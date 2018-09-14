Trade Wars And Tariff Woes: What Do They Mean For Investors?

The U.S.-China trade talks are a fluid situation. At the time of writing, the Trump Administration is considering tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in retaliation for what it deems "unfair economic practices" on the part of the Chinese government. However, the U.S. has just invited China to the table to discuss ways to ease trade tensions between the two countries. How that plays out remains to be seen. Larry Kudlow, head of the White House Economic Council, says he "guarantees nothing" as a result of the talks. Clearly, this has introduced a layer of uncertainty for global and U.S. markets, so much so that JPMorgan said, "The threat of an escalating trade war with major partners is the biggest risk facing U.S. stocks and could become a major drag on earnings in 2019."

If you ask B&B Market, an avid watcher of the Chinese market and economy, the trade wars create opportunities for investors. He also doesn't see tariff concerns as a long-term problem. However, the author of Corporate China on Marketplace, a service focused on Chinese companies with U.S. ADRs in the context of the Chinese economy, also believes that until the trade situation gets sorted, domestic stocks will likely experience some of the blowback from the tariffs threat, which certainly introduces additional risks for investors. That's why it's important, in his opinion, for investors to weigh their options carefully in the context of the current situation, until we see how the "trade wars" shake out. B&B Market joined the Roundtable to share his views on what tariff talks mean for companies heavily dependent on China and their investors, discuss where he's seeing opportunities, and offer up an idea he's been pounding the table on for quite some time: iQiyi (IQ).

China and the U.S. remain at odds over trade practices. Image Source

Seeking Alpha: How is the threat of additional tariffs on China playing out in markets, domestically in the U.S. and/or in China proper? What does it mean for investors, both near and longer term?

B&B Market: So, this is kind of the only narrative at the moment. The MSM is constantly talking about the Trump trade war, and for those who are unfamiliar on the matter, they just want to avoid the Chinese economy. This is completely rational on the investor side. However, I firmly believe that the whole war should never have started in the first place. So, I am a huge fan of Economist, Milton Friedman. In an interview he had years ago (probably the '90s), he was speaking on the trade deficit at the time. He attacked the common way we think of a favorable balance of trade. Most assume that the favorable balance is to export more then we import. However, he argues the opposite. The ability to receive more goods with less production is the favorable balance of trade. In other words, more imports than exports.

For some odd reason, Trump wants production to come back to the U.S., even though the U.S. has developed beyond that. Americans don't want factory jobs, they want IT jobs, engineering jobs, etc. There is a new standard than there used to be. America has developed into a consumption economy, and China is still a production economy. This is why our trade balance with China is the way that it is. It's funny because the deficit will probably increase because of the currency implications that the trade war has caused. The USD is getting stronger vs. the RMB, and that makes imports cheaper and exports more expensive for the U.S.

The trade war is creating a lot of opportunities within the markets, in my opinion. I do not think this will be a long-term problem because each side is too dependent upon each other. China needs U.S. loans, and U.S. needs Chinese goods. The problem is that there is a lot of murky water around this issue. There is always discrepancy on the trade numbers between the two countries. A study from the JCCT claimed that 80-90% of the difference in numbers can be attributed to 'eastbound trade.' These are goods that leave China, enter and intermediary, and are then re-exported to the US. So, in reality, the numbers are probably not as 'bad.' But in the short term, I am expecting this issue to continue to grow, which will cause further sell-offs. Long term, I remain bullish, there are good companies at good prices within the Chinese market.

SA: How are current U.S.-China relations impacting your investing approach and how you vet opportunities in China, if at all?

B&B: The current tensions force me to evaluate supply chains for the companies. For example, long term I am bullish on the airline sector inside China. But in the short term, there are going to be headwinds due to the tariffs. Chinese airlines will have a harder time buying airplanes, which normally come from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) or Boeing (BA), because they are now more expensive. This delays the entire expansionary process. There are of course potential opportunities that emerge because of macro irrationality. The first that comes to mind is Alibaba (BABA). The company has little to no exposure to U.S. trade. Yet the stock has been pummeled, down at its 52-week lows. This makes me wonder why? Yes, there has been a lot of volatility currency-wise, and slowing growth (it is still very strong growth) but can that really be the culprit? This leads me to have to determine how much of a decline is attributed to irrationality from a bearish attitude towards China. My investment professor in college would always say, "50% of a stock's performance is how the macroeconomy is performing."

SA: In light of the looming “trade wars,” what rewards are there for investors thinking about diversifying into China?

B&B: Even though the US and China are having a spat, there is still plenty of opportunity within the Chinese markets. It's easy for investors to shrug off China because it is hard for Chinese companies to become popular in the States, this is true vice-versa. However, China is a very nationalistic country, the people and the government will almost always support a Chinese company over a foreign one. This is a very unique tailwind for the companies that operate within. For example, with China's Belt and Road initiative, there is a large push to invest within emerging economies in Asia and Africa. The Chinese government negotiates project deals with foreign leaders and then the infrastructure projects are given to Chinese companies to build and operate. While it is true that growth has slowed, this does not mean the country is not attractive. There are industries inside China that are essentially new to the world. E-sports is incredibly popular and gaining momentum. Used cars are starting to catch on. Travel is beginning to become feasible for a lot of Chinese citizens. Like any economy, certain parts are performing poorly, while others are growing.

SA: What about risk - how are you and Corporate China members mitigating that side of the investing coin?

B&B: China has increased risk, and I hope this is pretty common knowledge. A lot of the risk just comes with the territory. My service focuses on Chinese ADRs, Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. More often than not, these companies will list through a Cayman Islands entity, which limits shareholders' rights compared to U.S. companies. There is not really much to do in order to combat this. The other major risks that investors need to be aware of is political and currency risk. In my view, the currency depreciation of the RMB has been the driver of the plummeting share prices we have been seeing in ADRs. However, this should not be the case moving forward. Anything past ~7 RMB/USD is political suicide for China. To combat these risks, I highly recommend sticking to the big, well-known companies. This limits the potential for things to get murky. A few weeks back, a Chinese casino stock (non-ADR) tanked because the CEO was reported missing. He had been under investigation by the government for white collar crimes and just disappeared out of the blue. Things can get weird, but for the most part it all works out. It's not for everyone.

SA: What factors do investors need to account for when doing diligence on Chinese stocks that they might not have to think about when investing in the U.S. or more “transparent” markets?

B&B: Again, the political risks are much different in China vs. the U.S. While the U.S. system has its flaws, it is far more reliable that most emerging/developing markets. China is not above widespread moves based on a political view. President Xi has been arresting government officials and company executives while in office in order to crack down on 'corruption.' There have been more than 2 million people put in jail because of this initiative. Is there really that much corruption in China, or is Xi corrupt? Either way presents a situation that investors need to consider before putting their money on the table. In all honesty, the Chinese government is probably the largest risk I consider when evaluating stocks. It's hard for some to wrap their heads around, but the culture is vastly different, and this affects policy. More recently, the government has been starting to crackdown on video games. There are less video games receiving licenses because of violence and addiction. This is a wall in my bullish e-sport thesis. Stocks such as Huya (NYSE:HUYA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) may not hold as much potential now that their industry is in Xi's crosshairs. I try to always be ready for a sudden change in my theses.

SA: Has the Heng Seng Index entered a bear market? Does that mean even better opportunities for investors in China because Heng Seng-listed stocks can be purchased on the cheap?

B&B: This is a very subjective question in my eyes. An investor's definition of a bear market changes the potential as well. Some are straight, -20% = bear market. Others view it as risk vs. return. Once risk is greater than potential return, they flee. My simple answer is that it depends on your time horizon. For those who follow a [Warren] Buffett mentality, the downturn is a buying opportunity. Buy good companies that are likely to still be winners in 15+ years for cheap prices. However, in the short term, China will still be volatile and nasty. The question is how much further will it fall. Historically, there have been very strong runs followed by very sharp and quick reversals. About a decade ago, the Heng Seng lost nearly 60% in about a year and a half. That's insanity. Currently, it is down ~14% ytd. Do I think it will fall further? Yes. 60%? No. Things are different. China is a much more mature economy than it was 10 years ago. There are more regulations on stock markets that fight against this type of collapse. Those regulations were not in place years ago. At the same time, the worst should be over in terms of currency depreciation. The determining catalyst is the trade-war. The problem is no one knows how that will play out.

SA: Does a Heng Seng in bear territory indicate a looming market downturn in the U.S.? Why or why not?

B&B: I don't think that the U.S. will enter a bear market because of the Heng Seng. Will it cause some bumps? Sure. But historically there is very little correlation between the S&P 500 and the Heng Seng. There is even lower correlation between the S&P and the Shanghai Composite. It could cause some mutual funds and ETFs to decline, but these managers generally have enough expertise to recognize when to sell holdings before it's too messy. But a mass sell-off from institutional U.S. investors will just cause more declines in Chinese stocks.

The key, and I still work on this every day, is to determine if the selling is for a good reason. An individual and an institution have very different incentives on their trades. Yes, everyone is looking for a return but managers also have to worry about reputation, and this can cause some irrationality in the markets. Ultimately, I think it will cause less issues with the U.S. markets just because the big boys will diversify out of Chinese equities. If anything, it will be the geopolitical trade war that will continue to cause the most issues. A lot of S&P companies rely on China for manufacturing purposes, not to mention agriculture sales will be hurt. As long as the tariffs continue to be thrown around that will be the largest risk on U.S. stocks with exposure to China.

SA: You cover a lot of China’s more “high-visibility” companies: Alibaba, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), iQiyi, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB). What’s a more obscure Chinese name you’re eyeing that relatively few investors have heard about, and what makes it an appealing opportunity for you?

B&B: As I have mentioned before, I try to stay near the larger companies in order to combat the perceived risks that come with the Chinese environment. That being said, there are for sure a lot of opportunities on the less 'flashy' side. One company I have recently shared on the service is Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN). This company operates a used-car e-commerce platform inside China. They allow B2B or B2C transactions and will facilitate loans. My intrigue is that both used cars and financial services are set to grow in the coming years. If you are from the US, this may sound surprising, but China is not nearly as reliant upon used vehicles as America is. I believe there were 6x more new car sales last year than used sales. The majority of the demand is going to come from the lower tier cities around the country. This is kind of the new focus for China, because for years all the major companies have focused on the developed 1st and 2nd tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Enough time has passed where the untapped demand is coming from the lesser cities. This rising wealth within the poorer sections of China is really driving the demand for used cars. People are earning enough where they can afford a car but not a brand new one. Also, just think about the market here in the US: Used cars are generally the first, if not the first couple, vehicle purchase people are exposed to. Cheap cars that make a great first pick for new drivers or those on a budget. The car market is maturing inside China, and that is what is really fueling the growth.

I am also interested in the Airline industry of China. Currently, the only offers for U.S. investors are China Eastern and China Southern airlines, but experts are forecasting many more to emerge over the next couple decades. Again, the rising income for the lower tiered cities is opening up more demand. People love to travel, and it has been becoming more popular across the country recently. The Lunar New Year saw a record amount of people migrating across China last year. Growth is expected to be triple digits over the next 20 years and U.S. airlines are not in a position to compete for market share. There are many more Chinese trying to travel to the U.S. than vice-versa, and this puts the potential on the Chinese side. This is being fueled by a growing demand for domestic, cross-country travel, along with cheaper and more advanced infrastructure. There were less than 4,000 planes within the entire country as of 2017. Over the next 20 years, this is expected to nearly double at the minimum.

Lastly, my latest release was focused on the Belt and Road Initiative. This is a massive infrastructure investment program pushed by the Chinese government into emerging countries. Because of this initiative, I am currently in the process of vetting utility/energy/material companies. These companies are receiving support from the Chinese government to investment and expand operations internationally. There is also the benefit that the companies continue to own the new road, power plant, etc. and make money off the asset. For most of these countries this source of energy, for example, is the only source for miles and that essentially gives the plant a monopoly. The details of the arrangements also state that in the case of a default, the countries can give resource or control of assets to Chines instead. Naturally, there is a lot of politics around this issue, but these countries have been ignored by the developed world for years, and now China is willing to risk it and cooperate with them.

SA: What’s your current favorite Chinese investing idea, and what’s the story?

B&B: My favorite idea, and I've been a fan since the beginning, is iQiyi (IQ). I believe it holds a lot of potential for investors, and it is just a solid company with a lot opportunity. We have seen what Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) can do within the U.S. and even internationally, but there is no access within China because of their firewall. The streaming market is relatively young in China, and there is still room for a lot of growth.

There are other competitors within the market, the big one being Tencent Video, but iQiyi has a large market share (~25%) and is a nicely run company. Management has been garnering partnerships with a multitude of other industries including airlines, logistics, and entertainment. Revenues and membership rates have increased dramatically over the last and in the quarters that have been reported so far. Sales doubled from 2015 to 2016, and they increased 52% from 2016 to 2017. The company is increasing its EBITDA each year as well, up more than 400% over the past 2 years. Time and time again there are PR announcements that show some positive move by the company such as the partnerships, or more streaming deals, or a new payment system on the platform. The fact that iQiyi is backed by Baidu can't be overlooked. Since Baidu is the largest search engine in China, search queries from iQiyi are ranked higher than other competitors. I've written about IQ before, and I will again; I really like this stock.

***

Thanks to B&B Market for sharing his China acumen on the Roundtable. To read more of his public work on China, visit his author page. For deep-dive research and analysis on Chinese companies that includes a focus on the country's economy, check out his Marketplace service, Corporate China.

Be sure to follow this account for updates on all things Marketplace. We're ramping up for an exciting fourth quarter, and we don't want you to miss out on any of it!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: B&B Market is long IQ.