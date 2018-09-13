Realty Income: Is It Time To Trim Your Position?

Summary Conclusion

Realty Income (O) has appreciated by approximately 19% since we published Realty Income: The Buildings Are Fairly Valued But The Income Is Not. Arguably, we think the stock is fairly valued at this price and sells at a premium to analyst consensus NAV of $49.04 (S&P Capital IQ). We think long-term defensive investors in the business need do nothing here, on the back of continued execution by management, and a strong credit upgrade to A- from S&P. However, enterprising investors that took advantage of the disconnect between intrinsic value and price in February can consider trimming at this price to capture returns, or to size the position back to a strategic allocation if it has become overweight. We present an interesting security for further research, uncovered by our relative value screen, and one to be cautious of.

What is priced in?

We estimate the cost of equity for Realty Income and peers and then estimate the implied growth rate using a simple single-stage model that values dividends. The peers are National Retail Properties (NNN), Agree Realty (ADC), Getty Realty (GTY), STORE Capital (STOR), and Spirit Realty (SRC):

(Source: Author's Estimates)

If our cost of equity estimates are correct Spirit Realty (SRC) has the lowest implied dividend growth rate of 1.4%, and Agree Realty (ADC) has the highest implied growth rate of 3.3%. Realty Income sits right around the sector average with implied dividend growth of 2.7%. The implied growth rate is the rate that makes the stock price correct, again if the cost of equity estimate is correct. Note that National Retail Properties has an outstanding preferred callable in 2021 that is yielding 5.6%. Our cost of equity estimate is 180 bps higher, which is a reasonable premium to us.

Using Analyst consensus AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) estimates for the next twelve months from S&P Capital IQ as a proxy for free cash flow, we present forward-looking AFFO multiples:

Once again, we see the comp set bounded by SRC at the low end and ADC at the high end. Realty Income trades at 18x forward AFFO estimates, slightly above the sector average and median.

Growth as a percentage of stock price

We estimate how much of today's stock price is being assigned to growth. We use consensus forward AFFO as an estimate of potential dividends to normalize the difference in firm payout ratios. Then, we calculate the value of AFFO (value of assets in place) with no growth using our cost of equity estimate. Next, we subtract this value from the stock price to estimate the present value of growth opportunities, i.e., what investors are paying for growth, today. We also present short interest as reported by S&P Capital IQ:

When viewed this way, we estimate that the present value of growth opportunities represents about 24% of Realty Income's stock price. Only Agree Realty has more growth built in. Notably, Spirit Realty has a negative growth component. Perhaps the most interesting takeaway from this table is that short interest seems to be related to our estimates of growth as a % of price. The companies with the three highest growth components also have the highest short interest in that order.

Conclusion

Realty Income has appreciated by 19% since our February article. The stock price margin of safety has dissipated, and a significant component of stock price is now assigned to growth, as the market has re-rated the stock to a proper value. Defensive long-term investors may choose to continue to maintain their investment. Enterprising investors that took advantage of the stock price dislocation may decide to trim their position and look for new mispriced securities. From the information provided in the tables above Spirit Realty is an interesting REIT for further research after recently spinning of SMTA. Within the sector, Spirit has the lowest implied dividend growth rate, trades at the lowest P/AFFO multiple and has the lowest (actually negative) growth as a % of stock price. Importantly, the shorts are also not interested. Again, using the information provided above, Agree Realty presents as a security requiring further research on the cautious side. Here, we see a significant short interest accompanied by the highest implied dividend growth rate, the highest P/AFFO multiple, and the highest growth as a % of stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

