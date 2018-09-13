Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) Management Presents at Gabelli Aerospace and Defense Symposium Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International, Inc. (NYSE:HON) Gabelli Aerospace and Defense Symposium Conference Call September 13, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Mark Macaluso - Investor Relations Director

Unidentified Company Representative

Mark Macaluso, Investor Relations Director at Honeywell. Honeywell Aerospace is the largest Company's largest business unit and is a leader in three key market areas; air transport, regional and business, and general aviation and space and defense; the Company is a leading provider of APUs, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control systems, wireless connectivity services, electric power systems and engine control; also provides spare parts, repair and overall maintenance services for the aftermarket.

Mark Macaluso

Good morning. And on behalf of entire Honeywell team, I am very excited to be here. Before we start, I just want to take a minute to thank Mario and the entire Gabelli team. Obviously, it's been a tremendous partnership as we like to think about it with our long-term share owners. And we would say I think we've done a pretty decent job with your investment and can certainly count on the Company to continue our track record of outperformance.

So I guess the message I'm here to say is it's an exciting time to be at Honeywell, whether you are in an employee, a customer and certainly a shareowner. There is no shortage of activity at the portfolio to say the least. So as we sit here in September nearly three quarters away through 2018, a few key takeaways that I think hopefully you've heard from us in other venues as well. First off we've had now standing start to 2018. We pride ourselves on doing exactly what we say and I think you've seen that through the first half of the year. It's an important element of the culture of accountability at Honeywell that we thrive on; our organic sales, orders and backlogs have been strong; our free cash flow, which is a key focus area across the organization, continues to improve; and our outlook is encouraging to say the least.

With two months under our belt, we continue to anticipate a strong third quarter. So as our CFO, Greg Lewis, laid out earlier this month, we see momentum in our commercial aviation businesses and that's both on the air transport and business aviation side. So in U.S. defense where we've been growing well north of double-digits of late and see that trend continuing based on what's in our backlog. And as well our warehouse and process automation businesses. The warehouse automation business encompasses our acquisition of Intelligrated in 2016, which has just been a tremendous growth story, growing double-digit plus, strong orders and backlog and was obviously benefiting from its position related to e-commerce growth. And as Darius has said, we see this continuing use and extremely excited about the acquisition to say the least.

Late last month as part of our filing form [3.40] [indiscernible] related to the spinoff, which I'll talk about in a second. We increased our full year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.05 based primarily on continued outperformance that we expect in the back half of the year. This was the third time that [3.54] [indiscernible] [we've increased] our guidance in less than three quarter. So it's definitely a testament to the strength of the portfolio. As our spin-offs which I'll talk about in a minute of the Garrett and Resideo businesses are on track with our original timeline. These are both tremendous franchises and we expect that both businesses will thrive as standalone companies.

And lastly as Tim Mahoney, who is President and CEO of Aerospace laid out last year when we were here. We have what we believe is an industry-leading connected aircraft portfolio, really think this is going to be a big differentiator and growth engine to aerospace and for Honeywell in the coming years. So on the slide as I mentioned, we're in the final stages of preparation for both spins. And these spins are complete by the end of 2018 Honeywell will be focused on six primary core end markets, which you could see on the right in the pie chart. As we led out earlier, we began our portfolio optimization, if you will. We are intending to have a simpler more focused portfolio and one that in any one of our businesses we believe we can grow both organically and inorganically in the future.

We're going to continue to build on the strong foundation that you come expect from Honeywell and track record, and that's based on developing industry leading technologies, generating strong organic growth, executing smart M&A and also, continuing on our path to become a software industrial leader. Obviously, importantly with all of the changes that's occurring throughout the Company the one thing that we do not expect to change is our focus on delivering for our share owners. So our 15 year TSR is well over [700%] and our annualized dividend has increased nearly 300% at the same time. So needless to say we expect more of the same in the next 15 years.

So on Page 4 a quick snapshot of what the businesses will look like each of the four segments post spin. You'll see that we've removed the transportation systems business, which is turbocharger portfolio from aerospace and the home, the home products and global distribution business from what used to be home and building technologies. So our aerospace position is terrific as you've heard from us. We have what we think is a broader portfolio of differentiated offerings of any first tier supplier and our win rates on key platforms has been tremendous. Our building technologies business is supported by ubiquitous building management systems and brands, a robust global install base and a well-developed indirect and direct channel

Safety and Productivity Solutions has an outstanding growth outlook across all of businesses. This encompasses the Intelligrated acquisition, which I mentioned earlier, great long-term growth prospects, principally relating to e-commerce, industrial, Internet of Things as well very robust Safety and Productivity business. And lastly, Performance Materials and Chemicals, which includes most of our oil and gas exposure, so we primarily serve refining petrochemicals, pulp and paper and alternative energy, really attractive growth prospects spurred by population expansion, demographics, rise in environmentally friendly solutions and of course industrial cyber security.

So as I mentioned, there has been a lot of change with the Company very -- lot of exciting change and certainly, some really smart additions to our senior leadership team. So early this year, Darius announced we hired Torsten Pilz to lead our companywide integrated supply chain. Torsten joins Honeywell from SpaceX where he had quite an impressive carrier. We made the announcement there is a few things in terms of where he is going to spend his time; number one, improving the efficiency of our manufacturing plants on a global basis, driving working capital improvements that if you've listened to any of our earnings releases, our investor conference, working capital is probably 1 and 1A in terms of focus around the Company.

We’ve seen some improvements. We expect that this will continue to increase throughout and under Torsten's leadership. He is going to be focused on enhancing the quality of our products, improving on-time delivery rates and as well, simplifying our manufacturing footprint, which is something that Darius spoke about that at EPG early this year. And I’m sure it’s no secret that there are some well-documented supply-chain constraints around aerospace. And obviously, we think Torsten, given his background, is uniquely positioned to help Honeywell navigate those challenges.

So what you see here is our long-term financial plan; the good news is it hasn’t change; this is what we look to in terms of our outlook year-in year-out; 3% to 5% organic growth, consistent margin expansion in the 30 to 50 basis point range; we are continuing on a path to 100% free cash flow conversion; and as well, consistently growing our dividend. Just a few things to highlight on this page; organic growth is critical; we've seen really strong momentum over the past few quarters; we have revitalized our commercial excellence positioning throughout the organization, led by our Chief Commercial Officer, Que Dallara.

In terms of free cash flow, as I said, we’ve seen some nice momentum; we're driving initiatives at every level of the organization; and in last two quarters, our free cash flow has improved 30% and 40% year-on-year; so we’re generating more cash and we’re also increasing our conversion, which is a great situation at the end; and lastly, capital deployment, we obviously -- we've had a good track record of M&A doing 90 plus acquisitions over the past 10 years; and we have made some significant investments in the M&A organization; and continue to be actively engaged in the field. So as Darius has said a number of times, we like acquisition of the bolt-on variety to add to some of our core competencies. But we’re going to be smart about it and make sure that any deal we do meet our strategic and financial criteria for Honeywell business.

When Darius took over he laid out his four or five primary objectives, which you can see on the last. So we're halfway through the year and so we always like to look back and see how we’ve done. And I think we’ve done -- off to a pretty good start, growing 6% organically; free cash conversion first half of '18 versus first half of ’17, up 1,600 basis points; our connected offerings, particularly in the software side, continue to grow roughly double digits; and as we've seen some the M&A activity slowdown; we've been a lot more aggressive in terms of share buybacks; and so we bought back nearly 2 billion in Honeywell shares through the first half of the year.

This first half year was the highest organic sales growth that we've seen in three years. So as I mentioned, the initiatives we spoke about are really driving some good results. And we see that across aerospace, process and warehouse automation, as I mentioned, certainly defense as well. We’re also focused on and continue to focus on driving momentum from new product introductions, particularly in mobility and health -- aerospace where we've seen some nice growth beginning last quarter.

So here are the two spins, we'll be spinning out about $7.5 billion of sales by the end of the year. Garrett is you probably know is our legacy transportation systems business, so global manufacturer of turbochargers for both passenger and commercial vehicles. Resideo is our home comfort and security, as well as our global distribution business. So think of everything within the home, as well as a global distributor, it's about $2 billion business. Garrett will be likely on track for the end of the third quarter. It will trade standalone on New York stock exchange under the ticker GTX as of October 1st. Resideo is on track for completion by the end of the year. It will be listed on New York Stock Exchange under the ticker REZI. In general, I think leadership teams are in place. We're approaching day one readiness in both businesses. And it's very exciting as we move closer to final stages.

Quick recap last week in New York we hosted Garrett's first annual investor conference. So I'll highlight a few key themes around long-term relationships with OEMs, really best-in-class manufacturing footprint. Darius has said on numerous days in support and has said numerous times, this is one of the best run businesses of Honeywell. So we expect that the franchise will do well on its own. They have a world class supply chain, have really embraced the HOS gold framework, which is our operating system tremendous working capital returns and needless to say are excited about the prospects. We have a lot of information on our Web site, which I encourage you to read and certainly hear from us as we approach the final stages of this.

So this is our aerospace business. We've excluded the $3 billion plus of turbo chargers, which used to reside in the business that you can see, breakdown of the portfolio on the left on our offerings; we think we continue to be well-positioned in this space; we have a large installed base; our outlook on M&A has been tremendous; we're seeing good growth in the aftermarket based on some of our connected aircraft offerings; and as well, continue to see improved productivity and efficiency in our manufacturing development programs. You'll notice very balanced portfolio across all of our product offerings and verticals. And as I've heard others say, services and connectivity continues to be a major theme for this business. And you will see that start to be more relevant in our aftermarket growth.

So in terms of what we're seeing in aerospace, Tim presented this page early in the year at our annual investor conference; and I would say for the most products it's largely played out as we expected so far; and so good growth in air transport; a really healthy recovery in business aviation through the first half of the year; and we expect that will continue in 3Q and Q4 continues to ramp-up; you see good growth stemming from growth in the global economy; and as well, huge inventory levels, particularly in business aviation, are really at levels that we haven't seen in a few years, which is a great trend; and defense, defense is about $4 billion business, growing orders and backlog in the mid-teens to 20 range; really just tremendous momentum and again, a theme we expect we will continue throughout the rest of the year.

Page 12 shows just a quick snapshot of some of the more prevalent wins we've had across the portfolio; we've done well; we believe outpacing the competition in many of the markets that we participate; a number of these platforms are entering or have entered into service in 2018 with some of them set to enter in 2019; and these wins give us a chance to improve our development process; and those improvements are helping drive increased investment in future product and product offering. So a quick snapshot of our defense and space portfolio; we have a large balanced defense and space business that really covers all aspects in the industry.

Our leadership and install base of precision navigation, power and thermal system, safety solutions and satellite controls, are providing growth opportunities, both domestically and abroad. Defense sales, as I mentioned, were up 15% in the first half year and backlog increased more than 20%. So hate to say we do see this trend continuing into end of the year and into 2019. When Tim Mahoney was here last year, we spoke a little bit of our connected aircraft offering. It's really and we think about it has an end-to-end offering for the market. We have 4,400 software engineers in aerospace, 109 connected products and ready to sell and that covers the passenger pilot and ground maintenance markets. The connected aircraft business is helping drive organic growth through software and our digital offerings.

In 2017, we had nearly $500 million in standalone software sales in aerospace alone and clearly, the connected aircraft was a big part of that. That figures really at about 20% CAGR and providing with it pull-through hardware sales. You hopefully heard about our GoDirect Flight services and JetWave in-flight connectivity offering, which help drive better flight management, fuel efficiency and weather radar. So a huge market for predictive maintenance and post flight health monitoring and the data from our product offering reduces no-fault down rates and help operators avoid unplanned maintenance.

So just to wrap up, a few things I want to reiterate. And number one, we’re off to a great start in 2018. We've done what we said we would and continue to focus on delivering for all of our shareowners. We anticipate a strong third quarter and full-year with momentum in many of our key end markets. Our two spins are on track for completion with Garrett set to trade standalone on October 1st and Resideo set for completion by the end of year. Our aerospace business is thriving. We see growth in all aspects of the business, driven by wins on the right platforms and of course our robust connected aircraft offering. And lastly, we think we're well positioned for future profitable growth across the entire portfolio.

So with that, I would like to thank everyone for listening and happy to take some questions if you like.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Maybe we could just about the business jet market. You've obviously touched on it and talked about ether in term recovery and recently coming out up and everyone that affected -- or that deal in the business jet market uses that term. When does that -- when does it go from recovery to back to what's your outlook and I guess back to real growth and your projection going forward? Could you give us an update on that?

Mark Macaluso

So yes, I mean I would say for the first few quarter, our business aviation, the OE business grew nearly 10%. So we entered as we laid out in our outlook call, we entered 2018 very cautiously, thought that it would start to accelerate in the back half of this year. And obviously, after living through '16 and '17, we’re going to be a little cautious until we saw some real signs of growth. But as I said, Tim laid out the chart in here in February and he hinted at that time that there were signs it was happening and obviously since then growing 9% to 10% a quarter. We feel very comfortable that this is not over, but we are defiantly seeing tremendous improvement and that’s continuing to the third quarter. We’re seeing growth in the aftermarket and business aviation as well. So we're very excited by what we see. And like I said, it probably happened even a little quicker than we anticipated, but all signs are going to continue to the rest of the year and into '19.

Unidentified Analyst

And Tim talked about the large cabins, I guess, the issue when we last spoke with them. Is that market tightening up and are there still too many large cabins on the market or what's the outlook there?

Mark Macaluso

I wouldn’t say much has changed across essentially all of our -- where we play, which is more super midsize, the growth has been better than we expected.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe switching over to -- maybe the supply chain -- Boeing has brought up yesterday and recently about the supply chain issues with the max. And what are you seeing in regards to that with components that you guys make there. They've and made some comments about APUs and this just maybe want to get your thoughts on that?

Mark Macaluso

Well, nothing to say regarding that specific situation. It's obviously -- I mean we are seeing similar constraints with some of our tier two and tier three suppliers. As I mentioned, not surprisingly Torsten is spending a lot of time in Phoenix, and we have a lot of work to do. As Darius has said a few times, it's not something that we see being fixed in the next few weeks or months, it's probably a few quarter initiatives. But if we have a good relationship with our OEMs, in particular Boeing and can continue to do really well in terms of our on-time delivery here. So it's certainly something we will focus on and expect to improve upon. And that's primarily reason why it's Torsten's job for the foreseeable future.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just talk about avionics. Obviously, not [21.22] [indiscernible] Boeing, but they talk a lot about avionics and that market and looking at that market. Can you maybe just explain some to the audience and then the most that you have and where are you going to cooperate with them? And how do you interpret those statements as far as where they want to get into on the avionics business?

Mark Macaluso

I'll just reiterate some of the thoughts that Tim Mahoney and Darius have both said. Obviously, Boeing is very important customer. We continually look for ways to partner with them. And as they move into other areas of airplane we think that this is an opportunity to work with them and go up and strengthen our relationship. We obviously have a robust thousands of engineers has been working on these development platforms for decades and that's supported by a really global active market. So they're no small investment to get where we are. But Boeing is an important customer and we want to continue to work with them look for ways to help them on this journey.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe if I can open to the audience. Okay, I can ask couple of more. Obviously, the [UTX] -- Rockwell Collins soon to close, Tim talked about this quite a bit last year, or I guess a year later. Have you seen a change in your markets with that deal, or anything interesting there regarding that?

Mark Macaluso

No, I mean I can't say that we've seen any direct impact as a result of that. I think, obviously, building an end-to-end connected aircraft offering was I think part of the thesis that they laid out. We believe we have that. We are confident in our offerings. And so I can't say there has been any real change as a result of that.

Unidentified Analyst

There is a third player that seems that had sure started making some headway, Garmin. Do you -- how do you compete with them in the avionics side and in the business jets. Do you see lot of competition with them or…

Mark Macaluso

In certain parts -- in certain platforms for sure, I mean they are a formidable competitor. Obviously, like I said, we've made an investment in our technologies for decades, have thousands of engineers that have developed -- continue to develop new technology, so we like our position. But Garmin is certainly a formidable competitor.

Unidentified Analyst

You spoke about the connected aircraft, and it seems like it's a -- there's just a huge amount of potential there all the way, like you said for preflight, in-flight services. I have a friend who I just spoke with the other day and talking it was a airline pilot and just talks about the congestion. Can you maybe go a little more detail how does your connected systems your programs, how does that alleviate -- when we talk about further growth I don’t know if you heard comments in the morning just obviously the per share air traffic growth that’s coming in next 20 years. How does Honeywell play into that as far as maybe alleviating some of that congestion with the connected aircraft?

Mark Macaluso

So I think what we want to do is manage the entire ecosystem around the aircraft. And so we think about our offering as having solutions for a pilot, the maintenance, to all of our predictive maintenance and connected maintenance offerings and as well all the passenger obviously. The piece, if you will, many are probably most familiar with is our what we call Jet ConneX, a global high-speed Wi-Fi connection that on an airplane will work at a speed that as if you’re sitting at your desk. So that provides benefits to the back of the cabin. But we’re really focusing on managing ecosystem around the entire aircraft.

And so you mentioned congestion but we also have weather radar that allows pilots and operators to talk to each other in the sky. As Carl Esposito, he says we’re creating ways in the sky for airplanes around having aircraft talk to each other, increasing communications, which is going to allow operators to fly more fuel-efficient routes. And of course, this is all aimed at saving fuel, which is the biggest cost for airline. So we think about it as an end-to-end offering and something we think is really going to be a big contributor in future.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s a wonderful update. Thank you so much Mark, I appreciate it. And hopefully to have you back next year.

Mark Macaluso

Good, thank you all. Appreciate it.