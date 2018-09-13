Aurora Cannabis Scores Super Deal With Acquisition Of E.U. Organic Hemp Leader

Source: seekingalpha

Not long after the big news it had acquired ICC Labs as a core part of its strategy to expand in South America, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) announced it has acquired Agropro UAB, the organic hemp leader in the EU, along with Borela UAB, a major hemp processor and distributor in the region.

In this article we'll look at why this may be the best of many 2018 acquisitions made by Aurora Cannabis, even though it's a much smaller one than a number of others it made this year.

What comes with the deal

First, Aurora Cannabis bought a lot of potential at a very favorable price, paying C$8.1 million (US$6.2 million) for all outstanding shares in the two companies, and only C$1.4 million in ACBFF common stock. Including debt, finder's fee, share distribution, and the already-mentioned purchase price, all-in costs were only about C$15 million.

Per its press release, it stated the companies "currently has 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) under contract, potentially yielding more than 1,000,000 kg of organic hemp with additional contracts available to expand to more than 3,000 hectares across Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland." The 3,000 hectares represent almost triple the current potential organic hemp yield, if they reach full capacity.

While the two companies have exclusively produced and marketed products based upon hemp seed, in the process it left large amounts of CBD in the field. CBD contains the highly dense hemp biomass used in a variety of products and foods.

Once the deal is finalized, Aurora will "extract, refine and productize the organic hemp biomass into a wide range of organic CBD-based wellness products to generate new and significant revenue streams in this burgeoning market. With increasing recognition of the medical and general health benefits of CBD-based products, Aurora continues executing on a CBD-focused strategy that covers the entire value chain, from supply, through genetics research and clinical trials, to product development and distribution to various domestic and international markets across five continents."

Another potentially significant application would be in relationship to the use of hemp in numerous industrial materials. This is especially applicable to hemp because it is one of the most dense biomasses that is cultivated. That adds a lot of potential long-term value to the deal.

Last, hemp is enjoying growing demand as a meat substitute or food supplement, primarily because of the high amount of protein in the plant. With its 52.7 percent interest in Hempco, Aurora will be able to leverage the new distribution capabilities it will have and accelerate growth with its hemp health food and medical products.

The high margins accompanying this market segment will be one of the ways it eventually generates wider margins and produces earnings. Assuming it takes advantage of other contracts already in place, it'll also further diversify its global footprint. The countries it can expand to contractually at this time are Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

With those relationships in place, it could lead to more cannabis sales in general once it becomes legal in more countries.

Quality and certification

A big part of the time it takes to land certification from various countries is a big part of the benefit of this deal to Aurora Cannabis. Buying certification time is essential when trying to take the market lead, and that comes with Borela, which is the only "European hemp company to receive a BRC quality certificate" at this time. That allows it to sell grain to supermarkets in Europe.

In the U.S. it has received certification from Eco-Cert and USDA Organic to sell products in America. Both Agropro and Borela have various certifications to market their products in a variety of geographic regions.

With growing concerns over mercury in fish, along with radioactivity that was released after the disaster at Fukushima, consumers are looking for alternative sources of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. Oil and seed from hemp provides those acids, along with other health benefits to people. Being certified for quality and offering organic alternatives is a differentiator that should provide long-term margin and earnings strength in this market category.

On the food side of the hemp business, MarketExpertz sees it growing at a CAGR of 7.5 percent from 2018-2025.

Geographic and product diversification

With so much attention on the immediate benefit of recreational and medical cannabis sales, a lot of other businesses associated with cannabis and hemp have been ignored or under-reported. That's to the benefit of Aurora Cannabis as it takes positions in companies that provide them with even more product and geographic diversification, which over time will lower risk while boosting earnings.

By aggressively going after key players in different markets and segments, it is rapidly carving out a position and moat that will be very difficult to compete against as demand continues to climb.

With the recent acquisition of ICC Labs, it gains geographic diversity with the strongest cannabis company in South America, and with Agropro and Borela, it not only adds to geographic diversification, but positions it to better compete in health foods, supplements, industrial, textile and personal care products. Within each of those verticals there are numerous products that can be developed that will further diversify its offerings.

Conclusion

Taking into account its existing position in 52.7 percent position in Hempco, Aurora should be able to accelerate and leverage its hemp business rapidly once the deal is finalized.

In the longer term, I think when investors look back at the deal in the years ahead, it will probably be considered one of the best it ever made; especially with what I consider to be a bargain price when factoring in future growth potential and the accompanying moat.

It should do very well in the health food and supplement markets, and if it can surprise in any way in the industrial and textile verticals, this could be a significant factor in the long-term success of Aurora Cannabis.

Add to that the increase in global distribution channels, there's a lot to like about the acquisition.

Management continues to communicate that it has a sense of urgency in building out its global footprint in the various businesses associated with cannabis, and it's definitely proving by its actions that that is exactly what it's going to continue to do.

Contrary to the hand-wringing coming from those that talk about dilution and future earnings, I see this as the right direction to take by the company leadership. There are a lot of things it can do to generate a profit once it scales to its desired level.

Buying a hemp producer and distributor with wide margins is one of them, along with focusing on medical cannabis where it's increasing its exposure to oils and other deliver systems that command higher prices and better earnings.

Following its acquisitions, it's apparent that Aurora Cannabis isn't just buying haphazardly to increase cannabis production and supply at any cost. Even though it has made many deals, they are very strategic and represent not only scale, but geographic and product diversity that will be a moat against competitors, but also will result in less risk for shareholders because of its diversified holdings.

While there will likely be some smaller cannabis producers that do well in the short term because of their size, Aurora Cannabis remains one of my top companies in the cannabis sector for the long term.

