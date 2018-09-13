The Hanover Insurance Group's (THG) CEO Jack Roche on Definitive Agreement to Sell Chaucer Conference - Transcript

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Definitive Agreement to Sell Chaucer September 13, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Oksana Lukasheva – Vice President-Investor Relations

Jack Roche – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Farber – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Christopher Campbell – KBW

Matt Carletti – JMP

Larry Greenberg – Janney

Wayne Archambo – Monarch Partners

Operator

I would now like to turn conference over to Oksana Lukasheva. Please go ahead.

Oksana Lukasheva

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us. On today’s conference call, we will discuss our agreement announced this morning to Sell Chaucer, our Lloyd’s focused International Specialty division to China Re.

We will begin today’s call with prepared remarks from Jack Roche, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and our Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Farber. After our prepared remarks, we will answer questions during a Q&A session. Please note that in addition to our news release, there is an investor presentation available in the investors section of our website at havover.com.

Our prepared remarks and responses to your questions today, other than statements of historical fact, include forward-looking statements regarding the sale, the potential usage of proceeds from the sale and prospects for our domestic operations among others.

There are certain factors that could cause the sale, use of proceeds and financial targets to differ materially from those anticipated. We caution you with respect to forward-looking statements; and in this respect, refer you to the forward-looking statements section in our press release, Slide 2 through 4 of the presentation deck and our filings with the SEC.

Today’s discussion will also reference certain non-GAAP measures such as pro forma impact of both the sale of Chaucer on operating income, operating return on equity among others. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure on a historical basis can be found in the press release, and the presentation, which are posted on our website as I mentioned earlier.

With those comments, I will now turn the call over to Jack.

Jack Roche

Thank you, Oksana. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call, especially on such short notice. We are very pleased to have executed this agreement, setting the stage for the continued successful expansion of our domestic business.

This morning, I will provide an overview of the transaction we announced earlier today. Jeff will share additional insight into the structure in terms of the transaction, discuss accounting and capital allocation implications and provide an update to our 2018 guidance and the long-term targets. I will come back to discuss the strength of our domestic business and our strategic focus going forward. We will then open the line for questions.

We are very pleased with the outcome of the strategic review process, we began earlier this year. We are confident the sale of Chaucer will further enhance our goal to be the premier property and casualty company in the independent agency channel, one that delivers significant value to our partners, customers, shareholders and employees.

As outlined in our news release, the total proceeds from the transaction are expected to be $950 million inclusive of a pre-signing dividend of $85 million received in the second quarter of this year. We expect to close the transaction late this year or in the first quarter of 2019.

Chaucer has been an important contributor to our companies since we acquired the business in 2011, it has surpassed our earnings expectations consistently outperformed the Lloyd’s market and delivered a very high return on our initial investment. Chaucer continues to successfully navigate the challenging conditions in the Lloyd’s market building on its strong market position and exceptional reputation. Had we elected to retain Chaucer, it would have continued to be an important and meaningful contributor to our company. We want to sincerely thank John Fowle and the entire Chaucer team for their partnership, expertise and commitment through this process. We will continue to work together as we close this transaction and manage through a smooth transition.

We expect this transaction to provide significant benefits to our company, generating substantial value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. First, the transaction will enable us to place even greater focus on our primary domestic property and casualty business. Building business segments in which we currently enjoy strong market presence and where we believe, we have significant prospects for profitable growth. Our domestic business is on a strong and improving trajectory and delivering above target returns.

Second, the transaction reduces our tail risk exposure to significant global catastrophe events. In years characterized by lower severity cat in the U.S., Chaucer has had a diversifying effect on our portfolio contributing to overall earnings persistency.

However, Chaucer can compound our risk aggregation and losses in years characterized by higher more severe catastrophe events in the U.S. as was evident during 2017. This transaction will stabilize our catastrophe risk profile and make it more consistent with the U.S. primary insurance carrier while also reducing our capital requirements.

Third, this transaction will provide us with greater financial flexibility, it will set the stage for prudent strategic investments in attractive markets, allocating capital to our more profitable businesses and providing us the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. This transaction also represents an opportunity for Chaucer to gain a strategic partner that is seeking to expand its International Specialty market presence.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Farber

Thank you, Jack, and good morning everyone. In my remarks, I will reference the slide presentation we published earlier today. You can find it on the investors page of our website. As outlined on Slide 7 and 8 of the presentation deck, there are several components of the transaction that are worthy of note.

Cash consideration of $865 million excluding the pre-signing dividend represents an implied multiple of 1.66 times, the $520 million of Chaucer’s tangible equity as of June 30, 2018. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals including Lloyd’s and the PRA, the London regulators. It is also subject to regulatory approvals, customary in the People’s Republic of China as well as the approval of the Buyer’s shareholders. The Board of Directors of China Re has approved the transaction. China Re is a public company, but more than 80% is directly or indirectly state-owned by the People’s Republic of China.

There is execution risk in closing any sale transaction. However, this deal meets our structural requirements including certain protections against the execution risk. A substantial amount of due diligence has been performed on all sides to provide a level of confidence that the approval process can be done efficiently and successfully. China Re has reviewed the transaction and its terms with the PRC regulators and its shareholders and they have a high confidence in a positive outcome. If China Re fails to obtain approvals from the PRC or from its shareholders, a break fee of $57 million would be triggered.

Additionally, the agreement provides for the transfers of the risks and rewards of ownership from the Hanover to China Re as of the end of March 2018 a so-called locked box transaction. Chaucer’s results between signing and closing will not impact the proceeds except for the amount of contingent consideration tied to excess cat losses included in the $950 million of proceeds is contingent consideration of $45 million, which will be held in escrow and paid in full at the closing. Assuming Chaucer’s 2018 current accident year catastrophe losses are below 10% of its earned premiums.

The contingent consideration is reduced dollar for dollar with cats above 10%. Through six months, Chaucer’s cats are running below such levels. We are considering putting a reinsurance agreement in place with a third party to further solidify this portion of the consideration. As it relates to net proceeds, we expect total proceeds of $950 million to be reduced by customary transaction costs, taxes and potential contingent consideration and to fall within a range of $825 million to $875 million. We expect deployable capital proceeds to be in a similar range, there will be very little to no stranded overhead or post-transaction dyssynergies due to the nature of this business.

Finally, looking back to when we acquired Chaucer in 2011, this has proven to be a very profitable investment with an internal rate of return of approximately 20% over the seven-year period. From a reporting standpoint, we will reclassify Chaucer’s results to discontinued operations in our third quarter financial statements.

As a reminder, our definition of operating earnings excludes earnings from discontinued operations as well as unrealized and realized investment gains and losses. So with today’s announcement, Chaucer’s previously reported operating earnings will be reclassified to discontinued operations. For example, operating earnings per share for the first half of 2018 of $4.15 per diluted share will now be $3.31, while net income per share will remain the same as $3.88 per diluted share.

In addition, Chaucer’s balance sheet will be reclassified as held for sale, which aggregates all the assets and liabilities of the businesses to be sold to one line on each side of the balance sheet. As I previously mentioned, the sale will be executed through a locked box transaction and is expected to generate a net after tax gain. The amount of the gain will vary until execution date dependent upon the interplay between Chaucer’s earnings recorded through discontinued operations, realization of contingent consideration related to catastrophe losses, final tax impacts and other items.

Slide 10 of the presentation includes preliminary pro forma information excluding Chaucer. For the first half of 2018, the Hanover’s domestic stand alone results reflected growth of approximately 8% and the combined ratio consistent with that including Chaucer. Domestic combined ratio for this period was somewhat elevated by higher than typical catastrophe losses, while Chaucer’s cats were lower than usual, excluding catastrophes, our domestic combined ratio at just over 90% was lower overall as expected.

Underlying this result, there is a meaningful improvement in the expense ratio and a higher loss ratio reflective of a different mix between the two businesses. We expect our domestic operations to run at a slightly improved combined ratio and a higher ROE going forward compared to that including Chaucer.

Slide 12 provides a summary of our full-year 2018 operating earnings outlook. Changes to our original guidance primarily reflect removal of Chaucer’s results from operating income into discontinued operations. Underlying expectations for a domestic business remain substantially in line with our original 2018 guidance. We anticipate 2018 full-year written premium growth to be at the high end of the previously guided mid single-digit range based on the strong first half performance in 2018.

NII from our domestic operations is anticipated to increase by approximately 5% helped by outperformance in partnership income in the first and second quarters as well as the marginally better than expected view of cash flows and new money rates for the remainder of the year. We expect our domestic expense ratio to improve half a point in line with our original expectations as we continue to see the benefit of expense savings actions executed in July of 2017 and robust earned premium growth.

Our domestic combined ratio excluding catastrophes should be on the lower end of the 90% to 91% guided previously for the combined entity. Through the first six months of 2018, catastrophe losses exceeded our expectations while the second half catastrophe loss assumption is set at 4.2% of the net earned premium for the domestic business. We expect a go-forward effective tax rate of approximately 21%.

Now, moving on to discuss capital and ROE metrics, on Slide 11, we provided an indication of the capital allocation between our remaining businesses and Chaucer. As you are aware, Chaucer’s ROE is currently lower than the ROE for a domestic business. For example, our annualized six-month Chaucer operating ROE was 10% while our domestic businesses delivered a 13% return even with the elevated catastrophe experience in the first half of 2018.

The sale of Chaucer allows us to unlock the domestic ROE potential. However, it will take some time to be fully reflected in our financial statements, because first, we need to close the transaction and second, we need to redeploy the proceeds. Going forward in order to provide additional transparency to our investors and analysts, we will disclose the progress on the capital deployment. We also will provide an adjusted return on equity measure after removal of both undeployed proceeds from the sale and the related net investment income in our quarterly results.

As outlined on Slide 13, our capital management strategy remains unchanged with superior shareholder value creation as our goal. The net proceeds from the transaction will be used for a variety of capital management initiatives including but not limited to organic growth opportunities through accelerated expansion of our specialized capabilities, continued growth and penetration in our personal lines and small commercial offerings, coupled with investments and innovation to better serve our agents and customers.

Potential inorganic growth as we continue to explore accretive all-time type acquisitions through renewal rights, strategic hires and small-sized M&A, very consistent with our historical activity. We will continue to support our regular quarterly dividend taking our payout ratio into consideration. We fully expect stock buybacks to be an important tool in our go-forward capital management strategy with known limitations related to float and trading volume.

We will consider buying back debt with a higher coupon or debt that is inefficient from a rating agency capital perspective. As special dividends are concerned, there are perceived positives and negatives associated with this capital return method; however, given our level of excess capital, there is the potential to return capital to our shareholders quickly through this approach.

Before I turn the call back over to Jack, I would like to update you on our long-term financial targets presented on Slide 17 of the presentation. We remain confident in our ability to deliver above industry growth and top quartile returns. As a reminder, we identified three major aspirational financial targets, specifically ROE and growth in both operating earnings and book value per share.

Our domestic business is targeting an ROE in the range of 13% to 14% excluding the deployable proceeds created by the Chaucer sale. This is an increase from the previously communicated target of 11% to 12%, primarily due to lower tax rates and to a lesser extent, the go-forward domestic business performance. This goal assumes relatively stable market conditions consistent with the assumption we used for our original targets communicated in 2017.

On an earnings per share basis, while we remain confident in our underlying earnings trajectory, it is difficult to be specific on this metric due to the potential impact of share purchases both timing and volume. Similarly, book value per share growth will also be highly dependent on potential capital management actions. In addition, we believe a total shareholder value-creation metric is valuable as well reflecting the impact of shareholder dividends.

After closing the sale and communicating key components of our capital management strategy, we will be better able to provide more specific information on these metrics. We also shared an expectation for premium growth, which we continue to consider a means to our earnings growth goal and not a primary goal in and of itself. Our current growth trajectory including the growth initiatives already in place, should drive a 6% to 7% CAGR, additional premium growth will be dependent upon the pricing environment and navigating that with effective underwriting and opportunistic business development.

With those comments, I’ll turn it back to Jack.

Jack Roche

Thank you, Jeff. On a stand-alone domestic basis, we are a focused company with approximately $4.3 billion in premiums expected in 2018, split roughly at 50% commercial and 40% personal lines. We have significant prospects for profitable growth in each of our business segments. These include our market leading personal lines account business and our small commercial portfolio, which together represent more than half of our domestic written premium. Both are high growth markets for us and produce returns well above target capital hurdle rates.

Additionally, we have a strong position in the highly specialized lower and middle market sector as well as the Specialty segment, but we are the carrier of choice for retail agents. Together, these businesses are generating very attractive returns and represent meaningful growth opportunities. We will continue to invest in these opportunities and leverage our higher return businesses moving forward.

We have demonstrated solid accelerated growth over the last several years delivering approximately 8% premium growth in our domestic business in the first half of 2018 driven by solid market position with our distribution partners and insight into attractive business opportunities. Our underlying loss and expense ratios also improved over the same period, a testament to our underwriting expertise and pricing discipline.

We are stronger and better positioned than ever. In the U.S. insurance market, we’ll continue to present very attractive new opportunities. We believe, we can further leverage our product and distribution platforms, capitalize on our market position and deliver above average premium and earnings growth.

Our three strategic priorities remain the same. First, we will continue to build on the strength of our distinctive distribution strategy, leveraging our existing partner relationships. We also will continue to fill in some of the underpenetrated geographies and underutilized capabilities with select new agency appointments.

Second, we will continue to expand our growing specialty and market niche capabilities, enhancing our product offerings and responsibly expanding our risk appetite. For example, we have identified a number of specialty opportunities in the small private financial institutions market and other specialty sectors that are relevant to our agent partners.

Third, we will continue to grow our businesses through innovation while maintaining a flexible and responsive business model. Our goal is to innovate in ways that help us acquire more customers and serve them more holistically. We have a number of initial pilots that will eventually present opportunities for growth and served as an expansion of our agency value proposition. In addition, we strive to improve our underwriting and risk management, leveraging new data analytics and technology capabilities. All of our innovation projects are used case based and have transparent financial parameters that are subject to discipline review process.

In closing, we are pleased with the outcome of the Chaucer review in sale process from both the strategic and financial standpoint. Strategically, this transaction will enable us to double down on our proven distribution approach, further develop our specialized capabilities and focus on innovation helping our partners grow.

Financially, it reduces our exposure to extreme global catastrophe events and frees up capital to invest in higher return businesses, ultimately enhancing our shareholder value creation. At the same time, we fully expect Chaucer to continue to be an industry leader and benefit from its association with a high-quality and highly-rated organization committed to building a significant presence in the international specialty market.

We would now be happy to respond to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. The first question today comes from Christopher Campbell with KBW. Please go ahead.

Christopher Campbell

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. How is all?

Jeff Farber

Great. Good morning.

Christopher Campbell

I guess my first question is, I think Jeff, you had mentioned limitations on buyback. So, how should we be thinking about just Hanover visibility to repurchase shares with the proceeds? What would the timeline be and how would that be dependent on the closing date?

Jeff Farber

I think we’ll probably give much more visibility on that as we get to the closing. Given the float and the volume, we still have ample ability to be active in share buybacks, but there is obviously a natural limitation, but we’ll give you more visibility as we get closer to the closing.

Christopher Campbell

Got it. And with the $85 million pre-closing dividend that Hanover has already received, would that be available for buybacks immediately?

Jeff Farber

I think overall, we are in the market and we participate on buybacks, and there’s a certain amount of excess capital that we maintain on a regular basis. Overall that we’ve told you about the deployable capital that we expect to have as a matter of the deal, which is $825 million to $875 million. I think given the season that we’re in, it’s probably not wise to be overly active in using up capital, but as we get closer to closing, I think it will be more transparent to you.

Christopher Campbell

Great. That’s very helpful. and then just kind of circling another capital management want to, just on the regular dividend going forward, your higher ROEs, I mean, you’re guiding to on the long range and then more underwriting leverage, so should we expect to see your dividend yield ride and then higher pay out ratios?

Jeff Farber

We’ve maintained a relatively constant pay out ratio over time that payout ratio we typically have adjusted our dividends once a year in the fourth quarter. Since that time, you’ve seen taxes come down. And so therefore, our payout ratio has declined. We will revisit our dividend, we know – obviously with the board as we get to year-end and we’ll make appropriate decisions thereon.

Christopher Campbell

Okay, great. And then just another – now more just on the growth of the business, so what organic and inorganic growth ops that you’re thinking about and then what would be the timeframe for getting those lines?

Jeff Farber

Yes. Thanks, Chris. We’re very excited about the trajectory of our business in the U.S. as you’ve seen, we continued to generate more than acceptable returns on that business. But we also have probably the best agency followership that we’ve had certainly since I’ve been here. So, the combination of those two things are got us some momentum that allows us to continue to penetrate our current capabilities, our small commercial and person lines, franchises are generating terrific returns and we’ve got nice upper single-digit growth.

Increasingly as our middle market and specialty portfolio matures and generates acceptable and in some cases, very strong results. We find even more opportunity to penetrate with our existing agency plan in those sectors. As you can imagine, as we’ve been working through this process of a possible Chaucer sale, we’ve been working diligently to come up with kind of what’s next, what industry sectors can we pursue, what lines of business would be a natural next extension, how could we accelerate growth frankly in our most profitable businesses in geographies.

So, I have charged Bryan and Dick to really bring us that full transparency of the additional growth opportunities, both in our existing capabilities as well as some of the next steps that we can take. We’ve lined that up pretty aggressively in front of ourselves and at least in terms of choices. We also had our field leadership team here this week as part of our annual drill around understanding the growth in each trajectory and how the business is maturing and we had a terrific three days that brought us I think the highest level of transparency that we’ve ever seen. But our commitment is to make sure that the additional growth opportunities that we put in front of us will be accretive that we’re focused on profitable growth.

And that as we get closer to close, we hope to further unveil some of the investments that we’re going to make that will accelerate that profitable growth, but we’ve already disclosed I think in our last quarter, things like extensions in the financial institutions, some work we focused in on the retail ENF space, some expansions in our management liability and professional liability, risk appetite and of course, some accelerated growth in our personal lines and small commercial businesses now that they’re generating such terrific returns. So, well – we won’t underwhelm you with our transparency around how we’re going to take advantage of the position we put ourselves in.

Christopher Campbell

Great. And then just is there some quantum of the $825 to $875 deployable capital proceeds that would be used for these types of reinvestment in the core businesses?

Jeff Farber

Well, I think as we’ve said in past. Right now, we’re generating more than adequate capital through our returns to fund our current organic growth opportunities if we are able to accelerate that growth. We still have a little bit room without having to dip into the excess capital position. But I think the short answer is yes, that if we can – while maintaining the right financial discipline around those growth opportunities that we can find the ability to take that next step that we fully expect to use some of those that deployable capital to fund that. And additionally, as you know we’ve become pretty confident overtime on small to mid-sized inorganic acquisitions and we expect that we’ll see more of that activity emerge. And if we don’t see it that – and as an inorganic capability, we’d certainly see increasing opportunities to look at talent moves as different companies change their focus and presents some opportunity for us to build our capabilities with very talented people from our competitors.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. Well, thanks for all the answers. Congrats on the transaction.

Jeff Farber

Thank you, Chris.

Operator

The next question comes from Matt Carletti with JMP. Please go ahead.

Matt Carletti

Hey, thanks. Good morning.

Jeff Farber

Good morning.

Matt Carletti

Just a few questions, I think maybe just following on Chris’s kind of capital questions, following on the inorganic, I mean can you give a little more color around you mentioned kind of small-to-mid sized potential bolt-on, if that makes sense. Can you give some parameters around that in terms of how we should think about kind of your appetite size, I think that broadly in the market, there’s some peers that have got some capital and gone out and made some very big acquisitions and I think there’s a little bit of fear around exactly what your appetite might be and I think if you give a little color around that, that will be helpful.

Jeff Farber

Yes, Matt. I appreciate the question and I think if you look at us historically, what we’ve tried to do is to identify small acquisitions, renewal rights deals or a kind of team build-outs that meet several kind of key criteria, a) they have to be – have the potential to be accretive in a relatively short period of time. We also look at the range of outcomes that surround those businesses, some businesses may be profitable for the top quartile players, but the bottom quartile players generate substantially, less desirable results.

So, it’s not just what the potential returns are, but what the range of outcomes around those returns. We also importantly match that up against our distribution strategy and while everything we do doesn’t have to exclusively fit into our franchise approach. The real bull’s eye of our target is capabilities, both inorganic and organic that we can build out that add to our proposition to the best agents in this country.

So, as we go through, you won’t see us do anything highly transformational. We don’t see an opportunity to throng and throw a long pass and hope that we score a touchdown. We would rather really move the ball down the field in a consistent pattern to what we’ve done in the past and build on their profitable growth that we have in the U.S.

Matt Carletti

Okay, very helpful. Thank you. there’s couple others, I mean I guess the other one is, as we think about kind of not the growth side of what you might do a capital, but the capital return side, okay, and I appreciate your comments on how quickly you can put capital to work a buyback versus special dividend, can you comment a little bit on how you view valuation of the shares when you make that decision how you think about valuation in a buyback scenario versus a special dividend.

Jack Roche

Yes. This is Jack. I’ll let Jeff kind of answer the specifics of that, but very consistent with the way we’ve been talking about this over the last several quarters actually as we announced the potential sale of Chaucer that we plan to have a very balanced approach towards capital deployment, looking at those organic and inorganic opportunities as we said, but that we fully expect that we will deploy a good portion of that capital through capital management strategies.

And so Jeff has put together a very thoughtful kind of framework that we’re working from and we’ll do that not only kind of build on that, but as you – what you can expect as we get closer to close, we can be increasingly transparent about what we’re going to do immediately versus what we would do over a period of time, that would be required to us to deploy that capital efficiently and effectively. So, Jeff?

Jeff Farber

Yes. Just to add a few thoughts to that, we have a very detailed capital framework and plan that we go through and capital management if you will plays a very important role in that. And I believe stock buyback will be a meaningful portion of that. Certainly, we can’t be completely unaware of where the stock is and what the value is. We’d look at things in terms of a periodic – a payback period. So, we kind of consider that. I think about price-to-book value and where our ROE is and where our stock is certainly trading and I feel very comfortable currently that stock buyback can be a very meaningful portion of capital management, capital deployment in total.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. And one last one, I mean you mentioned kind of the cap hurdle that is built in there and then parts of what’s held back and I noticed you. You didn’t put a number on that, I can understand that. Can you put any parameters around us for it, I mean is it kind of look back at what your average cats have been over a number of years and that’s a good proxy or how should we think about kind of the ballpark of kind of – what’s kind of been built in versus what might be excess?

Jack Roche

Sure, happy to do it, Matt. So, the contingent consideration is based on a phase out that kicks in at 10% of net earned premium. Our plan for the year at Chaucer is 8% of net earned premium, and through June year-to-date, the cat ratio was 4.3%. So there’s an additional $65 million in the second two quarters of the year or the second half of the year are 15% of that portion of the year in terms of a cat ratio slightly higher than 15% to get to the 10%. And in addition, now withstanding cats that are sort of imminent through what have you, we’re looking at potentially considering some reinsurance that might protect us at a reasonable level.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. Thank you very much for the answers and congrats and best of luck.

Jack Roche

Thanks.

Jeff Farber

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Larry Greenberg with Janney. Please go ahead.

Larry Greenberg

Good morning and thank you. So, just following up on the capital discussion a little bit, you guys mentioned that you lose some diversification benefits with the transaction, but you also lose a decent bit of tail risk. I know that premium-to-surplus; premium-to-equities are pretty crude metric these days. But on the domestic side, you do run higher than a lot of your peers do. So, I’m just wondering if you could discuss kind of holistically, how you look at the capital requirements kind of net-net pre and post-transaction and give us a little bit of color on that.

Jack Roche

Yes. I’ll let Jeff speak to that specifically. But Larry, thanks for the question. Because, I think what you know having followed us for some time is that the whole strategy of this firm is to diversify over time to generate better and more consistent returns, but also to bring a much more distinctive offering to our agency partners. So, you can expect us over time to continue to do what we’ve been doing and that is, improve our geographic spread to get into more distinctive categories, but also more casualty oriented and so a big part of our plans going forward is how do we continue that journey? How do we continue to make the weather a less relevant frankly to our results, but clearly to your point, we have to be conscious of our current state. So, Jeff, do you want to respond to that?

Jeff Farber

Sure. So Larry, we have a lot of capital masters so to speak that we have to pay attention to. We have S&P. We have Moody’s. We have A.M. Best. We have our own economic capital, which one might say is the true north of how we look at it on a model basis. We’ve said before that S&P has been our binding constraint. and so what we wanted to do is, we say give or take $950 million of proceeds, the range of both net proceeds and deployable capital was $825 million to $875 million, so after taxes and costs in a variety of things. So there ends up being a fair amount of that capital, which is deployable.

From a leverage perspective, Moody’s tends to focus a little bit on leverage, and Moody’s has an interesting calculation where they include – they don’t do quite as crude calculation as we might, which is premium-to-surplus. They actually include reserves in the numerator of that ratio and because Chaucer has much higher reserves. The Moody’s leverage calculation actually goes down without Chaucer even though a crude premium-to-surplus ratio would be lower at Chaucer than it would be domestic as you said. So, we’ve considered all those factors and we feel very comfortable with our deployable proceeds, we’ve got good relationships with the rating agencies and we feel very comfortable with our use of capital.

Larry Greenberg

Okay. Thank you. And then just one number’s question, Jeff, I think you said that you have built in a 4.2 point cat load for the back half of the year pro forma. Can you break that down between the third and the fourth quarter?

Jeff Farber

When – do we have that Oksana? It’s a little bit higher in the third quarter, but it’s not materially higher given that cat load, obviously, the tail risk is much higher in the third quarter, but the – sort of AAL, the average annual load isn’t a lot higher. But we can provide that, I know we provided didn’t we give the third quarter on the second quarter from this well.

Larry Greenberg

Yes. I think you said 5.7%, which would obviously include Chaucer.

Jeff Farber

Okay. We will – we’ll share that with you shortly. I just don’t have – and this you have it Oksana?

Oksana Lukasheva

I don’t have.

Jeff Farber

No. We’ll come back John, that I just don’t have it at my fingertips.

Jack Roche

Yes. Based on what we’ve already disclosed it’s really going to just be math, right, because the 15% that that Jeff is referring to includes some of the shortfall if you will and the cat in the first half of the year and then we’ve already talked about what the third quarter is. So, it should be easy enough for us to disclose how that works out for what the original cat loads were for the second half of the year and how that got benefited if you will by the shortfall in cats for Chaucer in the first half of the year.

Jeff Farber

Yes. We’ll share that number, but – it’s not more than 50 basis points difference between the third, but we’ll come back to you with that number.

Larry Greenberg

Excellent. Thank you.

Jeff Farber

Thanks. I guess we do have it’s 4.8% for the Q3 domestically.

Larry Greenberg

Perfect.

Jeff Farber

4.8%, sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Wayne Archambo with Monarch Partners. Please go ahead.

Wayne Archambo

Yes. Good morning. Just on the timing of the proceeds, I’m interested to know will you be sitting with the net proceeds for some length of time before you redeploy them or do you see the redeployment of the proceeds simultaneous with using them for some other transactions?

Jack Roche

What we have been trying to do articulate over the last two quarters, is that we are going to use a very balanced approach. It is our intention to consistent with the close to be articulate about some immediate capital management commitments that we would make as well as some provisional views for over the next couple of years and we would be even more definitive of that if it wasn’t for what Jeff referenced earlier is the kind of float and trading volume that makes it that challenges us a little bit to make sure that we don’t destroy value in that excess capital by returning it too quickly.

So, we will have a very balanced approach and what would Jeff also articulated as we’re going to be very transparent about it. Once this deal closes, we will have separated out what we believe to be the deployable capital versus the capital required to run our U.S. domestic business, and then as we get to each quarter, how much of that we have return back through the various methods and what’s left and overtime, increasingly put forward the idea is that where we have to use some of that capital organically and inorganically.

We’ve been preparing for this for some time, as you can imagine. It’s important to shareholders, it’s important to us, who are very focused on it. Everybody can pick their own number, it certainly would take a meaningful amount of capital like this two or three years or some period of time to be able to deploy all of it, but you can certainly expect that a meaningful portion would be deployed or managed in short order. And so the sort of weighted life of this capital would be meaningfully lower than the period that we were just talking to an average basis.

Wayne Archambo

One last question, if you’re sitting with that capital for a bond or two months, do you find yourself at all vulnerable for – to be acquired, because sitting with that much capital makes it that less expensive for the buyer, right?

Jack Roche

Well, listen as we’ve said before when challenged with that question, we understand that there’s always a vulnerability in an industry, where there’s consolidation going on. We have a pretty high confidence though that our improved performance and growth trajectory in the company makes us a very investable asset. And so we believe that while we have to be conscious of the best interest of our shareholders that the best way for us to remain independent is to continue to deliver high quality results in above market growth and we think that short-term excess capital position as long as we’re very clear about how we’re going to deploy it, will not be our vulnerability.

Wayne Archambo

Great. Thank you.

