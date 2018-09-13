Akcea Therapeutics: How To Profit On The Waylivra CRL?

Always take the high road, it's far less crowded. - Charlie Munger

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) is an RNA therapeutic innovator that has multiple powerful catalysts. The company recently gained an EU approval of its lead molecule (Tegsedi) only to witness a negative regulatory binary event later. A brief look at the long-term chart showed that the stock has many peaks and troughs. Nevertheless, the overall trend is northbound. In the past 52 weeks, the stock added $13.04 to currently exchanging hands at $33.12 for over 66.5% profits. The uptrend is reflective of the strong underlying fundamentals powering Akcea.

Figure 1a: Akcea long-term chart (Source: Finviz)

An assessment of the short-term chart that is powered by the intelligence of Goruupro (a novel school of technical analysis founded by Keith Cwiok) indicated a bearish pattern in the immediate term. The immediate downtrend correlated with the negative regulatory binary for Waylivra that we shall elucidate. All that being said, we'll feature a fundamental update on Akcea and reaffirm our bull thesis on this stellar grower.

Figure 1b: Akcea short-term chart (Source: Goruupro)

Fundamental Analysis

As an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Akcea is operating out of Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of RNA-based medicines to manage serious and rare conditions. Per Figure 2, there are six novel molecules brewing in the pipeline. All of these drugs - inotersen (Tegsedi), volanesorsen (Waylivra), Akcea-APO(A)-LRx, Akcea-ANGPTL3-LRx, Akcea-APOCIII-LRx, and AKCEA-TTR-LRx - have the potential to concurrently manage multiple diseases. Notably, the aforesaid molecules were discovered and are being co-developed by Ionis (a leader in antisense RNA therapeutic innovation).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Akcea)

As alluded, Akcea in-licensed inotersen (Tegsedi) from Ionis back on April 2018. The Tegsedi approval by the EU (for the treatment of hATTR) back on July 11 this year enabled Akcea to earn $40M in milestone payment from Ionis. As the drug is commercialized, the profits and losses will be correspondingly shared 60/40 between Ionis and Akcea. Interestingly, Tegsedi has the upcoming PDUFA date of Oct. 06, 2018.

Besides Tegsedi, the other molecule, volanesorsen (Waylivra) is under the regulatory review in the EU for the management of familial chylomicronemia syndrome ("FCS"). It is also in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Negative Clinical Binary of Waylivra Created An Entry Point In Akcea

On Aug. 27, 2018, Akcea announced that the FDA issued a complete response letter ("CRL") for Waylivra as a potential treatment of a hereditary disorder known as familial chylomicronemia syndrome ("FCS"). As an extremely rare condition, FCS exhibits the symptoms of unpredictable and life-threatening pancreatic inflammation (i.e. acute pancreatitis). The abnormally high level of a fatty substance in the blood coined triglyceride ("TG") is the culprit of pancreatitis. Per the COO (Dr. Brett Monia):

We are fully supportive of Waylivra and the many patients, physicians and researchers who are working to provide the first therapeutic option for FCS, a truly life-altering disease that deserves a treatment.

The approval decision is based on the Phase 3 APPROACH trial (a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled assessment of 67 patients afflicted by FCS). Despite the small sample size, APPROACH was the largest study ever conducted in these ultra-rare conditions. The reason for the small sample size is due to the fact that it's difficult to find these patients.

Figure 3: APPROACH trial set up (Source: ClinicalTrial.gov)

Accordingly, the primary study outcome needed for approval is the percent change in fasting TG level at Week 13. As follows, treated patients achieved a 77% TG reduction compared to placebo. The drug was overall well-tolerated but has a platelet reduction. In spite that the Endocrine Society currently recommends TG reduction as the treatment goal of FCS; perhaps, the platelet reduction was a deal breaker for the FDA.

It is worthwhile to reiterate that the key to treating FCS is TG reduction because the culprit to acute pancreatitis is TG elevation. And given that Waylivra did a stellar job in TG reduction, it's logical that Akcea has yet to give up on seeking for an approval. Commenting on the CRL and the steps ahead, the CEO (Paula Soteropoulos) remarked:

We are extremely disappointed with the FDA's decision. FCS is an ultra-rare and debilitating disease. Our disappointment extends to the patient and physician community who currently do not have a treatment available to them. We continue to feel strongly that Waylivra demonstrates a favorable benefit/risk profile in people with FCS as was reflected in the positive outcome from our Advisory Committee hearing in May. We will continue to work with the FDA to confirm the path forward.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that Tegsedi will procure positive regulatory outcomes for hATTR with the FDA on Oct. 06, 2018. We also attribute the similar percentage to Waylivra for its second FDA submission.

Qualitative data analysis for Tegsedi and Waylivra Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials And Valuations

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Akcea posted the $18M in revenues compared to the $5.7M for the same period a year prior. This represents a 215% year-over-year improvement. The revenues came from the collaborative agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) made back in 2017. In addition, Akcea logged in the $62M ($0.72 per share) net losses versus the $20M declines for the same comparison. The higher development and commercialization costs associated with Tegsedi and Waylivra contributed to the lower bottom line.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Akcea to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $382M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, thus representing a 46.9% improvement from the $260M. Based on the $81.7M burn rate (i.e. total operating expenses), there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q1 2019 prior to the need for additional financing.

Valuation-wise, Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take an appraisal within its appropriate context. In the broader context, we agree with the Wall Street analyst's consensus that put Akcea at $43 per share.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass its clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. At this point in its growth cycle, the main risk for Akcea is if Tegsedi and Waylivra can gain their regulatory approvals. There are 35% chance of a negative clinical binary for Tegsedi relating to its Oct. 6 PDUFA. Moreover, the second FDA submission for Waylivra should carry the similar risks. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Akcea with the five out of five stars rating. And, we raised our price target from $40 to $43 to be reached within a year, which matched with the Wall Street analyst's consensus estimates. Akcea is powering a robust pipeline of stellar RNA-based medicines. Despite the CRL relating to Waylivra, the second time submission with the FDA will have a much better chance of success. The share price depreciation that is expected to occur with the CRL created an excellent entry point for investors wishing to get in on Akcea. Investors already purchased the stock should hold on to your shares. With the EU approval of Tegsedi for hATTR amyloidosis, the chances of Tegsedi to clear its upcoming Oct. 6 PDUFA are "more than" favorable. Additionally, other pipeline molecules to give more "shots on goal" in finding a blockbuster. Last but not least, the financial and valuation are extremely favorable.

