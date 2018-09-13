Bank7 Readies Terms For $65 Million Nasdaq IPO

The firm operates a network of community bank branches in the lower Midwest region.

Bank7 has filed proposed terms for an IPO of company and selling shareholder stock.

Bank7 (OTC:BSVN) intends to raise $65 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm operates a business-focused community bank in the Kansas-to-Texas midwest corridor.

BSVN has shown uneven net interest income performance but has interesting growth prospects in the region.

Company

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Bank7 was founded in 2004 to provide banking services to business owners in the U.S.

Management is headed by President and CEO Thomas Travis, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously President at IBC Bank.

The company operates seven full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area and Kansas.

Below is a pie chart of the firm’s loan portfolio by type:

(Source: Bank7 S-1)

The bank’s loan book listed by type and in descending order of portfolio percentage is as follows:

Energy

Commercial Real Estate

Construction

Agricultural

Consumer/Other

In 2014, the bank acquired Montezuma State Bank In Kansas and expanded its operations there. In 2015, the bank entered the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The following graphic shows the change in loan mix by geography during this time period as a result of these initiatives:

The bank expanded into the Dallas/Fort Worth area after current CEO Thomas Travis joined the firm from a multi-billion dollar bank, IBC Bank Oklahoma.

Bank7 intends to pursue an acquisition strategy along the I-35 corridor between Oklahoma City and Dallas/Fort Worth. It may also be opportunistic outside that corridor in other Oklahoma or Texas markets depending on strategic fit.

Financial Performance

BSVN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven growth in net interest income after provision for loan losses; decrease in 1H 2018

Consistently high net interest margin

Low net charge-offs to average loans, although a spike in 2015

Below are selected income statement and balance sheet financial results for the past five and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: BSVN S-1/A)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses

Through Q2 2018: $19.2 million, 0.2% decrease vs. prior

2017: $36.9 million, 30.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $28.3 million, 21.5% increase vs. prior

2015: $23.3 million, 14.2% increase vs. prior

2014: $20.4 million, 20% increase vs. prior

Net Interest Margin

Through Q2 2018: 5.53%

2017: 5.87%

2016: 5.16%

2015: 5.25%

2014: 5.14%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

Through Q2 2018: 0.02%

2017: 0.09%

2016: 0.07%

2015: 0.43%

2014: 0.03%

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $96.9 million in cash and $4.8 million in total borrowings.

IPO Details

BSVN intends to raise $65.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO from the sale of 2.825 million shares of its common stock and that of selling shareholders of 500,000 shares at a midpoint price of $19.50 per share.

Two directors, William Haines (Chairman) and John Phillips (Chief Operating Officer), are the shareholders selling into the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds to fund a cash distribution to our existing shareholders that is contingent upon and payable to our existing shareholders immediately after the closing of this offering in the amount of approximately $50.0 million. The remainder of the net proceeds, which we estimate to be approximately $100,000 (after deducting underwriting discounts and the estimated offering expenses), will be held at the Company for general corporate purposes. At this time, the Company has no plans to contribute net proceeds from this offering to the Bank, but may do so in the future to strengthen our regulatory capital or support our growth strategies. Purchasers of our common stock in this offering will not be entitled to receive any portion of this distribution.

The firm is presently an ‘S’ corporation, a form of a pass-through entity. So, it will use some of the IPO proceeds to pay distributions to the S corp shareholders and will convert to a ‘C’ corporation as part of the IPO transaction.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Stephens, and Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 19, 2018.

