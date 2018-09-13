Zai Lab's (ZLAB) CEO Samantha Du Discusses License and Collaboration Agreement with Novocure Conference (Transcript)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Zai Lab Limited Discuss License and Collaboration Agreement with Novocure September 13, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Billy Cho – Chief Financial Officer

Samantha Du – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Wang – Vice President, Head-Business Development

Yongjiang Hei – Chief Medical Officer in Oncology

Anupam Rama – JPMorgan

Jonathan Chang – Leerink Partners

Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C. Wainwright

Yigal Nochomovitz – Citigroup

Billy Cho

Thank you operator. Good morning. And welcome to Zai Lab’s conference call to discuss the recently announced license and collaboration agreement with Novocure. Yesterday Zai Lab and Novocure issued a press release providing the details of the announcement. There is short slide presentation as part of this conference call. It will be available on the webcast and on the events and presentation section of the Investor Relations page on our website.

Today’s call will be led by Dr. Samantha Du, Zai Lab’s CEO. She will be joined by Jonathan Wang, Head of Business Development; and Dr. Yongjiang Hei, our CMO in Oncology.

As a reminder, during today's call Zai Lab will be making certain forward-looking statements.

For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Zai Lab’s business in general please refer to the annual report on Form 20-F, including the Risk Factor section included therein that was filed with the SEC on April 30, 2018 and Zai Lab’s other reports filed with the SEC.

At this time it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Zai Lab’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Samantha Du.

Samantha Du

Thank you, Billy. Hello everyone. Thank you all for joining us. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to this conference call to discuss our most recent collaboration with Novocure. I’ll make brief remarks and then Jonathan will provide more details and explain why this is such an exciting asset to add to our product portfolio. We’ll then open the call to your questions.

At Zai Lab, our goal is to bring transformative medicines to patients in China and around the world. We are interested in truly innovative assets either through a partnering, or from our own laboratories. Our license collaboration agreement with Novocure is an excellent example of that. We’re very excited about this agreement and the asset.

Now I’m going to speak our innovation criteria, it is also highly complementary to our existing late-stage oncology pipeline and commercial capabilities. As you see Optune is a breakthrough innovation, targeting one of the most static cancer GBM where a few treatment options are available. Optune has been shown to significantly improve growth overall progression free survival in first and second line GBM patients with excellent safety profile. It’s already recommended by treatment guidelines in China prior to product availability and has higher awareness among treatment specialists. It's a significant near-term commercial opportunity for Zai as the prevalence of GBM in China is three times the U.S. number.

Based on precedent we believe a fast registration pathway is possible allowing us to enter the market quickly. We’re also excited about a number of limitations to expand our opportunities such as mesothelioma, lung, pancreatic, ovarian and gastric cancers we plan to collaborate with Novocure to acquisitively prefer those indications and other combination opportunities.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jonathan Wang, our Head of Business Development, to briefly summarize the agreement. Thank you. Jonathan?

Jonathan Wang

Thank you, Samantha. Hello everyone. For those of you who may be less familiar with the product, on this slide, on the webcast you see that Novocure has developed a proprietary technology platform called tumor treating fields, which is essentially a cancer treatment that employs electric field to inhibit tumor growth and also generating tumor cell death. It is a portable and noninvasive medical device that comprises of a signal generator, as well as a disposable transducer array patches.

Novocure’s first product, Optune, is approved for the treatment of both, newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma or GBM in the United States, and Europe and Japan. GBM, as you may know, is a devastating diagnosis. Until Optune in many markets, including China, the only available drug is temozolomide, which was actually approved more than 10 years ago.

The next slide, Slide Number 3. This year presents the data from Optune’s randomized 695 patient pivotal study that enabled approval in the United States. As you can see here, Optune plus temozolomide achieved both overall survival, as well as progression free survival statistical significance versus temozolomide alone. The OS benefit was 4.9 months here. And actually in a subpopulation analysis what's even more impressive was that for patients that were most compliant in using Optune, the OS benefit was actually 8.9 months. On the back of these impressive data the Japanese regulatory authority approved Optune without the need for a bridging study in Japan.

Over the page, on Slide Number 4. Here, Optune is not only addressing a significant unmet medical need in GBM, but as our partner Optune has demonstrated – as our partner, Novocure has demonstrated it is also a growing commercial opportunity. This slide here summarizes revenue growth of Optune since it got approved for newly diagnosed GBM in 2015.

So in 2017 you can see that Novocure record sales of US$177. And in 2018 it is projected by consensus analyst estimates to reach $250 million of sales, sort of 3-year CAGR of 96%. We view these early results as very promising for us.

Over the page, Slide Number 5. So turning back to China here, China has a significant GBM patient population, very and dire need of new therapies. The patient population is more than three times the size of United States at 45,000 annual incidence and the five-year survival is green standing at about 5%, making this one of the most deadly cancer here. In addition, chemotherapy as mentioned is the only treatment option for patients. This significant unmet need is why we are so excited to add Optune to our portfolio.

Next slide. While Optune is not yet commercially available in China, the technology is already included and actually recommended in the official China Glioma Treatment Guideline. The guideline recommended the patients who can get access to the product to use it based on level one evidence, the highest evidence. Consequently, there is already significant awareness among physician community for the product. In our discussions with KOLs they are already Chinese patients who go to the United States or Japan to seek treatment today.

From a timeline perspective, our goal is to get Optune launched in Hong Kong before the end of 2018. Once launched in Hong Kong we expect Mainland China patients would come for treatment. With the China approval we will seek for an external approval and potentially launch in a second half of 2019. There is a high probability to wave any bridging trial since in Japan the product was approved without a bridging study. The fact that Optune is also included in the Chinese glioma treatment guideline further supports our case here.

On the commercial side, in the next slide, what makes tumor treating field technology so compelling for us from a commercial perspective is how it fits right into our commercial model despite being a medical device for regulatory purposes. Essentially the device is prescribed to patients. Patients feel prescriptions for the past consumables as they would for pharmaceutical products, their relationship with the hospitals and the physicians are the same as our therapeutic pipeline will leverage and mimic the Novocure commercial model in the United States. For example, we also aim to build a strong supporting to ensure patient treatment compliance.

Furthermore, oncology sales is very concentrated in China and we’ll be focusing on roughly 80 target hospitals initially with 15 to 20 centers of excellence with our lean medically trained sales force. In terms of pricing, the list price in the United States is currently US$21,000 per month. We expect to price Optune in China at a discount to that.

And then on the next slide, as noted earlier, there's also a collaboration component to this agreement. We’ll be collaborating with Novocure on global development activities in multiple tumor indications, including those shown here. And if you look at these, these are all very large indications in China and they're also very synergistic with large current portfolio. Of note, Novocure recently reported positive data for their pivotal trial in mesothelioma, which could enable U.S. approval in another indication as of GBM.

Furthermore, given the safe profile of the product, there are also exciting combo opportunities with our other late-stage oncology assets.

This is the end of my summary we will now like to turn the call back over to operator, so we can go ahead and take your questions. Operator?

Thank you. We would now like to open the line for questions. [Operator Instructions] Okay. And our first question comes from the line of Yigal Nochomovitz with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hello, thank you for taking the question. On the timing of the launch in China, Jonathan, I think, you mentioned two half 2019, given that you’re not – it's unlikely that you're going to need a bridging study based on the precedent in Japan, could you just help us understand a little bit better what the preparatory work is going to involve, it’s a launch by two half 2019 as opposed to sooner, for example, the first half of next year?

Yongjiang Hei

So this is Dr. Hei, CMO for the company. And if we do not have to do a study in China no bridging study is required and the procedure is well up-lined in the policies and regulations in China. And simply these are going to be translation of all the documents from Novocure in the U.S. and their filing documents. We’ll put them together and fill out the application form, and we’ll submit. And they will be reviewed. And we'll have a response from the China’s FDA on Novocure and your name in MPA.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, got it. And then regarding the pricing I believe Jonathan you mentioned a discount to the US$21,000 price, can you give us any more clarity on magnitude of that discount and how we compare it to the immune checkpoint pricing point?

Jonathan Wang

Yes thank you for the question the question Yigal. I think we still need to do market research, it’s still early days. But I think it may be analogist to some of their therapeutics in that they also need a little bit of a discount compared to the U.S. price. But for Novocure they're able to maintain very strong pricing across the different markets around the world.

Samantha Du

And also to add on Jonathan's point recall about immune oncology PD-1 cells value, that’s very different I’d say. This is a very unique value pricing according, compared to other oncology treatment in China. Of course PD-1 field is very, very competitive.

Yongjiang Hei

Yes in this field, as we mentioned, basically temozolomide is the only option currently. So the patients who often actually tend to be quite young have much, I mean there is basically a wide space here.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then I saw in the…

Yongjiang Hei

And also the other point, one other point, sorry one other point I’ll add is further to when I said in the presentation, actually there are a lot of patients who today go to Japan, go to United States from China who purchased this product at the U.S. list price of US$21,000.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Yes actually I was going to ask you about that. So you mentioned that in the slides, I mean how much of a bump in terms of Hong Kong launch do you expect from Chinese nationals going to Hong Kong for this medical device?

Yongjiang Hei

If you look at the PD1s when they first launched in Hong Kong they recorded sales of each about US$100 million. In this case for these GBM patients there is no alternative. So I think going to Hong Kong can save them a lot of money, and traveling time, et cetera, than going to the United States.

Yigal Nochomovitz

And in terms of the scale of the sale of the oncology sales force for launching the PARP inhibitor and other products downstream, for example, the liver cancer drug assuming it gets approved, are you – do you need to expand the size of the salesforce for Optune, are you just going to work within the existing framework for your – the scale of the organization?

Samantha Du

Since both [indiscernible] and also Optune will be launched in Hong Kong later this year and they are very synergistic. So we don’t see the need to expand the sales team. But we may add few – I’d say technical assistance on Optune.

Yongjiang Hei

Yes the support team is very important here because, as I mentioned earlier, if you make sure these patients combine then there both survival improves quite significantly more. So we will definitely build a support team just like what Novocure did around the world.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Got it, got it, great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Anupam Rama with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Anupam Rama

Hey guys thanks for taking the question and congrats on the deal. Maybe just on market access and reimbursements kind of been an overarching theme for nurturing – I mean Novocure’s commercialization efforts here. When you think about that in the U.S., EU and Japan, what are some synergies and takeaways that you can read through to the Greater China, as well as some potential differences? Thanks so much.

Yongjiang Hei

Yes, thank you for the question Anupam. I think in reimbursement we will seek for that after we get the approval. But I think initially just like for our therapeutic product the self-pay market is quite significant in China. Chinese patients and their families really save for these rainy days. So a lot of these products have recently gone through reimbursement is before they were, now they still commanded quite significant sales such as Herceptin was recording US$400 million. If you look at the Herceptin market, in terms of number patients, that's not too different from the GBM patient population.

Anupam Rama

Got it. Thanks for taking our questions.

Yongjiang Hei

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Chang with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Chang

Hi, congrats on the deal and thanks for taking my question. First question, can you talk about some of the regulatory and commercial implications of this product being a medical device versus a therapeutic?

Yongjiang Hei

Hi, this is Dr. Hei. And I think it's the procedural difference for novel drug. Of course we go through the process where we would look at the entire process for having IND and kind of how an NDA audits in entire process for a medical device, there’s the different division within the Chinese FDA. And the look after the medical devices and also look at the different categories, in terms of one, two and three some of them require a clinical trial some of them don't.

And when you have an imported device, one thing we need to show is that there's a lack of ethnic sensitivity in this case because this tumor treating fields we’re likely we will be both coming at the FDA there is really no difference in terms of how occasional would respond to this kind of four medical device and that would allow us most likely wave the requirements for our clinical trials. So that's really in general – there is a set process, there is a clear guidelines and processes as to the specific requirements on the list of documents we have to submit. So those are very clear. And we just follow the procedure.

Jonathan Wang

And then I just want to add also for this specific product, I think, the key attributes from a development and commercial perspective are very drug like. I think first of all in the global trials in some of these that we're going to do co-development work, the clinical trials are similar with similar end points that of OS or PFS. Also from a commercial perspective we will use the same sales force as our biopharmaceutical products targeting the same oncologist. It will go through the same distribution channel as our other products the formulary approval process is very much same. So it's very similar both from a development, as well as a commercial those respects to drugs.

Samantha Du

Hey Jonathan this is Samantha. Just to add a couple of Dr. Hei and Jonathan’s points. Number one is in Japan this product got approval without any clinical trials based on no ethnics or differences and serviced onbefore. So that's why we're retaining back a good reference for us. Number two, is five days ago China issued a new law drug and also device approval processes. And based on those it’s actually more and more close to U.S. guideline.

Jonathan Chang

Great, that’s helpful. Second question, can you expand on how you’re thinking about opportunities beyond glioblastoma? And how should we be thinking about potential timelines for the product getting approved in China for these other indications?

Jonathan Wang

So I can start first perhaps. So we will be joining their global trials for a lot these indications that’s listed on Slide Number 8. And for a lot of these they are actually Phase III registration trials. For example, in lung cancer, in pancreatic cancer, they will be starting the Phase III ovarian cancer very soon. And when we join these global trials, our intention is to generate the data here in China together with the U.S. would enable simultaneous approval in the United States and China. That's one of the key value propositions that we bring to Novocure, so that we can speed up the timeline for the global approval.

Samantha Du

And the next closets one to get approval is the…

Jonathan Wang

The mesothelioma trial, yes. So they’ve done that study already. That basically helped to demonstrate that this product also works outside of the brain, outside of GBM.

Jonathan Chang

Thanks. And then just one last one from me. And you've already mentioned this several times but I thought I’d check. Can talk to your confidence level not meeting a bridging study in China? And I guess if such a study is needed could you talk about what the study could potentially look like? Thank you.

Jonathan Wang

So I think we don't know for one hundred percent but having – I think we have a pretty high competence level because of the nature of this device. And there's a clarity the terms the FDA said is there is a lack of ethnic sensitivity, there’s no need to repeat the clinical trials. So that is written in the guidelines for the medical device approval with, I mean the, imports and medical of device from the U.S. So we believe – we have a pretty high level of confidence that we may not need a bridging study in China.

Samantha Du

But I want to add a qualifier Jonathan. And even though we did a lot of due diligence still. And like CDE has the FDA put everything said in still written. We cannot guarantee anything just so far still with the management’s own adjustment call.

Jonathan Chang

Got it. Thanks very much. And congrats on the deal.

Samantha Du

Thank you.

Billy Cho

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Swayampakula Ramakanth with H.C. Wainwright.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Good evening folks. A quick question based on your Slide 8 I understand you will be working along with Novocure on some of these trials or maybe all of these trials. But when you look at your current portfolio where you have late stage molecules in basically in ovarian and lung cancer. Which of these cancers would be a potential place where you really would like to start commercializing Novocure, especially given that it has done extremely well in mesothelioma, which no other drug or product has been able to deliver such results in that cancer?

Jonathan Wang

So thank you for the question. So we actually have trials basically with our existing products in almost every one of these indications. So in gastric cancer also we have a global collaboration with Five Prime where we’re doing a Phase III global registration trial that is starting in the second half of this year, very soon, of course ovarian is the path. In lung cancer we have both the part, as well as another product that we doing trials in. And also pancreatic is the same KOL network as liver cancer which we also have trials going on as well.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. Thank you.

