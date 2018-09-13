Equinor: Pushing Expansion Into Brazil

While the company is mostly seeking to offset declining Norwegian production, it might also deliver growth if its Norwegian fields do not decline as fast as expected.

A few days ago, I discussed how French oil supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) has been actively increasing its exposure to the emerging opportunities in Brazil. Total is far from the only company that is taking steps in that direction, however. For example, Reuters recently ran an article discussing how Norway's Equinor (EQNR) sees the South American nation as a major focus area. In fact, this is so true that the company is planning to invest as much as $15 billion in the nation over the next twelve years. This is certainly a potentially promising move by the company given the enormous resources that the nation is known to possess but it is not without certain risks as the Brazilian government has been known to be somewhat unfriendly to foreign oil companies.

Brazilian Oil Reserves

The primary thing that has been drawing energy companies to Brazil is the country's massive pre-salt region. The pre-salt layer is a diachronous series of geological basins formed after the break-up of the supercontinent Gondwana. These basins are characterized by the deposition of thick layers of evaporites, mainly salt. This salt has essentially prevented the petroleum that is located below it from migrating upward. The salt dome has therefore resulted in the build up of enormous quantities of petroleum below it.

The location of these resources has made them very difficult, if not impossible, to extract. According to Brazil's Petrobras (PBR), the oil and natural gas lie below a 6,600 foot-thick layer of salt, which itself is below a 6,600 foot-thick layer of sediments. All of this is located on the ocean floor in water depths ranging from 6,600 feet to 9,800 feet. Thus, accessing these resources requires the use of a relatively modern sixth- or seventh-generation ultra-deepwater drilling rig, such as those operated by Transocean (RIG). It can be worth it to go after these resources despite the expense however as some sources put the total quantity of resources contained in the Brazilian portion of the pre-salt layer alone at 100 billion barrels. This is a significant fraction of the resources known to exist in the world.

Equinor in Brazil

Equinor has been operating in Brazil since 2001, although its operations truly started in 2005 when the company gained exploration rigs to two offshore blocks. Since that time, the company has been expanding its presence in the South American nation and today has several different operations including exploration, production, and even renewable power:

Source: Equinor ASA

One of the company's more significant operations in the country is its Carcara field. This field is located in the BM-S-8 offshore block, within the venerable Santos Basin of the pre-salt region. This ultra-deepwater field is believed to be one of the largest in the world, with most estimates claiming that it accounts for a substantial portion of the 700 million to 1.3 billion recoverable barrels contained within the offshore block. Reuters puts the estimate much higher, at 2.2 billion to 3.2 billion barrels (but it does not specifically state recoverable barrels, as the article linked does). Equinor is currently the operator of the field with a 66% stake, with the remainder being held by a consortium of small Brazilian exploration and production companies.

Interestingly, this field is located close to the massive Libra field, which I briefly discussed in the article about Total. The Carcara field is also located in relative proximity to the Lula field, which was also briefly mentioned in the same article. The presence of these other two fields nearby only helps to reinforce the resource-rich nature of the Santos Basin.

Unlike the case with another of Equinor's fields, Johan Sverdrup, the company does not appear to be in any great hurry to develop the Carcara field. Currently, the company is expected to begin development of the field in the early 2020s and begin producing from it in 2023 or 2024. This is expected to be around the time that Equinor's current operations at various fields in Norway enter into a terminal decline, which allows the company to soften the production hit that it would otherwise take from declining Norwegian production.

While the Carcara field may be one of Equinor's largest oil fields in Brazil, it is far from the company's only field in the region, although in most cases Petrobras is the operator with Equinor only having a minority stake in the project. This is due to Brazil's restrictive policies regarding foreign ownership of the country's oil reserves. The company does hope to repeat the success that it had in Norway a few decades ago, success that turned Equinor into the energy powerhouse that it is now.

That is the goal behind Equinor's investment plan. The company is currently producing approximately 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Equinor will be investing approximately $15 billion between now and 2030 in an effort to bring this up to 300,000 to 500,000 boe/day over the period. As the company produced an average of 1.220 million barrels of oil equivalent per day on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the second quarter of 2018, this new production will clearly not be enough to replace all of the company's Norwegian production. It does not have to replace all of the Norwegian production however, since it will only be in a state of perpetual decline but will not have declined to zero by 2030.

Valuation

While the company officially states that its forward growth in Brazil is intended to offset the impending production declines in Norway, it is possible that it will also stimulate growth, particularly if the company's Norwegian assets do not decline as quickly as expected. One metric that we can use to judge whether a stock is undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth is known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted version of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio under 1.0 could be an indication that the stock is undervalued at its current level. According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor is expected to grow its earnings at a 15.50% rate annually over the next three to five years. This gives the company a PEG ratio of 0.90 at the current stock price, which is a clear indication that the stock could be undervalued at today's levels.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor is aggressively looking to grow its operations in Brazil in order to counteract the impending decline of its Norwegian fields. While this move appears intended to maintain the company's production, it could also lead to production growth if Norwegian production does not decline as much as expected. The stock appears undervalued at its current price, so might be worth some further research.

Interested in turning energy research like this into profits? Consider signing up for Energy Profit With Dividends, my new Marketplace service. The doors just opened, and I've already shared a few income ideas in the energy space with initial members. Sign up today and you can get a two-week free trial as well as our early bird price of $25/month or $200/year, half off our normal rate. Go here to get started and turn your energy investing into something more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.