT), a better business trades at ~4x 2019 revenue and ~15x 2019 EBITDA.

Today Fluent trades for less than 4x EBITDA. While, I acknowledge Fluent is not as high quality of a business as these other companies given its lower percentage of direct traffic (e.g., no consumers go to Fluent's website to find out about products) but given where these other businesses trade, I believe Fluent should trade for $5 or 10x 2019 EBITDA or 1.7x 2019 revenue.

Market Ent. EV/EBITDA EV/EBITDA EV/SALES EV/SALES 2019 Rev 18 EBITDA Cap Value 2018 2019 2018 2019 Growth Margin Quinstreet (QNST) $ 698 $633 20.3x 14.4x 1.6x 1.4x 15.8% 7.9% Everquote (EVER) $ 339 $380 -103.9x -881.9x 2.3x 2.0x 19.0% -2.3% Techtarget (TTGT) $ 595 $588 19.5x 15.3x 4.7x 4.2x 12.9% 24.3% Fluent (FLNT) $ 151 $204 4.7x 3.8x 0.9x 0.8x 11.2% 18.2%

Risks

Additional Regulation: Fluent is highly profitable because of its access to data. Broadly speaking governments are increasingly regulating the use of consumer data in digital advertising (examples: GDPR and California's Digital Consumer Privacy Act of 2018). Should Fluent no longer be able to use its consumer data, it would lose its competitive advantage.

Publisher Risk: While Fluent is publisher agnostic -- it will buy ads wherever its marketing leverage is greatest -- Fluent does depend on Google, Facebook, and other publishers to attract traffic. Should these publisher increase their standards (as Facebook recently has) or make advertising more difficult, Fluent could suffer.

Macro Risk: Advertising is traditionally one of the first budget lines to get cut in an economic downturn. While, direct response is less susceptible to these cuts than brand advertising (Fluent is a direct response marketer as it delivers outcomes to advertisers), an economic downturn would likely hurts Fluent's business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.