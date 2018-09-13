Atossa Genetics (ATOS) CEO Steve Quay on Preliminary Results from Male Phase 1 Study of Topical Endoxifen Conference (Transcript)

Atossa Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Preliminary Results from Male Phase 1 Study of Topical Endoxifen Conference Call September 13, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Gordon – President-CORE IR

Kyle Guse – Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel and Secretary

Steve Quay – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Janet Rea – Senior Vice President, Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Affairs

Analysts

Scott Gordon

Thank you, Chad. And thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Atossa Genetics Preliminary Results from Atossa’s Male Phase 1 Study of Topical Endoxifen. With us today are Dr. Steven Quay, Chairman, CEO and President; Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel and Janet Rea, Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Affairs. At 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time today, Atossa released preliminary results from its male Phase 1 study of topical Endoxifen. If you have not received Atossa’s press release, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

Some of the information presented on this call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company, which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Kyle Guse. Kyle?

Kyle Guse

Thank you, Scott. And thanks everyone for joining us today. I'm going to provide some preliminary comments. I'll then turn it over to Dr. Quay and then Janet Rea will conclude with a discussion about our next step. The slide deck is available on our website, if you go to our website at atossagenetics.com, upper right hand corner click, Media and then in the center of the page click, Presentations. So it's under Presentations and it's the first presentation there and we’ll occasionally refer to the page number in the slide deck. Although, looking at the slide deck is by no means necessary as we talk here.

So an outline of what we're going to be talking about, I'll give an overview of Atossa Genetics. Dr. Quay will talk about the Phase 1 study that we have just completed and Janet will go on and talk about next steps. And then we'll have a Q&A at the end with some pre-submitted questions.

I’m on the Slide 5, for those following along. Atossa Genetics is a clinical-stage drug development company. We're developing novel drugs and delivery methods in the fields of breast cancer and for other breast conditions. We're headquartered here in Seattle, Washington. Slide 6 has our senior management team, which has already been introduced.

And then Slide 7, I wanted to again give a little bit of a corporate overview of Atossa. At June 30, we had no debt. At June 30, we had a little over $15 million in cash. We have a fairly straightforward capital structure. And a comment about our cash, for the first six month of the year, you'll see from our most recent Q that we are burning about $2.1 million per quarter in our operations. And so our $15.2 million in cash certainly will take us out over the next 12 to 18 months. From a cash perspective, I've been here for over six years. And we're as strong as we have ever been when you compare our cash to our burn rate.

Slide 8, I just wanted to summarize our programs because we do have many programs underway before we dive into the Phase 1 study we just completed. Number one, we're doing a Phase 2 study to determine if oral Endoxifen reduces tumor activity in early stage breast cancer patients, we call it the window of opportunity because it targets the window between diagnosis of breast cancer and the surgery. That is now enrolling in Australia.

Number two, we have a Phase 2 study to determine if topical Endoxifen reduces mammographic breast density. That is now enrolling in Sweden. Number three, we have a Phase 1 study of topical Endoxifen in men. That we'll be talking about here in a minute. Number four, Phase 2 study of topical Endoxifen to treat gynecomastia in men that we're going to retain a CRO for in the fourth quarter of this year.

Number five, a Phase 2 study of oral Endoxifen for patients who are refractory to tamoxifen, meaning they're not getting the benefit of tamoxifen. We’re retaining a CRO for that in the fourth quarter of 2018. And then finally as if that were not enough, we have a Phase 2 study of our proprietary intraductal microcatheter technology that is currently in this Phase 2 study to deliver fulvestrant in breast cancer patients prior to their surgery. That is now enrolling in the United States at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. So that's the overview which is laid out on Slide 8.

Slide 9, I just want to talk very briefly about our milestones that will be coming up, a number of them in the fourth quarter of 2018 will complete enrollment in our Phase 2 study to reduce mammographic breast density. Also in the fourth quarter, we’ll retain a CRO for our Phase 2 study of topical Endoxifen to treat gynecomastia. In the fourth quarter we’re retaining CRO for our Phase 2 study of oral Endoxifen for refractory patients. In the fourth quarter, we’ll release our final data on the Phase 1 study that we’ll be talking about.

Finally in the fourth quarter, we’ll develop a preclinical model using our proprietary microcatheter technology in the field of immuno-oncology. And then of course throughout 2019, we’ll report progress on these programs.

So that concludes my comments. I’m going to turn it over to Dr. Quay now to focus a little bit on our Phase 1 study that we just completed.

Steve Quay

Well, thank you very much, Kyle. I've worked with a lot of CFOs and I have to say your ability to render accurately all the programs that we have going here is unsurpassed. Let me dive right into the Phase 1 study in men that we've just completed in Australia and are reporting now for the first time.

As you would expect the Phase 1 study is primarily focused on safety. That being said, all study objectives were achieved. And again the summary version is that there are no safety issues, no tolerability issues for the formulation and the topical Endoxifen was not detected in the bloodstream.

Now it's very important when I talk about this to make sure that we all understand that in order to have this program, this topical program of Endoxifen. Over a year ago, Atossa engaged one of the premier topical formulation companies, the company in San Diego that have many commercial formulations on the market in the topical field. We took our active ingredient Endoxifen and we set the parameters that we wanted for development. I spent a great deal of time on the formulation. So we're quite pleased with the proprietariness of our formulation and its safety parameters that we're seeing in the Phase 1 studies to-date, all of these findings support continued development.

So again on Slide 13, we bore down a little bit in terms of safety. There were no clinically significant safety signals, no clinically significant adverse events in any of the participants receiving topical Endoxifen. In terms of local tolerance that is any reactions to the skin from it. Topical Endoxifen is very well-tolerated, each of the dose levels and for the dosing duration utilized in the study. And again using a sensitive assay, topical Endoxifen did not dump itself into the bloodstream which would be a safety issue going forward.

Slide 14 is a reminder of the design of the study, it's double-blinded which means that there is a placebo group and neither the subjects or the doctors involved know which subject is getting which treatment. It’s a dose escalation trial which means as we had a rising doses of Endoxifen from 2 milligrams total dose to 6 milligrams, with a placebo to active ratio of 6:2 or 4:1. And we looked at tolerability and we looked at pharmacokinetics which is basically a process where you take blood samples at very rapid and fixed intervals after the administration of the drug to look for penetration, to look for blood levels.

The criteria for entering the trial were healthy males, of course because it's Phase 1. 18 to 65 years of age. They were of average weight and height, body mass index between 18 and 32. No other diseases of course and kept a daily diaries of their administration. So again going into the safety summary on Slide 16, we looked at parameters on a weekly basis that included blood chemistry, coagulation parameters, tamoxifen, it changes coagulation parameters. So that was an important safety signal; hematologic parameters, urinalysis, vital signs, cardiovascular and the physical exam. And there are no safety signals whatsoever.

Adverse events were recorded in the trial. There were no serious adverse events. And there were no significant treatment-emergent adverse events that were related to the study drug. So from that aspect of the safety parameters, it was a very, very clean study. Tolerability was looked at Slide 19 describes the process. There was a daily self-assessment of the tolerance that was performed so the 24 subjects in the study for 28 days did a total of 672 daily assessments. And they recorded redness and burning and pain and itching and irritation each day in a diary. And it was scored on a scale of none, mild, moderate and severe.

So the overall tolerability was that there were no measurements of redness, burning, pain, itching or irritation in 97.2%. And there was mild in 2.5%, moderate in 0.3% and no subject had a severe tolerability issue whatsoever that was Slide 20.

Slide 21 puts in tabular form and again the percent reporting on no symptoms to redness, burning, pain, itching or irritation varied from 95% to 99%. Slide 22 talks about an in-person interview where we looked at the side effect profile and in terms of any responses from the subjects, there were essentially no side effects reported at all in this particular questionnaire, except for one in a placebo receiving patient.

So again in terms of both tolerability and safety, the product passed all of the tests that we gave it. We looked in the bloodstream for Endoxifen, we did not see it, which is what we expected because of the extremely low doses that we are giving. And therefore it provided no safety signal of Endoxifen in the bloodstream, which in men can cause certain coagulation issues and other important safety issues.

So with the successful completion of this Phase 1 study, I'd now like to ask Janet to make a few comments about what's the next step to this drug if you would, Janet. Thank you.

Janet Rea

Thank you, Dr. Quay. We're excited about the gynecomastia program because it's going to fill an unmet medical need for the patients of prostate cancer and to help them feel better about themselves and the quality of life. We expect to – we will be reporting the final data from our study next quarter to include a final analysis of our pharmacokinetic data. We do know that there is permeation into the body based on limited detection assays and also we do get a positive signal from the higher doses for just to limit, just a way to tell us that it's there.

Where our next steps are to retain a CRO and one of the things that we'll be doing with them is refining the proposed protocol and move forward into a topical Endoxifen study in which we're looking to reduce to prevent gynecomastia in newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients to maintain or improve their quality of life.

That concludes our prepared remarks and I'll now pass the call over to Scott Gordon. Scott?

Scott Gordon

Thank you, Janet. We have received a couple of pre-submitted questions which we will now address.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Scott Gordon

How will Atossa accomplish skin permeation with Endoxifen?

Janet Rea

Wait.

Scott Gordon

Yeah, I think Steve, it seems you’ve lost your audio, can you double check it?

Steve Quay

I’m sorry. I apologize, I was on mute. So one of the key factors in the formulation is the excipients that one puts into enhance uptake. In the studies that were done in the preclinical area, we used both cadaver skin and other mammalian skin specimens to begin the permeation to be sure that the formulation had all the ingredients necessary for permeation and they compared to actually products that are on the market that have the permeation parameters that are necessary. So we feel comfortable that we did all the things that one would be expected to do to demonstrate the topical absorption in the in vitro preclinical stage. And we think that this Phase 1 trial supports the further development of this drug for Phase 2.

Scott Gordon

Thank you, Dr. Quay. Our second question, are there any positive efficacy trends seen in the data on an aggregate basis?

Steve Quay

Yes, a great question and I wish I could speak to it in the affirmative. In this particular safety study, when the goal is to reduce breast mass in men and it's only a 28 day study, there just isn't the opportunity for any positive outcomes in the trial. So we included no parameters to look at efficacy and therefore we didn't answer that. The trial that will come next of course will be in men who are beginning antiandrogen therapy for the prostate cancer. So they had surgery if it was necessary, they had radiation it was necessary and now they're about to embark on a multi-year process of taking a drug that lowers their androgen which by default raises their estrogen. And historically 90% of the men start having breast development within a month of this time and by six months it's complete in almost every man.

So it's a significant process of the adjuvant phase of prostate cancer treatment. And we think we can have a major impact on that by preventing some or all of the development of gynecomastia. So as Janet said, we are really excited about this opportunity. Its 10 million man a year in the U.S. So this is not a trivial condition. And right now there is nothing but highly expensive non-insurance reimbursed surgery or just putting up with it as a serious quality of life side effect. So we're excited about that.

And with that, I think I've ended the question period, Scott, if that’s correct?

Scott Gordon

Yes, that is correct.

Steve Quay

Okay. Well, I want to thank everyone for being on the call and for supporting Atossa Genetics. This is the most exciting period of time, we have is clinical trials are getting started and data is upcoming. We have a balance sheet which allows us to just ride through all of this data and continue to develop important clinical data, adding value to the company over the fall or winter and then into next year. So we thank you for your support and we look forward to further communications with you in the future. Thank you very much.

