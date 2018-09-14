MarketAxess Holdings: Strong Growth, Large Moat, With Tailwinds Of Credit Market Volatility

Shares are down 20% from their all-time high after confusion about the start to Q3 during the Q2 conference call, with discounted FCF valuations indicating a potential gain of 101%.

Brief Company Overview

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) is an electronic trading network for U.S. credit instruments traded on the institutional market. While this market was historically dominated by the world's largest banks, the post-crisis regulatory environment - combined with international banking accords - catapulted MarketAxess to new heights as the company is growing its market share after regulations such as the Volcker Rule and Basel II Accords prompted many of the big banks to exit the business en masse.

As a fintech business, MarketAxess is - at its core - essentially an electronic bond trading platform with a network that makes it the broadest pool of liquidity available in the global credit markets. The company generates revenue from transaction fees for the trades that take place on its system, and MarketAxess revenue growth is driven primarily by trading volume.

Investment Thesis Summary

A brief summary of this MKTX investment long thesis presents the following highlights for driving share appreciation:

Market share - Wide and expanding Moat with substantial annual market share gains

Eurobond market - Increasing organic growth of 44% YoY through international Market

Potential credit market volatility - Incremental Revenue Growth From Credit Market Volatility

Pristine balance sheet with zero long-term debt and $420M in cash and investments

Strong financials with impressive double-digit growth across key income and cash flow metrics

Market mispricing MKTX shares - After declining 20% from the all-time high in March, shares are now trading at only 20% above a terminal value growth of 4% plus cash on the books, despite the company growing FCF at 18% in FY 2017 and 24% 5-year CAGR since FY 2013

Discounted FCF reveals a potential estimated upside of approximately 101% in base case

Key catalysts in 18 to 24 months include potential interest rate and credit market volatility, historic central bank monetary policy announcements in Europe and Japan, and MKTX monthly ADV and quarterly reports.

Market Dramatically Mispricing the Nature of This Opportunity

With MKTX shares hitting an all-time high of around $229 per share intra-day in mid-March, then retreating in the broader market downdrafts of the late-spring and early-summer, the market still has yet to catch up to the long-term value of this company. Since making those all-time highs, shares have retreated around 20% to close at $184.37 on September 11, 2018, making this company a strong buy on this pullback.

The catalyst that triggered this buying opportunity in MKTX was statements during the Q2 2018 conference call analysts' questions when MarketAxess CFO Tony DeLise mentioned that the company saw a soft start to Q3 in the first week of July 2018 with 5% lower trading volumes YoY in the High-Grade and High-Yield credit markets. The market sold off first, yet many missed the underlying reason as the company clarified that the July 4 holiday falling on a Wednesday this year led to extraordinarily low trading volume for the entire week as well as essentially no new bond issuance for the first week of July.

In essence, the market punished MKTX by extrapolating management's color on the start to the current quarter as a sort of warning on Q3 earnings and growth in its two dominant trading platforms. When savvy investors dig a little deeper, we see that management's honest appraisal is not as much a warning as it is an accurate description of the anomalous first week of the quarter being disrupted by the Fourth of July holiday falling in the middle of the week. The ultimate consequence of this aberration that only occurs every five years or so - when we include leap years - is that volumes shrink as more U.S. bond traders take either the entire week for a long holiday vacation or only work the Monday and Tuesday trading sessions with a long weekend. While most years, the days off and light trading only impact the beginning or end of the week, with the holiday falling either earlier/later in the week or on a weekend, in 2018, it essentially contributed to a week of no new bond issuance as these were either rescheduled for the last week of June or pushed later into July.

As a consequence, the first week of July was far surpassed by the remainder of the month, with SIFMA reporting (source is an XLS download of TRACE data sets for 2017/2018) U.S. average daily trading volume for U.S. Treasuries in July 2018 at $465.9 billion compared to $455 billion in July 2017 and Agency MBS for July 2018 at $204.1 billion compared to $200.5 billion in July 2017. These examples of the two largest volume credit markets in the U.S. indicate conclusively that not only did the rest of July experience a return in ADV, it actually exceeded the comparable month from a year ago. By conducting this further research and digging beyond the conference call, we independently discover that the market and analysts were likely interpreting the July 4 issue incorrectly as well as any potential landmines for Q3 2018 with the power of this SIFMA and TRACE data sets.

To further advance the Bishop Research and Analytics independent view that the market and analysts are substantially mispricing this opportunity, consider that MKTX posted record revenue, record total trading volume, record trading volume in each of the company's four core products, record pre-tax income, and record diluted EPS in Q2 2016, Q1 2017, and Q1 2018 during quarters that experienced significant credit market and interest rate volatility. With the continued policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, the imminent end of quantitative easing by the ECB in December, and the "tweaks" being initiated by the Bank of Japan, the stage is being set for a period of significantly higher and rather unpredictable volatility in the global credit markets in coming quarters. As a guide, MarketAxess has posted its three record quarters in the last two years during times of high credit market and interest rate volatility, revealing that such volatility will produce blockbuster quarterly results in the key metrics of revenue, trading volume, pre-tax income, and EPS during such times. The market and analysts will likely be adjusting their estimates and price targets much higher when volatility does return as balance sheet unwinding and the policies of central banks are put in motion.

Since the market shaved around $1.7B off the MKTX market capitalization, the massive 20% discount off its all-time high being applied to this stock clearly presents investors with a highly asymmetric risk/return profile that Bishop Research and Analytics estimates is valued at around a 101% potential gain in the next 18 to 24-month time period according to discounted FCF valuation models presented later in this report. The ultimate consequence of this mispricing is that MKTX shares currently are trading at only 20% above a terminal value FCF growth rate of a mere 4% plus cash of $420M on the books, despite the fact that the company organically grew FCF at 18% in FY 2017 and a 24% CAGR for the 5-year time interval of FY 2013 to FY 2017 during a time of historically low credit market volatility.

Market Share Creates a Wide and Expanding Moat:

One of the fundamental aspects of the MarketAxess investment thesis is that the company has achieved a strong Network Effect in terms of onboarded dealers, along with breadth and depth of quotations, with the accompanying enhanced liquidity that makes this investment similar to many equity market exchange platforms in their early days. The financial power of this network effect and deep liquidity is powerfully illustrated by the relationship between relatively small market share gains resulting in extraordinarily large increases in trading volume on the company's various market platforms.

As you can see in the slide above, MarketAxess has developed a strong network of active client firms and live dealers across a variety of credit product markets. Importantly, while the size of its network overall is continuing to grow in the high single-digits, the company is enjoying the benefits of strong 14% growth in Emerging Markets and is building out its recently introduced Municipal Bond market trading platform with excellent progress reported in recent quarters. The net result of this network effect is that it translates into higher market share across its credit market trading platforms, resulting in excellent growth in this vital metric, and, ultimately, higher ADV (Average Daily Volume) and gross revenues.

To better illustrate the power of market share growth, consider the following estimate from the MarketAxess Q2 2018 Investor Presentation on slide 6 regarding revenue sensitivity to incremental growth in market share:

"A 1% Change in Estimated Market Share Results in $33-$39 million in Additional Revenue"

One of the fundamental drivers that illustrates the growth of MarketAxess market share is the transparency of its platform. For example, according to the Head of Quantitative Strategies at the Danish-based Saxo Bank Peter Garnry CFA in an interview titled "MarketAxess 'Disrupting' the Corporate Bond Market," a large investor looking for price data through a Bloomberg terminal may receive as many as six quotes from London banks on a particular credit product, while MarketAxess is likely to offer around 400 quotes from different dealers. Ultimately, the transparency of the platform and the network effect of offering more quotes and deeper markets results in the company's remarkable trade volume growth. In total, MarketAxess generates daily ADV of an estimated $68B in its core and expanded credit markets as of Q2 2018.

As you can see in the slide above, MarketAxess is generating high YoY volume growth across all of its core markets, outpacing its 5-year CAGR in all of its key platforms, with the exception of Eurobonds, which is its fastest growing market YoY. In fact, from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018 YoY comps, MarketAxess grew its U.S. High-Grade market by 25%, an impressive 39% in U.S. High-Yield, a robust 37% in Emerging Markets, and a spectacular 44% in Eurobonds.

Eurobond Market:

Increasing Organic Growth Through International Market

In particular, powerful growth in the MarketAxess Eurobond trading platform represents a strong organic earnings driver as the company is essentially adding to its existing lines with a hot new product with a deep pipeline into lucrative new international markets. Importantly, MarketAxess estimates in their Q2 2018 Investor Presentation that ADV for the addressable Eurobond market is around $9B per day.

To form a context for the nature of this key aspect to the investment thesis for this MKTX opportunity, we will operate with a similar thesis from one of our several highly successful investment suggestions from a few years ago and, while the similarities are strong, MKTX represents an even more compelling opportunity than our excellent CBOE Top Idea pick from five years ago. Importantly, the Bishop Research and Analytics Top Idea for CBOE Holdings (CBOE) published in October 2013 included in its investment thesis the rapid and accelerating growth of CBOE's VIX and index options as trading vehicles as well as the emergence of the company's new volatility related derivatives that had the potential to drive growth and ADV for the exchange. Similarly, MKTX's Eurobond trading platform has many of the same opportunities to greatly accelerate the company's growth path by increasing ADV and gross revenues in the coming quarters. Continuing with the similarities, while MKTX operates in the credit markets - as opposed to the options markets - it actually enjoys a similarly wide moat, possesses an enormous market opportunity in terms of its pipeline for potential trading revenue generation, and stands to benefit tremendously from the same two phenomena that drove CBOE Holdings' revenue: organic growth driven by a hot new product and market volatility. With CBOE the marketplace was fueled by the growth in volatility derivatives and the popularity of index options, while MKTX represents a potentially much bigger opportunity in the massive credit markets at the dawn of an historic unwinding of central bank balance sheets around the world.

Potential Credit Market Volatility:

Incremental Revenue Growth from Credit Market Volatility

Essentially, the duration of the current credit cycle presents investors with a golden opportunity with regard to timing and capitalizing on potential volatility in credit markets during a period of central bank rate increases and the unwinding of accommodative monetary policies around the world. Accordingly, CEO Richard McVey has consistently predicted that the return of volatility in the credit markets would be a positive development for secondary bond trading volumes when he discussed the impact of credit market and interest rate volatility - then a notion, now a reality entering the second half of 2018 - when he first highlighted the subject during the Q4 and FY 2016 conference call held on January 25, 2017:

"So, the optimistic view would be, look, we may be entering a different period for the interest rate environment, which could positively impact volatility. There are expectations that economic growth could improve relative to where we've been over the last three or four years. Volatility would be a positive for market turnover, and is something that bank regulations are relaxed, where it's easier for them to go back to work on what they do well in market making, I think that would be a net positive as well. What we've heard from investors is that their active portfolios have not been turning over at normal long-term averages it's directly related to low volatility. So, we are carefully watching, because we think volatility would be good."

Consider that CEO Rick McVey made this statement referring to active portfolios turning over at lower than normal long-term averages, yet MKTX prospered with outstanding growth across all metrics during that time period. During the Q4 and FY 2017 MKTX conference call, CEO Richard McVey once again highlighted his view that central bank balance sheet unwinding and changes in banking regulations in 2018 and beyond is likely to have a substantial beneficial impact on the financial results of MarketAxess by stating in late January 2018:

"Over the last few quarters, we've seen signs of central banks pulling back from quantitative easing, resulting in a modest increase in interest rates. We believe that higher interest rates could spur greater activity in secondary trading. The growth in the size of a global credit markets, combined with regulatory trends such as MiFID II, create a large and growing market opportunity for electronic trading and global credit."

Ultimately, increased activity in secondary trading is highly likely to result in dramatically higher ADV throughout all of the trading platforms operated by MarketAxess. As a consequence, increased ADV will result in higher incremental revenue growth and ultimately flow to MKTX shareholders in the form of growing earnings.

Brief Macro Environment Overview:

Deep Pipeline Opportunity in Secondary Credit Trading

Although MarketAxess is making strong gains penetrating the vast credit market trading volume opportunity, the company is still in early innings with market share growth. By researching the magnitude of this opportunity, Bishop Research and Analytics takes you a little deeper to independently uncover the size of the market pipeline available to MarketAxess in the years to come. Consider the following slide from the SIFMA - Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association - website detailing the magnitude of the bond market in 2017.

(Source: Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association website, Bonds Outstanding)

As you can see in the screenshot above, SIFMA calculates the size of the bond market in 2017 as slightly over $41 trillion in bonds outstanding. When you consider the sheer enormity of the secondary trading market opportunity - one in which MarketAxess has a dominant position with a substantial moat due to network effects - it rapidly becomes clear that this company is well situated atop a potential gold mine as the credit markets begin to unwind the historic era of unconventional monetary policy from the world's central banks.

To illustrate the tremendous growth of MarketAxess over the last five-year period, from 2013 to 2017, the company grew CAGR for revenue at 13.6%, net income at 18.1%, EPS at 17.9%, and shareholders' equity at a 13.5%. Expanding the time horizon further, MarketAxess set full fiscal year results records each year for revenue, operating income, and trading volume for nine consecutive years.

(Source: Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association website, Bond Issuance)

As you can see in the slide above, SIFMA calculates new bond issuance in 2017 as nearly $7.6 trillion in bonds issued. Combined with the enormous current size of the bond markets, this growth represents an excellent growth rate of around 18.5% in the market pipeline and consistent flow of new debt coming to the market. Significant amounts of these bonds will eventually be trading on the secondary markets, creating a superb opportunity for MKTX and adding to the ADV of the already massive bond markets.

In the independent view of Bishop Research and Analytics, the $41 trillion size of the bond market and the fact that it is growing at nearly 18.5% with $7.6 trillion last year indicates that the potential for MarketAxess as an electronic exchange is remarkable. Consider that all the company has to do is continue capturing even a small slice of this enormous market, and its growth can remain in the 15% to 25% range across its key financial metrics for many years to come.

Key Financial Growth Metrics:

Brief drill-down on annual trends and performance across key metrics

Shareholders' Equity Growth

As you can see in the chart above, MarketAxess increased its book value by approximately $204M in the five-year period from FY 2013 to FY 2017. This represents a robust 13.5% CAGR during that five-year time frame, a healthy growth rate by any standard. Importantly, MarketAxess increased its book value each year on a sequential basis with the FY 2015 to FY 2016 period achieving the highest growth rate of 19.8%. This is important as bond market volatility contributed to the strong growth in book value. Importantly, with a pristine balance sheet, MKTX has no long-term debt and fuels its growth through efficient capital expenditures and strong operating cash flow.

Cash and Investments Growth

As you can see in the illustration above, MarketAxess doubled its cash and short-term investments in the last five years from $200M to $407M. This growth resulted in a remarkable 19.3% CAGR during that time period, showcasing the company's ability to generate impressive free cash flow on an annual basis. Importantly, MKTX reported cash and short-term investments of $420M as of the end of Q2 2018.

Revenue Growth

As you can see in the chart above, MarketAxess grew its revenue every year sequentially since FY 2013 to FY 2017, from $191M to $398M last year. This represents a solid 13.6% CAGR during that six-year time period.

Net Income Growth

As you can see in the chart above, MarketAxess grew its net income in the last six-year time period from FY 2013 through FY 2017 at an impressive 18.1% CAGR. During this time frame, MarketAxess grew net income from $76M to $148.1M, representing a solid 95% increase in annual income. This superb growth rate in profitability corresponds to its ability to generate strong EPS and free cash flow growth.

EPS Growth

As you can see in the chart above, the diluted EPS of MKTX grew from $2.01 per share in FY 2013 to an impressive $3.89 per share in FY 2017. This represents a strong 17.9% CAGR that aligns nearly exactly with the similar net income CAGR during the comparable time period. The similarity between diluted EPS and net income illustrates that the company is not pursuing a policy of diluting long-term equity holders through excessive stock-based compensation (SBC) as a way to compensate the growth in their labor force.

Free Cash Flow

As you can see in the graph above, MarketAxess grew its FCF from $68M in FY 2013 to $160M in FY 2017, representing a compelling 24% CAGR during that five-year time period. This strong ability to generate FCF outpaces by around 500 basis points the CAGR of net income and diluted EPS that were 18.1% and 18%, respectively, during the comparable time period of FY 2013 to FY 2017. Importantly, MKTX FCF CAGR is nearly ten full percentage points higher than the company's revenue CAGR of 13.6% during the comparable FY 2013 to FY 2017 time period.

The substantially higher CAGR for FCF is a powerful indication of the cash-generating ability of the MarketAxess business model. It provides compelling evidence that the MKTX business model generates much greater OCF than the rate of capital investment required to sustain the company's tremendous growth. As previously mentioned, this is complemented by the fact that the company has no long-term debt and its capital expenditures are paid for completely out of operating cash flows. Importantly, MarketAxess reported TTM FCF of $169M as of the company's Q2 2018 earnings release compared to $160M in the comparable period. With even a consistent - let alone stronger than expected - second half of 2018, MKTX is highly likely to surpass $200M in FCF for FY 2018, which would represent a ramping of growth above its recent CAGR and even higher than the Bishop Research and Analytics discounted FCF models.

MarketAxess FCF Valuation

To provide the most accurate valuation of MarketAxess, we will perform a sensitivity analysis by examining three discounted cash flow models: a bear case, a base case, and a bull case. Forming the basis of these analyses, although we calculated the weighted average cost of capital for MarketAxess to be approximately 6.3% with current 21% corporate tax rates, a 36-month beta of 0.79, and zero long-term debt, to provide a more conservative analysis we will use 7% WACC as a reflection of potentially higher capital costs in a rising rate environment. Our analyses are based on a continuation of the company's FCF growth CAGR from FY 2013 through FY 2017, although we adjust the estimates through our cases in a sensitivity analysis to range from 15% to 25% annually, instead of the 24% CAGR over the FY 2013 through FY 2017 time period. In all of these cases, we are using a three-stage discounted FCF model that provides for an initial five more years of high growth rates, a transition of five years that reflects growth at half of the high-growth rates, and then ratcheting all the way down to terminal growth estimates of a modest 4% after FY 2027. This three-stage model is in accordance with the best practice of providing a third stage when the current growth rate is over 8% higher than the terminal growth rate and since this company also has no long-term debt. In this case, the 24% CAGR for FY 2013 to FY 2017 and 18% FY 2017 growth over the previous year for FCF are substantially higher than 4% terminal growth plus 8%. Clearly, even the high growth rates in the first five years are all very conservative assumptions for this company - consider that even the most bullish case of 25% is nearly identical to the company's FCF CAGR from FY 2013 to FY 2017, while the other cases are materially lower - given its history since 2000 and growth trajectory as a public company since 2004.

First, let's begin with the Bear Case for MarketAxess in Figure 1 below:

As you can see in the Figure 1 slide above, the Bear Case for MarketAxess includes a high WACC of 7%, a full 70 basis points higher than the calculated 6.3%, and a conservative 4% terminal growth rate. The discounted terminal value of $7.8B is calculated by dividing the FY 2027 estimated FCF of $462M divided by the 7% cost of capital less the 4% terminal growth rate, then multiplying that figure by the applicable discount factor of 0.5083 for year 10 at 7%. The sum of the PV of high growth 15% FCF of year 1 through 5 is around $998M and the sum of PV of 7.5% growth FCF year 5 through 10 is $1.16B. Putting it all together, this bearish model estimates a present value for MarketAxess of around $10.4B, which translates into a share price of $276.71 per share and a potential gain of around 50%.

Next, let's look at the Bull Case for MKTX shares in Figure 2 below:

As you can see in Figure 2 above, the Bull Case for MKTX models a growth rate of 25%, which is only 1% higher than the company's 24% CAGR for FCF from FY 2013 to FY 2017. The discounted terminal value of $14.9B is calculated by dividing the FY 2027 estimated FCF of $880M divided by the 7% cost of capital less the 4% terminal growth rate, then multiplying that figure by the applicable discount factor for year 10 at 7%. When we sum, the PV of high growth 25% FCF of year 1 through 5 is around $1.3B and the sum of PV of 12.5% growth FCF year 5 through 10 is $2.03B. Importantly, this Bull Case analysis determines a much higher valuation for MKTX of around $18.7B and a share price of around $496. With the most optimistic scenario, this Bull Case indicates a gain of approximately 169% for MKTX shares based on its recent closing prices around $184.37 per share.

Finally, let's turn our attention to the Base Case for MKTX in Figure 3 below:

As you can see in Figure 3 above, the Base Case for MKTX shares uses a much lower 20% annual growth rate for FCF, which is 400 basis points below the 24% CAGR for FY 2013 through FY 2017. As with the other two models, the discounted terminal value of $10.9B is calculated by dividing the FY 2027 estimated FCF of $641M divided by the 7% cost of capital less the 4% terminal growth rate, that figure is then multiplied by the discount factor for year 10 at 7%. We then total the PV of high growth 20% FCF of year 1 through 5 to $1.1B and the sum of PV of 10% growth FCF year 5 through 10 is $1.5B. This Base Case also incorporates the 7% weighted average cost of capital and the same 4% terminal growth rate that is in both the Bear Case and the Bull Case in this sensitivity analysis. Notably, this Base Case calculates a value for MarketAxess of around $13.9B and estimates MKTX shares to rise approximately 101% to around $371.49 per share.

Risks: The Bear Case

Material risk factors that potential investors should consider when evaluating an investment in shares of MarketAxess:

Lower credit market trading

Prolonged low volatility environment in global bond markets

Stagnant bond trading volume due to emergence of some sort of unforeseen equilibrium

New financial regulations impacting bond markets

Potential fallout from Brexit affecting company's access to continental Europe

Sudden decline in issuance of new debt by either corporations or governments

Entry of a global banking titan into fintech credit market secondary trading platforms

While some of these risks are real, and in some cases measurable, the overall probability of any significant combination of them occurring - outside of the all-encompassing "lower credit market trading" from an unforeseeable cause - remains quite small. In a potential worst-case scenario, it is difficult to reasonably estimate in excess of another 20% downside for MKTX, particularly after shares have already been beat down 20% since the all-time high in March 2018.

As you can see in Figure 4 above, with a current share price of around $184.37 on September 11, 2018, a further 20% downside would indicate shares declining to around $147.50 per share, thus inferring a market cap of around $5.45B for MKTX. At this market cap, that would essentially be equivalent to the terminal growth rate of 4% being applied to current FY 2017 FCF and all cash flows going forward, plus the company's existing cash and short-term investments of roughly $420M as of Q2 2018. That translates into the company being valued as having peaked in its growth completely and having entered a terminal growth rate of 4% for FCF in perpetuity. When we consider the validity of such a valuation, particularly with a company that grew FCF at a brisk 18% last year, this seems like an extreme discount at best and highly unlikely to decline further than another 20%, which would then be a total decline of 40% in a short time period since the all-time high in March.

When one considers the upside of the valuation models provided in this report, it becomes clear that the current price is already reflective of significant risks and very conservative growth estimates already priced into the share price at current levels.

Catalysts

In addition to the potential for a stronger than currently projected Q3 earnings report - backed by the massive discount the market priced into the stock in the aftermath of Q2 earnings - the following catalysts have compelling potential to ignite a rally in MKTX shares during the next 18 to 24 months:

Key central bank policy announcements

Credit Market Volatility

Positive Monthly ADV reports from MKTX

Interest Rate Volatility

MKTX announcements regarding new market trading platforms

MKTX announcements regarding on-boarding of large new client firms

These catalysts are illustrative and certainly not exhaustive, as there is a multitude of positive catalysts related to overall stock market rallies and conditions that contain the potential to propel the stock to new highs over the coming quarters.

Conclusion

MarketAxess has established a strong record of growth across all key financial metrics in recent years, despite secondary bond trading volumes that were below average long-term historic trends. During this time, MKTX prospered and widened its moat through consistent growth in market share and innovations such as the company's Open Trading platform. In recent years, the company has entered new credit product markets such as Emerging Markets and Municipal Bonds, which generate incremental gains and remain opportunities for significant growth in the years ahead. Notably, MKTX has achieved these successes while remaining focused on its core business and while retaining a pristine balance sheet with no long-term debt and relatively low annual capital expenditures. The company is an excellent example of effective management executing on key growth strategies and delivering consistently exceptional financial performance.

With a strong recent history of stellar growth in its core credit trading platforms, the current discount for MKTX shares represents a compelling opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on this company's exceedingly bright future. The currently underpriced shares present both an impressive opportunity for upside potential and limit the risks associated with buying near the 52-week high. According to the Bishop Research and Analytics discounted FCF valuation models, MKTX shares are poised to potentially gain an estimated 101% in the coming 18 to 24 months as a result of the company's growing market share with its established client trading network, remarkable growth in the company's Eurobond platform, and the tailwind of potential credit market volatility returning in coming quarters. Prospering from the benefits of a wide and growing moat in the secondary credit trading business, with expanding market share on both a YoY comparable and sequential quarterly basis, MarketAxess is well-positioned to continue its consistent growth trends and market dominance in this fintech market space with a deep and expanding pipeline in the $41 trillion bond market serving as a tremendous opportunity.

Adding to the abundant asymmetry of the MKTX risk and return profile, potential volatility in secondary credit markets is poised to generate substantial incremental gains in both ADV and quarterly revenue for the company in the years ahead. These gains would be additive to the company's already booming 44% YoY ADV growth in its Eurobond trading platform, which remains its most important driver of volume growth as the company expands in this key international market. As the company reports the results of its growth initiatives and as credit market volumes return to historic levels, market perception will change toward MKTX share prices in alignment with the valuation models presented and reflect a more accurate value of this company. These and other catalysts are poised to impact MKTX shares in a materially beneficial way over the course of the coming 18 to 24 months as investors prosper from the growth trends and secular tailwinds for MarketAxess.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MKTX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.