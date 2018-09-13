Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (PEB) CEO Jon Bortz on Pebblebrook - LaSalle Strategic Combination Update Conference (Transcript)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Pebblebrook - LaSalle Strategic Combination Update Conference Call September 13, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Ray Martz – Chief Financial Officer

Jon Bortz – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Barnello – Chief Executive Officer-LaSalle Hotel Properties

Analysts

Rich Hightower – Evercore ISI

Amanda Sweitzer – Robert W. Baird

Anthony Powell – Barclays

Gregory Miller – SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Jeff Donnelly – Wells Fargo

Greetings and welcome to the Pebblebrook/LaSalle Merger Call.

Ray Martz

Thank you, Melissa and good morning everyone. Welcome to the LaSalle/Pebblebrook merger conference call. If you have not yet downloaded the press release it’s available on both LaSalle website at www.lasallehotels.com and the Pebblebrook website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com under the Investor Relations section, and the presentation is available on the Pebblebrook website. Joining me today is Jon Bortz, Pebblebrook Chairman and CEO; and Mike Barnello, LaSalle’s Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Fuller, LaSalle’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, a quick reminder that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements under Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to numerous risk and uncertainties as described in Annual Reports on Form 10-K for 2017 for both companies and our other SEC filings of both companies and future results could differ materially from those implied by our comments.

Some of the factors that contribute to these risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the outcome of any legal proceedings against either company or others related to the proposed merger, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures related to the proposed merger, risk associated with both companies ability to consummate the proposed merger including required approvals from both companies shareholders and the timing of closing.

Forward-looking statements that Pebblebrook and LaSalle make today are effective only as of today, September 13, 2018, and we undertake no duty to update them later. You can find our SEC reports and a presentation we’re using today, which contain reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures we use on our website at pebblebrookhotels.com.

With that I’d like to turn the call over to Jon Bortz. Jon?

Jon Bortz

Thanks, Ray and good morning everyone. I’m very excited to be here this morning with Mike Barnello to discuss the merger that our companies both announced last week and answer any questions you might have about the future of the combined company.

I’d like to start by telling you about the tremendous respect and admiration we have for what Mike and his team have accomplished at LaSalle building a high quality portfolio of unique hotels. My management team and I as well as the trustees of Pebblebrook have believed for some time that there would be tremendous benefits to merging LaSalle and Pebblebrook. Two companies with many similarities starting with the quality of the properties and their geographic locations and markets and including their operators, brands and our overall approach to asset management and investment strategies. As I’ve said previously in the history of REIT mergers this combination probably makes the most sense of them all.

The combined LaSalle/Pebblebrook Company will have the premier best-in-class portfolio with 66 unique upper upscale and luxury independent and branded hotels located in key urban and resort markets in the United States. In fact, we’ll be the largest owner of independent and collection branded hotels in the country and the third largest publicly traded hotel REIT. This larger portfolio will provide us with increased influence and negotiating strength with management companies, brands and the OTA’s and will benefit from stronger banking relationships and more equity liquidity.

But as I’ve indicated before in fact for the last 20 years, our goal hasn’t been and isn’t to become a bigger company just to be bigger. Our mission is to generate the highest long-term returns for our shareholders on a risk adjusted basis and be the most admired and best-in-class lodging REIT by achieving the highest EBITDA multiple in this space and thus the lowest cost of capital. This is been our mission since we created Pebblebrook and LaSalle before that and it continues to be our mission today. This merger will help us to continue to achieve our mission through changing times.

On the operating side, we expect to generate synergies through not only consolidating and streamlining some hotel operating functions with our shared operators in several markets. But we also expect that both portfolios will gain from sharing our respective best practices among our asset management teams and across our management companies. This is difficult to quantify but we know these opportunities exist. We’ve long considered the LaSalle asset management team to be the best in the industry, so through the combination will gain from their knowledge and vice versa.

We also expect to be bringing over the majority of LaSalle team to Pebblebrook, which should aid with the transition for our asset management and accounting functions, enabling us to retain a deep knowledge of the hotels and markets that the LaSalle team possesses. We look forward to welcoming the LaSalle employees into the Pebblebrook family. It certainly makes it easier that they’re just a couple blocks down the street from us here in Bethesda. And we’re already working seriously in close cooperation with Mike and his team at LaSalle to integrate the two companies at seamlessly and thoughtfully and quickly as possible.

And now I’d like to turn the call over to Mike for a few comments. Mike?

Mike Barnello

Thank you, Jon and thanks, Ray and good morning everyone. On behalf of LaSalle’s board and management team I like to say how please we are to reach this agreement with Pebblebrook. This outcome represents the culmination of a thorough strategic alternatives process, which from the beginning focused on maximizing value for LaSalle shareholders.

The form of consideration is also important. First, shareholders will have the right to receive up to 30% of the total consideration in the form of cash at $37.80 per share, which is a 10.8% premium to LaSalle’s current stock price. This provides certain and immediate value. In addition due to the equity consideration, which is expected to be tax free, LaSalle shareholders will have the opportunity to benefit from the additional upside of the combined company.

The board is confident that this transaction is in the best interest of our shareholders and unlocks additional value from our portfolio. The many similarities between our companies including culture, strategy, property quality, geography, markets, operators and brands coupled with the strong financial benefits and certainty of this transaction make as a compelling opportunity for all of our stakeholders.

On behalf of LaSalle’s board and management team, I would like to acknowledge and thank all of our employees, especially Ken Fuller, Al Young and Max Leinweber and the property management teams whose hard work and dedication have been instrumental in making LaSalle the outstanding company it is today.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Jon. Jon?

Jon Bortz

Thanks Mike. We believe the combined company offer substantial upside over the long-term as detailed in our Investor Presentation. Over the intermediate term, we expect to bring our expertise in redeveloping and creating unique experiences for our customers to the LaSalle portfolio. We have some ideas, which we expect to develop and refine over the coming months and years. We’ll provide you with some of these planned projects as we start the New Year after we work through the numerous opportunities.

We’re excited about the upside potential, which we believe exists in the LaSalle portfolio, which was another reason we wanted to merge these two unique but similar hotel collections. In the short-term, we have significant tailwinds for 2019, we certainly talked about these before. Both portfolios have a significant number of more recent renovations, redevelopment and transformations that have now reached stabilization or that have negatively impact performance in 2018.

These include among others Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf, Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco, Hotel Spero San Francisco, Harbor Court San Francisco, Villa Florence San Francisco, Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Zephyr Wharf San Francisco, Palomar Beverly Hills, the Chamberlain and Lemantrust West Hollywood hotels, The Heathman and Hotel Modera in Portland, San Diego Paradise Point Resort, Westin Copley Place Boston, Revere Boston Common, Mason & Rook in Washington D.C., Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, LaPlaya Beach Resort in Naples and Union Station Nashville.

And there are a number of substantial upcoming renovations this winner including W Boston, San Diego Hilton Resort, Mondrian West Hollywood, Sofitel Philadelphia, Skamania Lodge in the Columbia River Gorge and Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz, California. All of these recent and upcoming renovations provide significant upside for the combined portfolio.

In addition we will benefit significantly next year from the completion and expansion of the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco with record conventions, room nights and compression nights on the books already for 2019, which should lead to at least high single digit RevPAR growth in San Francisco.

And of course, we should benefit from both brand integrations we are going through and have gone through this year and which have had a substantial negative impact on the performance of both companies in 2018. Certainly the disruptions this year create easy comparisons next year and we look forward to the promised upside from the integrations as well.

This is a great moment for the LaSalle and Pebblebrook shareholders. This is transformational for both companies and we’re excited to realize these opportunities together. We have a lot of hard work to do in the coming months but we’re already hard at work and the cooperation and assistance we have already received from the team at LaSalle has been spectacular.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Ray for some further details. Ray?

Ray Martz

Thanks, Jon. I’d like to provide some of the highlights of the pro forma company including the near-term synergies, the income statement impact and the sketch of our balance sheet at the time of closing and then I’ll provide an update on the expected timing of the merger closing.

As we noted in today’s merger presentation the pro forma 2018 adjusted EBITDA of the combined companies is estimated to be approximately $523 million and a pro forma 2018 adjusted FFO per share is estimated to be in the range of $2.74 and $2.86 per share. This reflects approximately $0.18 to $0.20 per share of synergies and benefits from the merger compared with Pebblebrook current 2018 adjusted FFO per share outlook of $2.56 to $2.66 per share.

This safely consideration of the expected $18 million to $20 million reduction in annualized corporate general and administrative expenses, which is partly offset by our estimate of approximately $10 million of additional property taxes primarily a result of the automatic Prop 13 tax reassessments in California. We included a bridge slide to help illustrate the various benefits as well as additional costs as a result of the merger portfolio.

The additional adjusted corporate EBITDA we noted reflects that $750 million of property sales that are expected to be completed just prior to the closing of the merger and are comprised of the Park Central New York, WestHouse New York and Park Central San Francisco. We expect the 2018 hotel EBITDA from these three hotels will be between $42 million and $43 million, which implies an NOI cap rate after a 4% FF&E reserve, a 5% combining these three hotels. The proceeds from these sales will be used to partially fund the cash component of our merger price as well as to reduce debt if more stock is elected by the LaSalle shareholders.

Turning to our pro forma balance sheet, assuming shareholders elect the maximum 33% cash option, nearly after the closing of the merger we will have an enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion, net debt of $2.9 billion and preferred equity of $510 million. We estimate that our pro forma fixed charge coverage ratio will be 3.7 times, our debt to EBITDA ratio will be 5.5 times and our debt to enterprise value will be 34%.

If shareholders elect a greater portion of common shares and less than 33% cash the leverage level and fixed charge ratio will obviously improve from these levels. If the maximum cash is elected our initial debt to EBITDA ratio in middle 5s will be higher than our long-term targeted leverage level, which would be in the low 4 times range. We plan to reduce the leverage in the short-term primarily through additional property sales, which has the additional benefit of also reducing our exposure to some of the markets and properties were less optimistic about over the near to intermediate term. The debt to EBITDA ratio would also be lower nationally as EBITDA increases.

In the next six to 12 months our strategic plans to sell an additional $500 million to $1 billion of properties beyond the three sales that are currently committed in which I just described. In fact, we’re already actively working on this disposition plan and we’re very optimistic that we’ll be able to begin executing on our plans relatively quickly in order to reduce our leverage level as quickly and softly as possible.

The acquisition market remains robust and there is a significant amount of equity and debt pursuing individual hotels and we expect these trends to continue. We look to take advantage of this environment, which certainly favors sellers of high quality hotels. But as we’ve indicated in the past when we are executing on our strategic disposition plan we don’t plan to disclose the specific hotels that we intend to sell as this is disruptive for those hotels, especially when the hotel is encumbered, which is the case for most of the LaSalle Hotels.

Before opening the call to questions, we wanted to provide a brief update on our current timing to complete the merger. We are working on our joint proxy and registration statement we are targeting to file our initial draft sometime next week assuming a normal review and comment period from the SEC this puts us on track to go definite with our registration statement, the week of October 22.

We’ll hold our respective shoulder meetings in the week of November 26, and targeted to close by the end of November or early December. Of course, there are factors that we have no control over which could delay the closing but we are working closely together with LaSalle and their advisors to close as soon as we can.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Melissa our operator to open up the call for any questions that you may have. Melissa you may proceed with the Q&A.

Rich Hightower

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Jon Bortz

Good morning Rich.

Rich Hightower

Congrats for getting a deal over the finish line here or close to it. So I got a couple questions here. So I want to get a – Jon and Ray, now that you’ve gotten back under the hood on LaSalle assets post signing the merger agreement. If you could maybe give us a little more detail around some of the CapEx require to achieve some of the NOI synergies that you expect to achieve over the medium and longer-term? And what sort of a return that would imply on that spend.

Jon Bortz

Sure. So a little premature for us to give you any detail on that Rich. We’ll be touring the properties with the team over the next few weeks. We’ll be looking at this year’s plans and what’s getting accomplished. We’ll be talking to the teams both at LaSalle and at the property level to understand where they think the opportunities exist. We’ll obviously have some reaction from our own tours of those properties and then we’ll put some plans together that we’d be in a position probably to talk more about I would say, after we’re through budget season into early next year.

So I’d be premature answer that. The one thing I would say is our return criteria continue to be the same, I mean, we typically look for double digit NOI yields on capital invested. And then of course, it depends on the risk, how risky is the project, are we doing something that’s transformational, are we doing food and beverage related investments, which have higher risk and we’ll be looking for higher returns on those basis.

Rich Hightower

Okay, thanks for that Jon. And my second question here, given both companies a very high level of attention paid to this process over the last several months. Can you just talk about how trends in both portfolios are kind of going? What’s the landscape in terms of operating fundamentals sort of outside of any attention paid to the deal? Just how are we trending against guidance? You’ve talked about I think a potential ADR reacceleration in the back half which may be a little bit different from some what some peers said last quarter. Just give us a sense of kind of where we are in the world just in the normal course of things.

Jon Bortz

Sure. Well, I don’t think there’s really much change from an industry perspective or from an economic perspective in fact perhaps you can argue that the economics have perhaps gotten better over the last two or three months certainly here in the U.S. We haven’t really seen that flow through in any kind of acceleration in RevPAR growth at this point in time. And the only thing I can say about our outlook and I certainly can’t comment on LaSalle’s. But you haven’t seen as change our outlook at all for the third quarter. So you should take that for what that’s worth.

Rich Hightower

All right. Thanks guys. Thanks, Jon.

Amanda Sweitzer

Good morning, gentlemen. Congrats on the merger.

Jon Bortz

Good morning, Amanda.

Amanda Sweitzer

Maybe for Ray and Jon. Can you just talk a little bit more about your view of LaSalle’s NAV and then maybe in particular how that compares to the $36.50 blended cash price you may pay for 40% of the company?

Jon Bortz

Yes. I mean, if you take a look at the NAV range that we’ve provided it’s a little bit higher at the top end of the range for the combined company. And to be conservative particularly as we sell assets, we took it down a touch I think $0.50 at the bottom and the end of the range. Again, we do our NAVs there on a gross basis, they are based upon our view of what gross sales price would be with actively marketed properties. And so I would say, clearly our view continues to be that where we’re trading and where LaSalle is trading on a combined basis we’re trading at a significant discount to the NAV as a combined entity.

Amanda Sweitzer

That’s helpful. And then maybe on the $500 million to $1 billion of asset sales. How does that quality and CapEx needs in market of those stock potential buckets compared to your overall portfolio? Just what you assuming those sales will take place at 5.5% cap rate which is below what you’ve previously applied for your legacy portfolio.

Jon Bortz

Sure. So it’s reflective of a couple of things clearly upside within the portfolio, some of which would come through capital, some of it again is because there’s been significant sort of run rate impact from the integrations with Marriott, Starwood and Hilton, IHG as well as the renovations going on in 2018. And in the case actually both portfolios – in the in the case of ours a lot of go back work related to completing the repairs and improvements after following Irma that we’ve experienced this year. And in the case of the LaSalle properties in Key West a much slower ramp up even though the properties in the market got reopened earlier in the year. The customers take time to come back.

And so I think both have been negatively impacted by the hurricanes as well and I think that to a great extent accounts for the cap rates that you’re looking at. I think when we think about the capital requirements there are more opportunities within the LaSalle portfolio, I think on the rotations of those properties to make capital investments in order to improve the market share and the performance. And some of that is also going to be taken into account in determining is there outside from putting that capital to work, well others have a different vision perhaps that will impact our decisions at the end of the day as to which properties within the $500 million to $1 billion that we’re looking to sell about which properties might fall into that.

Amanda Sweitzer

Understood. Thank you.

Anthony Powell

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Just a question on the Park Central San Francisco sale, given your positive view on that market next year long-term why would you sell that asset.

Jon Bortz

Yes, that’s a good question Anthony. So we do have an incredibly positive view of San Francisco not just for 2019 obviously but for the long-term we think the dynamics there are pretty stupendous from a demand and supply perspective. I think as it relates to the Park Central the issue for us is really size at the end of the day. Today from a size perspective it would be by far our largest hotel. And while it’s EBITDA is perhaps just slightly above the highest EBITDA we have within our portfolio that’s really pre-capital and I would say, pre-capital and brand change probably related to the property that would presumably drive up the bottom line of the property based upon the capital that might go into the hotel.

So from that perspective it would take the overall EBITDA to a level. We prefer to spread that out over a couple of assets or more as opposed to a single asset. One of the benefits from our viewpoint of putting these two portfolios together is that we can reduce any individual concentration risk through the combined – the combining of the assets. And I think in the case of Park Central in San Francisco, we certainly have plenty of exposure in San Francisco, our EBITDA as a share is going to grow significantly next year of the overall portfolio. And we felt very comfortable. that the Park Central in San Francisco as was the case with the combined Park Central Westin, New York was not where we wanted to go in terms of the concentration or diversification of the portfolio.

Anthony Powell

Got it. And maybe a similar follow-up, I think pre-merger your West Coast EBITDA contribution was over two-thirds that was 53%. How do you view that kind of market concentration going forward?

Jon Bortz

Yes. I think as we – I think we’re about on a combined basis right now with the sale, the upcoming sales of the two Park Central assets. We’re looking at something like 53%, I think on the West Coast. I think you should expect that of the $500 million to $1 billion of asset sales that those are primarily not going to be on the West Coast. And so as we accomplish those sales we would expect our West Coast exposure to grow back from where it is when we close the merger of the two companies.

Anthony Powell

Got it. Thanks and congratulations to all.

Jon Bortz

All right.

Mike Barnello

Thank you.

Jon Bortz

Thanks.

Gregory Miller

Thanks very much. I’m in line for Patrick Scholes, couple of questions from our ends. First off, what do you consider to be the low teen for EBITDA enhancements post combination?

Jon Bortz

Yes. I don’t think there is such thing as low hanging fruit in the case of this combination. I think, LaSalle done a great job from an asset management perspective and so for us I think it’s going to be a lot of hard work and in many cases some creative work to increase both the margins and the EBITDA per key. There is a significant amount of best practices that we both execute on. And I think putting the two companies together gives us the ability to understand completely the best practices that LaSalle performs. And which one of those we don’t do at this point and I’m sure as much as we think we do a great job there’s always more we can do and there are always better ideas out there than the ones that we have.

And I think that’s the case. I would think that’s the case at LaSalle as well. So I think we’ll both benefit from implementation of some new best practices and that will take a little time for us to get through those, figure out which ones are relevant and then to implement them at the end of the day. There are clear properties that would benefit from renovations and as part of our ongoing work over the next three, six, nine, 12 months will be evaluating those to helping determine the vision and the scope for those projects just like we’ve done for our portfolio as we acquired those assets and we’ll be making determinations as to where the best place to make the capital investments are. But I’d love to sit here and tell you that there’s so much low hanging fruit but that’s just not the case.

Gregory Miller

Thanks Jon. And one follow-up question, looking at the slide that you talk about 2019 upside opportunities and you noted $11 million from renovation and disruption in 2019 from yours and LaSalle’s portfolio. What are you looking at in terms of stabilization for these properties as they ramp up post-stabilization and perhaps you could talk about what kind of lift you might see in 2020 from those assets.

Jon Bortz

Sure. So as you know, we’ve historically provided that for Pebblebrook and you can go back to prior investor presentations to see what the additional upside for our portfolio. We’re in a little difficult situation today because we’re in I guess what’s technically an offering stage given that the merger will need to be voted on. So we do have to be careful about what we can say about particular upside within the particular portfolio other than what we’ve laid out, which is really just the map from what the disruption was to what we think is likely to be gotten back on a go forward basis.

So I think if you go back and look at our investor presentations I think the upside still stands within our portfolio. And I think as we get our arms around in particular the LaSalle portfolio the renovations that have been completed and the ones that we’ll be looking at will be able to lay that out in more detail post closing of the merger.

Gregory Miller

Okay. Great that’s all from our end. Thank you.

Ray Martz

Thanks, Greg.

Jeff Donnelly

Good morning guys. Jon, can you talk about how long it will take you to realize the $18 million to $20 million of administrative and what your timeline is for combining physical offices?

Mike Barnello

Sure. So the $18 million, the $20 million G&A that will be immediate on closing because it eliminates some of the redone positions or do a position that companies in terms of the salary and wage side. Items like the…

Jon Bortz

It’s also eliminating the redundancy related to public company cost.

Mike Barnello

Public company and audit and tax, we’ll also have audit and tax savings based on how we structure our program as well as the board cost and so forth. So a lot of those will be realized almost immediately. Some of the items like the office space and we’re working through a program now to consolidate the two offices, we’re in the process of finding that. So that will be not immediate but it will be forthcoming once that’s determined. So I would say, a significant portion of the $18 million and $20 million should be realized really starting as we post-merger but today having some tail benefits as we work out from these expenses that we’re tied with.

Jon Bortz

The good news is we have two offices with plenty of space for everybody, but have to go back to my house where we were all housed originally when we started Pebblebrook.

Jeff Donnelly

That is good for both. I guess, I’m concerning the $20 million to $35 million intermediate term synergies you talked about was that derived from a bottoms up analysis or more of a sort of top down estimate. I guess I’m curious about since it’s going to realized over several years can you keep breakdown how much of that comes from the best practices initiatives, which I assume are sort of earlier in that process versus those that require capital.

Jon Bortz

Yes. So these were really done from a top down perspective, Jeff and I would equate it back to the original investor presentations we laid out years ago with Pebblebrook when we were comparing the EBITDA margins of our portfolio with those related to the LaSalle portfolio because of the similarities. And from day one we identified the differential but we never said that it was all achievable and we’re – I don’t want you to misinterpret what we’re saying. We’re not saying, we’re going to achieve these over the next three to five years, we’re saying we believe that the differential today. And there’s an opportunity there that we think is some of it is relatively clear.

And so it will take three to five years particularly as it relates to doing redevelopments within the portfolio that perhaps are a little more experientially related and we’ll take once they’re done, it takes at least three years for those to ramp up the stabilization. So some of it will we believe come from best practices. And as we said in our comments, we’re not – we know they’re there we can’t quantify them today, but we do know they’re there just as we did five years ago when we compare the margins between the two companies.

Jeff Donnelly

And do you see many situations where in the next 12 to 24 months you might be changing their consolidating management.

Jon Bortz

Yes, it’s something we’ve already started the evaluation on – we have the benefit of LaSalle, LaSalle’s team sharing their viewpoints and what their plans, we’re within their portfolio. So we’ll be going through that. I wouldn’t be surprised at the end of the day that over the next 12 months there might not be some management changes within the portfolio, clearly there will be sales within the portfolio and even though sales might precipitate some changes at properties that aren’t so all depending upon what happens with distribution, what happens within the market from an operator and manager perspective and where there maybe an opportunity to cluster our own portfolio in some different markets.

Jeff Donnelly

Thanks, guys. Congratulations Mike and Jon.

Jon Bortz

Thanks Jeff.

Rich Hightower

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the question quickly. Are you able to break out the pricing between the Park Central New York and San Francisco separately?

Jon Bortz

NO. And it was not – and they weren’t negotiated separately either.

Rich Hightower

Okay. Good to know. Thanks.

Jon Bortz

Thanks Rich.

Jon Bortz

Thanks Melissa. Thank you all for taking your time today and for your support over the years. And we look forward to giving you a much more detailed update following the closing but in the meantime we’ll have some – we look forward to providing you comments on the third quarter in a couple of months. Thanks very much.

