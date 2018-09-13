TKH's Long-Term Potential Is Too Ignored

Since the beginning of the year, TKH's share price has come off from record highs, while mid-term EBITA-margin targets have been raised.

Introduction

Detecting excellent companies is one thing; buying them at attractive FCF yields is another tough event. Since 2015, I have been following TKH Group (OTC:TKHGF), headquartered in the Netherlands. However, the share price level wasn't that attractive in my opinion as a result of high valuations and optimistic expectations. Nowadays, I am wondering if the excellent track record alongside compelling diversification isn't underestimated. As a long-term value seeker, I love this kind of unique moments to benefit from higher FCF yields. Based on a recurring FCF level of 140M EUR within the next three years and a market cap of 2B EUR, TKH's is able to generate annual FCF yields of at least 7% in the longer-term as a result of capital discipline and healthy margins. I'd like to highlight detailed information on this unknown industrial pearl without ignoring points of risk.

Source: Google finance

TKH is listed in Amsterdam with daily trading volumes of approximately 100,000 shares.

Company profile and history

Twentsche Kabelfabriek is one of the leading companies in the Netherlands in the field of the production of cables. It was founded in 1930. One of the first orders of TKF was the production of medium voltage cables, soon followed by new products: paper insulated power cables and telephone cables. TKF is moving in the fifties in the field of exports. The acquisition of some companies in the Netherlands and Germany leads to the establishment of the Twentsche Kabel Holding NV (TKH) in 1980.

Source: company presentation

Besides an active acquisition policy, TKH also opens its own branches, among others the Chinese optical fiber (cable) plant in Nanjing TFO in 1999. TKH's international position is further enhanced. In the past 15 years, a transformation is realized from a pure cable manufacturer and supplier to a leading player in the market of information and telecommunication technology, electrical engineering and production technology by offering innovative solutions. The objective of TKH is to aim for a strong position in the promising market segments Telecom Solutions, Building Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The change of name in 2005 from NV Twentsche Kabel Holding in TKH Group NV is a consequence of this. TKH now is active in 24 countries.

The four TKH core technologies - vision & security, mission-critical communication, connectivity and smart manufacturing- are linked to each other to create comprehensive systems and solutions in our three business segments. Within these business segments, TKH focuses closely on seven vertical growth markets - namely Optical Fibre Networks, Care, Tunnel & Infra, Parking, Marine & Offshore, Machine Vision and Tire Building Industry - in which our core technologies are positioned as a one-stop-shop for our customers. In this, TKH strives for far-reaching synergy and collaboration between its business units. TKH strives to achieve strong market positions based on its innovative core technologies and services. Through its companies, TKH is active throughout the world, concentrating on growth in Europe, North America, and Asia. In 2017, TKH achieved a turnover of 1.5 billion EUR with 5,900 employees (FTE).

The Group is mainly focused on its European activities (E.g. France, the Netherlands) but is on track to enlarge its exposure to Asia, namely China where there is significant potential for TKH's Fibre Networks. As the Group is mainly concentrated in Europe, currency impacts stay under control.

Source: company presentation

Global growth trends

Considering investing in TKH creates the opportunity to have an extensive sector exposure. The growth segments that will account the most for sustainable future growth:

Care

Parking

Marine & Offshore

Machine Vision

Tunnel & Infrastructure

Tire Building Industry

The care division will benefit from the increasing life expectancy, while health care spending is rising sharply due to more and better, but also more expensive health care. Even the demand for technological care solutions is increasing: domotics, diagnostics, e-health and self-testing for prevention and screening. Above all, we may not forget that there is a critical shortage of skilled workers. Informal carers are equal partners to care professionals. We need more technological support for the requisite exchange of information. Above all, the demand for medication (volume) is increasing while health care costs have to be reduced significantly. Emerging markets will have to provide people with a more magnificent scale per pharmacy (more patients and prescriptions). In advance, the centralized preparation of medicines at an external location will optimize the acceptance of robotization in the pharmaceutical wholesale sector.

A too ignored part of our daily life as population and car use are rapidly developing: parking. All excellent technology will be built-in to secure safe and less expensive parking. Income from parking garages is under pressure due to reduced inbound and outbound traffic flows resulting in a need to reduce operating expenses. There is a demand for the supply of a visual dashboard containing parking information - managers and car park operators will be able to respond more quickly and efficiently to current situations. Increased utilization of capacity and income thanks to differentiated parking fees. Call for greater comfort for parking attendants. Thanks to technology, more data is available which may be used to improve efficiency, safety, access and payment options. The emergence of frictionless parking can be realized with technological solutions.

Reducing costs to improve efficiency by working on automatization will lead to more efficient companies. The demand for vision technology is on the rise thanks to a more pronounced industrial automation and robotization trend. There is a pressing demand for increased productivity and the superior quality of manufactured products. Above all, vision technology is a preferred alternative for the inspection of manufacturing systems and for the detection, control and identification of anything which the human eye is incapable of seeing. Because of strict regulations governing the quality of foodstuffs and medicines, vision technology offers a solution to provide full traceability and serve as a fail-pass module.

Air traffic is still expanding due to a higher population, especially an Asian growing middle class. These people have to travel abroad to discover new cultures, business opportunities. For quite some time it has been a high priority to make airports safer (terror attacks), increase the availability of airport infrastructure and enable faster handling of flight movements. Even tunnel infrastructure has become more sophisticated as train traffic intensifies due to the well-known traffic jams. Therefore we need extensive investments in tunnel technology for new and existing tunnels in Europe in the years ahead. Due to strict security legislation and regulations, ever-increasing demands are made of technical equipment. As mentioned, there's a growing demand for technologies in order to comply with stringent requirements: evacuation, communication, detection, identification and safety.

Source: digital journal

If investors are seeking for durable investments, TKH offers them an appealing exposure to these interesting long-term trends. We are shifting from combustible fuels to a substantial increase in power generated by wind energy. TKH benefits from a higher demand for ever more massive freighters and a need for efficient external site management. A world-wide growing middle-class results in an increase in the construction of superior quality vessels, cruise ships, and luxury yachts. Above all, a lot of attention devoted to safety on platforms through special zone certification is needed. Besides these elements, the climate change leads to considerable demands on system availability under various environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, humidity, oil, and salt water.

Since the Great Financial Crisis, TKH has gained a strong market position in the tire industry. It has become one of the Group's most profitable segments. TKH is responding to a high priority for the tire building industry to replace existing technology with the emphasis on high productivity, efficiency, the reduction of waste, improved quality and smaller batches. The key driver is a sharp increase in the number of types of tires for passenger vehicles - demands more flexible manufacturing methods. Above all, the trend towards ever larger tire dimensions and towards safer, better quality tires is leading to a demand for technological development. The tire industry wants to become less capital intensive, focusing on new technology that will replace the outdated systems, more than 70% of the existing tire construction systems are older than 15 years. Automatization and driverless cars have to be supported by excellent tires to stabilize the vehicle, namely 'Eyes and hands off' manufacturing: systems offering greater productivity and operator independence.

Overall strong track record

TKH Group posted strong results over the past year(s). Before diving into the precise numbers, I want to bring up some additional crucial info about how TKH has been able to achieve tremendous growth numbers. I also want to point out a few risks, whilst I'll give you throughout this article concrete measures on how TKH's management will cope with these potential issues (E.g. currency headwinds and volatile commodity prices).

High tech company

The company has a high praise at the Amsterdam exchange. The group has been able to show robust growth figures for some time now, thanks to the dynamism that management shows to establish a state-of-the-art company. TKH has grown from a 'normal' cable manufacturer into a high-tech company. This means that substantial investments in research and development were necessary, but which have translated into higher profit margins. A significant advantage is internal cross-fertilization, where the technology developed by one subsidiary helps to improve the production processes at another subsidiary.

Higher investments will accelerate profit growth

From 2018, investments would bring profit growth to a higher acceleration. One of the showpieces is the Industrial Machine Vision division, which, among other things, groups the tire building machines. There are currently several factors that affect the tire industry. To avoid US sanctions, Chinese companies are planning the construction of factories in other Asian countries and even in the US.

U.S. car loan problems

As a result, the demand for tire building machines will naturally increase. A less favorable factor is the reports from the American automotive sector. The sale of new cars in the US was artificially stimulated via very cheap loans and now threatens to be avenged. In the rest of the world, however, the automotive sector (and therefore also the tire sector) can benefit from higher economic growth. TKH looks to the future with confidence. The Marine & Offshore and Fiber Optic Networks branches, to name just these two, also made a substantial contribution to the results. The increase in investments in the consumer electronics market complements the order book of suppliers that, like TKH, have the right technology. Due to additional investments in capacity, the company is ready to meet higher demand. When publishing the first-quarter results, the management did not provide a forecast for the entire financial year.

Financial highlights of 2017

TKH posted another set of strong results. As we investigate the 2017 figures, we get more insight into future revenue drivers/catalysts. So it is crucial to fall back on detailed information about mid-term forecasts provided at the beginning of the year.

Turnover growth of 10.7% (Q4: 6.6%)

Organic +8.8% (Q4: 5.5%)

Turnover growth vertical growth markets: +12.1%

Innovations in turnover: 22.2%

EBITA growth before one-off expenses of 2.9% (Q4:- 6.5%), despite high start-up costs and increase capacity for planned growth in vertical growth markets

Increase of R&D expenditure to € 59.9 million (+19.1%) -in line with objective to further develop technology leadership

One-off expense in 2017 of 6.3 million euros - announced program for further focus on core activities and improve returns

Net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders € 96.6 million (+2.4%) - in line with communicated bandwidth of € 92 - € 97 million

Source: company presentation

TKH is on track to benefit from substantial investment programs made over the last few years. The least we can say about innovations and R&D costs is that they nibbled net earnings results, but these events give us a wrong picture. Above all, TKH's intense focus on disposals of less profitable divisions intensifies cost reduction and margin improvements. We also have to keep in mind that most of TKH's innovation programs have been rolled out lately, so their contribution to revenue growth will accelerate in the coming years.

TKH's status hasn't been ignored by great industrial concerns so far. The Dutch company can rely on its increasing market share in the tire industry. That sounds familiar to my readers as I recently wrote an article about Michelin.

In the technology world, TKH is making progress on machine vision technology to ramp up its exposure to the consumer electronics market.

Every component in TKH diversified business portfolio has to contribute to cash flows as management doesn't tolerate too many laggards. Thanks to the partition of turnovers, TKH has become less economically dependent.

Source: company presentation

Suggesting the potential of TKH's growth verticals is quite attractive, is an understatement. The high visibility and opportunities in these divisions will lead to an annual growth rate of around 25% within in the next three years.

Source: company presentation

As earlier mentioned, TKH's diversified portfolio will guarantee a buffer in times of economic slowdowns. That's why I will use a more moderate WACC rather than implying a WACC used for cyclical companies. Another reason is operational leverage because of higher margins. Over the past year, TKH activated higher costs leading to lower than expected margins. However, I explained higher Research costs are in fact growth investments which should normalize and result in higher margins over the next couple of years.

Income statement

To find out whether there still is upside potential, we have to look at the individual performance of TKH's segments. It is remarkable the percentages of TKH's revenue partition remained unchanged last year, signaling all divisions grew at the same pace. Most of TKH's revenue is derived from Manufacturing Systems (26.4%) and Vision & Security Systems (24.1%).

Looking at the declined margins, the reason of this event has to be found in the Vision & Security Systems segment. Organic turnover growth was flat (+0.7%). Security Vision faced decreased profitability and restructuring costs. This setback was partly offset by a stronger order intake for Machine Vision as a result of a breakthrough in groundbreaking technology (E.g. 3D). TKH ramped up its R&D costs to boost future growth.

On the other hand, Parking handled delays in order intake and delivery. There also was an upgrade in technology parking guidance systems leading to one-off costs. These effects dramatically impacted EBITA-margins. Overall the Building segment had to cope with lower EBITA-margins of 8.1%, whilst in 2016 TKH achieved an EBITA-margin of 10.9%.

Luckily, the Manufacturing can look back at favorable trends in engineering. The order intake was strong resulting in an organic turnover growth of 11.4%. Orderbook for 2018 was well-filled thanks to the improving Chinese market environment for tires. Connectivity Systems performed well, mainly driven by expanding the production capacity for robot and medical systems.

Additional growth is expected to come from Telecom Solutions. Over the past year, the Fibre Network segment reported an organic revenue growth of 24.9%. A better price mix led to improved margins as well as ramping up efficiency programs and capacity utilization. In France, TKH launched a new product portfolio with better designs. Nevertheless, indoor telecom faced the impact of decline investment rates in copper networks due to the shift of investments to Fibre Networks. However, margins improved as a result of a better product mix.

Overall, TKH achieved a revenue growth of 10.7% of which 8.8% organically leading to net sales of 1,484 million EUR. There was a currency headwind of 6.2 million EUR, which is negligible. TKH succeeded in handling higher raw material prices and one-off costs due to an upgrade of technology for parking guidance systems. TKH had to lift the material consumption for its start-up subsea project. Gross margin slightly decreased namely 2.0%.

EBITA-margin was impacted by higher expenses and more depreciation as a result of the past investments. R&D costs rose by approximately 20% of which 51% was capitalized as development costs. The smaller acquisitions increased costs by 1.0%.

Source: company report

Again as TKH activated more R&D costs, amortization rose and the Group also booked a one-off impairment on capitalized projects and lease. One-off expenses amounted to 6.3M EUR due to restructuring costs as some divisions didn't deliver the long-awaited significant contribution to net profits.

The Group sold its stake in Nedap which increased the result from available-for-sale financial assets by 5.8M EUR.

The tax rate marginally rose from 18.4% to 19.0% due to the U.S. tax reform which had a tax-increasing effect of 1.8M EUR.

Balance sheet

TKH's stays disciplined in controlling its debt position. The solvency amounted to 46.9% which is a slight improvement despite higher investments. The Net/Debt level remained modest: 0.9x.

Cash flow statement

As earlier mentioned, net profits were hugely impacted by one-off items. If we want to see a more comparable basis to compose our Discounted Cash Flow Model, we have to look at free cash flows and growth investments. Growth investments are non-recurring capital expenditures as they are part of FCF destinations (E.g. dividends and buybacks). If we don't take these supplementary investments into account, we will underestimate future free cash flows. Below you find the cash flow statement and the income statement as well to determine if there's a tax discrepancy.

Source: annual report

The operating result amounted to 106.254M EUR.

Source: company results

Total FCF amounted to 68.595M EUR if we corrected working capital changes and tax discrepancy. Based on the current market cap of 2.145B EUR, this result doesn't seem enough appealing. Meanwhile, investments will materialize over the next couple of years resulting in strong revenue growth, whilst margins are expected to increase.

Dividend growth is not an issue as FCF covered the dividend payment and the made acquisitions as well.

The first-half results of 2018

TKH delivered another strong set of results during the first half of 2018. The company is on track to exceed my expectations. However, management still is conservative when it gives a specific guidance. Maybe I will revise my long-term guidance if necessary.

Highlights second quarter 2018 Turnover growth of 13.5% to € 414.7 million - organic growth +13.0%.

Organic turnover growth in Building Solutions (11.8%) and Industrial Solutions (18.2%) - strong contribution from vertical growth markets.

EBITA rises by 51.7% to € 47.1 million. Highlights first half 2018 Turnover growth of 12.0% to € 812.6 million - organic growth +11.9%.

Organic turnover growth in Telecom Solutions (6.3%), Building Solutions (10.6%) and Industrial Solutions (14.8%).

EBITA growth of 31.4% - increase in all segments.

Net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders up 35.1%. Outlook Outlook for full-year 2018: Net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders of between € 116 million and € 122 million (2017: € 95.6 million). Source: company results

Detailed segment overview

Turnover in the Telecom Solutions segment increased by 5.8% to € 99.6 million. Currency exchange rates had a negative impact of 0.5% on turnover. Turnover increased organically by 6.3%. EBITA was 41.4% higher at € 15.8 million. TKH faced slower growth in China but was satisfied with the global robust momentum. The Group planned further growth investments to improve the production capacity. These initiatives will boost revenue growth in mid-2019.

The Building Solutions segment saw turnover increase by 10.5% to € 345.0 million. Higher raw materials prices had an impact of 0.8% on turnover. Currency exchange rates had a negative impact of 2.1%. Acquisitions contributed 1.2% to turnover. On balance, turnover increased organically by 10.6% in the first half of 2018. EBITA increased by 28.0% to € 34.4 million. Start-up costs normalized in the first half, with the exception of the costs related to subsea cable production and the development of the airfield ground lighting portfolio (CEDD). The Building Solutions division was driven by a robust order intake for Parking Guidance systems as well as in 3D technology.

Turnover in the Industrial Solutions segment increased by 15.3% to € 368.0 million. Turnover increased by 0.6% on the back of on average higher raw materials prices. Currency exchange rates had a negative impact of 0.2% on turnover. Acquisitions contributed 0.1% to turnover. Turnover increased organically by 14.8%. EBITA rose by 27.4% to € 51.7 million as a result of higher turnover and higher production capacity utilization.

Income statement

As earlier stated, TKH posted robust revenue growth and higher margins due to less increasing operating expenses. Operating margins rose to 9.1% compared with 7.2% one year ago. However, I want to clear some things which lowered the real numbers.

Source: company results

To get the best comparable basis, we have to adjust for changes in value of financial liabilities for earn-out and put options of non-controlling interests. Last year, this item caused a positive effect on the net results. Luckily the impact had been dropped out in the cash flow statement. A second reminder is the difference in tax rates. The effective tax rate increased to 23.7% in the first half of 2018, from 20.4% in the first half of 2017, partly due to higher profits in countries with a higher tax rate. In addition, the Dutch government has raised the tax rate for the innovation box facility to 7% from 5% effective 1 January 2018.

Cash flow statement: higher-than-expected free cash flows on the horizon

The reason why I am still working with cash flow statements to determine the fair value of a company is logical to understand. It often appears that investors only look at net earnings per share. However, this item can be hugely manipulated due to exceptional profits in financial investments, higher deferred tax provisions, exceptional costs. Therefore I like calculating the recurring free cash flows to filter these unique items in order to get a truthful fair value.

Source: company results

FCF, before working capital changes (seasonal effects) and adjusted for tax discrepancy, amounted to 53.335M recurring FCF. That's a decent result and higher than expected. This means on an extrapolated basis FCF should be around 106-107M EUR over 2018, an increase of 57% compared to 2017.

Balance sheet: optical overleveraged

Source: company results

Investors certainly noticed the strong cash outflow in working capital (higher debtor/receivable amounts and inventory levels). That's a seasonal effect, but caused damage to the balance sheet. Optical, we might think that TKH is now too much leveraged. On the contrary, TKH still is a sound company providing strong liquidity to acquire attractive companies. I assume deleveraging is likely to continue:

Source: market screener

Main risks and solutions

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, I'd like to highlight the risks and how TKH will manage these potential issues as well. The provided solutions are directly derived from TKH's annual report.

Commodity risks

TKH is aware of controlling if important raw materials are unavailable or available in limited quantities. To improve its supply chain, it is crucial for TKH to purchase raw materials from several carefully selected suppliers and concluding multi-year framework agreements with the suppliers of important raw materials. The suppliers are selected by means of a vendor selection procedure with performance being regularly analyzed. I don't exclude if TKH may acquire more stakes in its suppliers to guarantee a strong cash conversion cycle. In 2017, TKH had an interest of 12.5% in the supplier of glass fibre preforms.

High investment requirements in R&D

The Group aims to focus on durable technology and innovation investments. A disadvantage may be the speed of technological developments. In order to stay competitive and successful, TKH wants to execute its R&D roadmap. Specific elements to protect its technological progress and market share are:

Realizing at least 15% of turnover with innovations that have been introduced in the two previous years.

Continuous focus on innovation

Approximately 4.5% of turnover is spent on R&D.

Focus on vertical growth markets; the key drivers for the group

Interest rate environment

As TKH definitely has some long-term bearing debt, it is worthwhile to get some insight into TKH's capability to hedge their interest expenses. TKH strives to achieve balances with credit institutions which are compensated to minimize interest charges. Besides this action, long-term financing is attracted at variable rates and is if necessary fixed by means of interest rate swaps, whereby TKH strives to fix interest rates for 40-70% of its net financing requirement.

Economic dependency

TKH has some cyclical segments. To strive for the best equilibration, TKH maintains its strategy of spreading its activities across multiple product/market combinations. Internal efficiency programs and cost reduction programs have to enhance the improving profitability and economic defensibility. Since the Great Financial Crisis, TKH has also lowered its financial debt levels to ensure a sound financial position.

Production chain: impact of raw materials

To obtain a robust supply chain, economic stock positions are limited as far as possible. As earlier mentioned in the Telecom segment, the copper positions of each operating segment are monitored for the economic stock positions, stock prices, the rate of turnover and expected relationship between copper prices and selling prices. Above all, swaps are used to a limited extent to hedge the price risk on free inventories. Important to know, strategic raw materials such as copper are purchased forward in order to eliminate price risks on the sale of finished products if products are going to be sold within a month.

Below you can find the detailed figures on commodity/currency/working capital impact.

Source: company's risk report

TKH is mostly affected by changes at the top line, which is quite logical. If turnover increases, the bottom line improves even more. However, this operational leverage should be an advantage as long-term growth perspectives are not hurt. That said, interest impact and currencies movements don't effect operating results that much. Currently, I'm not counting on these short-term issues. As long as TKH's visibility is focused on the longer-term, investors should ignore the noise.

Major shareholders

I may tell you TKH's investment case should be considered carefully, but what are the actions of huge investment funds? Do they affirm my positive view for the current and future fundamentals? In my opinion, there's a lot of interest as these funds have been settled for a few years, indicating the upside potential.

Source: market screener

Mid-term projections and fair value

TKH increased its medium-term targets. As ROCE (Return On Capital Employed) came in at 19.8% in 2017, the company lifted its earlier guidance of 20-22% to 21-23%. The group still is a very sound company with total net debt amounts to 0.9 times EBITDA. However, if we might believe the unchanged target of <2.0 times EBITDA is relatively high compared to current levels, management is maybe looking at attractive acquisitions or paying out higher dividends.

The major catalysts in the short-term: higher-than-expected dividends, stronger margin improvements, attractive acquisitions, higher demand for Fibre Networks in China, positively revised mid-term guidance. As stated before in my article, I'm focusing on the long-term fundamental growth trends rather than being invested for a relatively short time. TKH should be a long-term opportunity, whilst investors can retain their shares during every economic period thanks to TKH's diversified portfolio.

Source: market screener

Based on strong EBITDA growth, I am expecting a FCF of around 140M EUR in 2020. This achievement is a result of increasing margins and strong revenue in TKH's 7 Vertical Growth Segments, whilst I'm also glad to see lower but more efficient capital expenditures as the amount of growth investment will be reduced. TKH has often raised its mid-term projections and every time they have reached their intended targets. In my opinion, TKH is a growth company trading at attractive multiples, assuring an interesting investment case in the longer-term.

Over the past years, TKH achieved a robust growth: a trend that is likely to continue or even accelerate based on management projections. Especially the Fibre Network Division could benefit more from strong growth in sophisticated technology for broadband systems:

Source: digital journal

Conclusion

TKH is able to hedge its risks (commodity price fluctuations currency headwinds), while the growth opportunities are intact. The growth in vertical markets will lead to higher margins and cash flows. For sure, the current valuation is not the opportunity of the century, but TKH is definitely an attractive investment case for buy and hold investors as TKH's cash flows continue to grow steadily. Today, TKH is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 10.5. Based on management EBITDA projections, that figure will decline to 8.2 in 2020. Keeping in mind the relatively high valuation over the last years, TKH won't certainly trade at a discount. Basically, the share price will follow the evolution of the obtained results.

Source: author's calculations

Due to a strong future growth of 6.55% in my DCF, TKH's fair value amounts to 66.90 euros, which is quite appealing for investors seeking growth at a reasonable price. We may not forget that this Discounted Cash Flow follows the intrinsic value; every year fair value will appreciate if FCF continues to increase.

In the longer-term, my DCF signals FCF yields of more than 9% of the current market cap won't be exceptions providing investors with compelling returns. This calculation is based on strong predicted growth in e.g. Machine Vision and Fibre Networks as these segments will start to benefit from earlier made investments. As comprehensively mentioned in this investment thesis, TKH has become a high-technological player with branches in global growth trends.

However, it is hard to find such companies at reasonable prices. TKH's major competitors Siemens, Alcatel Lucent and Legrand don't achieve this kind of impressive growth. Meanwhile, I don't exclude if other major players want to take over TKH as the company is part of nearly every crucial growth trend, playing a key role in controlling the supply chain. On top of that, TKH converts high cash amounts, re-investing them in the business in order to increase its competitive advantage.

At the current share price levels, I'm writing some put options with a strike of 48 euros to benefit from premiums and the low share price. 48 euros is the maximum price I want to pay for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TKHGF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.