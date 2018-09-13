Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio Presents at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 13, 2018 11:10 AM ET

Giovanni Caforio - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

David Risinger - Morgan Stanley

Thanks everybody for joining us for the session with Bristol-Myers. I just need to refer you to disclaimers at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. It's very much my pleasure to welcome the Chairman and CEO of Bristol-Myers, Giovanni Caforio. Giovanni became CEO in March of 2015.

He originally joined Bristol in the year 2000 as Vice President and General Manager in Italy and he took on positions of increasing responsibility, eventually becoming Chief Commercial Officer in 2013 and Chief Operating Officer in 2014. Prior to Bristol, Giovanni spent 12 years with Abbott in a number of leadership positions and he earned his M.D. degree from the University of Rome.

I thought we would start off by asking you to provide some opening comments on the business, the momentum and the prospects and we till take it form there.

Giovanni Caforio

Okay. Thank you David. Good morning everyone. It's a pleasure to be here. It's really an important time for the company and I feel very good actually and optimistic about our future as a company. As you know, I think about Bristol-Myers Squibb as a growth company. And maybe I will start my introduction by telling you that the performance of our business today is very strong.

We have two franchises with Opdivo and Eliquis, both $6 billion-plus franchises, growing at 30% or above with continued progress in terms of our competitive position in the marketplace. So the business today is growing and strong. There are significant potential opportunities for growth in the company that I see in the short and medium-term.

For Eliquis, specifically, there continues to a significant unmet medical need. Over 40% of patients in the U.S. are still using warfarin. We are rapidly advancing our leadership position in the OAC market and there is clearly an opportunity for Eliquis to continue to be a growth driver for us.

For Opdivo, the short and medium term are all about commercial execution of recent launches, including adjuvant melanoma where we already have a 70% share, first-line renal cancer, where the launch is going very well. And then as I look at the next 12 to 18 months, there is an unprecedented number of data readouts across multiple tumors from small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, renal cancer and head and neck cancer.

So a significant number of catalysts for Eliquis and Opdivo to continue to grow the company in the short and medium-term. Long-term, our pipeline continues to strengthen, within oncology and outside of oncology. I am sure we will talk about important data we released yesterday about our TYK2 program, a very interesting compound and I am quite happy that as we think about the long-term growth opportunities for the company and the pipeline, it is increasingly a diversified story with a strong core in oncology but emerging interesting programs in our other innovative medicines businesses.

David Risinger

Well, that's a great way to start. I thought I would follow-up with maybe having you expand a little bit more on what you think investors may under-appreciate about Bristol-Myers in terms of the oncology growth potential and then opportunities outside of oncology, which you started to touch on as well.

Giovanni Caforio

Yes. I think that, Dave, I won't go back into the details of the strength of our ongoing business. But I would say that we have clearly demonstrated a strong ability to execute commercially, both with Eliquis and Opdivo. Every one of our launches has been executed flawlessly and we have established a leadership position from a market share perspective in every one of the areas in which we had an indication or an approved product. So there is an inherent strength in our ability to execute commercially from access all the way to driving demand.

The second thing that I would say is that our business is broadening. And so if you think about Opdivo, we have had a lot of discussion, naturally, about the importance of our lung cancer business but over the course of the last few months, because of the strength of the rest of our business now, I think about 60% to 65% at our Opdivo U.S. business is being outside of lung. That number has become 50% to 60% outside of the U.S. So our business with Opdivo has become a very diversified business. It' important to look at it that way because going forward that will continue to be a driver of growth for us.

And I think when it comes to the pipeline, I think it's important for us today to be able to say outside of oncology three programs that are advancing rapidly the I think about as meaningful opportunities for the company. TYK2, beginning with psoriasis, a really important pipeline agent for us, but also the agreement with Janssen on our XIa molecule. We are in Phase 2, starting Phase 2. We believe we have a significant opportunity to advance that program. There is potential in secondary stroke prevention and working with Janssen, we are excited about advancing that program. And finally, the FGF21 as our lead program in fibrosis.

So there is an opportunity to rethink about our pipeline continuing to diversify and offer optionality for continued growth. As I said at the beginning, I think about BMS as a growth company and the platform for growth has strengthened the number of opportunities and the optionality that exist with that growth continues to increase as well.

David Risinger

That's very helpful. And maybe you could talk a little bit more about the TYK2 data yesterday, which was quite encouraging.

Giovanni Caforio

Yes. This is a really interesting program. TYK2 is a pathway that we have been interested in for some time. Our team, it's an internally discovered asset and I believe it is an asset where the strength of our discovery capabilities and chemistry capability will become more and more evident as we publish data about the compound and some of the in vitro characteristics of the compound. The pathway itself, TYK2, is more selective than in some of the JAKs that you may be familiar with. And our compound, specifically, we believe, is extraordinary selective.

As a result of that, we have been aiming for a medicine that would be very efficacious and at the same time have a differentiated safety profile. And the Phase 2 study that we disclosed yesterday in moderate to severe psoriasis at a European meeting provided a confirmation to our hypothesis because we were able to show an efficacy as measured by PASI 75 with a response rate of approximately 70% which is comparable to the efficacy of biologic without seeing the safety concerns that are commonly seen with JAK inhibitors.

Now, I must say, this is a Phase 2 study obviously and we have initiated two Phase 3 programs to confirm that data. But the profile that we have seen in Phase 2 would indicate the potential for these agents to be an oral agent that has very high efficacy, a very manageable safety profile that can be differentiated. And remember that in psoriasis, only about 15% of patients receive a biologic because dermatologists really are much more comfortable with using oral agents. And so if you have an oral agent that is highly efficacious, it can occupy a very central space in the treatment of psoriasis.

The other thing that I would say is that while it is earlier with other indications, we are beginning to think about TYK2 as something as a program that can be a pipeline in a product. And we do have ongoing Phase 2 programs in lupus and Crohn and we are planning on initiating Phase 2 studies in ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis. And so if data continues to mature, this is the beginning of a story that can be a really exciting story for us.

David Risinger

Great. That's very helpful. And you talked about the profile versus the JAKs but it's also notable that the JAKs are not approved in psoriasis, right. So they are approved for psoriatic arthritis, not psoriasis. So that's also quite interesting from my vantage point that it would be the first highly efficacious oral as an alternative in the market. But transitioning to the company's M&A agenda, obviously Bristol-Myers has been active in a competitive marketplace. You have obviously pursued different transactions over the course of time. Maybe you could update us on the current landscape, as you see it and your hopes for Bristol's activity in the next year or two?

Giovanni Caforio

So David, what I would start from is that I see Bristol-Myers Squibb as being in a position of strength today because of what I mentioned about our in-line business, the short-term opportunities and the strengthening of the pipeline. I would say that one of the elements of our strategy for the last few years has been the belief that it is by complementing internal and external innovation that we must be thinking about allocation of capital and strengthening our long-term growth outlook. And so business development has always been a priority and it remains a priority for us.

We have looked at deals with three lenses. First of all, we think about deals that make sense strategically. What that means is that we like to look at areas where we have deep knowledge and where we think that our scientists can add value to the program. So we have done typically deals in areas that belong to our core strategy. We have looked at deals that make sense scientifically because we, as a company, are focused on transformational medicines and innovation. And so we look at deals where the science is promising and can generate really transformative medicines.

And then we look at deals where we can be financially disciplined. What I would say is that we have traditionally done more smaller science deals than we have done larger deals. And I think that's the nature of more deals with those characteristics being available in the early space. But as I have said in the past, we are somewhat agnostic to size and I believe we have extreme flexibility with respect to our balance sheet. And so we are clearly open to looking at deals, again, regardless of the size when those conditions are met.

David Risinger

Very good. Maybe we could pivot to discussing the outlook for drug pricing. Obviously the administration is very focused on this issue. We would love to get your thoughts on what to watch.

Giovanni Caforio

Sure. So first I must say, it is clear that this administration is moving fast in many directions and it has made it a priority to look at drug pricing. It is early days but we share many of the reasons why the administration is looking at the right pricing. I think it is important to look at healthcare costs in general. And there are real issues with affordability of medicines for patients. And there clearly are inefficiencies and misaligned incentives in the supply chain. And I think those are areas that can be addressed.

So if you think about what is happening in the market, I can think about my business. In our business the totality of our growth in the first six months of the year has come from volume. Our net prices in the U.S. have not increased. What you are seeing is a significant acceleration of the volume of rebates in the market. Net prices are not increasing but the burden on patients is still driven by list prices. And when you think about a growing delta between list prices and net price, the out-of-pocket exposure of patients is linked to list price and patients are not benefiting from rebates, which is clearly not a healthy supply chain and not one that is aligned to the interest of patients.

And so we believe there is a real priority to realign incentives so that patients have access to medicines and that net prices are more indicative to what patients should be thinking about rather than list prices. And I think we are aligned with the administration broadly, maybe I can say, as an industry that that is an area to be addressed. There are other areas like 340B where programs that were meant to be addressing the needs of specific underserved populations have disproportionately grown and again, there incentives have no longer been aligned and I think there is an opportunity to go back and think about ways in which 340B can become again a program that addresses the needs of disadvantaged patient populations rather than being more broadly a revenue stream for providers. I think that's important as well.

Now, I am sure that Secretary Azar has also discussed the desire of the administration to have an increased level of competition in Part B. And while Part B is really small program of Medicare and it's also one where, for example, price increases have not been an issue, we also understand there is a need to think about competition in Part B. While we are for our mechanisms by which there can be more competition in Part B, but physicians continue to have the flexibility to prescribe the best medicine for every patient and where patients continue to have access to medicines.

We are concerned with moving medicines from Part B to Part D because of the economics for patients. Patients have much higher out-of-pocket expenses exposure to Part D medicines than Part B medicines. Seniors often don't have supplemental Part D insurance and so we don't think that would be in the interest of patients. We also believe that capped programs that are not carefully designed potentially deprive patients from access to important medicines. But we are open to thinking about utilization management programs in Part B that enable physicians to use pathways and guidelines that have developed with clinical data in mind and enable them to make cost-effective use of resources.

So from my perspective, there is real openness from the industry to participate in the dialogue with the administration. We are aligned on many fronts. And from a BMS perspective, I can tell you that we are very well positioned because we have highly differentiated medicines that address areas of high unmet medical need that have leading volume shares in the markets in which they compete. And I am confident that our business would continue to perform very strongly in a market that is more heavily managed. So sorry for the long answer, but that's a very complex topic.

David Risinger

That's very helpful. Thank you. Regarding Opdivo, management has already discussed the outlook for growth into 2019. But could you help us with some of the math in terms of thinking about new indications offsetting potential pressure on second line lung?

Giovanni Caforio

Yes. So we do think about Opdivo as a growing brand and we do think about a real opportunity for Opdivo to grow next year. Obviously, the performance this year so far has been quite strong. And I think you need to be thinking about two dimensions.

The first one is the evolution of the mix of indications. And I am pleased that Opdivo is becoming more and more of a diversified franchise. So if you think about ex-lung, so indications outside of lung cancer in the U.S., today it is 60% to 65% of our business is outside of lung. If you think about ex-U.S. markets, again 50% to 60% of the business is outside of lung. So the business in diversifying.

And outside of lung, we are seeing strong growth. We have had a very strong launch of the adjuvant melanoma indication where we have over a 70% market share already. We are seeing a significant expansion of the pool of patient being treated with Opdivo compared to the patients that were been treated with Yervoy. I think that has been a really good launch.

Second, first-line renal. We launched the combination of Opdivo plus low-dose Yervoy recently. We already have over 30% market share and that indication is growing. And I think that over time the diversification of this franchise will continue and those indications will continue to be drivers of growth.

Then the issue is what are the dynamics in lung cancer. There, we are seeing that as I-O agents enter first-line lung cancer, obviously the pool of eligible patients for Opdivo in second-line over time will shrink. But I am very pleased that we continue to have a very stable market share in second-line lung cancer. And second. I see that erosion to happen over time and in the U.S. that will happen between now and I would say the end of 2019. And outside of the U.S., I would say probably will happen about a year later just because of the timing of approval of I-O agents in first-line lung cancer and the time needed for reimbursement.

So I do see 2018 and 2019 to be years of transition. I think that transition will continue in lung cancer into 2020 outside of the U.S. But I do as maintaining a strong presence in second-line lung cancer and the growth of the ex-lung business compensating that erosion so that Opdivo is a growing franchise. A bit of a complex issue but hopefully I have been able to frame it in a way that is helpful.

David Risinger

Yes. Thank you. Regarding ex-U.S. opportunities, could you update us both on the re-examination of the filing for Opdivo plus Yervoy in first-line RCC in Europe and then also on the TMB filing for lung as well?

Giovanni Caforio

Sure. Dave, I would say two things. So first of all, I must say that we are very disappointed with the outcome of the reviewing in first-line renal and I think that outcome was driven by guidelines and procedural considerations in a disease in which the unmet medical need is very high and the overall survival benefit of Opdivo and Yervoy has been clearly established. So we will conduct a trial. I think there were good reasons why we did not include a single agent arm in that trial because of what we know about the efficacy of single agent in first-line.

We have requested the re-examination and it's very difficult for me to give you any indication about the duration of that process, of the outcome of that proves. We feel very strongly it was important to appeal the decision and we are working on it. But there are very few of those re-examinations and I would say, everyone of them is different. And so we are working on that.

The second part of your question refers to the ongoing regulatory process for our first-line application in lung. We have requested a clock-stop from the CHMP. Let me just say, this is not an uncommon event. There is always a dialogue with the regulators on any application. There are questions that are asked and responses we provide. I just want to remind you, as we have said in the past, this is a very complex bio. We have taken a non-nontraditional approach with that study. It is a new biomarker. There is new science evolving. We made changes to the statistical parameter of the trial. We don't comment on discussions with regulators. But that's really what I can say at this point.

David Risinger

Okay. So you requested the clock-stop and what should we be watching for next?

Giovanni Caforio

There is really no fixed timeline in Europe. So obviously our discussion will continue. And there is nothing like a PDUFA date that I can give you an exact date. Again, as I said, we are in discussion with regulators in Europe, in the U.S. It is a complex bio and we always update when we have news.

David Risinger

Okay. And then regarding the 227 Part 1A, could you just provide an update on potential timing for overall survival results in both TMB high patients and also in PD-L1 positive patients?

Giovanni Caforio

Yes. So Part 1A, which is really the PD1 positive population, you would remember there was the DMC recommended that the study continues to completion. That is an event driven trial and we do expect, as a result of that obviously, the completion depends on the rate of events. We do expect that to happen in the first part of next year.

With respect to the high TMB overall survival, as you remember that's a descriptive analysis. And we are not going to continuously update on how that data progresses at this point. The formal endpoint of the study is the PD1 positive overall survival. I would expect that to be updated when we reach the right number of events, likely in the first part of next year.

David Risinger

Okay. And then part two, if you could comment on that and how one should think about that relative to the design and outcome of Merck's 918 trial?

Giovanni Caforio

Yes. So part two is continuing. It's a large trial. There, again, depending on events, we do expect that next year we will have probably in the first part of the year, but during the course of next year, we will have the results of that study. As you think about how do you compare the Opdivo study versus other data sets, what I would say is a couple of things.

So first of all, we are encouraged by the results that we have seen in Part 1B which was presented where we have seen for Opdivo plus chemotherapy PD1 negative patients that Opdivo is efficacious in the setting and data is, I would say, comparable to other data sets. As you think about part two, I think it will be important to remember that it is a study where we have included both histologists. So it would be important to remember that it is a study that includes patients with both squamous and non-squamous disease.

And the last thing that I would say is that what will be important for physicians to look at is landmark survival data because there clearly is variability with respect to the performance of the chemotherapy combination arms and we do know that in 189, the chemotherapy arm underperformed significantly versus historical data sets. So we will be looking at landmark analysis as an important indicator of the efficacy of Opdivo, not just hazard ratios. And obviously, we are following that study and we will communicate the results when we have them.

David Risinger

Excellent. I think we are out of time. So I need to cut it off there. I guess if there is one question from the audience, we could maybe take it. I have a question upfront. So maybe one quick question here, if you could bring the mic up. I apologize. I had so many questions. I didn't pause earlier. But why don't we try to take one question and then we will go from there.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I just have quick question. You previously talked about the misaligned incentive in the supply chain. So do you think there should be direct payments from drug manufacturers to PBMs?

Giovanni Caforio

I think there is clearly a need to think about alternative models. This is a very complex systems. And quite frankly, PBMs play an important role. We have said that we would support different payment mechanisms as an alternative to rebate. I think that's a supposition that pharma has taken and we are aligned with.

David Risinger

